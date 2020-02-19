Monmouth Preferred Shares Offer A Rock Solid 6.1% Yield

Overview

Monmouth (MNR.PC) is an industrial REIT with high occupancy rates, a pristine balance sheet and a long history of dividend payments. The preferred shares offer a low risk, high yield investment for the next eighteen months.

The current yield on the preferred shares is 6.12%. The shares trade at a small premium of $0.02 above the liquidation price.

Monmouth is conservatively financed with a clean balance sheet. Their investment grade tenants provide a reliable income stream that has enabled the company to weather recessions over the last thirty years.

Unfortunately, the preferred shares are redeemable on 9/15/2021. I expect the preferred shares to be called if interest rates stay at or near current levels.

History

Monmouth has a long operating history. The company is one of the oldest REITs in the United States. Monmouth was founded in 1968 and has been a publicly traded company since 1991. The company was founded by the Landy family and they still run the business to this day.

Investment Grade Tenants

Monmouth provides warehouses and distribution centers to a roster of blue-chip tenants such as FedEx (FDX), Amazon.com (AMZN) and United Technologies (UTX).

These investment grade tenants have provided Monmouth with predictable income streams. In turn, Monmouth has provided shareholders with consistent dividends for almost 30 years. It should be noted that during the credit crisis in 2008, Monmouth never had to cut its dividend. Monmouth's occupancy always remained above 95% even at the depths of the credit crisis. The company has been battle tested through both property and economic downturns.

Source: Monmouth Investor Presentation, February 2020

The current portfolio is 115 buildings with an industry leading occupancy rate of 99.6%. These large, modern industrial distribution centers are the backbone of e-commerce which has fueled most of the growth for the company. To give you an idea of how leveraged Monmouth is to e-commerce, one only needs to view their most recent property transaction. In the first quarter of 2019, Monmouth acquired an $81.5 million distribution center in Indianapolis that was promptly leased to Amazon.com for the next 15 years.

Source: Monmouth Investor Presentation, February 2020

Industry

The industrial property market should continue to be one of the strongest real estate sectors in 2020. With the growth of e-commerce, warehouses and distribution centers should continue to thrive.

CEO Michael Landy outlined the strong industrial property market in the most recent conference call:

"As per Cushman & Wakefield's fourth quarter report, net absorption for the fourth quarter was 68.8 million square feet. This brings year-to-date net absorption to 233.8 million square feet, representing the 39th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption. Net absorption has been greater than 200 million square feet for 6 consecutive years. U.S. industrial vacancy rate remained unchanged during the quarter at a record low of 4.8%. Weighted average asking rents increased 2.4% over the prior year period to $6.51 per square foot. Currently, there is approximately 321 million square feet of industrial product under construction, representing a 14% increase over the prior year period."

Source: Monmouth Earnings Conference Call, February 7, 2020

FedEx Risk

Monmouth's exposure to e-commerce and blue chip tenants is a major attraction. However, the downside risk with Monmouth is customer concentration. The company is attached at the hip to FedEx. FedEx accounts for 55.6% of their annual rent and 45.4% of all square footage.

The dependency on FedEx has made me hesitant to invest in the common shares of Monmouth over the last five years. As a matter of risk management, I avoid companies if one large customer accounts to over 15-20% of sales.

Source: Monmouth Investor Presentation, February 2020

The recent problems at FedEx have most certainly weighed down the common shares of Monmouth. The share prices of Monmouth and FedEx were strongly correlated up until 2019. Over that time, I avoided the common shares and focused on the preferred shares for dividend income.

Source: Yahoo Charts

Although FedEx is a BBB rated company with no imminent signs of financial trouble, one needs to be aware of the tenant concentration risk at Monmouth. I do not expect this to be an issue for the preferred shares over the next eighteen months prior to the call date.

Financial Stability

Monmouth is conservatively financed. The company uses little leverage with a 31.8% Net Debt to Total Market Capitalization. The company owns a lot of the properties "free and clear." This is because Monmouth finances properties with an amortization period of 10-15 years. Subsequently, the company pays down principal over the term of the mortgage.

99% of the debt is fixed rate with an average weighted interest rate of 4%. The weighted average debt to maturity is 10.5 yrs which is higher than almost any other industrial REITs.

Their fixed charge coverage stands at 2.3x and their net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.1x in the most recent quarter.

With Monmouth's pristine balance sheet and long operating history, one can have a lot of confidence that the preferred share dividend payments will be paid.

Call Date

Unfortunately, the preferred shares are redeemable on 9/15/2021. Barring an interest rate spike in the next eighteen months, I think there is a high probability that the preferred shares will be called. Historically, Monmouth wanted a minimum 2% spread between their financing costs and their cap rates.

In the most recent conference call, Chairman Eugene Landy explained the costs of paying preferred dividends when the company can borrow at 3%.

We're very proud of our balance sheet. We also believe it's very important that we think long term. We are trying to build up a balance sheet that can withstand changes in the economy, not be susceptible to increases in interest rates. And we pay 6.125% for preferred and we could borrow money at 3%, and that makes a difference of between $5 million and $10 million a year. But we're very happy to do that because we're getting our portfolio free and clear, we have securities we can borrow against. We are really trying to build up a very strong financial statement so that whatever happens over the next couple of years, we're here for the long term.

In the most recent conference call, CEO Michael Landy noted that the cap rate of properties in the pipeline was 6.3%. Does it make sense to pay preferred dividends at 6.125% when there has been so much cap rate compression in the industry and interest rates have plummeted?

Chairman Eugene Landy addressed the issue in the most recent conference call when he stated:

"And the preferred -- the decision on the preferred, we realize costs us money short term. But long term, there's nothing longer, as Michael points out, than a perpetual preferred, and there's no cheaper capital than capital that you don't have to repay. It's part of our capital stack and it's going to -- 10 years from now, people are going to see that the balance sheet we've built, the properties we've built have really produced a good return over a 10-year period."

The company continues to see merit in this expensive type of financing despite the short-term costs.

Conclusion

Monmouth is a world class operator in a stable segment of the broader property market. Their investment grade tenants have enabled them to continue paying dividends for almost thirty years. Monmouth is conservatively financed with little leverage and a history of weathering economic downturns.

Monmouth's heavy dependency on FedEx has forced me to avoid the common shares since 2014. However, the preferred shares are an excellent source of dividend income with a 6.12% yield.

If interest rates remain low over the next eighteen months, I expect the preferred shares to be called in September 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.