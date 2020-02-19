CommScope Management Pulls A Page From The Leveraged Buyout Playbook

The recent stock activity has been interesting to see and, frankly, opportune to determine whether there is an opportunity here. The high leverage of the company, a relatively recent large acquisition, and an industry in a state flux, all make this an interesting stock to analyze. Let's dig in.

Business overview

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is a communication network infrastructure provider, serving customers in more than 100 countries through a network of 30 manufacturing and distribution facilities. The company operates under five segments: Connectivity, Mobility, Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), Network and Cloud (N&C), and Ruckus Networks (Ruckus). Connectivity sells structured cable, network racks, and cabinet enclosures, and offers infrastructure/fiber management solutions. Mobility provides the infrastructure for macro cell sites (e.g., base stations, microwave antennas, etc.), towers, metro cells (equipment for street poles and/or other outdoor structures), small cells (e.g., 4G LTE, 5G), and distributed antenna systems. CPE sells broadband and video set-top boxes to cable companies. N&C provides CMTS, CCAP, PON, and other network solutions. Lastly, Ruckus is mostly engaged in providing enterprise Wi-Fi solutions.

CommScope started in 1975 as a product line of Superior Continent Cable company. After various ownership changes, COMM, as it exists today, was the result of a spinout from the defunct company General Instrument, which, in 1997, was split into three independent publicly traded companies: CommScope, General Semiconductor, and NextLevel Systems. NextLevel Systems, which adopted the General Instrument name a year after the split, was then acquired by Motorola in 2000 for $17 billion and ultimately renamed to Home and Networks Mobility as a division within Motorola. The Home and Networks Mobility division ended up as a business unit in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) after Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility in 2011 for $12.5 billion, but wait... then in 2013, ARRIS bought Motorola Mobility's Home unit from Google for $2.3 billion. COMM's acquisition of ARRIS in 2019 for $7.7 billion brings it full circle and reunites two of General Instrument's companies 12 years after the split in 1997. What a story.

Industry overview

It has been a challenging start, however, since the reunion with ARRIS. 2019 was a difficult year for communication equipment and network infrastructure vendors across the board. While this industry is broad and diverse, vendors such as COMM are facing headwinds on multiple fronts driven by seemingly unrelated events. Let's tackle each segment individually, because we can.

Connectivity: Gartner, a global research and advisory firm, estimates that worldwide IT spending will increase modestly by 3.4% and 3.7% in 2020 and 2021, respectively, driven by enterprise software spending. If we narrow it down to the worldwide data center systems sector, which is more comparable to this segment's customer base, spending growth is closer to 1.5% and 1.9% in 2020 and 2021, respectively. COMM'S CEO Eddie Edwards mentioned in the Q3 earnings call that "indoor fiber sales remain pressured" as companies continue to shift in-house data centers to the cloud. I do think that this shift to the cloud will continue as there are efficiencies related to scale that companies not in the data center business simply can't achieve, so I'm skeptical of material growth opportunities in the long-run for this segment. While these 'cloud' providers are most certainly customers of the company, I guess the net impact from this shift towards the cloud is negative for the segment.

Source: Gartner, Worldwide IT Spending Forecast.

Mobility: Gartner forecasts worldwide wireless infrastructure spending to remain essentially flat in 2020, growing by only 0.1%, but estimates spending to grow by 1.4% in 2021. While Gartner expects 5G spending to increase materially over the next few years, spending on other wireless standards such as 4G LTE and 3G is expected to decline worldwide and offset much of the gain from 5G. 3G and 4G LTE deployments are expected to remain sizable in regions such as EMEA and CALA (the Caribbean and Latin America) as these regions still have ways to go to close existing gaps in their wireless infrastructure before they can embark on the journey towards 5G.

Source: Gartner, Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure Revenue Forecast.

