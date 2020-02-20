Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) CEO Adrian Littlewood on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCPK:AUKNY) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adrian Littlewood - Chief Executive

Phil Neutze - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Bowley - Forsyth Barr

Wade Gardiner - Craig Investment Partners

Marcus Cleary - UBS

Adam Fleck - Morningstar

Suraj Nebhani - Citigroup

Shane Solly - Harbour Asset Management

Adrian Littlewood

Well, good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. I'm joined by Phil Neutze, our CFO. It's a pleasure to present our first half results for 2020. So, I'll refer to the presentation. The presentation is a fully complete document. We’ll touch on the highlights of the year as required.

So look, turning to Page 4 and just a quick scan of the results. Overall, look at an interesting year for tourism and one that just gets more interesting in the next few months. But looking back at the prior half from our results point of view, look at reasonably flat results, up 1% on revenue, underlying profit up just a touch over 2% to $140 million and strong growth investment in capital assets up about 75% on prior period, reflecting the big program we have underway.

Underneath all that, obviously, tourism markets cycling through a more subdued period. We've had some changes and additions, I guess, in our market. The passenger movements in the period just softly down just 0.5%. Underlying earnings per share $0.115 and dividends about $0.11 in the period.

So looking at Page 5, just looking at the different lines of business inside our organization. As I touch on before, aeronautical, obviously, influenced by the moderating passenger growth and across both international and domestic. Domestic affected obviously by the exit of Jetstar on regional, but also some capacity being held back from the market.

In fact, overall, and I'll talk about the slider strengthening lives right across our international and domestic market suggests this, there's no demand problem there. Retail performed well in that context up 2.5% in the period, a good lift in international passenger spin rates just a touch under 5% and a continuing good lift in Off airport sales.

Transport, a bit of jumps around there with a big increase in capacity, obviously, flowing through to our revenue per space, softer in the period, but overall revenue up 4.5% in the period. Properties continued its good run. We got about $300 million of direct investments underway and running, revenue for the period up 6%, very strong occupancy still being held and then we obviously have our JV investments of the hotel on top of that.

And, in fact, our hotels, some of the best performing hotels in the country. So. revenue in the up 5.5%, but we continue to see strength in that market supporting our future investment. And lastly, Queenstown had another really good period there, great passenger growth and it flying through to a 15% lift in revenue.

So, turning to Page 6, and this is a little bit looking ahead and Phil will touch on guidance in a minute, but naturally, like everyone, we are very focused on the coronavirus impact and how that is unfolding. Obviously, not really showing up in our first-half results, but something we’re looking ahead to. And frankly, it is evolving. We are tracking the information like everyone else to try and understand how it is unfolding. There is going to be an impact on our business and we are sort of assessing what that looks like.

We have obviously looked back to past events like size and others in the past. I think there's no question that this is different to that. And it just reflects the influence and impact of the Chinese economy globally, as well as on our country and our travel markets. So, this has got some time to work through, but we have tried to judge, we'll talk about that shortly the impact on to here.

I mean, longer-term, we still have that overall confidence in our longer-term prospects and our markets have traditionally remained very resilient to that. And what will be interesting to see is, as this issue works its way through how the various markets respond and we're certainly starting to see this without government putting more stimulus into the international tourism marketing with a new fund.

Certainly, other markets like Singapore government tipping in a huge amount of money into the tourism market simulation, and obviously waiting to see what the Chinese government does in response to try and get the economy going again. So, we're monitoring this really, really closely and we have seen an impact on obviously travel demand in China and we'll need to work our way through that later.

The other big thing for this period is that, the very big investment program that’s underway. Lots of projects in the ground now and going that's really pleasing to see that it's done to get the diggers into the ground. There's some highlights there about expansion and renewal around our airfield, stands, taxi wise and renew works, got our northern road network, which travelers to Auckland can see every day as they come through.

We’ve announced today, we'll touch on this later, the new international arrivals project, as well as the formation of a construction alliance for the build of the new Domestic Jet Hub and our commercial property business continues to go fast with our hotel building and others. So, a really historic period, I think of investment in growth in critical assets for the future.

Well, before I go into more detail, I'm going to hand to Phil just to update on outlook and guidance and then tune in detail to our financial results. So, Phil, over to you?

