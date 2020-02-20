Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) CEO Michael Tsamaz on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Michael Tsamaz - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Charalampos Mazarakis - Chief Financial Officer

Panayiotis Gabrielides - Chief Marketing Officer of Consumer Segment

Evrikos Sarsentis - Head of Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions

Stamatios Draziotis - Eurobank Equities Investment Firm S.A.

Roman Arbuzov - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Georgios Ierodiaconou - Citigroup Inc.

Manos Chatzidakis - Beta Securities S.A.

Shavar Halberstadt - New Street Research LLP

We have with us today, Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman and CEO; Mr. Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Panayiotis Gabrielides, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer segment; and Mr. Evrikos Sarsentis, Head of IR and M&A.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Tsamaz. Mr. Michael Tsamaz, you may now proceed.

Michael Tsamaz

Good morning, and good afternoon to all of you. I am pleased to welcome you to our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings call. 2019 has been a successful year in every respect. The past few weeks have also been important in defining the way we are going to work in the future. We have reached a new Collective Labor Agreement, ensuring benefits for our staff, but also the flexibility we need to create more agile organization and to serve evolving customer needs.

We are defining new ways to operate, more flexible, more efficient. Digitization is really impacting the way we work and serve our customers, but also the way we generate our revenues and manage our costs. Alongside our traditional strengths, we are entering new fields. We launched the delivery service. Our gaming platform expected to go live in the second half of the year, pending the granting of license, and our payment platform is planned towards year-end.

And we are continuing to grow in ICT, taking advantage of the opportunities created, in particular, by the state's needs in this area. So 2020 is a critical year for OTE as we aim to continue improving our financials and set a new base for sustainable growth. Our guidance reflects our confidence in our strategy, and 2020 is a challenging year as we expect significant outflows for restructuring in Spectrum, salary raises and renewed competitive pressure. Yet, we are committing to a substantial increase in remuneration to our shareholders. This comes as a result of our improvements we expect across the Board.

In EBITDA, due to growth inefficiencies. In CapEx, due to our planning, having completed the FTTC rollout and take into consideration our Fiber-to-the-Home expansion. In financial expenses, as we take advantage of declining interest rates to the financial debt, and in taxes, as rates have been reduced.

Let's look back at 2019 for a moment. We finished a very solid year with a very solid quarter and we are pleased to see that our strategy is bearing fruit. I’ll let Babis to go over the details, but I'd like to share with you some of the most important highlights of the full-year.

In Greece, Fixed Retail service revenues were up more than 2% and Mobile Service revenues rose 3%. The number of OTE broadband subscribers increased almost 6% from the level at the end of 2018, and the number of fiber subscribers jumped 40% to 740,000 with nearly 90% of them on speeds of 50 mega bps or more.

Our strength in Mobile Data is also paying off. In 2019, data accounted for more than a third of our Greek Mobile service revenues. Mobile Data traffic nearly doubled in the fourth quarter and was up 65% in full-year.

Our more-for-more offerings enable us to lower prices while better monetizing our investments. In terms of per user data consumption, we are getting closer and closer to our European averages, and our networks are responding smoothly to ever-increasing volumes. I could go on and on.

Let me just add that we have seen in Q4 the inflection in postpaid numbers that we expected and that we flagged – had flagged last quarter. If you add to that picture a solid performance in ICT projects and a slowly, but steadily improving economic environment, you'll understand that we are starting the year ready to face what we expect to be highly competitive landscape in 2020.

In Romania, we had a sharp improvement in the final months of the year, showing that our initiative to stabilize our operations on the right track. The full-year total revenues from Romania rose 5%, boosted by significant ICT contributions in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was up more than 5%, and the free cash flow of our Romanian activities improved significantly during the year after the difficult 2018.

On the financial side, we delivered robust profitability through the year. In full-year 2019, our EBITDA margin was 34.9% for the group and 41.5% in Greece. Free cash flow generation was also strong and in line with our forecast as we ended the year up nearly 42% to €488 million.

We delivered the reported free cash flow we need to support our shareholder remuneration policy. But beyond all these positive numbers – really on the success of our digitization transformation, I would like to insist to conclude my remarks.

