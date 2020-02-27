Forget The Election - These 2 High-Yielding Stocks Win No Matter What

We believe that REITs offer the best refuge for high income and lower risk. We present two Top Picks from our Core Portfolio.

Some sectors will be more affected than others by changes to taxation and regulation.

The results of the presidential election could have enormous impact on your portfolio holdings.

source

The United States presidential election will be on the 3rd of November and investors are worried about what this means for their investment portfolios.

Each candidate has a different agenda that could hurt or benefit various sectors of the economy.

As an example, if President Trump wins reelection, this is likely to be positive for businesses in general (lower tax rates and regulation), the fossil energy sector, real estate development, gun manufacturers, private prisons, etc…

On the other hand, if Bernie Sanders wins, these same sectors could be hit hard, at least in terms of market sentiment, and other sectors would be set to gain. This includes: Renewable energy, student housing, infrastructure and cannabis-related sectors.

We are not here to debate which is better or worse, but to be sure, many of the Democratic Party candidates want to raise taxes and regulation on corporate America, and especially so on big tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Secondly, minimum wage is on the agenda of many prominent candidates. This could hurt companies like McDonald’s (MCD), which rely heavily on low-skilled workers.

But as always, when there are losers, there will also be winners. We believe that regardless of who wins the election, REITs are better positioned than most other stocks. This is because:

REITs are tax-exempt vehicles.

They do not heavily rely on low-wage workers.

And therefore, they are mostly unaffected by the potential increases in taxes and regulations.

Regular stocks benefited a lot from the tax cuts which drove earnings growth and stock price appreciation over the past years. If the tax benefits are now removed, the outperformance could quickly turn to underperformance.

REITs are not immune to policy changes (ex: proposal to remove tax deduction on pass-through businesses), but they are less affected than most other businesses.

Then there are fears that a recession could be close, especially if taxes and regulations are abruptly expanded. Here, REIT investors can take comfort in knowing that REITs outperform in late cycle economies and provide meaningful downside protection during recessions. This is because they generate resilient cash flow from long-term leases, and the higher dividend often acts as a shock absorber against volatility:

source

Now with that said, it should be said that not all every REIT is worth buying today. Some are overpriced. Others are overleveraged. And some are directly impacted by the presidential election. As an example, prison REITs would suffer if the Democratic Party was to win. Similarly, apartment REITs would suffer if Bernie’s plans of nationwide rent control were implemented.

At High Yield Landlord, we are very selective and only invest in companies that can do well, regardless of what happens with the elections. They are not politically charged investments. They do not heavily rely on Wall Street to keep issuing new equity. And their organic growth prospects coupled with discounted valuations position them high total returns.

Below we shortly outline two investment opportunities that we expect to do great regardless of the election outcome. We also include our latest thoughts on their full-year 2019 results.

Investment #1 - Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

BRX is the sixth-largest position in our Core Portfolio and our Top Pick among grocery store anchored shopping center REITs.

The Buy Thesis in 3 Bullet Points:

Defensive Property Type: Grocery store anchored shopping centers are some of our favorite investments because they generate very consistent and defensive income. People need to eat and the traffic of customers remains fairly consistent over a full market cycle.

Grocery store anchored shopping centers are some of our favorite investments because they generate very consistent and defensive income. People need to eat and the traffic of customers remains fairly consistent over a full market cycle. Negative Market Sentiment: The market fails to understand the defensive nature of grocery stores and instead focuses on the risk of growing e-commerce. We believe that fears are overblown when it comes BRX’s grocery and service-oriented properties.

The market fails to understand the defensive nature of grocery stores and instead focuses on the risk of growing e-commerce. We believe that fears are overblown when it comes BRX’s grocery and service-oriented properties. Low Valuation, Path to Growth, Attractive Dividend: Due to the market fears, the company is currently priced at just 11x FFO. With FFO multiple expansion potential, growing cash flow, and a well-covered 5.5% dividend yield, investors are set for market beating returns.

You can study the investor presentation here:

BRX Investor Presentation

source

Recap of Fourth Quarter Results:

BRX reported very strong results at the property level. They finished the year strong with the same store NOI (SSNOI) growing by more than 5% in the last quarter. This is one of the fastest SSNOI growth rates of any REIT and it was especially pleasing to see it coming from a retail REIT.

As we have noted several times, BRX has the opportunity to generate superior NOI growth over the coming years as it marks its rents to market and redevelops its properties, which suffer from deferred capex. In 2020, the SSNOI growth is expected to remain strong at 3-3.5% which is among the highest in the retail sector.

Important to our thesis is that BRX is able to achieve this NOI growth organically without having to raise any additional equity. According to the latest FFO guidance for 2020, BRX enjoys the lowest payout ratio of its sector at 58%. It leaves ample cash flow to reinvest in its assets which will ultimately lead to rising NOI.