Phil Neutze

Thanks. Thanks, Adrian, and for the eagle-eyed out there. You might notice that this is the first time I’ve ever started with guidance. So, it's a little bit different this year. Naturally, listeners will be particularly interested in how we’re expecting things to shape up for the full financial year, given the coronavirus outbreak.

So, let's start with our guidance then I'll get on to the interim results. So this updated guidance is based on our knowledge and expectations as of today. We will update, if necessary, if actual outcomes differ materially from our current assumptions.

So, turning now to Slide 8. First one even of size that Covid-19 impact on underlying profit is uncertain. Our current forecast is approximately $10 million after-tax impact and the second-half of FY 2020 and that’s over both aeronautical [indiscernible] revenues and that assumes increasing impacts over March and April, and then a gradual recovery over May and June.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, our guidance would have been unchanged for the full-year, but we now expect FY 2020 underlying profit to be between $260 million and $270 million for the full-year. I think it's also important to reconfirm to our investors that our dividend policy has unchanged and this has informed our $0.11 per share dividend for the first-half.

Looking at our high-level Covid-19 assumptions, we see the greatest impact being on passengers direct to and from China from February 2020; and as I mentioned a gradual recovery over May and June. We say a lot albeit still significant reduction in pigs from other countries that were previously transiting through China. And we expect other Asian direct routes to be down to, about to a lesser extent and what we some flown to New Zealand domestic travel.

So looking at CapEx guidance, we continue to expect total CapEx in FY 2020 of between $450 million and $550 million for the year and we see total commission CapEx for PSE3 to be on track versus our original forecast.

So, let's now turn to the financial results for first-half, we’re now on Page 10. Starting with the aeronautical revenue, we had reductions this half, reflecting resetting our target return for PSE3 to 6.62% from the start of FY 2020 onwards and [that lowered] overall revenue growth to 1.1% for the half year.

Given the slowing revenue growth that we've been expecting this year, we've been working hard on OpEx discipline and first-half OpEx growth for FY 2020 fell to 2.1% that versus 13.6% in the prior corresponding period and 6.3% for the full 2019 financial year. Underlying profit after-tax was up a bit stronger than EBITDAFI at 2.2% versus PCP and that was assisted by lower interest expense.

So, looking at revenues now in more detail on Slide 11, it was a 5.4% reduction in aeronautical income – sorry, airfield income and that’s landing and aircraft parking charges. That was impacted in roughly equal proportions by [our aero] price reductions, as well as reduced make time.

The 2.4% reduction in passenger charges on the other hand was dominated by the aeronautical price reductions from the start of this year. And, however, these aeronautical revenue reductions were more than offset by solid total revenue growth versus PCP, and that was across retail, the car parking, and investment property.

So, retail income increased by 2.5%, parking revenue grew by 4.3%, and nearly 60% of the $2.6 million property rental increase was driven by rental reviews on existing properties and the remainder was from new properties added to the portfolio.

Turning to Page 12 now, international passenger numbers, excluding transits were down very slightly on PCP, and that mainly reflected the exit of Air Asia X and Hong Kong Airlines services during FY 2019, partly offset by some growth elsewhere. Domestic passenger numbers fell more significantly than international this half and that reflected, as Adrian touched on, Jetstar’s regional exit in November 2019 and New Zealand's capacity reductions on domestic routes. Transits increased slightly for the period, as explained on this slide.

Looking at the aircraft movements and MCTOW on Slide 13, both of these measures declined by more than the passenger numbers and that implied higher load factors in airline profitability on both domestic and international services versus PCP. And the greater fall in international MCTOW and aircraft movements and international reflected Air Asia X’s canceled Tasman services being backfilled by smaller aircraft for New Zealand, Virgin, and Qantas.

On to Slide 14, so asset management maintenance and airport operations continues to be our biggest cost growth category. Roughly a quarter of the $3.9 million growth versus PCP in this cost category reflected increased activity in revenue generating [indiscernible] businesses, for example, valet parking and parking lot and the reminder was driven by additional aeronautical operations and maintenance costs.

Rates and insurance costs increased by $1 million, reflecting valuation uplifts that was across our entire property portfolio, particularly the international terminal following the completion of the outbound processing, retail capacity enhancements, as well as investment property developments.

