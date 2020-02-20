Norwegian Cruise Line: Solid GAAP Earnings, But Free Cash Flow Issues

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings may be the most promising cruise industry stock, but the stock looks to be fairly valued.

Recommendation

I was drawn to the cruise industry by its low P/E ratios (average for the industry is 12x TTM) when compared to the S&P of approximately 24x, and its history of strong growth. As I got further into my research I began to feel like the low P/E ratios were justified based on the extensive amount of capital needed to operate in the industry. When I ran Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) through a DCF (valuation is discussed below), I projected the business to grow at mid-single-digit pace over the forecast period, but the high capex assumptions are a large drag on the valuation. There is also a large delta between annual depreciation and capex, which skews the P/E ratio to look more attractive than it really is (compared to a cash flow basis). In addition, given the industry’s sensitivity to global macro events, I’d be looking for a large margin of safety to invest capital here (coronavirus impact on stock price over the last few weeks is just one example of why).

Source: NCLH

Company Background and Outlook

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates in the cruise industry and competes with two main competitors; Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). Together, these three companies make up over 78% of the cruise industry. Total revenue for FY18 was $6.1B, with EBITDA of $1.8B, and the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of 11.7% over the last four years. NCLH has two main segments; Passenger Ticket and Onboard & Other. Passenger Ticket revenue relates to ticket sales for cruises purchased before boarding the ship, whereas Onboard & Other relates to purchases once onboard one of their cruise ships. The breakdown of revenue has historically been around 70% Passenger Ticket and 30% Onboard & Other. NCLH currently trades at trailing multiples of 9.9x EV/EBITDA, 12.4x P/E, and 1.8x P/S.

Investment Thesis

The market is currently looking at the major players in the cruise industry in similar ways, all trading around 10x–13x earnings (TTM). NCLH trades in this range and seems to be operating efficiently compared to their peers. Their gross yield for FY18 was around $320 per Capacity Day, compared to $234 for CCL and $247 for RCL. However, the company does tend to generate most of their business from more affluent customers (offers more upscale cruises), and therefore, the higher yield per person is expected.

NCLH has been consistently growing revenues. The company has managed to grow revenue at a CAGR of 11.7% over the last three years (FY15-FY18), and if we take that out to the last five years, they have managed to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% (this does include the acquisition of Prestige in November of 2014 and added $1.2B in sales at the time of the acquisition). The stock price has increased from approximately $35 at the beginning of 2014 to $58 in 2019, a CAGR of 10% over the period (S&P grew at approximately 11.5% over the same period).

I believe the low multiple is valid for multiple reasons:

The business model is capital-intensive, which leads to consistently lower free cash flows when compared to GAAP income (capex is consistently higher than depreciation)

NCLH is depreciating their ships over a 30-year life, but when looking at historical ship retirements, it doesn’t seem like many ships operate this long (unless they undergo large scale repairs and updates).

The cruise industry is impacted heavily by macroeconomic conditions such as geopolitical risks and recessions.

The business model is capital-intensive

The capital required to operate in the cruise business is substantial. NCLH owns 26 ships and the company plans to keep growing capacity. The company depreciates their ships over a 30-year-period (more on this below), so they need to deploy a new ship around once a year to keep up with depreciation. NCLH does have a reasonably young fleet (average age of 12 years), so they don’t necessarily have to do this now, but long term they’ll need to consistently add to their fleet. NCLH has spent around $7B spent on investing activities over the past five years and has deployed four ships (this isn’t a perfect measure but should give us a ballpark figure to work with). This is perhaps slightly higher than if we took a normalized capex, so let’s assume around $1B going forward (this also includes upgrades to current ships). On $6B of revenue this amounts to 17% of revenues. See below for average cost of cruise ship based on capacity below.

Source: Chart created by author with data from Cheatsheet

If we now look at opex (excluding depreciation), this has averaged 72% of revenue since 2015, which leaves us with an operating cash flow margin of around 10%. This doesn’t take into consideration taxes and other income, but these amounts have been insignificant historically (around 1% of revenue). Operating expenses have stayed very consistent YoY, but capex spending does not fluctuate with revenue as ship contracts are long term, cannot be cancelled easily, and revenue has no impact on current contracts (fixed costs). A cyclical, capital-intensive business with little operating flexibility is a business that can become unstuck quickly.

