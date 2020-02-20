Dollar Strength: The Euro Drops Below $1.08

Right now, it seems that this "positive" scenario for the United States will last for the full year of 2020.

Foreign risk-averse monies continue to flow into the United States as economic uncertainty, coupled with new news about the coronavirus from China, captures attention.

Wednesday morning, the dollar strengthened in foreign exchange markets as it took only $1.0790 to buy one euro.

The value of the US dollar rose again, and this time, the dollar cost of a euro dropped below $1.08. This is the first time since the middle of April 2017 that the price has fallen this low.

The US dollar index (DXY) has risen to just under 99.50, and again, one has to go back to the middle of April 2017 for the index to be so low.

As I wrote last week, the major driving force seems to be the risk-averse monies coming from around the world coming to the United States.

And, there seems to be a reason for risk-averse monies to be nervous about a lot of things happening in the world. For example, the news coming out of Germany and out of Europe has seemingly gotten worse.

China's coronavirus situation seems to be getting worse as even Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is saying its earnings will be impacted.

Furthermore, the US economy seems to be doing well, especially when compared with the performance of other major areas of the world, and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve continue to hold on to the trust of the financial community in terms of continuing to support current growth rates.

All this together also continues to support the US stock market.

Stock prices in the United States seem to be coming back today after dropping on Apple's concerns, which came out yesterday.

Even with Apple's news, the NASDAQ index recovered and moved to a new daily high.

There are just two points that I would like to make on this movement in the value of the dollar.

First, I believe that the strength of the US dollar gives us a clue about the "general" state of mind in global financial markets.

For whatever is going on in the United States, its economics and its politics, the managers of money in the world appear to believe that the best place to place their funds is in the United States and not elsewhere.

And, given the political situation in the rest of the world, it appears as if these money managers believe that, although things are not in very good shape right now, they don't see the situation improving much, if at all, in the near future.

For example, given the strong role that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has played in the world over the years she has led Germany, it is hard to see the effort by some to get Ms. Merkel to resign her post early.

Real leadership in the world seems to be particularly sparse these days.

The second part of this reflection considers how this picture plays within the United States itself.

The United States economy is going to do OK in 2020. Although the numbers on GDP growth may not be too strong, coming in around 2.0 percent to 2.2 percent, the actual economy, as I have been writing, may actually be stronger than these numbers indicate.

Furthermore, with the Federal Reserve continuing to underwrite the expansion, as it has done for ten years, and with international financial markets supporting the US dollar with monetary flows, the economy should do all right.

It is going to be difficult for politicians to "talk down" the economy in this presidential election year.

As far as the dollar is concerned, it may be the case that breaking the $1.08 floor, the new range for the dollar/euro exchange rate may need to be dropped. Maybe the new range should be $1.0700 to $1.0900 from $1.080 to $1.1000. I am going to have to give this some more study.

The U. S. Dollar Index should rise at least to 100.00.

The important thing for now is that the US dollar has gotten stronger and will remain around this level for the foreseeable future. This should help to provide a positive appraisal for the United States economy in this election year.

