Aaron Reyes - VP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer

John Arabia - President, CEO & Director

Bryan Giglia - EVP & CFO

Lukas Hartwich - Green Street Advisors

Smedes Rose - Citigroup

Anthony Powell - Barclays Bank

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Patrick Scholes - SunTrust

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

Rich Hightower - Evercore

David Katz - Jefferies

Amanda Sweitzer - Baird

Aaron Reyes

Thank you, Derek, and good morning, everyone. By now, you should have all received a copy of our fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental, which were made available yesterday. Who do not yet have a copy, you can access them on our website. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this call contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our prospectuses 10-Qs, 10-Ks and other filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. We caution you to consider these factors in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

We also note that this call may contain non-GAAP financial information, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted FFO and hotel adjusted EBITDA margins. We are providing that information as a supplement to information prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. With us on the call today are John Arabia, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Giglia, Chief Financial Officer. After our remarks, we will be available to answer your questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to John. Please go ahead.

John Arabia

Thank you, Aaron. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today. We'll begin today's call with a review of the successful 2019, including the better-than-expected fourth quarter and full-year operating results and earnings, which benefited from continued investments in our portfolio. Next, I'll provide our thoughts on the 2020 operating environment and discuss our approach to capital allocation. Afterwards, Bryan will provide an update on our fortress balance sheet and review the specifics of our initial 2020 guidance.

Let's begin with a recap of last year. In 2019, we continued to see the long-term benefits from the investments made within our portfolio over the last few years. Some of these investments, including the renovation of Boston Park Plaza and Hyatt San Francisco resulted in meaningful RevPAR index gains and profitability increases over the last few years, yet, we believe that these properties in general have reached stabilization. However, we expect to continue to benefit from other investments including from the continued RevPAR index gains in Wailea, as the hotel continues to benefit from a multi-year ramp up, from the new ballroom at the Renaissance Orlando, which is attracting higher quality and larger groups, from the 17 keys added at the Hyatt San Francisco late last year and from the rooms renovations completed at these Hilton San Diego Bayfront earlier in the year.

Renaissance Orlando is a great example of making strategic long-term investments translates into value creation and future earnings growth. In January 2019, just over a year ago, we opened a new 46,000 square foot state-of-the-art meeting space, which has not only generated great customer feedback, but has also helped the hotel produce the highest number of group room nights booked at the hotel in a single year.

Moving on to smaller yet equally important projects; we invested over $9 million into a variety of environmental projects during 2019, including, retrofitting additional lighting systems, installing low-flow plumbing fixture and bulk amenity dispensers, as well as upgrading several building systems in order to reduce overall energy consumption. These important projects not only reduce the environmental impact on our portfolio, but in several cases also result in attractive economic returns. We will continue to make these important ESG investments as we focus on ways to use more renewable energy, reduce our usage of single use items such as plastic containers, straws and trash bags and to increasingly incorporate more reclaimed and recycled materials into our renovations.

In addition to capital investments, we continue our ongoing initiatives to recycle capital and to concentrate our portfolio into long-term relevant real estate. Late last year, we disposed of the leasehold interest in the Courtyard LAX for $50 million. The sales price equates to an estimated 5.8% cap rate on our full year 2019 forecasted NOI, which is roughly 200 basis points lower than the implied cap rate on the remaining portfolio as calculated by our recent share price and our 2020 guidance.

That is, we sold one of the lowest quality hotels and one subject to a ground lease at a price, well in excess that implied by our current share valuation. This sale further consolidates our portfolio into Long-Term Relevant Real Estate and reduces our ground lease exposure, while RevPAR comparisons don't always tell the full picture, it's worthwhile to note that the hotel's 2019 RevPAR and EBITDA per key was approximately 21% lower and 37% lower respectively than was the case for the remainder of our portfolio. Additionally, the sale of one of our last ground lease assets reduced our total actual [ph] hotel EBITDA subject to ground or air rates to approximately 15% down from over 50% several years ago. With only three leased hotels remaining in the portfolio, we are very pleased with our success in reducing our leasehold exposure to one of the lowest levels amongst the hotel REITs.

Now, let's talk a little bit about recent operating results. Despite a challenging operating backdrop, we were pleased that our results came in are the high-end -- high-end up or exceeded our guidance for the fourth quarter and full year. Fourth quarter comparable portfolio RevPAR increased 80 basis points over the prior year and comparable portfolio total revenues increased 2.1% bringing our full year RevPAR and total revenue growth to 1.9% and 2.9% respectively.

