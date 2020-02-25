5 Undervalued Sectors In 2020: Up To 12% Yields From REITs

Malls, hotels, self storage, pipelines, and prisons are among the best contrarian bets that you can make in 2020.

The big story of the past few months has been the continued growth in valuation disparities across the REIT sector:

Cyclical REITs vs. Defensive REITs

Small-cap REITs vs. large cap REITs

Retail REITs vs. non-retail REITs

Defensive REITs, large-cap REITs and non-retail REITs have seen their valuation expand dramatically. Investors have rushed to them to seek resilient income in an increasingly uncertain environment with slowing growth and peaking interest rates.

At the same time, a lot of cyclical REITs, small-cap REITs, and retail REITs have seen their valuation drop to historically low levels. As a result, you now have massive disparities in valuations across the REIT sector.

Some companies trade at 50% premiums to NAV, over 25x FFO and low 3% dividend yields - while others trade at 50% discounts to NAV, below 10x FFO and >8% dividend yields.

The middle ground has almost disappeared. The market is either very bullish or it is very bearish. For example, it's common today for net lease REITs to trade at 50% premiums to NAV - whereas mall REITs trade at 50% discounts to NAV. (Note that the difference in fundamental strength is already reflected in the choice of cap rate to determine the NAV. The public market then adds a massive premium to one and a discount to the other.)

Noting that the market is an emotional beast with tendencies to become overly greedy or fearful, we believe that this increasingly polarized marketplace offers incredible opportunities for active, long-term driven investors.

Below we discuss how we intend to take advantage of these valuation disparities in 2020.

2020 Capital Allocation: Buy the Fear

Our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord is today more defensive than it has ever been. It has roughly 80% invested in more defensive property sectors (highlighted in yellow):

Specialty Properties (18.6%): Specialty assets include pipelines and other infrastructure-like investments that generate “toll-road” like earnings that are fixed in nature and resilient to the cycle.

Net Lease Properties (16.5%): Freestanding net leases enjoy exceptionally long lease terms of 10-15 years with high coverage and automatic rent increases. Therefore, net lease REITs are protected from recessions.

Storage Properties (11.6%): People and businesses need to store stuff during all market conditions. The demand for storage may even increase during recessions as businesses downsize office space and people move to smaller homes to lower cost.

Residential Properties (12.5%): Everybody needs a roof over their head, and we invest in affordable housing which generally increases in demand during recessions.

Industrial Facilities (7.7%): Not all industrial assets are recession-resistant, but our investment in this space focuses on long let properties to investment grade tenants.

Grocery Stores (7.2%): People need to eat. It's as simple as that. Grocery store anchored shopping centers experience steady traffic through recessions and landlords keep earning rent check after rent check.

Healthcare Properties (6.8%): People need hospitals in all market conditions. The demand is inelastic and hospital operators sign long lease terms with landlords.

Mortgages (3.1%): First rank mortgages on quality assets at ~65% Loan to Value provides interest income with margin of safety. If the borrower defaults, the REIT can foreclose and get the property on the cheap to replace interest income with rental income.

Moreover, if you look at our underlying holdings, you will find that we generally favor quality companies with solid assets and well-aligned management teams.

Out of 18 positions, we only own two “deep value” investments with a speculative nature: Uniti (UNIT) and CBL Preferred Shares (CBL.PE).

Because our portfolio is standing on such solid grounds, we believe that we can afford to take a bit more risk and invest more opportunistically as we head into 2020.

Now, this does not mean that we will double down on speculative positions such as CBL.PE or UNIT. We expect however to increase investment capital in more troubled sectors that are deeply undervalued due to the market's excessive focus on short-term results.

Often, our competitive advantage is simply our ability to think like a landlord and take a longer-term view than most other investors.

Below we highlight the Top 5 Property Sectors for value real estate investors in 2020. (Note that we will continuously update this list as we keep investing in opportunistic REITs in 2020)

(1) Class A Malls - Amazon Risk?

source

Class A Malls are currently priced at exceptionally low valuations because the market fears that the growth of e-commerce will cause properties to lose value over time. Many mall owners now trade at up to a 50% discount to fair value and dividend yields have expanded to more than 10%.

We agree that the growth of e-commerce causes challenges to malls in the near term. Where we disagree with the market is that we believe that these challenges are only temporary in nature.

The market has missed the transformation that's happening at malls. The market thinks of malls as pure shopping destinations. Sure, if that was the case, the outlook for malls would be highly uncertain. But the reality is that malls have gradually diversified away from shopping and have now become mixed use destinations with large entertainment and service components.