While we have gone a long way in our metamorphosis from a former state monopoly to a leading competitive technology company, there's still a lot to do. We can never afford to stop the core technology and the markets don't stop.

During the 10 years since the beginning of the crisis, we continued investing nearly €5 billion in Greece alone. We strengthened our balance sheet and significantly reduced our cost base. This is why we are in good shape and as we start this new decade. We now need to define our vision for the next 10 years. And we are once again examining every facet of our organization to figure out how to do things better, faster and in a more cost efficient manner.

The recent Collective Labor Agreement is a positive starting point. To further enhance our agility, we are looking, in particular, at transforming our customer-facing functions into separate wholly-owned entities within the OTE family. In the immediate future, we are confident in our ability to deliver a solid 2020 performance. Thank you for your support and confidence in OTE.

And now I will turn the call over to Babis to review our quarter and in 2019 as a whole. Babis?

Charalampos Mazarakis

Thank you, Michael. Good day to all of you, and thanks for being on the call with us today. Group revenue for this quarter totaled €1,041 million, up about 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. A sizable portion of the €68 million increase in revenues this quarter came from Romania, but we also achieved solid growth in our domestic operations as well.

Total revenues in Greece grew by 2.6% or more than €19 million to reach €756 million, with both fixed and mobile posting higher sales. In Romania, completion of ICT projects was the main driver of revenue growth. As a result, revenues were up more than 19% or nearly €47 million to a total of €289 million. Revenues remained under pressure, though signs are pointing in the right direction, particularly in mobile.

A few words on adjusted EBITDA, starting with a reminder, I need to give you one last time this quarter. We are commenting the EBITDA numbers before IFRS 16. Starting next quarter, our focus will shift to adjusted EBITDA after leases or AL. We have provided you with the full quarterly series during 2019, so that you have a clean base of comparison going forward. So before IFRS 16, the increase in group adjusted EBITDA this quarter was nearly €31 million or 9.4% to €356 million. Of this total, more than €304 million came from Greece, up 1.3%.

Our adjusted EBITDA in Romania more than doubled to nearly €52 million, reflecting the particularly depressed base of comparison in last year's quarter. The groups Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.2%, up 80 basis points compared to the same quarter of last year. In the full-year, group adjusted EBITDA margin was resilient, up 20 basis points with Romania profitability roughly stable and a solid 60 basis points in Greece to 41.5%.

Let's focus on our performance now in Greece. Revenues from Greek Retail Fixed services rose 1.4% in the quarter and 2.2% in the full-year, a very satisfactory performance fueled by broadband, which posted growth of 8% in the last quarter. Growth in Mobile Service revenues was even more impressive, up 5.9% in the quarter and 3% in the full-year. So our core customer business generated additional revenues of more than €16 million in the fourth quarter and more than €48 million in the full-year compared to the levels achieved in 2018.

With regards to Retail Fixed services, the growth in broadband services was consistent throughout the year, around 7% to 8% in each quarter. Our reach, our liability and our technology enable us to monetize the high-speed infrastructure we have put in place. TV revenues for [indiscernible] contracted slightly this quarter. TV revenues remain positive in the full-year and we are working on bundles and solutions to consolidate our positions. Voice finally is relatively stable both on quarterly and full-year basis.

The total Greek market added 24,000 access lines in the quarter and we were responsible for about one third of these additions. Over the year, both of the market and our subscriber base were roughly stable. We had a very strong Q4 in terms of broadband additions with another 37,000 new connections. Over the year, we added about 110,000 connections and crossed an important milestone, 2 million subscribers. OTE now accounted for the bulk of the growth in the markets.

Regarding our Greek fiber customer base, we are continuing to see solid growth. In Q4, we added another 47,000 connections, bringing total customers at year end to 742,000. In the full-year, net fiber additions totaled 211,000, an increase of 40%. As you know, we are nearing the completion of our cabinet deployment and we added only a few dozen cabinets in the quarter for a total of nearly 15.8 thousand across the country.