CPE: Edwards mentioned on the May 9, 2019, Q1 earnings call that the ARRIS' business "is off to a challenging start" driven by lower capital expenditure from "certain large cable companies." While the CPE segment has since reported both positive and negative quarterly results, it is still likely that CPE will decline by roughly 12% to 16% in 2019 relative to 2018. Yet this decline will not be an isolated occurrence as this same segment saw a 12.3% decline in 2018 compared to 2017 under ARRIS ownership and a 5.7% decline the year before that. An article published by S&P Global Market Intelligence quoted Charter CFO Christopher Winfrey stating that "the CPE environment's gotten much more efficient, meaning we need less of it," referencing how traditional households now need fewer set-top boxes and use alternative streaming options that do not require set-top boxes at all. Even COMM's own CFO Alex Pease mentioned in the Q3 earnings call that declining pay TV subscribers is indeed causing operators to lower capital spending, shifting from capital spending to content acquisition and to lower average selling price IPTV set-tops. Kagan, the media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, thinks that 2019 marks the start of a prolonged decline in capital spending on video delivery and associated equipment; Kagan estimates spending will decline at 4.7% CAGR through 2023. Moreover, eMarketer forecasts that, by 2023, the number of households with pay TV subscription will drop to 72.7 million from 86.5 million in 2019, which is a decline of 4.2% CAGR through 2023. Surprisingly, to me at least, it is reported that cable operators are not necessarily making an effort to retain customers at all, rather they are more than happy to have customers unbundle their service, so customers may pay for the higher-margin broadband internet-only service. Take an example, sales representatives at Cable One (NYSE:CABO), considered one of the best performing cable companies, don't even try to talk customers out of cancelling cable TV but instead promote streaming services such as Hulu and YouTube TV; the CEO of Cable One even says that he sees a future where Cable One no longer provides cable subscriptions! I don't know what the future holds for cable TV, but I don't feel cozy about the segment's future.

Network & cloud: According to management, the N&C segment is going through a temporary soft patch driven by 1) pause in spending due to the pending merger of two large carriers; 2) capacity additions in late 2018 that will take 12 to 18 months to exhaust; and 3) pause in spending due to uncertainty toward virtualization/distributed access architecture. Pease thinks that these transient events could last through the remainder of 2020 or even into 2021, but believes that N&C sales should return to a normal run rate not unlike that under ARRIS.

Ruckus: Spending on communication services declined by 2.5% in 2019 relative to 2018. However, according to Gartner, spending on communication services is expected to increase modestly by 1.5% and 2.1% in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Valuation

I'm not a fan of figuring the value of a company through multiples because these do not tell the story behind the numbers, and - oh, boy - do the stories matter. It may be fair to use multiples as a starting point, but I wouldn't necessarily make a bet relying solely on them. Nonetheless, let's calculate a few multiples and see where COMM stands relative to its peers.

Source: Author's calculations; data from SEC filings and Seeking Alpha.

From the EV/EBITDA multiple, it doesn't appear COMM is incorrectly valued. At least, there is not enough of a material discrepancy in value for an investor to make a profit from via either a long or a short strategy. That was enough of multiples for me for the day... moving on.

Fundamentals

In determining the intrinsic value of the company, I'm using the good-old discounted cash flow. The most material items considered - given availability and relevance of information - are revenue, EBITDA margins, capital expenditures, and cost of capital.

Source: Author's calculations.

On revenue, I dug up the company's revenue by segment and, as exhibited above, applied different growth rates to the different segments of the company based on a combination of what management and industry analysts expect the industry to do through 2023. After 2023, I either assumed the same growth rate or used a growth rate that I thought was probable, given the research. Note that I'm being quite conservative on the growth rates by applying no growth at all to certain segments. Oh, and I assumed that the annual decline in the CPE segment will be uglier and uglier until it reaches 25% in a single year in 2029 - maybe even that is not enough.

Source: Author's calculations.