And these increases were offset somewhat by a $2 million reduction in consultancy and legal costs versus PCP. So, overall, we had growth in OpEx significantly down on previous periods at 2.1% versus 13.6% PCP. And finally, interest expense fell 13.5%, reflecting lower average rates in higher capitalized interest.

Turning now to Slide 15. As Queenstown Airport delivered another strong contribution to our underlying profit, up nearly 30% versus PCP, and that was on the strong international OpEx growth of 17.1%. And Novotel hotel joint venture with Tainui also delivered a strong underlying profit contribution for the half year. It was up 9.5% and we were very pleased to see a lift in both occupancy and average room rate versus the first half of FY 2019, given the growth in hotel room supply on the Auckland market over the last 12 months. In fact, we did much better than the overall Auckland market in this regard.

So, I'll be handing back to Adrian shortly to talk to Auckland airports progress against their four key strategic themes, but first, a quick look at CapEx and funding on Slides 16 and 17. So, the chart on Slide 16 shows that aeronautical investment property CapEx for the first-half of FY 2020 was almost identical to our full-year CapEx in those categories for FY 2019 and total CapEx was up 74% on PCP.

We remain comfortable that our full-year CapEx will fall within our reconfirmed guidance of between $450 million and $550 million. And we've refined our approach to risk adjusting our detailed bottom-up CapEx forecasts for deliverability. And this approach informs our longer-term CapEx projections.

So, aeronautical projects underway in [indiscernible] H1 FY 2020 are described on the slide. So that includes getting start of them new northern stands and taxiways, the international arrivals expansion and the design of the new Domestic Jet terminal. And as I mentioned before, we still expect commission [indiscernible] CapEx during PSE3 to be broadly on track with our original processing forecast.

So, finally from me, turning to Slide 17. This slide summarizes our borrowing portfolio as at 31st of December 2019 and summarizes our key credit metrics, all of which is strong. The dividend reinvestment plan will remain in place for the interim dividend at 2.5% discount to market price. And Auckland Airport remains committed to its A minus long-term corporate credit rating from Standard & Poor's and our dividend policy of paying circa 100% of underlying impact.

We don't have a large CapEx program to deliver over the next few years and we’ll likely be launching a domestic fixed rate bonds and/or an Australia bond over the next three months to partly fund it.

So, back to Adrian now.

Adrian Littlewood

Thanks, Phil. So, I'm just going to touch on a bit of detail around the various parts of our activities. I'll start with travel and trademark, it's on Page 19. So, as we touched on before, we've actually looking at our business and comparing capacity development against passengers in that top left-hand corner. You can really see the impact of capacity dropping back, but actually passengers holding up.

And, in fact, we’re now really comfortably above 80% loads on our analysis across both domestic and international. And it does give us some real comfort around the strength of the underlying markets. I think anytime year-to-year you can get impacts from various things. And certainly, as Phil touched on before, we've had some impacts from aircraft issues, obviously, the 707 engine issue continues, but also the 737 MAX issue globally is understood to have an impact and that's really where airlines are redeploying particularly wide-body planes on to say domestically short haul flying to fill the gap with the 737 MAXs that are on the ground.

So, look, it may be that if that – if and when that issue is resolved, that new capacity comes back into the market that will be something that we will be targeting and going after. Looking at different routes. So, if you're looking around the world, the Middle East has actually hit some good performance here, capacity ticking up, but passengers even stronger. North Asia was affected by the Hong Kong riots and changes there. And so that did see a bit of an impact from there.

We think Japan is a little bit underserved and probably could do better for more capacity was there. China, we talked about before, is obviously in the first-half pre-coronavirus, dropping back from a capacity point of view, but actually the key message is at the direct service passengers are actually growing quite healthily.

Southeast Asia has been going really well. Singapore is performing incredibly well. And we continue to see opportunity in markets like the Philippines, India and other areas. North America is another one, obviously, didn't really see the benefit of some of the new announcements in this half. They will show up over the coming halves and towards the back-end of this calendar year with markets like Vancouver, New York, and Dallas coming on Board. So, really pleasing to get those announcements from New Zealand and America.

