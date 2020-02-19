Brookfield Asset Management In Early 2020: Valuations And Prospects

Bruce Flatt accelerates the growth of Brookfield Asset Management. Image source: the RealDeal web site.

Introduction

Since closing its acquisition of the controlling stake in Oaktree (OAK) on Sep 30, 2019, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) shares are up almost 30%. Last week, BAM disclosed its numbers for the first full quarter of the combined company. In this post, we will analyze these numbers and consider BAM's current valuations and prospects.

We will source information from BAM's presentation on the Oaktree transaction ("Oaktree presentation"), BAM's Supplemental materials from Q4 2018, and Q3 and Q4 2019 ("Supplemental 2018", "Supplemental Q3" and "Supplemental Q4" for short) - all of them are readily available on BAM's website.

The Oaktree Transaction Revisited

The transaction was announced on Mar 13, 2019: BAM was to acquire about 62% of Oaktree (later it turned out to be 61%) for either $49 per share in cash (50%) or 1.077 shares of BAM (50%). It represented a 12.4% premium per Oaktree share on the previous trading date and a 15.9% premium based on the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price.

On Mar 12, 2019, BAM shares closed at $45.99 and at the end of May started their inexorable march up finishing the year at $57.80. BAM shares have appreciated for another 18% since and at the time of writing were trading at $67.96.

The next slide is from the Oaktree presentation and shows what exactly BAM was acquiring for the total consideration of $4.7B, payable 50% in cash and 50% in BAM shares (51.4 M shares).

In Table 1, we list the major assets that BAM has acquired from Oaktree.

Table 1: Oaktree assets valuations

Sources: Oaktree presentation, Supplemental Q3, Q4, author's calculations

Here are some additional explanations regarding Table 1:

Entries in the table are sourced from financials at different dates: Oaktree financials of Dec 18 and Brookfield financials of Sep 19 and Dec 19. These discrepancies make results approximate but do not distort them too much.

The Oaktree invested capital and its unrealized net carry are known from the Oaktree presentation and Supplemental Q3. We take them at face value and recalculate at a 61% share.

From Supplemental Q4, we know that Fee Related Earnings (FRE, not counting carry) was $53M for Q4. In the table, these results are annualized and taken at 61% share.

FRE are valued at 20 multiple according to BAM's method used until recently (BAM is using 25 multiple now). We think this multiple is logical since it corresponds to a 5% trailing free cash flow yield, quite common for many growing companies today.

Supplemental Q4 (page 31) mentions the $306M dividend from Oaktree paid to BAM upon acquisition closing. This distribution seems to be related to Oaktree earnings in 2019 prior to closing as was indicated in the acquisition announcement. We opted for not accounting for it directly since it is partially reflected in either invested capital and/or unrealized net carry and partially was earned after the announcement. If we accounted for it as the reduction of the acquisition price, it would only strengthen the conclusions at the end of this section.

The present value of carry is calculated as the difference between the total consideration and the combined value of the invested capital, unrealized carry, and FRE.

The figure for the Oaktree net target carry includes uncalled commitments. The Oaktree margin for carry (50% at midpoint) is listed in Supplemental Q4 on page 20.

The most interesting result of this calculation is a low multiple of 2.7 BAM paid for the present value of the Oaktree net target carry. Even for a carry-heavy asset manager like Oaktree, FRE are significantly more valuable.

The Current Valuations for BAM

BAM has a method of valuing itself that it updates in each Supplemental. Based on this method, BAM is perennially undervalued (the latest figure is $85). In my previous post regarding BAM "Cutting Through Complexity", I criticized this method since it contains double counting (it adds BAM's own invested capital and fees on this capital), overvalues BPY, and values target carry at 10 multiple - quite different from the multiple we calculated. The method can work for internal corporate purposes and marketing but is not expected to value the company. I will refer to the mentioned publication for details.

In the same publication, I suggested a simple metric to value BAM: the ratio of its price to operating FFO/share. Omitting the details, the main conclusion was that BAM shares trade at the average P/Oper. FFO of about 17 (with a standard error of 2.0). In Table 2, we present this metric.

Table 2. P/Oper FFO ratio for BAM shares

Sources: "Cutting Through Complexity", Supplemental Q3, Q4, author's calculations.

The input numbers in the table are copied from Supplementals with the only adjustment: Oaktree FRE for 2019 are annualized based on Q4 numbers. The actual 2019 FRE were $1,222.

At the end of 2019, the ratio P/Oper. FFO was slightly elevated but comparable to historic results. But in 2020 the ratio became high. Why has it happened and are these valuations justified?

