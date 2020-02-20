WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF: Outperforms Segment And Pays Monthly

We think the fund is a better option compared to alternative mid-cap ETFs with the dividend focus acting as a quality screen which has generated higher risk-adjusted total returns.

The WisdomTree MidCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DON) with $4.2 billion in total assets invests in a portfolio of dividend-paying mid-cap U.S. stocks. Our data shows that the DON ETF has outperformed the "mid-cap value" segment over the past decade. Indeed, we think this fund with its dividend focus and rules-based approach offers a risk-adjusted return advantage along with a higher yield compared to more passive indexing alternatives. DON is a good option to gain exposure to this important market segment and can serve to diversify investors' portfolios while boosting income.

DON Background

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund tracks a segment of the broader 'WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index' by excluding the largest 300 companies. The mid-cap classification here includes companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $18 billion.

The idea behind a dividend-focused fund is that beyond an expectation of a higher yield, the rule of only including dividend-paying companies acts as a sort of fundamental quality screen. Indeed, companies that pay dividends are typically profitable, representing a minimum level of financial stability.

What's unique about DON compared to most "value" type mid-cap funds is that it features a dividend-weighted methodology. Companies in the fund are weighted by the dollar amount of their annual dividend payout. For example, the largest current holding in DON with a 1.47% weighting is Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) which distributed $960 million in dividends over the past year. On the other hand, L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) with a 0.78% weighting in the fund and the 10th largest holding distributed $415 million in dividends over the past year. The effect is to capture the most significant dividend payers in the group. The portfolio is rebalanced on an annual basis.

We also highlight that the fund across 379 holdings is relatively well-diversified by sector and industry exposure. Real estate companies as the largest group represented 15.3% of the fund followed by banks and utilities each around 10%. The wide exposure helps to limit any company-specific risk while generally capturing much of the major mid-cap beta drivers.

DON Performance

The performance history of DON is impressive with official data through the end of 2019 showing the fund has outperformed mid-cap benchmarks over various time frames. DON has returned an average of 9.11% per year over a 5-year period compared to 6.94% for the Morningstar Mid-Cap Value category average, 7.62% for the 'Russell MidCap Value Index', and 9.03% for the 'S&P MidCap 400 Index' on a total return basis.

The chart below shows the relevant mid-cap ETFs over a 10-year time frame for comparison purposes. DON with a cumulative total return of 262.3% convincingly outperforms the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS), the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ), the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) each up by 227%, 210.5%, and 236.7%, respectively. We also note that DON has outperformed the separate SPDR S&P 500 MidCap ETF over a 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year period, which is more diversified with value and growth stocks.

DON Dividend

The main advantage of the DON is going to be its higher dividend yield while still capturing the mid-cap value segment style beta. DON's dividend yield currently at 2.36% is above the 1.93% yield for IWS, 1.70% for IJJ, 2.02% for VOE and 1.32% for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY). By this measure, the fund can replace a traditional mid-cap value ETF for effectively the same exposure.

Separately, DON is the only fund from this group that distributes its dividend on a monthly schedule making it an attractive income vehicle. The actual monthly amount is variable based on the underlying stock's payouts. Over the past twelve months, DON distributed $0.904 per share.

DON Risk Profile

The other consideration here is DON's risk profile which is also attractive relative to metrics in the category. DON's beta of 0.95 over the past 5 years is lower compared to 1.02 for VOE and 1.08 for MDY, which suggests it has been slightly less volatile compared to the overall market. DON also has a higher Sharpe ratio of 1.075 over the past 10 years, compared to 0.97 for VOE and 0.73 for MDY, implying DON has a higher risk-adjusted return.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We think the value in the mid-caps is the group of companies that are sometimes overlooked compared to the more high-profile large-cap players and emerging small-caps. Most investors can benefit from the added diversification here across stocks that are not widely held.

Following what was an exceptionally strong 2019 for equity markets, including DON which returned 24%, we expect more moderated gains for the year ahead. A general consolidation of stock prices at current levels may help fundamentals catch up to the strong share price gains of the past few months, which would overall be healthy at this stage in the ongoing bull market.

The emergence of the Coronavirus outbreak in Asia now represents a new uncertainty in the market, which is likely to pressure global growth indicators for the Q1 period. As long as the impacts remain transitory, it's likely the market will continue to focus more on positive structural trends, including the resilient U.S. economy and trends in the labor market.

Takeaway

In the context of a diversified portfolio, DON is our top-pick to capture mid-cap stock exposure. We think the dividend focus results in a higher quality portfolio that can generate higher risk-adjusted returns over the category evident by the fund's strong performance history relative to peers over the past decade. Investors should keep in mind that DON is not meant to replace a broader market index fund but instead can help add to portfolio diversification with a favorable monthly income structure to boost yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.