Nearly 90% of our fiber customers now get speeds of 50 mega bps or more to be compared with only 52% at the end of 2018. Speeds in excess of over 100 mega bps represents 7% of the base from almost 0% a year-ago, and we now cover over 150,000 customers with Fiber-to-the-Home.

In TV, we added another 6,000 subscribers in the quarter, 13,000 over the year, for a total of 555,000. TV revenues were down slightly year-on-year and sequentially reflecting the intensification of competition in that area of the market. We have a series of ambitious projects for 2020 to strengthen our TV offering and further develop our customer base, including entry-level triple-play bundles and possible others.

ICT revenues tend to be high in the fourth quarter of the year and 2019 was no exception with a sharp increase even when compared to Q4 in the prior year. A highlight of the quarter was the delivery to the Greek State of the domestic portion of the European 112 emergency alert platform and proposing sophisticated geo-location services.

Now let’s turn to Greek Mobile service revenues, which posted – they surpassed year-on-year increase in over the decade in the fourth quarter up 5.9% to €276 million. Prepaid revenues were up double-digits once again just under 11% this quarter and prepaid ARPU remained robust, reflecting our strategic initiatives in this segment.

Over the year, our prepaid ARPU was up almost 24% reflecting our commercial development actions and the consolidation of multiple low-ARPU SIMs. But the salient feature in Greek Mobile this quarter is a return of postpaid in the positive territory, up 1.5%, the first quarter of year-on-year growth since half one 2018. This is due to the anniversary of regulatory measures in the prior year as well as our proactive base development moves.

Growth in both pre and postpaid was fueled by our more-for-more data strategy. During the holiday season, we run a very successful campaign, enabling subscribers to select a 10-day period of choice during which they benefited from unlimited data.

These promotional could only be activated through our mobile apps now used by 2.9 million people. It's cause a huge impact on traffic in December with an average or 4 gigabytes per user twice the level in the same period the year before. And it’s important to know that our network performed beautifully during this high usage period. We will continue working on initiatives to boost data usage and bring it in line with European averages.

Year-on-year total data traffic was up 89% in the quarter. The number of active data users continued to increase up 9% over Q4 2018 and data revenues were up 32% in the quarter and 24% in the full-year. All told, blended ARPU was up 12% in the quarter and 10% in the year driven by prepaid. While we expect the favorable trend in pre and postpaid to continue 2020 as well as in fixed days, we will be facing a difficult budget and base notably in prepaid. In addition, the possible repercussions on summer tourism from the current coronavirus epidemics create some question marks while the potential activation of a new MVNO offers may cause some disruption.

On the Greek wholesale front, revenues were up nearly 40% in the quarter and over 2% in the full-year primarily due to fiber adoption by competitive subscribers commanding higher rates. In Greece, operating expenses before IFRS 16 and excluding depreciation, amortization and one-offs, were €454 million in the fourth quarter, up 2% in the full-year, they were roughly unchanged.

Personnel expenses were down more than 3% in Q4. For the full-year, they were up 1% in comparison with an exceptionally low level in early 2018 due to an adjustment of staff retirement indemnity provision. Excluding this runoff, full-year personnel cost would be down more than 4% in line with our expectations and reflecting the benefits from our continuous Voluntary Exit Programs.

All together, total adjusted EBITDA in Greece before IFRS 16 amounted to €304 million in the quarter, an increase of 1.3%. The Greek adjusted EBITDA margin was 40.3%, down 50 basis points, excluding however, €6 million in one-off litigation income in Q4 2018 the EBITDA increase would have been in line with the first nine months and the EBITDA margin as well. In the full-year, Greek adjusted EBITDA was up 3.4% and the margin up 60 basis points of the strong 41.5%.

Turning to Romania where we're seeing now further signs of stabilization across our operations. The outlook is clearly more positive. Total revenues in the country stood at €289 million and were up €47 million or close to 20% fueled by a sharp increase in billings in the last quarter. But even if we exclude this factor, revenues were roughly in line, marking an inflection compared to earlier trends.

Revenues from Retail Fixed services, exceeding €55 million, down a little over 5% as the revenue erosion continues to narrow. Broadband revenues were up high single-digits and TV revenues were up marginally, but this was not enough to offset the drop in voice revenue.