I believe there are 2 main reasons for BAM's current valuations. In the short term, the market seems to price in some positive developments that have not been accounted yet in the 2019 financials but are certain to contribute positively to 2020. Subsequent to the year-end, BAM closed its huge $20B flagship infrastructure fund and its last tranche will start bringing FRE only in 2020. In a similar way, a $10B Oaktree's fund has started earning fees only since Jan 1, 2020. IDRs will grow as well since BPY, BIP and BEP raised their distributions and TERP is likely to be acquired by BEP and will contribute to IDR growth as well (currently TERP does not pay IDRs).

We can check directly if these and other predictable developments account for the current share price based on the free cash flow (FCF) metric at the parent level that BAM conveniently published in Supplemental Q4 (BAM calls it "cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment" or CAFDR). Table 3 reproduces BAM data with minimal additional calculations.

Table 3. FCF at the parent level

Sources: Supplemental 2018, Q4, author's calculations

The "Annualized" column in the table accounts for the events that have already happened in early 2020 and presents the current run-rate for the recurring FCF. The resulting FCF yield of 4.2% is in line with the actual trailing yield in 2017 (the high yield of 2018 is, at least partially, explained by the severe correction in December 2018). Thus, the short-term factors help to explain the current valuation. BAM shares may have run ahead of themselves, but not that much.

However, this explanation completely ignores the long-term factors that are difficult to evaluate, have not even started to play out, but are expected to become very productive in a couple of years from now. Namely, the market has just started recognizing the potential of Oaktree acquisition:

The management expects a lot of synergy on the revenue side. Before the acquisition, BAM had 750 institutional clients and now both companies combined have 1800 clients and there is very little overlap between their clients' sets. BAM's funds will be offered to Oaktree clients and vice versa. It is quite possible that companies will come up with some integrated sales approach even while operating separately. Scheduled for 2021-22, the next generation of flagship funds is expected to raise about $100B of capital for both BAM and Oaktree combined. The current generation of flagship funds (for BAM only) has raised about $44B and about 50% of them are already invested or committed.

Not much has been disclosed regarding cost synergies. But BAM's fees margin is a way higher than Oaktree's. As disclosed in Supplemental Q4, the FRE margin is planned at 60% for BAM and at 30% for Oaktree. Expanding the Oaktree margins is a major opportunity that BAM is unlikely to miss. Its realization may coincide in time with the second stage of Oaktree acquisition: based on the transaction announcement, from 2022 on, BAM may gradually increase its stake in Oaktree until the full acquisition in 2029.

These long-term factors apply to both FRE and carry but, according to our analysis of the Oaktree transaction, FRE input will be dominant. New multiples for Operational FFO and/or FCF account for the acceleration of growth due to the acquisition.

Granted, there are many risks involved. Some of the risks are non-specific but real: macro deterioration, geopolitics, interest rate environment, leverage (no matter how skillfully BAM is applying it). But there is at least one very specific risk: can BAM and Oaktree teams invest $100B without undermining quality? In terms of numbers, we are in Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) realm here and have witnessed the difficulties that Warren Buffett is facing.

For both BAM and Oaktree, investing is a team sport. These $100B will be split into many pieces that encompass private and public equities and debt around the globe and combined with internal operational and development capabilities (something that Berkshire is missing). The scale of individual transactions will go up but remain below the elephant's size in Buffett's sense. Some of BAM's recent transactions (GGP, Clarion, Westinghouse, Indian telecom towers) are of the required scale.

In its 2019 Investor Day, BAM forecasted 5.1B of trailing recurring FCF (excluding carry) and $20B of cumulative generated cash by mid-year 2024 (including carry). If we assume that this cash will be idly sitting on BAM's balance sheet instead of being invested and use a 4-5% trailing FCF yield for valuation, we come up with a BAM price of about $120-145 before the announced split in 4.5 years or 13-18% of annual compounded returns. However, BAM has been always beating its numbers and quite substantially. Moreover, BAM ought to have been particularly conservative forecasting full Oaktree synergies on the eve of closing the deal. For example, nobody mentioned the gap in FRE margins between the companies - probably because it relates to the Oaktree compensation structure and is highly sensitive.

I think it is rather challenging to quantify long-term opportunities for Oaktree acquisition in full. However, the risk-reward balance seems to be favorable. And please note that these opportunities are incremental to the BAM's "growth as usual" (that has been close to 20% in terms of stock return since Bruce Flatt became the CEO) and will be playing out over the next decade or so. After the steep climb, the shares may take a rest for a while but in the longer term, BAM, in my opinion, is more attractive than before the Oaktree transaction.