Depreciation assumptions

CCL, RCL, and NCLH all depreciate their ships over 30 years. This seems high when digging into the details. Looking at a history of ship retirements, after approximately 20 years of service, they tend to do one of the following:

Undergo major renovations (10% of the original ship cost as a rough estimate)

Sold to another company, usually one that offers lower priced cruises

Moved to a lower-yielding brand within the company

Retired (this tends to happen at more like 25 years+)

Re-purposed – for example, being docked and used as an on the water casino or bar etc.

In other words, after around 20 to 25 years, cruise ships move on from their original use, undergo costly upgrades, or are retired. I don’t disagree that ships can sail 30 years, but it would appear their revenue generation potential takes a hit after 20 years.

Next, let's assess the impact. We’ll make some basic assumptions (using FY18 data) to understand the potential impact:

• Gross ship balance of $13B (from 10K)

• Depreciated over 30 years (from 10K)

• 15% salvage value (from 10K)

• Straight line depreciation method (from 10K)

This gets us a depreciation charge of around $370M (rest of FY18 depreciation expense relates to “Ship Improvements” and “Other”). I’ve put a table below to see the impact a change in useful life has on depreciation expense.

From the research I’ve done, I think a 25-year useful life would be a more conservative estimate. This puts the P&L impact at around $75M, or put another way, an 8% decrease in reported profits for FY18 (assuming no tax impact).

Macroeconomic conditions

Cruise line industry performance relies on macroeconomic conditions. Cruising is a luxury expense, and therefore consumers can cut back when money gets tight. There is a slight lag here as most cruises are paid well in advance (why they have a large deferred balance), but as individuals cut down on costs, cruising is likely to be one of the first things they consider removing from their budgets.

It is also worth noting the coronavirus will likely impact FY20. To combat the outbreak NCLH has barred cruise goers holding a China or Hong Kong passport. These tickets will be refunded at their full value, so the deferred revenue and cash balance will likely take a hit in the short term. I try not to focus on short-term issues that won’t impact long-term value, but if the virus continues to spread, it could significantly depress growth in the short term and force NCLH to draw from their revolving credit line and increase leverage.

Finally, as we’re moving towards the end of the standard economic cycle, investors are becoming more skeptical of cyclical stocks and this tends to keep valuation multiples at the lower end of their historical averages.

Valuation

DCF has been used to value NCLH with a forecast period of 7 years and then a terminal growth value. The following base case assumptions have been used:

Revenue growth

Average revenue growth has been forecast at an average of 5.2% over the forecast period. This includes a 0% growth rate in FY20 due to coronavirus concerns. This rate could turn (significantly) negative if the virus keeps spreading and consumers become unwilling to cruise (a lot of customers will probably be eligible for at least partial refunds). In addition, the travel restrictions placed on cruises to Cuba in June 2019 will impact YoY growth for FY20.

Opex (not including depreciation)

This has been very stable over the last 5 years and has averaged 72% of revenue. The forecast assumes 71% over the forecast period.

Capex

Capex has been forecast as a % of revenues. NCLH states in their 10k that the expected capex is approximately $3.5B through 2021. Due to ship building and scheduled works having long lead times, management should have a good idea of expected expenditures. Capex averages $1B annually, throughout the forecast period ($3.7B over the next three years).

Debt

Debt has been modelled throughout the forecast period as 105% of sales. Management has said they will begin trying to reduce debt after large capex spending over the last few years, but it seems more likely that debt levels off and moves more in line with sales.

WACC

10% WACC has been used. I plan to start around 10% and move from there if necessary. I certainly don’t see a reason to lower the WACC here as the company has a large amount of debt and operates in a cyclical business.

Terminal growth rate

3% is being used as a terminal growth rate. The business has shown an ability to consistently grow earnings over the last 10 years and the industry prospects look positive going forward.

As most DCFs are sensitive to both the terminal growth rate and WACC assumption, a sensitivity analysis is shown below (blue area shows most likely range with an average of $53):

Source: Chart created by author with data from model

Conclusion

NCLH looks very attractive on a relative value basis. A business trading at a low P/E with a history of consistently growing earnings (with future growth projected) looks like a bargain, but when we take a deeper look and see the high capex required to operate in the industry, it appears to be fairly priced. To invest here I’d want a significant margin between the value calculated and the stock price, which from the work above I do not have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.