Our €75 million in the quarter, Mobile Service revenues were down less than 1%, also showing a steady pattern of sequential quarterly improvements since the beginning of the year. While still highly competitive, the market environment in both fixed and mobile is gradually getting a bit rational, but to have been able to improve pricing in recent – segments in recent periods.

In the Key Fixed Mobile Conversion segment, the company continued to grow. The FMC service now serves 847,000 customers, up 17% year-on-year. FMC service revenues increased by 25% in the quarter as we extend our leadership in this segment. The Fixed Mobile Substitution product or FMS launched in September, 2019 also proves highly popular and has already attracted 25,000 satisfied customers other than just a few months in existence in areas where the network is not competitive.

ICT revenues were up largely on public sector contracts including a project to provide Ethernet and Wi-Fi services to schools across the country. Wholesale revenues in the part were down 90% at €32 million due to lower transit traffic. Total Romania operating expenses before IFRS 16 and excluding D&A, depreciation, amortization and one-offs were up in the quarter, largely reflecting higher variable costs associated with ICT projects.

Total adjusted EBITDA in Romania before IFRS 16 was €52 million, more than double the €25 million achieved in the fourth quarter of 2018. EBITDA margin was 17.9%, continuous improvement quarter-after-quarter this year. We expect this trend to continue in 2020 as we reap the benefits for our cost transformation program, named cash flow growth, which goes hand in hand with our operational transformation. Through outsourcing, automation and the redundancy programs, we were able to reduce our headcount by more than 20% last year to just over 5,000 people.

Now let’s turn to the rest of our financials. The consolidated Group adjusted EBITDA before IFRS 16 were €356 million was 9.4% higher in the fourth quarter of 2019. As a result, full-year group adjusted EBITDA of €1,364 million was up a solid 3.6%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was up 80 basis points and 20 basis points respectively in the quarter and full-year.

Total group operating expenses before IFRS 16 and excluding depreciation, amortization and runoff amounted €710 million, up 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. In the full-year, total €2,592 million and we are up just 1% deflecting all the structural initiatives we have implemented to pass our fixed cost base and transform the entire organization.

Group depreciation and amortization was €573 million in the fourth quarter, nearly doubled the prior year level, reflecting impairment of the certain Romanian assets. In the full-year, depreciation, amortization was up 60% from the same reason. Interest expense was down 7% despite the implementation of IFRS 16. Excluding this effect, the decrease would be steeper, reflecting lower debt refinancing for the higher coupon bond.

Adjusted net debt before IFRS 16 totaled €649 million at year-end, down more than 12% from 2018 year-end level. Our adjusted net debt to trailing 12 months EBITDA was 0.5x at the end of December.

Due to the impairment I mentioned, earning before taxes were negative €186 million this quarter versus positive earning before taxes of €94 million in the same quarter last year. We also saw the negative income tax of €6 million reflecting changes in the deductibility of past bad debt provisions in addition to lower corporate income tax rates in Greece.

Our adjusted net income was €124 million in the quarter more than doubled the level of the same quarter of 2018. For the full-year, adjusted net income of €410 million rose 46%. CapEx, CapEx excluding Spectrum was €175 million in Q4, down 23%. Adjusted CapEx in the full-year was down 6% or €662 million, roughly in line with our €650 million guidance.

Adjusted free cash flow was €159 million in the quarter, up 43% versus €111 million in the last quarter of 2018. In the full-year, adjusted free cash flow was up 42% to €488 million ahead of guidance. Reported free cash flow was €152 million in the quarter and €420 million in the full-year. As we mentioned in last quarters reporting, special payments of around €50 million we initially expected to incur in 2019 have slipped to 2020.

Leaving these factors aside, reported free cash flow was €357 million slightly ahead of our €350 million guidance. So all in all, we have ended the solid year with a good quarter and we are pleased with our progress in Greece, both operationally and financially. On Romanian operations, they are responding well to the initiatives we are taking and gradually we are getting them back on track.

