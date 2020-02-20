nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) CEO Scott Keeney on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Jason Willey

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. As the operator said, I am Jason Willey, nLIGHT's Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Scott Keeney, Chief Executive Officer of nLIGHT; and Ran Bareket, Chief Financial Officer will be speakers on today's call.

If you have any questions after the call, please direct them to me at 360-567-4890 or jason.willey@nlight.net. Copy of today's earnings press release and the earnings slide presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nlight.net. In addition, you can access an archived version of today's call from our website.

In today's call, our discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including statements about financial projections, future business growth, trends and related factors, prospects for expanding and penetrating addressable markets and our strategic focus and objectives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time-to-time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Scott, who will provide an update on the market and our long-term strategy. Ran will then go through the financials and outlook before turning the call back over to Scott for closing remarks. We will then be glad to take your questions.

Scott Keeney

Thank you, Jason. In order to help provide a better update on this call, we will refer to the Q4 2019 earnings presentation that can be found on the presentation section of our Investor Relations website.

To begin please refer to slide 3. Before diving into our 2019 performance and our long-term opportunity, I will make a few comments on the current business environment. Exiting the fourth quarter, we saw signs of demand improvement across our commercial end markets, however, over the past several weeks it's been become clear that the COVID-19 virus is impacting the near-term demand environment and our internal operations. Our primary focus with respect to the virus is to ensure the health and safety of our employees in China.

We are assuming that most of the business effects will be temporary and we'll remain focused on our long-term growth strategy. We are closely monitoring the impact and Ran will provide additional details later in the call.

On the call today, we will address three topics: first, I will provide an update on our core market opportunity, created by improvements in laser technology that is continuing to drive laser adoption. Second, I will describe how nLIGHT is positioned to capitalize on these and opportunities through our vertical integration and differentiated product offerings in each of our three end markets. Finally, Ran will provide an update on our financial performance and our outlook for the first quarter.

Moving to slide 4. 2019 was a challenging year for the overall high-powered laser industry with the market declining double-digits year-over-year due to various headwinds from U.S.-China tariffs, aggressive pricing in the Chinese fiber laser market, global industrial slowdown and a muted consumer electronics refresh cycle. Industrial and consumer electronics and applications faced broad-based headwinds, while the aerospace and defense markets showed solid growth.

For nLIGHT, our overall revenue declined 7.7%, following a period of significant expansion over the past five years. While we are not satisfied with the level of revenue we delivered for the full year, we believe we continue to outpace the overall market, particularly through in areas where we are focusing our resources: The industrial market outside of China and aerospace and defense, where we saw an inflection point for the growth opportunity driven by directed energy.

Moving to slide 5. Looking forward, we continue to see a significant opportunity for long-term market growth in two key areas: first, in industrial applications in geographies outside of China, where fiber laser products remain under-penetrated. Second, in aerospace and defense, where we expect the directed energy opportunity to continue to expand meaningfully over the next several years as fiber laser technology continues to improve and governments increase their focus on deploying laser technology in the field. Despite the near-term challenges, we believe there is significant long-term expansion opportunity for both the industry and nLIGHT.

Now I will discuss our strategy in each of our three end markets. Turning to slide 6, within microfabrication we go-to-market at the component level with our leading semiconductor laser technology. We are enabling our customers to launch innovative products that are increasingly displacing non-laser-based processes in various markets across electronics, automotive, medical and scientific research.

While our technology leadership in microfabrication remains as strong as ever 2019 was a difficult year for this end market. As discussed during our Q3 conference call, we've seen much slower activity across our customers' focus on consumer electronics and automotive and applications.

Specifically in consumer electronics applications, we believe more muted design and technology refreshes have resulted in limited manufacturing retooling. We expect the next generation of a number of consumer electronics devices and the initial rollout of 5G networks, could generate meaningful supply chain retooling. This is a key driver for new purchases of certain of our customers' lasers that incorporate our core semiconductor laser technology.

Moving to slide 7, in 2019 we drove significant innovations in our leading semiconductor laser technology. We believe our focus on enhancing brightness and improving cost performance enable us to maintain our leadership across our product portfolio and open new application opportunities for lasers to displace legacy technologies.

We have introduced a number of new products in this area including the e24i which can generate in excess of 350 watts of power in a single lightweight package. This product serves as a foundational technology across each of our three end markets.

Turning to slide 8, within the industrial end market we are integrated from semiconductor through fiber lasers and our customers integrate our products into their systems for applications in metal cutting, welding and additive manufacturing. Our vertical integration enables us to continue to develop high-performance high-reliability products.