Consistent with our commentary in prior quarters, we continue to seem room revenue growth, driven primarily by transient segments. During 2019, transient room revenue grew approximately 3% while group revenue was roughly flat. Overall, our fourth quarter room revenue exceeded our expectations and contributed to a full year RevPAR growth at the high end of our guidance. In addition to strong performance in the rooms department, total comparable portfolio revenue benefited from a 2.6% increase in food and beverage revenues, a 14% increase in ancillary property level revenues during the quarter.

While hotel revenues were stronger than anticipated, hotel profits were negatively impacted by ongoing cost pressures, specifically in wages and benefits, property insurance and property taxes. Nevertheless, comparable hotel level EBITDA exceeded our expectations for the fourth quarter and resulted in full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FFO per diluted share that exceeded the high end of our most recent guidance.

So, let's talk a bit about some of the positives and negative operating trends from the prior year. Full year 2019 results benefited from continued outsized growth in Wailea and from the contribution of our 2018 capital investments, specifically the renovations at JW New Orleans and Marriott Boston Long Wharf as well as the meeting space additions at Renaissance Orlando that I discussed earlier. In addition, we saw a better-than-expected market growth in Washington, DC, and while the San Francisco market fell short, the very lofty expectations that were in place at the beginning of the year, the city still posted solid RevPAR growth in 2019. Offsetting these areas of strength was general market weakness in Chicago, Portland La Jolla, and New York City and disruption from the renovation work we hadn't processed at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and Renaissance Baltimore early in the year.

More recently, operating trends in the fourth quarter were generally better than anticipated, particularly in December and we were more -- and they were more encouraging than those witnessed in the third quarter. Several markets exceeded our expectations, including Wailea, Long Beach, Chicago and San Francisco. Transient business in particular performed better in the fourth quarter with higher than anticipated room rent growth, stronger food and beverage outlets sales, and higher ancillary revenues. Offsetting some of the fourth quarter was weakness in Key West, Time Square and San Diego.

While our fourth quarter labor productivity improved, we were still negatively impacted by a 2.4% increase in hourly wage rates, higher cost from property insurance and loyalty program expense also constrained profitability and contributed to a 110 basis point reduction in margins and a 1.4% decline in comparable portfolio EBITDA in the fourth quarter, despite a 2.1% increase in comparable portfolio revenues.

Now, let's turn our attention to our outlook for 2020. Our baseline assumption for this year is that the operating environment will be similar to that witnessed in 2019, including tepid RevPAR and total hotel revenue growth. We anticipate that the majority of our markets will experience limited RevPAR growth in 2020. San Francisco is expected to have solid levels of demand in 2020 by historical standards, but the year-over-year comparisons is expected to be challenging given its strong performance in 2019. In addition, we expect headwinds to persist in New York as the market deals with another year of elevated new supply. That said, we anticipate healthy growth in Key West, and in those markets with strong citywide calendars, including Boston, Chicago, and Washington DC. In addition, our recently completed renovations at the Renaissance Baltimore and Hilton San Diego Bayfront should result in RevPAR growth in excess of market levels.

Finally, we expect Wailea Beach Resort to once again be one of our strongest performers in 2020 as the hotel continues to gain share and further surpass our expectations. While RevPAR growth is expected to remain roughly flat, we expect to see a continuation of elevated cost pressures primarily in wages and benefits, property taxes and insurance. Collectively, these three line items make up just over half of our total hotel level operating costs. Additionally, we are engaging a dispute related to the scheduled ground rent increase at the Hilton Times Square that may not be resolved until later in the year. During this dispute and appeal period, we will record the higher rent expense and will receive a refund, if we are successful with our appeal.

From a capital perspective, the renovation work -- our renovation work is fairly limited in 2020 and should result in less disruption compared to prior years. Our primary project this year is the full repositioning of the Marriott Portland, which is currently underway and going exceptionally well. The work includes the renovation of all 249 guest rooms, bathrooms, the addition of nine new guest rooms and then the complete redesign of all public spaces, meeting areas and food and beverage outlets. The renovation is intended to better position the hotel to compete with many of the independent lifestyle hotels in the Portland market. We expect to incur $2 million of total revenue displacement in the first half of 2020 in connection with this project. As we move into 2020, current year group pace for the portfolio is up over 4% and we have 81% of our Groups already on the books, which is the highest crossover level that we've had in the last several years.