A few words about our guidance for 2020. We expect to absorb about €260 million in one-off payments encompassing Spectrum acquisitions as well as restructuring charges. Adjusted CapEx should be down by approximately 10% to roughly about €600 million, somewhat below our normal rate. We expect adjusted free cash flow to increase by about 25% during the year to a total of €610 million, and therefore, reported free cash flow should be about €350 million.

With €50 million of planned spectral payments is leaping from 2019 to 2020, we are planning to distribute €400 million to OTE shareholders in 2020. As you'd have seen, we have proposed to raise the dividend to €0.55 per share with the balance of the distribution about the €141 million in the form of share buybacks in line and fully line with our stated two thirds Shareholders’ Remuneration Policy.

This concludes my remark. Michael, myself, Panayiotis and our other colleagues around the table are now ready to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Draziotis Stamatios with Eurobank Equities. Please go ahead.

Stamatios Draziotis

Yes. Hello there, and thank you very much for taking my questions. May I start with one on Romania? We saw a very strong quarterly performance there, as you said, we actually saw quarterly EBITDA effectively returning to a level not seen since well ages ago. Just wondering, to what extent do you think that this performance, obviously taking into account seasonality is sustainable?

And the other obvious question here is, if you can share any thoughts as to your strategic options in the country? There were some press reports a few weeks ago referring to a meeting between Telekom Romania and Romanian government officials. Effectively, I'm just wondering whether the crystallization of value from Romania is a theme for 2020 taking into account the political landscape there. So that was my first question.

Another long one. And secondly, on free cash flow. You mentioned this guidance for 2020 adjusted in excess of €600 million. You talk about €260 million one-offs. Just wondering, if we were to assume that indeed the dilution will be €206 million this year, incorporating both voluntary exit scheme payments and spectrum license costs. Assuming you are done with Spectrum, what would be the gap between adjusted reported free cash flow, which you would consider normal going forward please? Thank you.

Charalampos Mazarakis

Thank you for the question. So let’s start with Romania. I think what we experienced in Q4, setting aside the various one-offs which I think that were very clearly described both in our press releases and in the speech today. It’s the continuation of the effort to restructure, on the one hand the cost base of the company, and b, to become as competitive as possible in the market.

And the first one, the restructuring efforts are ongoing and they were – as we said, a big chunk of that was completed in the second half of the previous year. And we'll see the results going forward. And that was more on our control. The competitiveness of the company in the market is an ongoing process. And for the time being, it’s reflected, as we show in the numbers through a decelerated decline or stabilization in certain key areas.

To make it more transparent, we’re still loosing ground on the Fixed Retail service revenues due to the attrition we have in voice, which is not yet fully replaced by the growth of broadband in the FMC customers. But if one notices the declining rates quarter-by-quarter, there is an obvious and pronounced improvement. Yet, we still have a room to go there. And the driver towards stabilization is the continuation of growing the FMC customers, the fixed-mobile convergent customers.

On the mobile part, leaving behind the issues we faced in the previous years, which led to additional bad debt at the end of 2018. Now this year we didn't have such event. Therefore, there's a technical improvement in the profitability base, which is fully reflected in the results. However, the balance sheet because of tariffs and the launching of more competitive offerings in the market have led us – it is also shown in our numbers in a deceleration of the decline of the Mobile Service revenues.

And in the last quarter, in Q4, if you compare the Mobile Service revenues of Q4 2019 versus Q4 2018, we were down almost less than 1%, while in the beginning of 2019, that deceleration was high single-digit numbers. So there's also an improvement there. Yet, we are not where we want. And the competitive environment has not changed dramatically. We have seen some rational moves, but still it's a fight that requires frequent relaunch of our offerings with different propositions in order to become competitive.

Long explanation to your first question is also a good explanation for the second question. So why do we are stabilizing the performance of the company? We continue to explore the strategic options. At which point, I'm afraid that I cannot go into further disclosures because there's nothing. We didn't have anything to announce as kind of agreement or contract. The only thing I can say now is that the efforts are continued intensively to explore all possible routes of a strategic solution, while at the same time, we managed to improve the operating performance of the company in order to support our discussions on the strategic front. That's for Romania.