Just turning to Page 20. I just want to dive a bit deeper into the China market and some of the other dynamics going on. And just bear in mind, these are all pre-coronavirus numbers. But on the left-hand side, if we look at that nationality perspective from China, one of the headlines has been around New Zealand tourism market has been the decline of the growth rate of the China market, decline of that market.

It's really important to understand that that's – that reflects actually what's going on in direct travel. Actually direct travel to New Zealand by Chinese nationals is actually up about 5 – was up about 5.5 in the period. And that reflects that transition to premium mono destination travelers coming on the direct services.

That to me is actually an evolution in a maturing of our tourism market for that sector, like that market actually in line with what we want people who are coming, spending more time here, getting around our country. That you can also see across on the right-hand side there and the Australian market with their changing shape of the Australian market with the first freedom carriers like Emirates withdrawing from the market, Jetstar and – yes, sorry Qantas in New Zealand, sorry, Virgin in New Zealand separating out in that market changing.

So, we've seen that connecting via Australia declining and actually more point-to-point traffic there. And if I go to the bottom right, the domestic underlying demand, we do think remain solid. I think, the economy remains in pretty good shape, good underlying growth. And I guess we would track that by saying if you look at the capacity in the market, obviously, that's been declining, fewer seats being flown, but actually passenger volumes have held up a bit better than that. So that's just obviously growing load factors. Introduced underlying demand is actually in pretty good shape. Now, I do have to carry it, that – that's all pretty coronavirus.

Just in that context, Page 21. Again, just paints that broader picture. Our business has been through various, both global and local events. And while we might have had a bounce or a short blip for a period, actually, the underlying markets are strong. And I actually think if I look longer-term or even medium-term; the underlying drivers remain solid with that growth in the middle class, one flight away from us. So, I think in our tourism product remaining strong also.

Right, turning to Page 22 and this is a complicated story to tell, but the real story here is around the core investment and major infrastructure here. So, we are investing significant money, as Phil said, in big infrastructure assets for the long-term growth. And we're really pleased to get now – have four of our main eight anchor projects into construction, and we'll touch on that more in a minute.

So, across the current domestic terminal works and northern stands and taxiways, new international arrivals and our transport network those are all in the ground and going and that’s several of those eight anchor projects are very close to diggers in the ground as well. So, really pleased that we're keeping that machine turning.

So, I go to a bit more detail on each one of those projects. On Page 23, northern stands and taxiways, it's about six. I think rugby field’s worth of space 250,000 square meters, 350 million-plus, that's well underway now, and we're planning to bring that into operation in stages, taxiways, operational 2020 remote stands like [21].

Travelers [indiscernible] can see the routing network upgrade, which is a reminder is the future transport system to enable the future integrated terminal. That's well underway, tracking really well. Team is doing a great job of keeping the traffic flowing, while that is ongoing; plan to be fully operational by mid-2021. And that will also enable public transport connectivity in a bit of walking and cycling experience for travelers with dedicated mass transit lanes for buses getting connectivity all the way through.

Not on this list of our eight anchor projects is our southern network, which is also getting a big upgrade. And so we turned and saw it on our joint project with NZTA and Auckland Transport to do a mass transit line connection, all the way to the main line train station that is being upgraded at [indiscernible]. So, which for the first time will have a really integrated public transport service to the south of our city and down to the CBD. So, that's a very exciting project.

We continue to – on item three there, continue to work in our domestic terminal. We've expanded the security area there and have upgraded the retail there. So, that's going well. On item four, and really one of the announcements today at our results was the – getting the diggers in the ground on the international arrivals project, something we've been working on for sometime through an ECI [ph] process with Hawkins as main contractor, working very closely with the Border Agency.

So, enabling works actually started last year. We're about to break into video construction, and this will be a complete upgrade of the arrivals experience for international travelers to our country, a brand-new border processing experience, and a brand-new public arrivals area there.

There’s a couple of visuals there on the right-hand side. There's a great video for those Aucklanders who are keen to see what that looks like, but that will be a really dramatic upgrade. And passengers will exit that area out onto a new Plaza between the two hotels, the new one, Pullman, we are building with Tainui. So that whole experience will be a big change, as well as an integrated transport connection area right adjacent to that.