This is proved crucial in our ability to scale up in power opening up more attractive portions of the market particularly in China. We launched a number of new fiber laser products during 2019 including our highest power 15-kilowatt offering.

As shown on slide 9 our fiber laser business continues to shift towards higher-power and ultra-high power sales. During Q4 our 6-kilowatt and above fiber laser sales almost doubled year-over-year. Sales in this category accounted for approximately 47% of our total fiber laser sales which compares to 27% of total fiber laser sales in the comparable period in 2018.

Moving to slide 10, in 2019 we made significant progress in expanding our differentiated product offerings within the industrial end market. We released several enhancements to Corona, our programmable fiber lasers and drove improved end user understanding of this truly differentiated offering across cutting, welding and additive manufacturing.

We view the overall manufacturing shift to automation as a key driver for future laser adoption. This is particularly true in the welding market an opportunity that spans various end applications with electric vehicle batteries offering an attractive near-term opportunity, while our historical exposure to laser welding has been relatively limited, greatly enhanced our product offering in 2019 with the introduction of our fiber laser welding platform and through the evolution of the Corona platform.

Turning to slide 11, our progress with Corona and in driving the performance of our fiber laser platforms is reflected in our non-China industrial sales growing almost 10% year-over-year in 2019. We have made significant progress in expanding our customer footprint and business within key accounts across Asia, Europe and North America with Corona driving a number of new design wins in 2019.

Turning to slide 12. Aerospace and defense has been a long-standing focus for nLIGHT and is a market we view as a key driver for future growth. Within aerospace and defense, we have historically supplied specialized laser solutions into various defense and space applications. This core business delivered another year of solid growth in 2019, supported by our critical positioning with several long-standing programs.

Reinforcing the ongoing opportunity within this portion of our aerospace and defense business is a $38 million order received in Q4 for the continuation of a long-standing program with a large defense contractor. We expect this order to be delivered over the course of 2020 and 2021.

With the acquisition of Nutronics in November, we significantly enhanced our capabilities to serve the directed energy market and position nLIGHT as a vertically integrated supplier from chip through beam control.

Our integration of Nutronics is progressing to plan and we are pleased with the initial response from customers and potential partners within the directed energy community. We are focused on ramping our capabilities to serve the directed energy market and to deliver on several key contracts. We see a meaningful long-term opportunity within the directed energy market.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ran.

Ran Bareket

Thank you, Scott, and good afternoon, everyone. Beginning on slide 14, revenues for 2019 were $177 million, down 7.7% year-over-year. Gross margin was 29.6%, which includes U.S. tariff trade war, impact approximately 200 basis points.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.9 million or 5.6%, of revenues. We delivered another year of strong growth in our aerospace and defense end market. And we continue to drive industrial end market growth, outside of China. And in the high-power segment within China.

These positives were offset by headwinds, in the low-power segment of the Chinese industrial market, and the slowdown in the global microfabrication market. Turning to slide 15, focusing on results for the fourth quarter.

Revenues were $42.9 million, down 7.1% year-over-year. On a geographic basis, sales to China were $14.9 million, in the fourth quarter of 2019 or 75% of total revenues, up 1.1% compared, with Q4 2018.

Sales in North America were $17.2 million representing, 40% of total revenue and declining 4.6%, year-over-year. Rest of the world sales were $10.8 million, down 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. And were 25% of total revenues.

Turning to slide 16, during Q4 sales to the industrial end markets were $18.6 million, representing 43% of total revenue. And up 6.7% year-over-year. Sales to microfabrication end markets were $11.2 million or 26% of total revenues. And down 41% year-over-year.

Aerospace and defense sales were $13 million or 30% of total revenues. And grew 35% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. While the growth we saw with aerospace and defense, and industrial end market is encouraging, the fourth quarter mix with a significant lower microfabrication had a meaningful negative impact on our gross margin.

Moving to slide 17, gross margin was 23.3%, in the fourth quarter, compared with 35.8% in the comparable period of 2018. Approximately 1,000 basis points of the decline was related, to reduced volume and unfavorable mix.

This includes a year-over-year reduction in overall revenues of $3.3 million. And a significantly lower contribution from the microfabrication end market.

The impact on Q4 gross margin of U.S.-China tariff implemented, since mid-2018, was approximately $1.3 million or 300 basis points, compared with an approximately 100 basis points impact in Q4 2018.