On the free cash flow, I think it's clear that the difference between admittedly a high number, the difference between the adjusted free cash flow and the reported free cash flow, reflects actually two important parameters. One is the expected frequency options towards the end of the year. And also the continuation of our known to the market voluntary retirement schemes, which going to take another turn this year. So in total, these two activities, they are kind of a dilution in our 2020 adjusted free cash flow. I wouldn't use that word dilution. For us, it's investment. Investing to the rationalization of the company and to getting more resources through frequencies to compete in the future is not dilution, but it's an investment.

Despite that one, the other parameters of our operating performance have also moved to the right direction. And therefore, what I think we should be note is that despite this big investment in the two areas I mentioned before, we are increasing our distribution substantially. On the dividend front from €0.46 last year to €0.55 this year. This is an increase of almost 15%, which is quite important, more than 15, actually%. While at the same time, we continue our strong sale buyback program.

And what I think the market should notice is the adjusted free cash flow. We stand at €610 million, which paves the way, although, this supported also by a lower than usual CapEx because we have guided the market that our growing CapEx level is around €650 million. But because of timing issues and the phases of different projects, for 2020, we see €50 million less there.

So all-in-all, €610 million reflects the operating performance of the company, which is what we should keep from this announcement. And the investment that we required to do next year is for the sustainability of the competitiveness of the company in the coming years.

Stamatios Draziotis

Thank you. Could I just follow-up on Romania? Would you say that overall do you think that the margin in the high-teens i.e. similar to the one that you delivered in Q4 is like sustainable realistic for the coming quarters?

Charalampos Mazarakis

Yes. I will leave you to do the math. But what I can say is that let's pay attention to the one-off that we had in Q4 of 2019. But the efforts we are doing, we still weren't getting towards a high-teens numbers. Now whether these would come next quarter or not, it's not the linear equation here, but it's something that it is our ambition and our targets because these sorts of supports the strategic discussions.

Stamatios Draziotis

Okay. Just a final question if I may please. You referred to competition at some point in your speech, just wondering about the situation in Greece recently with operators proceeding to a doubling out of bundle, data allowances following some pressure I would see by the government. And besides that in general, we have seen a sort of widening of data bucket in some cases for the same price. I would just wondering, have there been any notable shifts in the competitive landscape in recent weeks? Any signs of price deflation in headline prices that might risk eroding away the upside from the raising data usage? Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Yes. What we have done recently and actually in half two of 2019, is that we have increased all of the data allowances – actually twice double for the GiGaMax options, which are the options for our high users of data at the same place. So in half a year, we'll have almost quite doubled the data allowances. Okay, the impact of this is very, very positive because we see people are willing to pay more to get these options. So our more-for-more strategy is actually implemented the way we want there will have a significant growth in data traffic and data revenue as well as Babis mentioned before. So this is not warring us from the contrary, I would say, it seems like an opportunity for us to create extra revenue with data more-for-more activities.

Stamatios Draziotis

Thank you so much.

The next question is from the line of Arbuzov Roman with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Roman Arbuzov

Thank you very much for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow-up on the themes you've just discussed. So on the €260 million one-off charges in 2020, can you give us a rough breakdown how much is Spectrum and how much is restructuring? You've mentioned that the €50 million of Spectrum spend from 2019 slips into 2020. But if we assume that it's only €50 million, then that leaves €210 million for restructuring. Is that what you're planning? And €200 million obviously feels very high because if you look at restructuring charges over the last four years, they've been in the region of €50 million to maybe €70 million. So this implies 3x to 4x more than what you've done historically. Is that right? And then just on your CapEx, just wanted to double check that CapEx is set to return to €650 million from 2021 onwards and you expect it to stay there?

And then just a question on your comments that you just made on the mobile data usage, it is a challenge for OTE rates to increase. If you want to get average data usage to average European levels, how much do you think you need to boost data usage by and – to get there? And do you think the measures that you've implemented in Q4, do you think that, that's enough? Or do you think you'll need to go through kind of a major tariff overhaul exercise where you significantly increase the data allowances, as we've seen in some European countries. And would that – if you do need to do that, would that create any spin-down risks in your view? Thank you very much.