So, some big changes for customers coming through and we're planning to have that completed unlike 2023. The other big news in a similar vein is on the Domestic Jet Hub. So, it has been a challenging project, there was no question about it. And I think it's just the fact that when you are connecting in big new infrastructure into existing operations and a brown-field site, there was a lot of complexity.

We had a lot of issues to resolve how that connection happened. What was the passenger experience, the connectivity we're trying to achieve? What services and infrastructure did we have to relocate? What operations that we have to relocate to make that happen? So, we've been infected and enabling works process for some time now.

Our fuel on upgrade system that is ongoing right now is underway, in line with this design, but the big news here is that, we have now progressed the design to the point we were able to form a construction alliance arrangement with two preeminent builders, New Zealand, Downer Group and Fletcher Construction, but also bringing the engineering design team from Mark McDonald into this alliance with us.

So, that's an alliance model, sort of in line with where the government construction accord had been focusing on, which brings that risk sharing in together, brings the supply chain pair of those two organizations with us with joint accountability. And I think for a project of this complexity, scale and size is appropriate and realistic for the New Zealand market.

So, we're really pinning our ears back on that one and construction specifically, on that project, will start in late 2020 and we're targeting the first stage for completion in 2023. Passengers naturally will see that benefit of being able to directly connect into one facility between Domestic Jet and our international services.

Turning on to Page 26 on the other balance of our major anchor projects, Northern runway again continued excellent progress on the design and planning work on that. We've now completed the notice of requirement, the planning permissions for that and have secured that for the full length runway.

The concept design work has been progressing really well actually and some excellent work by our team on the sales and engineering and design work on that front. And obviously, we are still doing the work on the timing of it – the specific timing of that. Network is continuing and we're planning to make some announcements and updating on timing later this year.

Number 7, our multi-story car park and new transport interchange hub. Again, excellent progress on the design of that. Negotiations are ongoing around construction. We've actually isolated the site in the last few weeks and created a different passenger pathway. So, we can get into that project. And it will obviously connect them with a new Domestic Jet Hub. You obviously got to have the transport and the change to go with the terminal. That is well underway and looking to make some announcements hopefully later this year around construction commencement, but we're targeting in a completion around 2022.

And lastly, we continue to work on our cargo, precinct and weekend the feasibility and design of those options for the future. But look, these are just eight of hundreds of different projects that are interconnected and in any other year. Those other projects would feature now on our list here, things like our fuel pipeline upgrade is a very big and complex project that's well underway and going, but we've got just hundreds of projects underway and connected to them.

Right. Turning to our commercial property business on Page 27, look, the team is still running really hard and fast and doing a great job. We're continuing to tune out high-quality development class-leading assets in the industrial and commercial sector, and it's showing up in results. We continue to lift down, annualize rent roll now to $105 million on an annualized basis, occupancy is strong and [Walt] is lengthening and we still got 200-plus [hectors] to develop.

We also are continuing our speculative program, continuing to bring in the multi-use or dedicated facilities, where we see them, but we're also getting great re-contracting from existing tenants like DHL and Hellman and it continues to go really well. And obviously, listeners to this call also remember that we've got two hotels under development, a Mercure four-star hotel, which is tracking really well, in fact, and in the five-star Pullman hotel outside the front door of the terminal in partnership with Tainui Group Holdings about the tracking to plan and budget.

Page 28 just talking about a terminal and operations. We continue to work hard on our capacity and effectiveness. We've rolled out some new services around automated border processes with pre-security gates. We continue to roll out our pre-check and check-in kiosks and starting to spread that around a precinct stepping out of the terminal itself into Novotel hotel and Park & Ride, so people can check-in before they arrive physically to the terminal and we’re continuing to upgrade different areas around passenger immunity.

In the broader experience, we continue to work with FSIC to bring some innovation around different passenger pathways, the family line and the prepaid passenger line to try and speed up their process and also expand in some of their processing areas and continue to invest in the technology to help people plan for the journey.

So, launched our home to gate feature on our app, the big upgrade to our online services, which also allows people to see processing times with border security, aviation security, and the like, so they can plan their journey, continue to work on us for the future. We're looking at automatic backdrops now and other real-time reporting for our partners. So, they can help optimize the whole airport system for efficiency in a better customer experience.

