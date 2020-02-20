You Understand Nothing About Armour Residential

That opportunity is over. Shares rallied so hard they are nearly into a bearish rating.

ARR carries a huge dividend which causes many investors to buy without learning more.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

You may be thinking that you understand mortgage REITs.

The residential mortgage REIT sector can be a very appealing area for trading. When we enter the area, we’ve often found quick success with trades. The most difficult aspect of trading in this sector is dealing with changes in book value. We have frequent estimates on many of the mortgage REITs coming from Scott Kennedy, which has been a huge assistance to our work.

Outlook

Our current view on Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) is summed up in the index card below:

Read and understand a little more

ARR carries a huge dividend yield and attracts many retail investors. Unfortunately, many of those investors do not understand when to buy the stock and when to take their gains.

We have found the majority of profits in mortgage REITs over the last several years come from being able to trade the shares effectively. Investors who are measuring returns over the last several years with an end date in February 2020 will decide that the buy-and-hold returns were excellent. Investors who took the same measurements in September 2019 would say that the returns were terrible. Consequently, we are back to investors being complacent as they see high prices and assume everything will turn out roses.

We are not taking a severe bearish tone on ARR at this point. However, we are done having a bullish rating. We previously called out shares of ARR as being substantially undervalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It looks like a brilliant call since we nailed ARR right around the bottom. How did we do that? Well, we focused on the estimated book value and became bullish when the discount to book value was large.

Let’s take a look at how we did that:

Source: ARR

So the book value ran between about $21.29 and $20.43. In between quarters, it may have moved a bit outside that range. When the discount was big, it was time to be bullish. Pretty tough, huh?

When we make these bullish calls while the price is falling, some investors are eager to contradict us:

What do investors not understand?

Investors don’t understand net interest income. When they see a trend toward lower net interest income, they assume the trend is happening forever. When they see the trend reverse, they assume the new trend will continue forever.

Both points of view are absurd.

Source: ARR (Text in black added by us)

Instead, we want to evaluate the current environment for making our predictions. We will share a few rules of thumb.

Rule of thumb 1

If the yield curve is steeper, that's better for agency-focused mortgage REITs.

Rule of thumb 2

If Agency fixed-rate 30-year mortgages have a materially higher interest rate than the 10-year Treasury, that's favorable for Agency mortgage REITs. If the cost of funding through repurchase agreements is similar to the yield on a one-month Treasury, that's favorable to mortgage REITs. So how are we doing on those metrics? The spread between 30-year mortgages and the 10-year Treasury is OK for now. Spreads widened in the early and middle part of 2019 but contracted in the last quarter of the year.

The yield curve is still pretty flat. We saw the 10-year to two-year Treasury spread steepen over the last several months, but the Coronavirus wiped out those gains. While the spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury is positive, it still leaves a lot to be desired. Further, the spread between the cost of repurchase agreements and the yield on a 2-year Treasury stinks.

Rule of thumb 3

Financing with repurchase agreements (the main source of debt for mortgage REITs) hasn't been as bad as investors feared over the summer. That’s important also because stubbornly high costs on repurchase agreements were cutting into the net interest spread. ARR had over $10 billion in repo financing for their agency positions alone:

Source: ARR Investor presentation

Around the middle of 2019, investors were expecting the cost of repurchase agreements to soar dramatically above Treasury yields. The repo markets became a little insane for a very short period. We saw a massive temporary spike in the cost of repurchase agreements which convinced the Federal Reserve to take a more active role in managing that part of the markets.

Price to what?

Many investors don’t understand price-to-book ratios.

They like to pretend that the ratio could simply be anything. That's absurd. While it is mathematically true that any price might occur. It's still absurd. You might win the lottery tomorrow. Even if you don’t play, someone might hand you a ticket with the winning numbers. Should you base your investment decisions on that potential? No.

When something has a 1-in-a-billion chance of happening, you shouldn’t be basing your investment decisions on it. Sorry, 1-in-a-million isn’t any good either.

The price to book ratio for ARR should not be above 1.1 or below 0.75. When you see the ratio outside of that range, it means many investors are being stupid. We were bullish on ARR when the price-to-book ratio was near the bottom of its range. We published the article with an estimated price-to-book ratio of .81.

We become bearish when the price-to-book ratio is closer to the top of its range. This isn’t an incredibly complex technique. It's precisely how investors should be evaluating mortgage REITs. It's how the executives of the mortgage REITs evaluate their own price. You won't see a good mortgage REIT issuing a bunch of shares at a big discount to book value. You shouldn’t expect them to repurchase those shares at a premium to book value either. Doing either of those things would be stupid.

Final thoughts on ARR

Common shares in residential mortgage REITs are basically built for trading. They have high yields and complicated income statements. That combination leads to money flooding in and out of the sector while distorting price-to-book ratios between comparable REITs.

The thing that pains me about mortgage REITs is seeing how many investors and analysts just give up. They might start with all the best intentions for doing due diligence, but the complications of mortgage REITs can easily leave investors pulling their hair out and screaming that it's impossible to know what's happening.

Currently, ARR is very close to the point where our rating would switch over to bearish. We see an estimated price-to-book ratio just over .98. We get bearish when it exceeds 1.00.

We are the only large REIT Research service on Seeking Alpha with: A CPA on the team.

A record going back to the start of 2016.

A real-money portfolio worth over a quarter-million with full disclosure on every trade.

Real-time notifications on every purchase and every sale, including exact share count, purchase price, dividends earned, and sale price.

Scott Kennedy's exclusive coverage on BDCs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR-C, ARR-B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.