Michael Tsamaz

I will start with the first one and then Panayiotis will compliment on the commercial question. €260 million is €260 million, and I'm afraid, like, I don't get down because the breakdown – because that would reveal G4 spectrum, which is something that obviously no one wants to do at this point of time. But it reflect the expected, let's say, frequency auction that is going to happen towards the end of the year. And voluntary retirement scheme that is not excessive, is not something that we haven’t seen in the past.

Regarding the €650 million and the €600 million – thank you for the question because it's a good opportunity to make it, once more, very transparent. Our going assumption for CapEx on a buy concern is €650 million. For 2020, €600 million, we have the kind of coincidence that we have completed most of our fiber-to-the-cabinet program.

The 4G investment is always an ongoing process, but a significant investments were made in the previous couple of years to accommodate the expected as we have seen data boost. And thereafter in – as of 2021 downwards, we see gradually down to €650 million. Now what would it be exact point of €650 million in 2021. This is something that we need to come across, but on the modeling part, it should be expectations that we'll get back to a €650 million on a gradual basis in the next couple of years. Panayiotis for the other part.

Panayiotis Gabrielides

Okay. Regarding the mobile data question. Yes, we’ll be very closely monitoring all the moves that we've made in 2019. And as long as we see positive elasticity on these, which is our prediction as well, because there is lots of demand for data, we will still do more moves on that direction and building on the more-for-more strategy.

Roman Arbuzov

Okay. Can I ask just one more on the Greek EBITDA in the quarter? You make the point that there was a one-off in Q4 2018, and without it the margins would have been fine. But actually, if I look at the year-on-year growth that you delivered in 4Q 2018, in 4Q 2018, even with the one-off, even with the positive one-off experienced in that quarter, it was still a relatively weak quarter, right. Because year-on-year growth in 4Q 2018 was only 1%. So comparisons were actually easy, even taking this one-off into account. So in that context, your growth this quarter – your EBITDA growth increase this quarter still feels a little bit weak. Can you provide any more color? Was there anything else in particular that slowed you down?

Michael Tsamaz

If we go to Q4 of 2018 EBITDA and we get out to almost €6.5 million, which were the one-offs, then the growth in 2019 versus 2018 is 200 percentage points higher. That's what we’ve said. And this reflects the dynamics between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019. If we take out these one-off that benefited Q4 2018, then all the rest is the performance of the operations, which is something that goes along with the revenue growth. That was the point you made.

Roman Arbuzov

All right. Thank you very much.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Ierodiaconou Georgios with Citi. Please go ahead.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Hi. Good afternoon. Thank you for taking the questions. I have a couple on cost savings. I was just wondering, I know you can't disclose the amount of the provision, but if you could give us an idea of how much we should expect you to save in Greece from these restructuring charges you are taking and whether we'll see the impact more towards the half of the year or whether it's evenly split? I'm asking this because I realize that partly what you are doing is changing the structure of the restructuring in that you're replacing with some younger employees. So I was just wondering if it's as effective as in the past.

The second question is on the free cash flow bridge. I mean the guidance you gave for adjusted EBITDA as far the adjusted free cash flow is around €120 million higher on the year before of which 60 is CapEx. I was wondering is that a €60 million EBITDA, is there some other lines like interest or taxes where you have more visibility to be created. You can give us an idea of what's driving the rest.

And then just very quickly on Romanian fourth quarter performance. I've noticed other revenues were up a lot. I was wondering if we should assume that there is any margin in those, just one – very interesting to understand, how much of the margin improvement is down to the cost saving measures you've taken, and how much of it could be down to these other revenues? Thanks.

Michael Tsamaz

Romania, the other revenues we report to the ICT also the ICT revenues and we plugged out that in Q4 we had the maturity and the billing of roughly €47 million of ICT programs that were completed in Romania. So that hasn't played any revenues there. Usually ICT, these type of ICT programs come with a margin of 10% to 15%, depending on the size. So this is what we have seen in that one. They're close to the area of 10%. And these were projects with significant defects in the Romanian society since we don't rolled out the Wi-Fi in all schools in the country, which was a landmark project for the country. They cost savings, as I said, that it was completed towards the second half of the quarter. And therefore, 2019 hasn’t much out of it. So there will be – most of the savings would be reflected in – three or four of these savings would be reflected in 2020.