Page 29, just quickly touching on our consumer business. Retails continue to perform well, despite the moderating passenger growth, completed a lot of those projects in the terminal at international. As I said before, we've had that good uplift and spin rates and actually quite pleasing performance in terms of sales and their core categories with Duty Free PSR up 7% across the period.

The online and multichannel work continues to grow as we learn that business and test out new ideas. Transactions have grown 55% in the second-half compared to the prior period. And we've launched our WeChat Mall and we're testing out different direct shipments to China angles and there's some interesting ideas in there.

With the first airport, I think to bring both WeChat Pay and Alipay functionality into one payment window for airports globally. So, that's a – it’s a great feature and something that we know our customers are looking for and our domestic terminals continue to lift with our food and beverage upgrades.

On transport, page 30. Again, some moves and changes there with new capacity coming in, both in self park and valet, valet has gone very strongly and we have been using that as a method just to upgrade people to give them a better experience, but also to manage capacity a bit more and that's led to a strong lift in valet growth.

And we've got some big new capacity coming on with a new Park & Ride South facility the ground is broken on that, I didn't mention it earlier. It’s about 3,200 car parks coming on in late 2020, which will coincide and is working in with the NZTA 20B project. That will also be available also for construction staff as well, as well as the multilevel car parking outside the front door, the Tainui I mentioned before.

Finally, just talking to our people and our place in the world look really pleasing from a customer experience point of view to see some of the upgrades that have already come through really showing up and customer satisfaction scores. So, our surveyed scores have really been performing well, despite some of the disruption and I think people are starting to see the benefits of the upgrades.

So that's great to see that flow through some high results here, as well as some of those core metrics that people care around, around baggage recline time, busing movements dropping down and improving there.

From a safety and sustainability point of view, we are committed to that. We continue and have for many, many years, focus on our place in the world and how we can minimize our impact through our program. And we're applying those building standards as we go through, but really pleasing to see the focus on safety coming through. It's going to be critical for us through this project phase that we're running around having this focus on safety. So, great to see a decrease, such a big decrease in recordable injury rate, but also the increase in reporting.

And then finally, we truly believe in the opportunity that a multibillion dollar program can offer to this part of South Auckland. And so ADA, which is our jobs and skills hub in partnership with the government, is really still paying really big dividends, and we are hosting many jobs exposed to put local people into local jobs and it's something we're really committed to.

So, with that, I'll pause there and I know that's a lot. We are very busy as you can pick up. Lots going on, but it’s a really exciting time for us at the airport, and happy to turn now to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Andy Bowley from Forsyth Barr. Your line is open.

Andy Bowley

Thanks, operator, and good morning, Adrian. Good morning, Phil. I've got a couple of questions. First, around the development pipeline, and specifically around the northern runway, you made reference to reviewing the timing of the Northern runway in your presentation, but no reference to the runway land charge. So, I guess, in that context, can you give us a probability of you imposing the runway land charge from 1st of July this year?

Phil Neutze

Yes, I'm sorry. In term of timing, we're working that through on our Board Strategy Day in April and again, looking for a Board decision in May. So that decision isn't yet made, I think as we have discussed with a few investors, analysts over the last few months, the likelihood of that kicking off the runway land charge from FY 2021, as we previously expected, is clearly diminishing. And we would expect that the timing of the runway itself commissioning is going to be somewhere in the early 2030s rather than 2028 that we've been talking about previously.

Andy Bowley

Great. Thanks, Phil. So, the second question, again, reference to the presentation, I recognize you don't have a crystal ball, but what do you think that potential impact on non-China passengers could be from coronavirus? And I guess, how much do you expect non-Chinese Asian routes to be down as a result, recognizing things could deteriorate from here, but you made specific reference to non-Chinese Asian routes in the presentation? Could you elaborate a little bit more?

Phil Neutze

Yes. I don't really want to get into the detailed assumptions there, Andy. The reality is we really don't know any more than anybody else does on how the coronavirus is going to pan out. It's fair to say that we're seeing very little, if any contagion on other international destinations other than Asia. And it's almost exclusively on direct flights to China at present, as well as through traffic transiting through China.

