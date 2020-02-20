Tesla Has A 'Delirious' Valuation No Matter How You Look At It

Tesla (TSLA) is one of the most covered and controversial stocks on Seeking Alpha - so why am I endeavoring to write what I hope will be an informative and helpful article? Well, "fools rush in" may be the best reason - or it could be that I feel a short, hopefully unemotional article discussing both high-level technical analysis and a quick look at fundamental analysis sheds light for those considering trading or investing in the company after its historic run-up since late October 2019. From a few weeks-long base around $250, Tesla began climbing and hit an astounding $887.06 closing price on February 4. Since then it has retraced to $800 a share and there is an upcoming offering of $2B in shares at $767. While there has been positive news and quarterly earnings recently, little unexpected or out of the high-end of predictions regarding vehicle production and sales, solar, and battery manufacturing have occurred. No "black swan" event to warrant a tripling in the stock price has taken place. A precise valuation of Tesla is far beyond my abilities - and my previous opinion has been blown out of the water by a large degree due to positive sentiment and huge multiple expansion. So instead of predicting a specific number, I'll do some basic technical and fundamental analysis and show where the share price could end up if this current price doesn't hold up.

Technicals Are Negative

I have only recently begun using technicals in my stock analysis and am admittedly not very advanced in my analysis. Others may wish to write more fully on technical trends in Tesla's stock performance since the fall of 2019. I simply look at a few indicators and patterns, and am beginning to see some utility in these as I research more techniques. In Tesla's case, there are some interesting developments I see indicating at least a pause in the action if not an impending drop.

Chart 1: Tesla 6-month 10-, 50- and 200-Day Moving Averages

Chart 1 shows three commonly tracked moving averages over the past six months. The orange line is the 10-day moving average, the blue line is the 50-day, and the purple and lowest line is the 200-day moving average. As could be expected, all have an upward slope, with the 200-day showing an amazing 20 point per day upward trajectory over the past two weeks. The most sensitive 10-day moving average is showing a series of plateaus as it has a few times during Tesla's meteoric rise. Noting these are now extending and narrowing gives the impression the stock's momentum and rise are at least pausing, and I interpret the leveling off of the 50-day moving average as confirmation. With the 10-day line still above the 50-day, I don't see this as an immediately negative signal. However, if this cross happened, and the 200-day moving average leveled off or even began falling, this would be cautionary in my opinion. Yesterday's huge surge will keep the 10-day average above the longer averages, but this was on exuberant buying early in the session and after hours - Tesla was flat most of the day.

Chart 2: Tesla Advance-Decline Line and On Balance Volume (6 Months)

Chart 2 is a six-month chart showing the Advance-Decline Line and the On Balance Volume. I chose the 6-month scale as it shows the full climb of the share price from the early fall, the October earnings release, and the spike earlier this month. The Advance-Decline Line and On Balance Volume were the first two more advanced technical indicators I learned about while researching technical indicators. Both show trends in trading and can give early indications of bottoms and bases of support. I use both their position on the graph and movement as leading indicators. I wasn't tracking these, so this is a backwards-looking analysis. Noticing both the ADL and OBV lines were low but began climbing through September and October shows a base and leveling in Tesla's share price. The large movement upon the earnings release - the near-vertical line in the OBV chart in October - is distinctly bullish. Now, however, both of these indicators are very elevated and leveling off. To me, this is telling, along with the leveling off of the 10-day moving average and the narrowing gap between the 10- and 50-day averages. My impression is the buying momentum is peaking if it hasn't already peaked. One anecdotal evidence of this is the fact that 12,000 Robinhood accounts are new net purchasers of Tesla, showing how far the news and euphoria for the stock have penetrated both investment and popular news.

Chart 3: Tesla 6-Month Relative Strength Index (RSI) Chart

Chart 3 shows the erratic trend line of Tesla's RSI over the past six months as of close last Friday. Tuesday, February 18, the stock price has spiked, and RSI spiked above 80!

While trending within normal bounds since the early February spike, the RSI is still elevated near the higher end of the normal trading band for RSI. On Tuesday, Tesla's RSI jumped back over the 70 overbought indicator both at the open and again in after-hours trading. This shows once again enthusiastic buying above what should be occurring. This is a negative indicator and should warrant caution and a potential retracement in price. Additionally, since the extended pause in the upward climb in December (and at half the current share price) RSI has been above the midpoint of the graph and quite often "out of bounds" high. Since early December, there has been over-optimism and large upward buying pressure on Tesla.