On EBITDA margins, I simply averaged and kept margins constant throughout the valuation period. In the Q3 earnings call, Edwards mentioned that management successfully stabilized the adjusted EBITDA margin at 15.5% for the quarter. Additionally, Edwards also touted management's ability to maintain margins for the different segments even as revenue came under pressure; I'm curious as to how they manage to accomplish this feat, but it appears costs are somewhat elastic to the top line. On capital expenditures, I also averaged and kept capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue by segment constant throughout the valuation period as these appear to be relatively stable over the quarters.

Source: Author's calculations, SEC filings.

From the assumptions and inputs used, I have mixed feelings about the resulting projected financial performance of the company. On one hand, it is nice to see strong cash flow generation and deleveraging of the company over time, but it's a little disheartening to see revenue continuing to decline.

Cost of capital

The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) was estimated at about 8.9%. I used assumptions for the telecom equipment industry calculated by Prof. Aswath Damodaran - a professor of finance at New York University - namely, leverage, beta, and cost of debt. Included in the overall cost of capital is a size premium of 1.75% to account for the risk inherent in companies of this size; the size premium of 1.75% is used for companies with market capitalization between $2.4 billion and $3.6 billion.

Source: Author's calculations; data from Federal Reserve (H.15), Damodaran Online, Duff & Phelps, SEC filings.

COMM's leverage at nearly 80% of enterprise value is atypical of a company within the communications equipment industry, where average debt ratio is closer to 15%. Even for the comps selected, debt levels ranged between 10% and 30%. While we can - and still do - determine the intrinsic value of the company using traditional corporate finance theory, I can't help but wonder what the implied required return on equity is given the company's unusually high leverage. It turns out that investors should require a return on equity of at least 25% to compensate for the risk! Now that's some handsome return.

In corporate finance, we are taught to value a company using the average debt ratio exhibited in the industry the company operates in, based on the idea that a potential acquirer operating in the same industry would apply its own target capital structure - which should resemble that of the industry - to determine the value the acquirer would be willing to pay for the company (i.e., the target). Alternatively, other convincing arguments include the idea that the average debt ratio of the industry reflects the profitability, volatility, cyclicality, and other credits risks inherent in the industry and that it represents the optimal capital structure of a company operating in said industry. As the company's leverage deviates from this optimal capital structure, it becomes less optimal in the sense that the overall WACC would start to increase - which ought to be very unappetizing for any company's management. Consider the following chart on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) cost of capital curve prepared by Prof. Damodaran.

Source: Damodaran Online, "Finding the Right Financing Mix: The Capital Structure Decision."

The cost of capital starts off at 13% with zero leverage, meaning the company's capital structure is entirely funded by equity investors who command a return of 13% at this level of leverage. As the company increases its debt ratio, it can take advantage of the cheaper source of capital and thereby decrease its weighted average cost of capital. After the debt ratio exceeds a certain level, however, both debt holders and equity investors become increasingly wary of the company's high leverage and start to command higher returns on their respective capital to the point that the company no longer benefits from taking on additional debt.

As you may have astutely observed, in calculating the required return on equity of roughly 25%, I did not incorporate this curvature in the cost of capital as the company's debt ratio moves from about 15% to roughly 80%. Instead, I held WACC constant at 8.9% and back solved the cost of equity using COMM's actual cost of debt of 5.8%. Performing the analysis correctly takes time and will only validate the notion that the required return on equity is somewhere north of 25% and the WACC somewhere north of 8.9%.

Intrinsic value

I strive to uncover mispricing in stocks, but based on this analysis, it does not appear that there is a material or convincing argument that the stock is either under or overvalued. One factor is the high sensitivity of the stock price to any change in assumptions or inputs, no thanks to the company's high leverage. In other words, due to leverage, mispricing in the stock price should be substantial to justify the risk.

Source: Author's calculations.

However, leverage is not always bad as some may suggest. In fact, its utility includes lowering the cost of capital and thereby increasing shareholder return. So, let's talk about leverage.

