Fantastic Buying Opportunity For BDSI

Background

I have certainly made some mistakes in the realm of biotech. I'd say my worst was focusing too much on companies that did not yet have FDA-approved products and guessing at how much their revenues would be if and when they get approved and start selling their product. It's easy to get overly exuberant about the addressable market size when investing in biotech. Now I try to focus more on biotechs that already have a product in the market place and are either already profitable or have a clear path to profitability.

BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) is a biotech that has 3 products that it sells: Belbuca, Symproic, and Bunavail. All of these products are still in their growth phase, though Belbuca has been the company's big growth product so far, with Symproic looking to start making a bigger dent as well.

Belbuca is an opioid containing buprenorphine and is used for pain management. One thing that sets buprenorphine apart from some other opioids is that it is a Schedule III medication, whereas hydrocodone, morphine, and oxycodone, among others, are all Schedule II medications. The scale is 1-5, with Schedule I substances being the most addictive and Schedule V being the least addictive. Here is a link to Belbuca's web site explaining more about its product and the scale for scheduled substances. With the ongoing opioid crisis and how much more press it has gotten in the last couple of years, it is not a surprise to me at all that Belbuca's growth has accelerated from what it was seeing in its first couple years on the market (FDA approval was in October 2015).

Even though Belbuca had its first full year of sales in 2016, it saw a transitional period, as the rights were owned by Endo International (ENDP) at the time of FDA approval, but were given up and released back to BDSI at the end of 2016. Apparently, Endo did not like what it was seeing from the start of sales or had other competing products or something along those lines. This transition from Endo to BDSI slowed growth for a few quarters, but Belbuca has seen fantastic growth in the last couple years with revenues of $46 million in 2018, expected revenues of ~$90 million for 2019 (depending on how Q4 comes in), and expected revenues of ~$155 million for 2020.

Symproic was acquired by BDSI in April 2019 for $20 million initially with another $10 million payment in October 2019, along with royalties thereafter. It is a product that is used to treat opioid-induced constipation, and is thus a very complementary piece to Belbuca. BDSI is only expecting $7-9 million in sales for Symproic for the part of 2019 it owned it, but the company expect this to grow quickly, along with Belbuca.

Bunavail is a product intended to help in the treatment of opioid dependence. It, of course, is another nice, complementary product for a pain management company that is trying to help the fight against the most addictive opioids. However, it does not add much to the top or bottom line, with less than $5 million in revenue annually and now being shown in the "Other" category on many of the company's slides. The growth expectations for Bunavail are not nearly as high as they are for Belbuca or Symproic.

Another nice surprise in owning BDSI in 2019 was that management and analysts were continually increasing guidance. For many of the biotechs I follow, I've noticed that peak revenues and expectations are typically set high and continually lowered as the quarters and years go on. BDSI management was guiding for $80-85 million in Belbuca 2019 sales at the start of 2019, then raised that guidance to $83-88 million after Q1 and $90-93 million after Q2. These guidance raises in Belbuca were accompanied by full company revenue guidance raises. To illustrate my point, here are analyst estimates for 2019 revenue as the year went on for BDSI and 3 other biotechs I follow:

Data by YCharts

Now, I did cherry-pick those other companies a little bit, as they all saw poor performance (when compared to expectations) in 2019. However, whether it be from management execution or secular tailwinds, it is much better to own a company that is continually beating expectations than missing them. It is even nicer to own a company like this when it is reasonably priced, which BDSI is and I'll get to very shortly.

The other guidance that management has recently given is that they eventually see peak revenues of $425-500 million for Belbuca and Symproic combined. This was fantastic news to me, as I had only been expecting $200-300 million for Belbuca and $50-100 million for Symproic. That guidance instantly took what I thought was already a Buy and turned it into a Strong Buy for me.

Valuation

I've struggled with how to properly value biotech stocks at times. I've seen the 5x P/S multiple thrown around a decent amount, and I think that is because many large pharmaceutical companies trade around 5x P/S. Large pharmaceutical companies are typically much better diversified with many more products, and they see much larger net income margins, as fixed costs associated with manufacturing, distribution, and sales make up a much lower percentage of total revenues.