On the equivalent savings in Greece, these programs that were in restructuring, we'd have most of the impact in 2021 as they are completed throughout the year. And therefore, 2020 there is only a portion of that depending on the timing, which will be crystallized in the coming couple of months. And on the free cash flow, on the operating free cash flow, the improvement is amalgamation of various things. One is the EBITDA growth that we expect, it's also the CapEx reduction that we discussed before for the year.

Also comes from the expenses even after the IFRS 16 impact. The fact that we already financing that with much lower interest rates. We have an impact in 2020 towards the second half because we have a big maturity at – I do in the middle of the year and don't show the benefits from the tax rate decrease that went from 28% of 24%. So it's a kind of contribution from all these kinds of parameters that feed the increase in the operating free cash flow.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Could I ask a follow-up on the cost savings? I understand you don't want to disclose the phasing in 2020 versus 2021, but over the two years, what kind of savings are you more or less pocketing?

Michael Tsamaz

They are not going to be much different than previous years. So the range would be between €70 million to €75 million.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Chatzidakis Manos with Beta Securities. Please go ahead.

Manos Chatzidakis

Hi, good afternoon to everybody. Thank you for taking my question. In regards to the collective agreement and what would be the impact in the sales and especially in the OpEx? We have an estimate regarding 2020? And about the effective tax rate for the parent company, if my calculations are correct, we have an effective tax rate of 11%. Should we expect this rate to normalize and go to the, I mean the levels that are defined of 24%? Thank you.

Charalampos Mazarakis

So just to start with the tax rate, 11% would look excellent to have it as a going tax rate, but obviously, that one is not the statutory one. So it's been impacted by the fact that we had – also this in this quarter, we had the benefit from taking out the deductible our bad debt provision, which were not in the previous digitization. So now the digitization will allow us to take it. So in this quarter, we had the benefit from that one. And also there was some sort of benefit from the dividend that we received from the Albanian operations just before we sold them. So these were technical and one-off items that will not be repeated. And therefore, gradually we should expect in the coming quarters to see that the Greek effective tax rate will be hovering around 24%, as it is the statutory tax rate.

On the CLA, on the Corporate Labor Agreement. The one that we have signed and as Mr. Tsamaz said, is a landmark in our effort to have the transformation boosted – the transformation efforts to be boosted. The cost of that one is expected to be absorbed through the overall savings that the company is producing, even for 2021, not necessarily from the cost of production net, but in the total P&L, there are other items that we are optimizing as well. And therefore, there will be no effect in our P&L from this CLA agreement.

Manos Chatzidakis

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Shavar Halberstadt

Do you have firm numbers, headcount and EBITDA benefit on the VRS plan for 2020? Update, please, on Greek landscape, Forthnet MVNO, starting is Forthnet sale complete, any chance of reserved Spectrum, like in Portugal? Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Okay. Regarding the estimates of the benefit we have from cost savings, let's say, from the VRS, or the cost that will – this will incur from the voluntary exit scheme, this is too early to say yet. We are planning it. And when you have solid figures to the program launch, we will inform you about it. Now regarding Forthnet MVNO. Okay, Forthnet is a competitor. We have the MVNO agreement. This is not – an MVNO operator is not something new in Greece, we've had it in the past. And every healthy – the competitor is welcome. We're not intimidated, okay. We're preparing our action and commercial actions in order to be able to respond to any competitive moves. But other than that, everyone is welcome.

And regarding Spectrum, we cannot reveal anything about Spectrum yet. As Babis said earlier, it's not wise to say – to talk or to say anything to reveal anything about the strategy we have regarding Spectrum on how we leverage it. But what we can tell you is that look at the past, we have always had successful outcomes following Spectrum auctions.

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the conference over to management for any closing comments. Thank you.

Michael Tsamaz

Thank you very much for your attention, questions and interest in OTE. We're looking forward to the challenges and opportunities of 2020. We are confident we can manage as well as we did in the past, and we will be talking to you in May for our first quarter results. Have a nice day.