We are expecting that there will be some material impact on other Asian ports, but that all rolls up into our $10 million after-tax impact. The reality is on those individual assumptions will be wrong individually on all of them. But we do believe that that $10 million impact is a very sound is based on current information.

Andy Bowley

Yes. So, just digging down into that, so Adrian mentioned Singapore in terms of Singapore government increasing investment in the tourism sector, see this week the Singapore Airlines started cutting back capacity. What are other airlines saying to you about the demand outlook in terms of what they can see in their bookings?

Adrian Littlewood

I think, Andy, there's no question they're sort of saying the forwards are looking a little softer. And I think what they don't know is, potentially people are leaving the decision quite late in terms of whether like cancel an existing booking, and that's why it's really hard to tell and even hard for them to judge. So, basically, as Phil seeders reflected on our numbers here, but I think we should expect it to be a bit lumpy over the next few months. So, we just need to keep reading the data as it comes out.

Andy Bowley

Yes. Okay. Fair enough. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Your next question is from Wade Gardiner from Craig Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Wade Gardiner

Hi, guys. The first question, $300 million pipeline for property development. I mean, I think that's similar to what you've seen in the past, but can you just give us an idea of what we're going to see during FY 2020 and sort of how that $300 million got spent over the preceding years?

Phil Neutze

We'll have to come back to you on any sort of detail breakdown on that Wade, but it’s fair to say what we should say is that’s what we know at the moment. We do have an ambitious investment property growth strategy. So, we're looking at all sorts of opportunities at the moment, all of which have strong ROI potential, all of them a long way of board approval at this stage, but I think big picture, if the things go according to the perspective opportunities you could see the run rate increase going forward from the past.

Adrian Littlewood

And Wade just a note, that $300 million is excluding the Pullman Hotel.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. Just drilling down a little bit into the cost lines, can you give a bit of a color on the professional services and your other line for costs and therefore what we should expect from those in the second-half?

Phil Neutze

A big picture, we expect ongoing cost control, obviously, that's the most immediate lever that we have in terms of the overall P&L out term. So, we would expect the full-year out term in total OpEx to be the growth rate to decline a little bit from what you saw at the half year.

If you – in terms of what's in other expenses, just bear with me a sec. We did have a couple of one-offs in the last period, which haven’t been repeated this period. So, we had a bad debt in relation to one of our international terminal retailers that’s exited, as well as a small write-down on asset disposal to make way for our terminal exit road. So that won't be repeated in other categories that fall in the likes of staff travel. And, of course, that’s another area of focus for us at the moment.

Wade Gardiner

What about professional service phase, which was way lower this period?

Phil Neutze

Yes. So, we – I mean, you would have observed that we have been growing headcount over the last probably at least two years and there’s been a focus on building that institutional knowledge and expertise and housing more of what were previously outsourced. So, again, strong controls here. The consultancy is across a whole range of factors. There's dozens of things that we've had consultants assist us with, but as I mentioned on ongoing focus going forward.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. So, the sort of that close to [3 million to half] is the more likely run rate going here rather than sort of the – sort of four or five that we've seen in the past?

Phil Neutze

That’s our plan.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. Next question, just given the runway issues in the last couple of months, can you just give a bit of color on that and I guess with a confident that it's being remediated and we're not going to see this an ongoing problem?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes, Wade, Adrian here. Yes, look, absolutely. And so as we see this today, and we've also had that just independently checked in reviewed just to have complete confidence in that. So, we absolutely getting on with it. We have a standard process of private management that runs across the entire airfield.

Yes, there are some areas that as part of our exit replacement program have been scheduled for works, covering about 5% of the airfield runway area and now are going to be programmed and going and those have been notified to the airlines over time. And so yes, that program maintenances I can tell you comprehensive and in a very robust and we’ll just need to work our way through the ongoing replacement program after time.

Wade Gardiner

Any reason why it occurred and other than just bad luck or it wasn't a case of delayed maintenance or anything like that?