The flip side is that smaller biotech companies can see many times higher growth rates, sometimes justifying higher multiples. The biggest losses I've seen is when applying these large multiples to companies that don't look like they're ever going to hit profitability. I certainly don't want to pay 5x sales for a company that may not ever make a profit, thus not ever being able to return cash back to me.

Luckily, BDSI just hit profitability, trades at multiples like it is already at stable/peak revenues, and has a growth runway for years to come. BDSI turned its first positive operating income of $2.8 million in Q2 2019. Here has been the journey toward profitability over the last 5 years:

Data by YCharts

With total revenues expected to come in just over $100 million for 2019 and management guidance for $170 million for 2020, fixed costs will continue to be a smaller piece of the pie. I expect operating income to go up to the $30-50 million range in 2020. Since this industry requires almost zero maintenance CapEx, this would represent almost 10% FCF yields on the current market cap of less than $500 million, and I expect that free cash flow to keep growing.

Since BDSI has already stepped into the profitable realm, let's also look at it from the typical P/S ratio perspective. Here are the current P/S ratio and the Forward P/S ratio:

Data by YCharts

While the P/S ratio of 4.5 could fall in line with more diversified but much slower growth stocks, the Forward P/S ratio shows just how quickly the price of BDSI would need to increase to keep up with this ratio over the next few years. Even if we consider the peak revenue guidance of $425-500 million and use a smaller 3x multiple, since BDSI would be mostly reliant on a few products, the market cap would be $1.275-1.5 billion if and when BDSI ever reaches this revenue range. That is ~3x higher than the current market cap and could be reached in 4-5 years. There are a lot of "ifs" in that scenario, but it's always nice to know what the longer-term returns look like in a reasonable scenario. And that's just valuing the 2 main, current products (Belbuca and Symproic). The cash flows generated in that time could easily be used to invest in other add-on products, buy back shares, or return to shareholders by way of a dividend.

Lastly, while we're on valuation, I think now is a fantastic time to buy BDSI from a technical standpoint. Quite frankly, I'm more of a fundamentals investor and don't know much about technicals, but I do like the long-term look of the stock price. The stock has pulled back from its recent highs, touching $7 in late December, down to its current level of $5.30 as of writing this. When you look at the 3-year chart, it looks like it is near the bottom of a long-term uptrend, making it a fantastic entry point, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

As far as price estimates go, I could easily see BDSI hitting the $8-10 range in 2020, and I am setting a long-term price target of $16. $8 represents right about 5x their Forward P/S ratio, and $10 is easily possible toward the back end of the year if 2021 looks to have continued growth. My long-term estimate of $16 is right about 3x the P/S ratio of their peak sales estimates.

Risks

With any biotech, there is always risk of a new product coming in and upending the status quo. Because pain management is such a large sub-sector that BDSI is just going after a small piece of, I see this as less of a risk than with some other names that dominate the indications their treating. BDSI could continue to grow even if there are other new competing opioid and non-opioid treatments.

Biotechs can be fairly volatile when holding individual names. The sector as a whole averages out a lot, but there are always a lot of binary events and headline risk that can lead to large losses. While BDSI does not currently have a pipeline, that takes out some of the binary event risk in terms of late-stage drugs failing clinical trials. However, it also means the company has no more future shots to increase revenues. It is very tied to how Belbuca does going forward, at least until it can make enough money to hopefully expand its repertoire further. I recommend keeping position sizes in check and realizing that a lot of money can be made, but a lot can also be lost in this industry.

Conclusion

BDSI is sound fundamentally, just became profitable, is still showing great growth with a long runway, and has pulled back from recent stock price highs. I consider it a Strong Buy with a 1-year price target of $9 and a 5-year price target of $16. This article is intended to help people learn about BDSI and their products; it is not intended as financial advice. Make sure to do your own due diligence before buying any stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am rating BDSI a Strong Buy.