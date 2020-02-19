IPO Update: MingZhu Logistics Readies $13 Million U.S. IPO

YGMZ experienced sharply slowing growth even before the coronavirus outbreak, so I'm staying away from the IPO.

MingZhu Logistics has filed its update plan to raise $13 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) has filed to raise $13 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides over the road freight trucking services in China.

YGMZ has produced a sharply dropping growth rate which has likely been made much worse by the economic effects of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Company & Business

Shenzhen, China-based MingZhu was founded in 2002 to provide freight trucking services to companies in China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Jinlong Yang, who has been with the firm since 2009 and was previously an officer at the Exit and Entry Frontier Inspection Stations in Shenzhen.

MingZhu provides primarily Dedicated Truckload Services to logistics companies, freight forwarders and warehouse operators in mainland China through two terminals located in the Guangdong and Xinjiang regions and a fleet of 132 tractors and 90 trailers, wholly-owned.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s corporate structure:

Source: Company registration statement

During the fiscal years 2017 and 2018, MingZhu had 36 and 40 customers, respectively, and the top five of its customers accounted for approximately 63.9% and 71.4% of the company’s total revenue, respectively.

Management claims that MingZhu Logistics has become the second-largest transportation service provider in the Guangdong region in China and is recognized and accredited by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing as a ‘3A-grade trucking service provider’.

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products primarily through a dedicated marketing team that is tasked with contacting customers to maintain good business relationships and expand the company’s network by soliciting new customers through referrals from existing ones.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been remarkably tiny and stable, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.2% 2018 0.2% 2017 0.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate has dropped to a still high 26.3x, as the table shows below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 26.3 2018 106.8

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the China freight trucking industry is projected to reach $122 billion in 2019, a 5.2% increase year-over-year.

This represents an annual growth rate of 7.3% between 2014 and 2019.

Road transportation services accounted for about 36.0% of total transportation volumes in terms of freight turnover volumes in ton-kilometers in 2016.

Major competitors that provide freight trucking services in China include:

SF Express Co. (SHE:002352)

Deppon Logistics Co. (SHA:603056)

HOAU Logistics Group

Shanghai CNEX Express Co.

Shanghai ANE Juchuang Supply Chain Management Co.

Source: Research Report

Financial Performance

MingZhu’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue but at a decelerating rate

Decreasing gross profit and gross margin

Lower operating profit and operating margin

Reduced cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 20,735,260 5.9% 2018 $ 27,646,789 34.1% 2017 $ 20,616,011 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 2,783,497 -27.5% 2018 $ 5,247,723 37.7% 2017 $ 3,809,753 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 13.42% 2018 18.98% 2017 18.48% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,639,260 7.9% 2018 $ 4,034,766 14.6% 2017 $ 2,317,476 11.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 1,026,033 2018 $ 2,854,887 2017 $ 1,238,090 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 999,658 2018 $ 3,798,997 2017 $ 1,933,926

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, the company had $287,571 in cash and $13.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was $1.9 million.

IPO Details

MingZhu intends to sell 3 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $4.25 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $12.75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Notably, the IPO is being offered using ordinary shares. It is typical for foreign firms wishing to sell shares to U.S. investors to sell American Depositary Shares [ADSs], which lower the administrative burden of dealing with foreign shares, so the lack of this element is a negative.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $54.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.62%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for expansion of fleet size, operational improvement as well as strategic acquisitions and alliances based on market conditions and for other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is ViewTrade Securities.

Commentary

MingZhu is seeking U.S. public capital at a difficult time for Chinese firms on U.S. markets.

So far in 2020, all seven Chinese firm IPOs are currently trading below their IPO price.

Presumably some of the cause for that dismal record is the recent coronavirus news and effect on shares.

But, in general, Chinese firms going public on U.S. exchanges have developed a poor track record in recent years.

MingZhu’s financials show a sharp reduction in growth rate and that was before the coronavirus outbreak, which have likely severely impacted the firm’s results in Q1 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are still tiny and the sales & marketing efficiency rate is high, although significantly lower in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for providing trucking services in China is quite large and has been growing at a moderately fast rate in recent years.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

On a DCF-based valuation, the IPO appears richly priced.

Given the firm’s likely poor results in recent quarters and the high price of the IPO, I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines, if it happens at all.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