The power of leverage

Typically used by financial sponsors (i.e., private equity firms), leveraged buyout (LBO) is a type of transaction that relies on debt to finance most of the purchase price in an acquisition; it is not unusual to see LBO transactions financed with up to 80% debt and 20% equity. Financial sponsors create value in this manner by lowering the overall cost of capital as the cost of debt is usually cheaper than the cost of equity, and even more so after, considering the tax-deductibility of interest expense. Over time, as the acquired company reduces net debt with internally-generated cash flows, the financial sponsor retains a larger claim on the acquired company's enterprise value, thus providing an outsized equity return on its small initial equity contribution. The concept is best understood through an illustration.

An illustration

Scenario 1: Say we have a company called ABC that generates $100 in annual cash flow, has no debt but has a cost of capital of 10%, which calculates to an enterprise value of $1,000. To keep the illustration simple, I will assume there is no growth in cash flows and the company has perpetual life. As ABC pays out the annual cash flow, it increases the equity value of the company by the cost of capital of 10%. Assuming cash is reinvested at the same level of return, equity investors will perpetually earn their cost of capital every year.

Source: Author's calculations.

Scenario 2: Now, let's assume ABC has a capital structure of 80%/20% debt/equity. With each passing year, ABC pays out the annual cash flow, reducing net debt (i.e., debt minus cash) and thereby increasing equity value.

In year 0, we start off with an equity value of $200. The following year, in year 1, ABC distributes its first $100 cash flow and reduces net debt by $100, increasing equity value to $300 and delivering a return on equity of 50%. With each passing year, the story repeats itself, but the return on equity gets lower as leverage decreases. Once the value of net debt reaches zero, there is effectively no leverage, and the return on equity reverts to the cost of capital of 10% like that shown in scenario 1.

Source: Author's calculations.

Circling back to COMM

In a news release, management mentioned that the company will be generating about $1 billion in cash flow from operations a full year after the acquisition of ARRIS. Even though management promises that the funds will be used to aggressively pay down debt, it makes no difference if this cash flow is indeed used to pay down debt or kept as cash, it will still contribute to increasing the equity value in the company. At a current equity value of $2.8 billion, the excess cash COMM generates will easily increase the value of equity by around 26% by the end of 2020. After taking into account dilution due to stock-based compensation, the potential increase in stock price could be roughly 22%.

Source: Author's calculations, stock data from SeekingAlpha.

Interestingly, enterprise value does not need to increase by any material measure to provide equity investors with above-average returns; in fact, the above projection shows that enterprise value will grow by a rather depressing 1% per year. That's lower than the expected long-term inflation, y'all.

Risks & Catalysts

COMM's high leverage causes high volatility in the company's stock price with even small changes in enterprise value. Given that the industry is in a state of flux, it is not inconceivable that the stock may plummet in price before recovering or reaching the price target by year-end. Put another way, if the industry continues to be punitive, it will certainly be felt in the stock price, and you will pay dearly for it.

There are a couple of catalysts not considered in this analysis that may help propel the stock price higher. First, the industry has been depressed, given the slowdown in spending by large cable operators, a situation that many in the industry consider as transitory and that should normalize over time. Second, my projections reflect a rather conservative growth for each segment, in most cases, lower than that forecasted for the industry. If management can exceed growth expectations set herein, then that should cause the stock price to increase. Third, from the acquisition of ARRIS, management promised annual synergies to the tune of $150 million. If we give management the benefit of the doubt and assume that all these savings can be realized, net of tax and at a discount rate of 8.9%, the incremental value from these synergies would be approximately $1.3 billion. This incremental value from synergies translates to an upside of roughly $6 in the stock price by 2022, which is three years after the acquisition of ARRIS and is the timeframe management slated to achieve the stated synergies.

Takeaways

Presently, the stock appears to be fairly valued. However, under or overvaluation is not the only avenue to value creation. Regardless of whether it was planned or through sheer luck, management has managed to effectuate an LBO strategy on itself that could create attractive returns for equity investors through the power of leverage alone. In addition, I like the presence of catalysts that could provide additional upside on the stock price, but bear in mind the risk associated with high volatility due to high leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COMM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.