The increased tariff costs during the fourth quarter of 2019 reflect higher rates and increased sales in China of our latest generation fiber laser platform, which is currently manufactured in the U.S.

Moving to slide 18, operating expenses were $19 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $14.3 million in the fourth quarter, of 2018. Q4 2019 operating expenses include $4 million of stock-based compensation, an increase of $2.2 million year-over-year.

Also included in Q4 results were $328,000 of purchase intangible amortization. And $470,000 of non-recurring transaction-related expenses associated with the Nutronics acquisition.

Turning to Slide 19. Our adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a loss of $1.4 million or negative 3.2% of revenues. This compares to positive $6.1 million or 13.3% of revenues in Q4 2018. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $10.7 million compared with income of $2.4 million during Q4 2018.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2019 was a loss of $0.29 per diluted share compared with income of $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter includes $3.4 million valuation allowance on foreign deferred tax assets.

Non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.06 per diluted shares in Q4 2019 compared with income of $0.10 per share in Q4 2018. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics is found in our earnings release and the related SEC filing.

On November 14 we closed the acquisition of Nutronics for $17.4 million in cash and $15.8 million of restricted stock units. For the period of the fourth quarter post acquisition, Nutronics added $2.6 million to our aerospace and defense revenue. Gross margin on this revenue was 11.4%.

Nutronics had approximately of 435 of GAAP operating expenses, mainly amortization of purchase intangible and the business generated approximately $250,000 of adjusted EBITDA or 10% of revenue.

During Q4, we used $2.3 million of cash from operating activities, reflecting lower net income, partially offset by improvement in working capital. Capital expenditure for the quarter was $3.6 million or 8.5% of revenues. For the full year of 2019, we used $4.2 million of cash in operating activity and invested $13.6 million in capital expenditure or 7.7% of revenues.

Moving to slide 20 and the balance sheet. We ended Q4 with total cash and cash equivalents of $117 million. DSO for the first quarter of 2019 was 60 days. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $46.1 million, representing 126 days in inventory. Our balance sheet remains strong and we believe provide us with the needed liquidity to execute our long-term strategy.

Turning to slide 21. Beginning with our first quarter 2020 earnings, we will present financial in two segments: The first segment, which we will call Laser Products will include our commercial products including our traditional defense sales to prime contractors.

The second segment which we call Advanced Development will include our development work mainly with the U.S. government in aerospace and defense. The Advanced Development segment will include Nutronics and what was our historical government research and development activity. So this – the Advantage and Development [ph] segment, essentially all expense will be recognized in the cost of revenue lines.

Moving to our outlook for Q1 2020. Based on the information available today, we expect Q1 revenues to be in the range of $37 million to $43 million. At the midpoint of $40 million this includes approximately $34 million for Laser Product sales and approximately $6 million of Advanced Development sales.

Based on our current expectation for product mix, we see gross margin for Q1 2020 in the range of 17% to 21%, which includes approximately $450,000 of stock-based compensation and negative impact from tariff introduced since mid-2018 of approximately $1 million or around 250 basis points. Laser product gross margins are expected to be in the range of 19% to 23% and advanced development gross margin are expected to be approximately 7.5%.

Operating expenses for Q1 2020 are expected to be approximately $19 million, which includes approximately $4.3 million of stock-based compensation and $650,000 of purchase intangible amortization related to the Nutronics acquisition. For the first quarter, we expect adjusted EBITDA in a range of a loss of $5 million to a loss of $2 million. We expect Q1 average basic shares to be approximately $38.2 million.

The full company outlook for Q1 2020 includes a reduction of approximately $8 million in revenue, due to the currently anticipated business disruption impact from the COVID-19 virus. The impact on the gross margin is estimated at approximately 500 basis points due to a lower revenue, lower manufacturing utilization and additional mitigation costs.

Forecasting our business in China and the impact of the virus on the global demand and our supply chain is very challenging at this point. This impact are our best estimate based on information available today and reflect multiple variables. This includes a combination of our inability to meet identified businesses due to the delay in manufacturing and sourcing within our operation in China.

Additionally, we believe certain customer and temporary delay order due to the general disruption uncertainty related to the virus. We currently expect most of the delayed demand will be realized in the future quarters. These comments and the outlooks provide that assume information we have available as of today and assume no future worsening of the situation.

Given the level of global uncertainty around the impact of the COVID-19 virus, we will not provide financial commentary for our individual end market beyond what we have provided for this first quarter of 2020. We continue to expect Nutronics to contribute between $25 million to $40 million in revenue during 2020.