Our guidance for the first quarter and full year takes into consideration roughly $1 million loss revenue related to already identified group cancellations and attrition in San Francisco, San Diego and Washington DC, attributed to the Coronavirus. We expect to mitigate some of this revenue loss through cancellation fees and additional transient bookings, so the net impact is expected to be less than $1 million mentioned. However, it is important to note that our 2020 expectations and earnings guidance do not include any additional impact from the Coronavirus which if were to have a negative impact on global economic growth and travel could materially impact our business, our earnings and our outlook for 2020. Simply, too early to accurately assess the impact on our hotels or what it can mean for RevPAR growth, margins and profitability for our portfolio.

So, let's talk a bit about the current investment environment. As we've discussed on prior calls, we continue to struggle with the current pricing expectations on Long-Term Relevant Real Estate. During 2019, we actively underwrote several billion dollars of single assets and portfolio transactions. We've been on several of these potential investments, but in the end, we were not willing to pay the prices needed to compete for an acquisition. Pricing expectations for high quality assets that fit our strategy remain elevated and translated into cap rates after property tax resets below 5% in most cases, and in many cases, cap rates in the mid-3%s to mid-4% range.

Looking forward, we continue to expect to underwrite new investments and remain hopeful that we will find the right opportunities will add to our shareholder value over time. At the same time, we expect to dispose of the remaining hotels that do not fit our strategy at reasonable prices. Considering the recent range of our stock price and the resulting implied valuation, we continue to believe that the best use of our excess liquidity will likely be to repurchase our own shares, even if that means shrinking the size of the company in the short term. Just for this reason, we increased the size of our share repurchase program from $300 million of which we had purchased $54 million to a new authorization of $500 million. As we said before, our repurchase activity will not be programmatic, rather is likely to occur opportunistically and be share price dependent.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bryan. Bryan, please go ahead.

Bryan Giglia

Thank you, John and good morning, everyone. We ended 2019 with significant financial liquidity, including more than $680 million of total adjusted unrestricted cash and an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility. We have approximately $1.2 billion of consolidated debt and preferred securities outstanding and our current in-place debt has a weighted average term to maturity of approximately 4.1 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%. Our variable rate debt as a percentage of total debt stands at 23% and 44% of our debt is unsecured.

Now, turning to first quarter and full year 2020 guidance. A full reconciliation can be found in our supplemental and in our earnings release. Our 2020 guidance does not assume any additional share repurchases, nor does it include the impact of any additional asset sales or acquisitions. As John indicated earlier, other than what we have been able to identify to date, our guidance does not include any potential additional impact from the Coronavirus, which could have a material impact on travel, hotel demand and profitability.

For the full year, we expect total portfolio RevPAR growth to range from down 1.5% to up 1.5%. We expect full year expense growth to increase 3% to 4% driven by a 4% to 6% increase in wages and benefits, which make up 45% of our total cost. This expense growth is expected to result in a same-store margin decline of approximately 150 to 175 basis points. Our full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges from $280 million to $305 million and our full year adjusted FFO per diluted share ranges from $0.95 to $1.5.

Our outlook for 2020 includes approximately $2 million of total revenue displacement and approximately $1 million of EBITDA displacement related to our planned 2020 capital investment projects. In addition, our guidance includes approximately $2.4 million of additional expense related to a disputed ground rent increase at the Hilton Times Square, which is scheduled to increase starting May 2020. For the first quarter, we expect total portfolio RevPAR to range from down 0.5% to up 1.5%. We expect first quarter adjusted EBITDA to be between $54 million and $58 million and adjusted FFO per diluted share to be between $0.16 and $0.18. Finally, this guidance reflects our existing 20 Hotel portfolio and does not assume any additional hotel dispositions, nor does it reflect the incremental future earnings potential that would result from the deployment of our cash.

Now, turning to dividends, our Board of Directors has declared a $0.05 per common share dividend for the first quarter. Consistent with our practice in prior years, we expect to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock throughout 2020, to the extent that the regular quarterly common dividends do not satisfy our annual distribution requirements for 2020, we would expect to pay a catch-up dividend that would generally be equal to our remaining taxable income. Our total cash dividends for 2019 including our fourth quarter catch-up dividend equates to an annual dividend yield of approximately 5.5%. In addition to the common dividend, our Board has also approved the routine quarterly distributions for both outstanding series of preferred securities.

With that, I'd like to now open the call to questions. Derek, please go ahead.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Lukas Hartwich with Green Street Advisors. Please go ahead.

