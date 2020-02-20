AT&T: Shares Are Undervalued With A Dividend That Exceeds 5% And Record Free Cash Flow

AT&T (T) has been firing on all cylinders and delivering on its strategic plan. Over the past year, T has increased $7.62 per share, or 24.88%, on its way to retesting five-year highs. If you haven’t been a shareholder of T over the course of 2019, I believe the bull case is intact and there is still money be made. T has yet to break through the $40 mark over the past year to retest its five-year highs. Some people would rather invest in mutual funds or ETFs and call it a day. An investment in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) returned an additional 47.3% compared to T over the last five years when looking at the increase in share price. While I do own multiple ETFs and mutual funds, I also love investing in what I believe to be undervalued dividend companies. I believe T is setting up for its own bull run over the next several years through reducing debt, increasing free cash flow and growing its adjusted EBITDA. The cherry on top is the company’s generous dividend, as its forward yield currently sits at 5.44%. I believe in the bull scenario for T, and if that comes true, I would think it can trade between $45 and $50 over the course of 2020. If the company does reach $45, its dividend would still have a forward yield of 4.62%. I believe T is a buy and investors can get paid to wait for the next leg up and either take the cash or reinvest the dividend.

2019 was a year of keeping promises and delivering on its strategic plan for T

Randall Stephenson illustrated a detailed plan for 2019, including specific steps to achieve T’s goals and go into 2020 with a path of sustained growth. Over 2019, the company wanted to accomplish de-levering to 2.5x net-debt to adjusted EBITDA, generate $26 billion in free cash flow, monetize between $6 billion and $8 billion in assets, grow adjusted EPS in the low-single digit range, deliver on merger plans and launch DTC, grow wireless service revenue, stabilize the Entertainment Group EBITDA and invest around $23 billion in capital investment. T’s plan for 2019 was ambitious, and I am not sure many people believed it could achieve everything it set out to accomplish. If the company hit 75% of its goals, I would like to believe everyone who follows T would have called it a major success. On the 2019 Q4 earnings call, Randall Stephenson indicated that T delivered on every bullet point in its strategic plan for 2019.

T’s top priority for 2019 was to reduce its debt load and achieve a 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio. The company reduced its debt load by $30 billion since closing the Time Warner deal to $151 billion, and retired 56 million common shares over the course of 2019, achieving a 2.5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Mr. Stephenson said reducing the debt level would occur by generating at least $26 billion in free cash flow and monetizing non-strategic assets to generate between $6 billion and $8 billion. T exceeded its expectation and generated a record of $29 billion in free cash flow, while more than doubling the initial expectation of monetizing non-core strategic assets by generating $18 billion. The 2019 fiscal year for 2019 generated an adjusted EPS of $3.57, which was an increase of 1.4%, delivered $700 million in synergies and grew its wireless service by nearly 2%.

If I was grading T’s management team and the entire staff, they would get an A+ for 2019. It’s a team effort, and management can lay out the best plan possible, but if the rest of the company can’t deliver, what good is it? The entire staff at T should get a round of applause from T’s shareholders, as they delivered an impressive year. I am personally impressed T checked off all the boxes from the strategic plan, and it makes me extremely confident that the company will continue to deliver on its long-term strategic goals.

T’s early 2020s are looking bright, as its strategic plan is completely achievable

T has constructed a two-pronged approach, which includes enhancing its financial metrics while delivering a shareholder-first capital allocation plan through 2022. On the financial metric side, T is focused on increasing its revenue sequentially year over year. By 2022, one of the main goals will be to improve adjusted EBITDA margins by 200bps, while growing the adjusted EBITDA by roughly $6 billion. In 2019, T generated $29 billion in free cash flow and looks to break its own records by growing its free cash flow to over the $30 billion mark in 2022. The sequential increase in revenue and added cash flow will help the company reduce its large dividend payout to under 50%. This will also allow it to grow the adjusted EPS from $3.57 to between $4.50 and $4.80 in 2022.