I will now turn the call back to Scott for some closing comments.

Scott Keeney

Thank you Ran. While the near-term environment has presented a number of challenges we continue to expect long-term market growth across the high-powered laser industry and we see significant opportunity to expand our addressable market and market share.

We remain focused on two core areas we believe offer opportunity for outsized growth. First, the industrial markets in rest of world. We see significant opportunity for our differentiated fiber laser products. We remain under-penetrated in a number of geographies and in the global fiber laser welding market in particular.

Second, in aerospace and defense, we expect the directed energy market to expand meaningfully over the next several years. Our core semiconductor laser technology combined with the beam combination and beam control capabilities of Nutronics uniquely positions us to capitalize on this opportunity.

With that, we'll now open the call for questions.

Tom Diffely

Tom Diffely

Yes. Good afternoon. Just first a question on the coronavirus and the $8 million impact. Is most of that supply-driven versus demand driven, or can you parse out the two pieces?

Ran Bareket

Hey, Tom. Thank you for the question. Some of it is related to supply, some of it is related to demand. You need to understand on the supply side, our manufacturing site in China is not fully utilized. There is also -- we monitor very closely, our supply chain and we believe there is going to be some impact in this area as well. But definitely there is impact from the demand side as well.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And I guess when you look at the 500 basis points impact. Is that just from a lower level of revenue? Are you seeing some increased costs for expediting parts or something along those lines?

Ran Bareket

Both. It is mainly due to the reduction in revenue obviously, but there is going to be an additional cost to mitigate some of the risk that we have some of the demand that we would like to fulfill this quarter. So it is going to be additional cost. But most of it is from the $8 million reduction in revenue.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And then finally when you look at the Neumonics revenue stream going forward. Is that going to be a pretty lumpy revenue stream based on when you finish certain milestones, or is it going to be a fairly metered revenue stream over time as you go through projects?

Scott Keeney

Yes. Tom this is Scott. I think you're thinking about the right way it's based upon milestones. It's not based upon order intake and those milestones will have some variation in them. But it's not like they're big different contracts, it's -- they're milestone based.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Thank you for your time.

Ran Bareket

Thank you, Tom.

John Marchetti

John Marchetti

John Marchetti

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

John Marchetti

John Marchetti

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

The Advanced Development it's going to be mainly Nutronics revenue, but there is also some legacy revenue within nLIGHT that it's the same profit portfolio as the Nutronics which is fixed fee contract. There is some revenue from nLIGHT as well. And therefore, we will present it under the Advanced Development segment. During 2020, we will also provide what is the revenue from Nutronics as a standalone. So it's going to be easier to compare apple-to-apple and organic versus inorganic growth.

John Marchetti

Excellent. Okay. And then just lastly as I look at 2020, Scott you had mentioned some of the demand drivers appearing to firm up a little bit prior to the impact of the coronavirus coming in.

Just wondering if you could spend a minute or two sort of expanding on that a little bit whether that was mix driven, whether you've seen it across a couple of different markets, but just some sense there as we start to think out beyond the more near-term impacts of corona and think maybe about the second half of '20 and even beyond there? Thank you.

Scott Keeney

Yes good. We saw broad-based of different indicators certainly from the broad market areas like in microfabrication certainly interest in 5G and other factors there that we're seeing some improvement in the outlook overall. And then in addition, our ability then to gain share around the world certainly, we are seeing continued progress there. So we do think the COVID-19 virus -- certainly it has an impact in the near term, we do believe that it will be temporary and we're watching it very closely.

John Marchetti

Thank you.

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Unfortunately, that virus we have estimated currently based on what we know that the impact will be $8 million and it's coming from industrial as well as microfabrication end markets.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And your facility is in – near Shanghai. Is that right?

Scott Keeney

Correct.

Ran Bareket

Correct. Yes. In Pudong Shanghai.

Jim Ricchiuti

Yes. So just curious in terms of workforce, how many folks have you got back in the facility? And what kind of – maybe you can just talk a little bit to the disruption within the workforce in that facility.

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

We had more limited capacity to start with. So certainly, over the next month, there's a more significant impact. But as we get into March, I think we'll be back to – substantially back to normal by then.

And yes, I've been in Shanghai. The data that comes out of China it's a little bit difficult to know exactly which data to rely on. But according to Johns Hopkins, there's been relatively more limited impact in Shanghai. So we're fortunate and our team is coming back together.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. And with respect to Nutronics. Is that margin that you saw for part of the quarter? Is that one way to – I'm wondering how Ran, we should think about the gross margin profile of that business, or should we think about it in terms of what you've outlined in the outlook section?