The guidance for 2020 was a little light on FFO per share. The consensus expectation was $1.96 FFO per share, and they guided for $1.935 instead. Here it's important to have some context. As we just explained above, the issue is not in the properties. The same-store NOI remains strong.

However, BRX just sold $301 million worth of properties and more sales will happen in 2020. Whenever you sell properties, it creates a timing issue as you cut the cash flow until the capital is reinvested.

Yet, despite the short-term pain, this strategy makes a lot of sense for BRX because it's able to sell non-core assets at ~7% cap rates and reinvest that capital into (1) redevelopment projects at average yields of 10% and / or buy back shares at a discount to NAV.

Ultimately, it leaves BRX with a stronger portfolio and faster growth in the long run. The strategy is working well and we are pleased with the latest results. Credit agencies also are pleased as Fitch upgraded BRX to a positive outlook.

Plan of action: We already own a large position and have a significant unrealized gain (Up ~40% in 2019). If we had no exposure to this space, we would be buying BRX after the recent results, but because we already own so much, we won’t be adding to our position.

Investment #2 – MNR Real Estate (MNR)

MNR is the fifth-largest position in our Core Portfolio and our favorite investment idea among industrial REITs.

The Buy Thesis in 3 Bullet Points:

Sector Leading Assets: MNR owns the youngest, most modern, and e-commerce exposed properties out of the entire iIndustrial REIT sector. It also has the highest percentage of investment grade tenants, enjoys the longest lease terms and the highest occupancy rates.

MNR owns the youngest, most modern, and e-commerce exposed properties out of the entire iIndustrial REIT sector. It also has the highest percentage of investment grade tenants, enjoys the longest lease terms and the highest occupancy rates. Higher Growth and Higher Yield: The average FFO per share growth rate has been 11% per year over the past five years. With continued strong growth from e-commerce, MNR is poised to profit. In addition to the superior growth rate, investors earn a 4.5% that has never been cut, not even during the great financial crisis.

The average FFO per share growth rate has been 11% per year over the past five years. With continued strong growth from e-commerce, MNR is poised to profit. In addition to the superior growth rate, investors earn a 4.5% that has never been cut, not even during the great financial crisis. Discounted Valuation: Despite being a “blue-chip” REITs in terms of asset, balance sheet and management quality, the company trades at a 30% discount to its peer group.

You can study the investor presentation here:

MNR Investor Presentation

source

Recap of Fourth Quarter Results:

The latest results of MNR also were a little light on per share metrics, reflecting the recent capital raise. More importantly, these proceeds are now being invested, and as it starts to generate cash flow, the dilution will turn into accretion in 2020.

The company just announced the acquisition of another Amazon distribution center with a 15-year lease. It also has five new build-to-suit properties totaling $180 million on its pipeline. We like build-to-suit investments because these are brand new properties, offer greater yield, and longer leases than if they were simply buying properties in the secondary market. MNR is truly creating value by using its relationships to develop assets with a lease in place before any investment is made. It's essentially turning a 5% cap into a 7% cap and getting a ~200 basis point spread to what other less sophisticated investors would be getting.

We also are pleased to see that MNR remains disciplined with its financing strategy. MNR could raise significant common equity in a short amount of time, but it's strategically issuing preferred equity instead, which results in less dilution to common shareholders. It's better to issue preferred shares at a 6.1% fixed rate as long as the common equity trades at a discount to fair value. The management made it clear that it's waiting for a higher share price to raise more common equity.

The management is the one of largest shareholders of the company and these latest actions show once again their superior alignment of interest. Our recent Interview with the CEO of MNR leaves us confident that MNR remains one of the best picks for a lower risk REIT in a late cycle economy.

Plan of action: We are up by 25% and MNR already is a large position for us. Therefore, we do not expect to buy more in the near term.

It's by targeting this type of recession-resistant, undervalued REITs that we aim to beat the market even as we enter another election cycle.

Our Core Portfolio currently enjoys a 7.4% dividend yield with a conservative 68% payout ratio. Beyond the dividends, our Top Picks also are trading at deep discounts to fair value at just 9.2x cash flow - providing good margin of safety as we head into another election cycle:

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

Bottom Line

As we continue to approach the election, we believe that REITs provide an attractive refuge for high income, resilient fundamentals, and lower volatility.

BRX and MNR are both defensive REITs with good prospects of organic growth, they do not rely on Wall Street to keep issuing equity, they pay high dividends, and trade at very reasonable valuations.

No matter what happens in the election, we believe that these two REITs are set for strong returns going forward.

As always, members of High Yield Landlord will receive “TRADE ALERTS” and “MARKET UPDATES” in real-time as we put new capital to work. High Yield Landlord is the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 1,500 members on board. We started a Limited Time Sale on Monday - offering 50 spots at our lowest-rate-ever offered. If you are still sitting on the sidelines, now is your time to act! Start your 2-Week Free Trial and Save 20% ($100 value). Join us on an Annual Plan and Save an Additional 28% ($158 value). Almost Sold Out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX; MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.