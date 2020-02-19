The Markets Are Inching In The Right Direction (Technically Speaking For 2/19)

What will Brexit cost the UK? Quite a lot, actually. Consider the following negative impacts from an OECD paper: Initially, the effects will be felt in lower confidence (which we've already seen to some extent) and higher risk premiums. To prevent further defections, the EU is heavily incentivized to make the new agreement less favorable than the common union. This will lead to harsher immigration and trade terms, which will, in turn, lower cross-border capital (physical, financial, and intangible) flows. It's important to highlight an incredibly important and obvious truth about international trade: countries trade with their neighbors because ... they're close! That's a central, underlying tenant of regional trade agreements. For all its faults, the EU created a common market that the UK could access on very favorable terms. That's what makes Brexit such a colossal mistake.

The latest RBA Minutes show that, before the coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 global outlook showed promise (emphasis added):

Members commenced their discussion of the global economy by noting the International Monetary Fund's forecast for global growth to pick up in 2020 and 2021. The easing in trade tensions between the United States and China, and ongoing stimulus delivered by central banks, had supported a modest improvement in the growth outlook for a number of economies. Global manufacturing and trade indicators, notably export orders, had continued to show signs of stabilising in late 2019. Inflation had remained low and below most central banks' targets. Members also discussed the coronavirus outbreak, which was a new source of uncertainty regarding the global outlook.

As I noted yesterday, the negative effects of the outbreak are growing and will hurt 1Q growth, and probably 2Q20.

Three of the BRIC economies are clearly slowing: About 20-25 years ago, the "BRIC" economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) were the growth story for investors. The chart shows that before the Great Recession, all three were growing at very strong rates. All are now substantially lower. Russian growth reached as high as 10% in 2008; now it's barely positive. India's growth rate (in red) has been halved while Brazil's (in green) has dropped from slightly over 5% to today's reading of barely positive.

Let's go to today's performance tables: A mostly positive day. The equity markets were higher; the QQQ led the way, gaining a little under 1%. Micro-caps advanced 0.85%. The worst-performing equity index was the IJH and it gained 0.42%. The only drawback to the table is that Treasuries didn't sell off, indicating there's still a pretty strong safety bid out there. The sector performance was bullish. Let's start at the bottom of the table: the three worst performers were defensive sectors: real estate dropped 1.31%, utilities were off 1.06%, and staples declined 0.11%. At the other end is energy, which was up 1.36%. Tech and financials -- two of the largest SPY components -- were the second and third-best performers.

It's been a few days, so let's review the basic market situation. Treasuries and the dollar have caught a coronavirus safety bid. Equities sold off on the first news of the virus but rebounded. However, small-cap indexes have lagged the larger-caps.

With that, let's turn to the charts: Treasuries are still consolidating gains near the top of their two-month charts. Again, the fact that they haven't sold off to break support tells us there's still a safety bid out there. There's still a large/small-cap split in the equity markets. The QQQ and SPY (bottom) along with the OEF (top right) are all in uptrends. Mid (far left top) and small-caps (top row, second from right) are both constrained by technical resistance. But today, mid-caps printed a solid bar, moving the average through resistance.

The 30-minute charts show that the averages are moving in the right direction. After forming a rounding-top last week, the SPY broke through resistance at 338 to make a new high. The QQQ continues to move higher, as does ... ... the IJH (mid-caps). Micro-caps also broke through technical resistance today at the 99 handle. Only small-caps failed to make significant technical progress today.

Overall, things are inching in the right direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.