Ran Bareket

Yes, what I outlined in the outlook section. The Advanced Development segment, which again is going to be mainly Nutronics, the way to look at it the gross margin will be high-single-digit margin. And to be honest with you as I mentioned before, it's going to be the majority, if not all of the costs will be recorded in the cost of goods sold and therefore the profit is going to be close to those numbers as well as the EBITDA.

The EBITDA in Q4 for the $2.5 million $2.6 million, Nutronics contribution was 10%. And it's going to be roughly maybe a little bit lower than that but roughly going forward this is the EBITDA that we should expect to get from Nutronics or from the Advanced Development segments.

Jim Ricchiuti

And yes, I can understand this business is milestone-driven. I'm just wondering as we go through the year, how should we think about you're being able to possibly tighten the range of revenue that you could be seeing from this business. I'm just wondering, at what point as we go through the year, are we going to get maybe a little bit more granularity on the contribution from the business. Or is that just going to be difficult because maybe it's back-end loaded?

Ran Bareket

Yes. As Scott mentioned, yes it is milestone-driven. And as we progress with the year we will – obviously, we will give you more and more information and that range will be smaller and smaller. So we will give you as much as information that we can as much as accurate information that we can for the Nutronics business as we move on and as we deliver those milestones.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And last question if I may just. I don't know if you gave color on Q4, the industrial business and we'll probably not going to hear this much going forward but the industrial business Q4 inside and outside China.

Scott Keeney

Yes. So I think we will continue to grow outside of China roughly 10% growth there and inside China, it's down 20%. So we're seeing growth outside of China with adoption particularly Corona in larger OEMs around the world.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thank you.

Scott Keeney

Thank you, Jim.

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Ran Bareket

No.

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Greg Palm

Greg Palm

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi

Andrew DeGasperi

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

There was a 10% impact or 1,000 basis points impact due to the mix and due to the volume. The mix with the lower microfabrication more revenue from China et cetera, et cetera impact our margin as well as the lower revenue. However, what we are going forward and again put aside the coronavirus, it's really difficult to talk about that variable as well, but put that aside the opportunities that we have going forward on laser product it is mainly growing the company outside of China.

Going back to call it normal level of microfabrication revenue grew – continue to grow the top line on industrial rest of the world as well as aerospace and defense. That additional revenue with better mix than where we were in Q4 2019 definitely will improve the margin. When we will go back to the 70-70 plus percent margin it's hard to say. But it's definitely we will improve the margin as long as we will be able to continue to grow the top line, and continue to grow the top line with that, call it quality revenue outside of China and aerospace and defense.

Andrew DeGasperi

Got it. And then maybe as a follow-up in terms of stock-based comp. I noticed that, it perked up in Q4, I think. I'm not sure – correct me, if I'm wrong that's a similar level in Q1. Should this be the rate that we assume going forward, or was there some kind of acquisition/timing due to the end of the year?

Ran Bareket

So in Q4, the stock-based compensation was around $4.3 million impact on the quarter where roughly – almost $400,000 out of it was in COGS, the rest of it is in OpEx. As a result of the acquisition that we did with Nutronics, if you recall we provided $15.8 million in our RSUs. Those RSUs the cost of those RSUs that vested over four years it's roughly $1 million a quarter. We already recognized $0.5 million out of it in Q4. So we will have an additional $0.5 million in Q1. Therefore, you should expect that the Q1 stock-based compensation costs to be higher by roughly $0.5 million more than what it was in Q4 2019.

Andrew DeGasperi

Got it. This is very clear. Thank you.

Ran Bareket

Thank you.

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Going forward without stock-based compensation, OpEx roughly will be flat; maybe will be -- during 2020, it will go up slightly as a result of merit increase in those type of costs, but not more than that.

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Mark Miller

Mark Miller

Ran Bareket

Ran Bareket

Joe Wittine

Joe Wittine

Joe Wittine

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Joe Wittine

Yes.

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Joe Wittine

Joe Wittine

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Joe Wittine

Joe Wittine

Scott Keeney

Scott Keeney

Joe Wittine

Joe Wittine

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jason Willey for any closing remarks.

Jason Willey

I'd like to thank everyone for their participation today. And let you know we're available over the coming days and weeks if you have any follow-up questions. Have a good rest of your day.