Lukas Hartwich

Thanks. Fundamentals continue to be pretty weak. I'm just curious, you kind of commented on hotel values, it sounds like there is still a robust bid out there. But are you seeing any impact to hotel values, given this tough backdrop for fundamentals?

John Arabia

John Arabia

Lukas Hartwich

Lukas Hartwich

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

Lukas Hartwich

Lukas Hartwich

John Arabia

John Arabia

Lukas Hartwich

Smedes Rose

Smedes Rose

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

And then, once if we are -- if we prevail, we would get a refund but we will have to absorb that amount, which I think is about 30 basis points on margins until we have a final decision. When you look on a pro forma basis, those increases to the Hilton's costs including the loan, the interest expense, it -- the EBITDA being produced by that hotel is minimal, if any, and so we will, the maturity isn't until later this year, we will assess any options we have at that time and come up with what was the best course is for us.

Smedes Rose

Smedes Rose

John Arabia

John Arabia

Smedes Rose

Okay, thank you.

Anthony Powell

Anthony Powell

John Arabia

John Arabia

Anthony Powell

Anthony Powell

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

Anthony Powell

Anthony Powell

John Arabia

John Arabia

Anthony Powell

Right. Thank you.

Bill Crow

Bill Crow

John Arabia

John Arabia

So, what we have been doing over the past week or two is working with all of our hotels and our operating partners to make sure that we are doing as good a job as we can in a very, very cloudy environment, so to speak, to make sure that we're managing our attrition to those groups and our scrub, so to speak well enough to make sure that we're opening up transient channels just to make sure we can maximize the occupancy that we can. So it is a very, very fluid situation. Thus far, I would say that the impact is pretty modest, but given what we've seen in other parts of the world, there is obviously more concerning scenarios that one could paint, although we don't see any evidence of that now.

Bill Crow

Bill Crow

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bill Crow

Bill Crow

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bill Crow

Patrick Scholes

Patrick Scholes

John Arabia

John Arabia

Patrick Scholes

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

John Arabia

John Arabia

Chris Woronka

Chris Woronka

John Arabia

John Arabia

Chris Woronka

John Arabia

Bryan Giglia

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

The next step after you've identified those with and indicators of impairment as you look at the undiscounted cash flow of the hotel, your expectation of that over what your whole period is. And typically, since we're an infant light vehicle, we look at the 10-year hold and you look at the undiscounted cash flows through that time period. And then the terminal value of the hotel after that, which usually doesn't lead to any sort of impairment unless the hotel has been -- has had significant declines. What we did and what led to $24 million impairment on this hotel is, if this hotel is not deemed to be a Long-Term Relevant Hotel, we do now shorten the whole period for that Hotel, which resulted in a lower cash flow, total cash flow than what our book value was, and that led to the impairment.

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

Rich Hightower

Rich Hightower

Bryan Giglia

Bryan Giglia

The other expenses though that -- and really it's the fixed expenses, those are seeing larger increases this year, real estate and property tax continues to be significant growth major markets, Boston, Chicago, New Orleans, all had major increases to all property owners this year. Ground rent at Hilton Times Square, while it's under appeal is also negatively impacting that. And then, insurance, as you recall, the property insurance rates went up significantly last year, our policy starts in July, so that has so a half year of impact. So, the other half of the expenses are great [ph] -- or 55% of the expenses are say increasing 3% to 4%, or maybe 2.5% to 3.5%, that's going to give you a combined increase of 3% to 4% where -- for a total of hotel expenses.

Rich Hightower

Got it, okay. Thanks for the color there.

David Katz

David Katz

John Arabia

John Arabia

And there is some amount of scale that we can execute that investment on behalf of our existing shareholders. So I don't think it is something that's on the table all the time because I'm hopeful that at some point, we get back to a point of trading at a premium to NAV and can grow this company in a beneficial way. But to the extent that we have to play the cards that were dealt to us now and in trading at a discount to NAV. Now when I take a look at one of our clear advantages and that is our balance sheet, we have the ability to execute on that. So we've been as forthright, I think as possible in saying that, that remains our most attractive investment alternative.

David Katz

David Katz

John Arabia

John Arabia

David Katz

John Arabia

Amanda Sweitzer

Amanda Sweitzer

John Arabia

John Arabia

Amanda Sweitzer

Amanda Sweitzer

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bill Crow

Bill Crow

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bill Crow

Bill Crow

John Arabia

John Arabia

Bill Crow

Anthony Powell

Anthony Powell

John Arabia

John Arabia

Anthony Powell

Okay, great. Thank you.

John Arabia

John Arabia

John Arabia

John Arabia

