Get A 25% Yield Rate From T-Mobile/Sprint Court OK

Investors can generate >25.8% annualized yield rate while reducing market risk to 6.8% below the minimum valuation seen for the deal closure and 16% downside protection from current market.

This analysis examines the factors likely to drive the final closure of the deal and its valuations.

Trading the long-delayed T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)/Sprint (NYSE:S) merger has been very profitable for the past 18+ months. Now, with all regulatory approvals and court approval, excellent opportunities for high yield returns at low risk still exist for savvy investors.

The T-Mobile US/Sprint merger agreement was inked in April 2018. Since that time, regulatory approval delays and, ultimately, a lawsuit by 7 States to block the deal have delayed the closing of this deal. The court verdict in favor of the merger was issued February 11, 2020.

On 10/16/19, I first presented Seeking Alpha readers ideas to use cash secured puts to generate high yield with lowered market risk on this special situation. Since that time, I have provided frequent updated trades to roll forward with continuing delays and continue generating repeated high-yield trades, pocketing superior premium cash income each time.

Only one step remains to close this deal. The original agreement (with extensions) has formally expired during the court trial. Both parties announced at that time their continuing commitment to the agreement through the court verdict. Now that this has been obtained, there is talk that T-Mobile controlling holder Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) wants to revise the deal because TMUS stock has advanced at a better pace than S shares, and the concessions made to regulatory bodies have decreased assets that S brings to the deal. Sprint's largest holder, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF), indicates it sees no reason to renegotiate the deal.

This final brinkmanship by the principle players is likely to be brief, and the outcome is highly predictable within a narrow range:

1. Both parties have invested almost 2 years in hammering out this final deal, working closely with regulatory agencies to negotiate concessions divesting some of their assets and working jointly to plan the critical early rollout phases of national 5G coverage for the United States.

2. Both parties need this deal (Sprint to survive, and T-Mobile to leap from 3rd to 1st in the competitive market, while securing needed spectrum and tower networks to rapidly transition to 5G).

3. The original deal provided 0.10256 shares of TMUS for each S share. At the TMUS market price at the time of the original inking, S shares were valued at about $8.25. Currently, with TMUS trading at $99.88, this ratio values S shares at $10.25.

4. TMUS shares immediately rose $9.17 at market open following announcement of the court approval ruling.

There have been many articles and comments this past week over the wisdom and benefits of the deal at this time. Those discussions cover a broad set of topics ranging from the value of assets to the relative negotiating position strength of the 2 parties. Although interesting, none of that is really relevant at this point. Clearly, the original $8.25/share valuation for Sprint was acceptable to both sides. It is an absolute minimum Sprint holders will probably consider acceptable without considering inviting bids for all or parts of its assets from other interested parties. In addition, the up-gap of $9.17 on court approval would almost surely be given up if TMUS walked from the deal at this time. Since the current valuation, an instant $9.17 to fight over $2.00. Nobody is that stupid. Thus, $8.25 to ~$10.15 represents the likely final deal valuation if any renegotiation at all is undertaken to close. Given the minimum market risk of $9.17 to TMUS if the deal evaporates, the valuation is likely to be towards the higher side of that $200 range rather than the lower.

Given this analysis, a conservative idea to consider is to write cash secured puts using the current pricing for at 2/18/20 market close on 57-day contracts for 4/17/20 $8.00 @ $0.31 premium, with required net covering cash of $7.69. This provides a 25.81% annualized yield rate, while the $7.69 net entry cost risk is well below the minimum estimated deal valuation, and market risk is limited to 58 days.

If you liked this analysis and are interested in how to generate double-digit income yields while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk, then consider becoming a follower, so you get notices of my articles are published.

Thanks for taking the time to read my work. Please share your comments and join further discussion of this thesis in the comment section. I consider that section an integral part of the article, providing important added discussion from both readers and myself.

Subscribers receive continuing updated trade ideas for this special situation as it evolves. Subscription includes: Exclusive access to E.I.I. Strategy, developed to boost cash income & yield from quality dividends while reducing (but never fully eliminating) market risk.

5+ monthly opportunities using specific strategies and trade pricing to enter/hold/exit according to value, including covered option writing + dozens of quick look ideas.

Personal access to the winner of Seeking Alpha's prestigious Outstanding Performance Award.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed securities dealer nor a certified financial advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.