Taken together, these indicators show that the recent sideways movement is expected. Additionally, with the price having remained below $800 per share since February 5 and all these indicators other than the 200-day moving average likely peaking, I see the technical indicators showing a resistance level at that price. While this was taken out this morning, it bears waiting to see if the price can hold above this level after pent-up buying pressure from positive news over a long weekend. I would be more concerned if the RSI was above 70 that a more immediate drop might occur. The danger is there is no obvious support if the proposed offering price of the additional stock of $767 is breached. There were plateaus on the way up starting (on the way back down potentially) at 650, then 550-570, 475-490, then 430, then 330, and then back down to 255 where this recent run began. Trying to predict if and when Tesla might fall to one of these points is nearly impossible, and has cost shorts large amounts of money in the past three months. However, every indication I am seeing is that at a minimum not adding to long positions, taking some money off the table, and setting stops would all be prudent things to consider.

Fundamentally It's Worse

There are dozens of articles with hundreds if not thousands of comments on the valuation of Tesla - most written before the 200%+ run-up in the share price. A look at Seeking Alpha's Value Grade and Underlying Metrics shows "Sector Relative Grades" that are mostly F's with a few D- and one A. The A is for Non-GAAP PEG (FWD) which is still below sector median. Whether it's price to earnings (what earnings could be asked), price to sales, price to book - all scores are below sector median and given failing grades.

Last week, CNBC interviewed Aswath Damodaran, the "dean of valuation" regarding Tesla and other high-flying tech stocks (link to clip here). He summarizes that, while he sold too early at $640, the current price brings forward the optimistic story that Tesla would have sales like VW Group (Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY)) in ten years (roughly $300B annually) and margins like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (nearly 30% or more than 10% of Tesla's disputable 17% gross margins). These are both large assumptions - VW Group is one of the largest, most successful automotive groups with numerous successful brands. Also Apple has industry-leading devices that are unique in their space without exact competitors (other phones and systems are equally functional, but haven't made Apple devices commodity-like products with margin competition). The former would require Tesla to develop numerous additional models at a variety of price points and for differentiated markets, large CAPEX to expand production roughly 10x, and ongoing dominance as nearly all legacy manufacturers introduce more and more non-ICE vehicles. The margins argument is much more challenging. While many want to value Tesla as a technology company, its core products are large manufactured products-cars, soon semi-trucks and light trucks, solar panels, and powerpacks. Margins in all these lines are constantly under pressure and Tesla's margins are dropping if anything. Even if these outsized predictions come true, how much of this future value has all been "brought forward" in just a few months?

Fundamentally, Tesla's valuation 6 months ago was based on growth over multiple years and nothing has changed significantly since then. China has been a successful roll-out so far, but the impact of the coronavirus and long-term results are both variables that could quickly change this. U.S. and European sales are reaching maturity, which will increase pressure on margins and reliance on government support to full EV cars vs. ICE and hybrids. Solar continues to be problematic, with both the Solar City lawsuit likely dominating news soon and the Buffalo, NY, plant and subsidies also providing short-term news that could have a negative impact.

As a value-oriented investor who watched both the 2001 and 2008/2009 market drops first-hand, every time I hear "positive investor sentiment" and momentum trades I become cautious. Tesla has far passed these, with the term "delirious" being used in the above referenced CNBC clip. With any realistic valuation being far surpassed, any of the small plateaus could easily be reached before a realistic valuation even with the growth story Tesla represents in place. This presents a limited upside in the near term with the possibility of a 50-75% drop. The best case I can envision is the stock price "stalling out" around the public offering price for the new equity fund raise before slowly dropping as buying enthusiasm dries up. If a negative event happens, the drop back to last fall's pricing could also occur, potentially wiping out many "investors" at today's prices.

In summary, buying enthusiasm driven by "delirious" buyers has driven Tesla's share price far beyond fundamental valuations. Technical indicators show at a minimum a pause in buying pressure and potentially a drop from 100 points all the way to a 75% drop. While I won't say when this could occur, it is much more likely than any growth in the share price. Prudence before investing any new capital, taking profits and setting stops are all warranted in my opinion.

Best wishes for investment success!

Find this article and my style infuriating, informative, or entertaining? Please "Like" the article, "Follow" me as an author, and comment below. Comments help all of us as the shared knowledge and outlooks broaden my viewpoints of every article I've written. All I ask is you keep it civil. And if I've really blown it, learning from a different and better viewpoint has helped me grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.