T’s capital allocation plan is exactly what shareholders should want to see, and as a shareholder of the company, I applaud the future direction. While investing in its top business segments, the reduction of debt is at the top of T’s list. I remember when the deal between T and Time Warner was taking place and one of the turnoffs for some was T’s massive debt load. By the end of 2022, the additional cash T is generating will help to eliminate 100% of the debt and 70% of the shares utilized for the Time Warner transaction. T is also looking to reduce its 2.5x net-debt to adjusted EBITDA to a 2.0x-2.25x level over the next three years. The company is also committing to future annual dividends.

When looking at T’s strategic plan over the next three years, it's hard to have a negative outlook, in my opinion. T is reducing its debt, creating favorable margins and increasing its free cash flow. In 2019, the company generated $29 billion in free cash flow, and the expectation which management has set sees that number increasing between $1 billion and $3 billion over the next three years. With the entire Time Warner transaction financially behind it and an increasing cash position, T could set itself up for another deal in the mid-2020s. T isn’t a one-trick pony and is a powerhouse in the content space. I wouldn’t be surprised if more consolidation happened and the company added to the entertainment side of the business.

T’s repurchase plan is pro shareholder and should help the share price break through $40

I love when companies buy back shares, because it reduces the outstanding share count but also shows that management believes in the future and that they believe shares are undervalued. T’s board authorized an advanced share repurchase program, and the company bought back roughly 85 million shares in January. T is planning on purchasing an additional 20 million shares throughout the 1st quarter of 2020. On the Q4 2019 call, John Stephens said that shareholders can expect T to repurchase shares over the course of 2020, as it plans on meeting or exceeding the 250 million target for 2020. When you factor in the 56 million shares the company repurchased in 2019 over the course of two years, it will have reduced the outstanding shares by over 300 million.

This should be very bullish for shareholders, as T is committed to generating additional value. I think that the markets will react favorably after the 2020 Q1 call when T announces the total shares repurchased. Buybacks and dividends are extremely positive for shareholders, and T is delivering on both simultaneously. At under $40 per share, I believe T shares are a good buy, as it is priced for value while spinning off billions in cash to shareholders.

T’s dividend is something special and is a great vehicle to compound and increase shares or utilize for additional income

It’s going to be difficult to find a company with as solid of a dividend as T. Over the past 35 years, T has given its shareholders an annual raise in the dividend they receive for simply owning shares of the company. After the investment is made, annual raises keep rolling in without having to increase your productivity or getting a promotion. T also has a large forward yield at 5.44% with a payout ratio of 57.6%. Those two metrics are important because the company has a tremendous amount of room left in its annual free cash flow where it can continue to invest in the business after paying the dividends with more than enough leeway to continue its dividend increases. T’s 5-year growth rate is just over 2%, so it isn’t crazy to think that the company will increase the dividend by at least $0.04 in 2021, bringing the annual payout per share to $2.12.

Let’s speculate that hypothetically person A purchased $100 shares at $38.25 of T and the price flatlines and doesn’t move for a year. Through the power of compounding, if person A were to reinvest the dividends from T over the course of the year, they would end up with an additional 2.06% paid out to them. Over the course of the year, T would end up paying them $212.28, and reinvesting these dividends would purchase an additional 5.55 shares. Those additional shares would provide an additional $11.54 in dividends in year two prior to T’s annual dividend increase. If person A decided not to reinvest those dividends, their investment in T would pay them $208 in cash over the course of the year. Regardless of the situation, the dividend T pays is a huge benefit and can be used as a vehicle to significantly increase shares over time or generate additional income over the course of a year.

Conclusion

As I have stated in the past, T is a buy, plain and simple. The company is delivering on its promises and staying true to its strategic plan. I feel T has outlined an attainable projection on how it will deliver value for shareholders between 2020 and 2022, and it should be celebrated. I believe shares are currently undervalued by 17.65%, and $45 is a reachable share price in 2020. In addition to the capital appreciation, the dividend is world-class, and T should be on the shopping list for any dividend or income investor. Even if I am wrong and it takes longer for shares of T to reach $45, that dividend can become a powerful vehicle to either generate cash or increase your position in a Great American company.