Therefore, we believe that mall REITs are much more resilient than the market appears to believe. This is especially true for Class A mall REITs that own highly urban properties in high growth areas because these assets can be densified to include office towers, hotels, and apartment communities on top and/or adjacent to the mall in the future.

Good investment candidates in this space include Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI).

(2) Upperscale Hotels - Recession Risk?

source

Hotels are feared because they perform relatively poorly during recessions. We are today late in the cycle and long overdue for a recession according to many.

Unlike most other real estate investments, hotels generate more cyclical cash flow because they are not protected by long lease terms. In a recession, companies and individuals cut their travel budget and hotels suffer in consequence.

Right now, hotel REITs already are priced at depressed valuations in anticipation of the an imminent recession. The market only sees a few quarters out and so everyone is focused on recession risk.

However, because we think like landlords, we look at the current valuation in relation to the expected cash flow of the coming decade. If you do this exercise, it's clear that hotel REITs are currently underpriced.

Many higher quality hotel REITs trade at just 6-8x FFO and pay up to 8% dividend yields. The near term is very uncertain due to the possibility of a recession. But in 10 years, we expect these properties to generate more cash flow and so buying these assets at just 6-8x FFO appears very opportunistic.

(3) Self-Storage - Overbuilding Risk?

source

Self storage REITs have historically provided some of the very best returns out of the entire financial market. The average returns have been upward of 15% per year for decades.

However, recent fears of overbuilding have caused most self storage REITs to drop materially lower. Public Storage (PSA) is one of the largest REITs in the world and it dropped~15% off its highs. Similar sell offs have occurred across the entire sector with some suffering more than others.

Overbuilding causes NOI dilution in the near term, but it's rarely a long-lived issue. Property markets move in cycles and times of overbuilding are commonly followed by times of undersupply. This is because, as the market gets overbuilt, developers who were late to the party lose their shirt and must end new construction to avoid further losses. Whether this occurs in 2020 or a bit later, we cannot be certain, but what we know is that demand continues to grow in top markets and eventually the market will regain its balance.

Prices are opportunistic among smaller and lesser known Storage REITs.

(4) Fossil Energy Infrastructure - Sustainability Risk?

source

Apart from malls and hotels, the most contrarian bet one can make in 2019 is probably energy pipeline companies. To say that they are hated right now would be an understatement. The valuation multiples are at similar levels as they were during the great financial crisis and yields have expanded to nearly 10% on average.

Investors are fleeing MLPs and other fossil fuel stocks due to the expectation of declining demand and lower commodity prices. Moreover, some presidential candidates are calling for the end of fossil fuels.

We have a very different view of the sector and expect the demand for fossil energy to keep growing far into future. We currently are working on a report that will discuss this viewpoint in detail. It sets energy pipelines for an immense growth runway because we expect the US and Canada to play a major role in meeting that demand.

We currently own shares in diversified MLP Closed End Funds Blue Chip pipeline companies. Diversification and focus on high quality are key in this sector.

(5) Correction Facilities - Political Risk?

source

Finally, we cannot talk about contrarian property sectors without mentioning correction facilities. So far, we have done well by entirely avoiding this sector, but it's becoming ever harder to resist the current opportunities that the sector has to offer.

Here of course the big issue is political and some presidential candidates have called for the outright banning of the private prison sector. Now we understand that this topic is highly controversial, but the reality is that much of the prison system is at overcapacity and the federal system alone is at around 130% capacity. Private prisons are only a small fraction of the overall system and they are badly needed right now.

There's a lot of uncertainty and political risks. However, unless you think that Warren or Sanders win the presidency, the current valuation levels appear to be insane. Prison REITs are now selling at even cheaper valuations than in mid-2016, when it appeared Hillary Clinton would win. They are priced at ~6-7x FFO and double-digit dividend yields despite posting above average growth at the moment.

Again, we understand that this a controversial topic and we are not arguing that prison REITs are perfect - but they fill a void that's desperately needed today. They are mission critical infrastructure that generate recession-resistant cash flow from high credit tenants and enjoy rapid growth. It is quite extraordinary for such investments to pay a nearly 11% dividend yield.

2020 - Be Greedy When Others are Fearful

Put simply, our plan at High Yield Landlord is to be greedy when others are fearful. Class A malls, upperscale hotels, self storage, energy infrastructure, and correction facilities are all held down at exceptionally low valuations due to the market's short term orientation.

We are not traders. We are landlords. And these assets are now very cheap from the perspective of a patient and contrarian investor.

source

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” Benjamin Graham "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Benjamin Graham "I will tell you how to become rich. Close the doors. Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful." Warren Buffett Buy when there is blood on the street, even if the blood is your own." Rockefeller

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; UNIT; CBL.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.