Adrian Littlewood

Well, actually, the review said that the recent unusually hot and dry weather we've had in Auckland was a contributor to thermal expansion fairly, which sort of means it's a – it was a new thing that we hadn't seen previously before. So, that's been a real focus over the last couple of weeks in terms of the review to make sure that we are accounting for that in terms of our planning and our maintenance programs, and that has all been put into place.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. And finally, for me, just, I know that you don't necessarily want to – around the coronavirus, yet, necessarily know what's going to happen here, but can you just give a color around, I mean, you put some – you've clearly made some assumptions around what you're expecting around businesses. But specifically, what have you assumed in terms of the Chinese visitor ban and when that end?

Adrian Littlewood

Well, I think just really roughly right. So, there's no question impact heavily in February and March, late drifting probably into April and their gradual recovery into May and June from there. I mean, that's our beasty summit at the stage. Just a reminder, we had 45 services probably expected this time of year. We've now got between 8 and 11, but it is a little bit variable. So – but we are really started saying close to the Chinese Airlines.

And look, one of the things we are discussing with them actively is actually also Air Cargo, because in terms of the recovery and the return, Air Cargo could come back quite quickly as supply chains are constrained in New Zealand. We know we're starting to hear a lot, because the factories haven't been tuning in China.

So, enough people have urging gaps fill on their supply chains, we may see a big rush on Air Cargo, which could actually help those routes to slowly rebuild around passenger volumes as well. So, that's been in a real topic of discussion in the last week or so with the carriers.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. So, from that it’s fair to say that, that your assumptions are in the visitor ban it ends call it, within the next couple of weeks?

Adrian Littlewood

Look, we haven't specifically gone to that. We focused on some rough, high-level assumptions around how long an impact will last, but look, we would expect it to run for some time yet, but it will be very much dependent, I think, on my judgment is based on what our partners like Australia do.

And I think you can get some sense that they are looking at it closely and that they shortened the review window from – the window from 14 days to 8. I think the government – both governments I know are very, very mindful of the impact on the respective economies. So, they're watching it closely from a health point of view.

Wade Gardiner

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Marcus Cleary from UBS. Your line is open.

Marcus Cleary

Good morning, gentlemen. Just a few, could you talk a little bit about the domestic terminal project? I suppose, I take note that it's now a billion-dollar-plus project, where I suppose last time you saw the CapEx system, I thought it was around $700 million. And could you also talk to the comments around staging? Yes, it looks like from the comments that this is now going to be, yes, delivered in phases. And so how much of the investment should we expect to turn up in the next control period?

Phil Neutze

So yes, just starting with the numbers. So, if you drill into our schedule 2018 from our original price hitting disclosure in 2017, there were two line items that covered the domestic terminal. So, that was one that was, I think, called something very close to domestic terminal and there was another one, both of them referred to Phase 5, which is our internal name for that project. The other category of stains and aprons, and in nominal dollars, each of them was $720 million in just under $300 million, which takes you to a bit over $1 billion.

Now, we can't give you a specific number at the moment. We're working through where there alliance on the target out to end cost and won't be until we've completed that process or have a clear view on the ultimate cost estimate.

On staging, what we – the way we plan our infrastructures after delivery to have forecast capacity for somewhere between 5 and 10 years depending on the infrastructure we're talking about. So, while the domestic terminal completion in roundabout 2023, that's going to cover our capacity needs until 2028.

Marcus Cleary

Sorry, can I just ask one further here? So, is it right to assume that the billion-dollars turns up in the PSE4 aeronautical CapEx, or should we read into this. And I suppose I did read into your aeronautical report that with negotiations with the airlines, you've decided to split this project into phases to make it more palatable, I suppose in terms of the cost?

Adrian Littlewood

Yes.

Phil Neutze

Yes. So, the billion-dollar-plus that'll be the actual CapEx spend itself will be concentrated over late PSE3, early PSE4 and commissioned we're targeting in calendar 2023, any further CapEx will be outside of PSE4, so they're beyond FY 2027.

Marcus Cleary

So, yes, so the $4 billion is still expected to turn up and the airport charges in PSE4?

Phil Neutze

That's right, fairly in PSE4.

Marcus Cleary

And secondly, can you talk a little bit to, yes, the performances of your Duty Free operators, obviously, last time they provided public statements, yet, both of them were unprofitable. Yes, has there been any discussions? Do you have any visibility in terms of how they're traveling at the moment? And your views around risks, yes, for them as the concession holders?

Adrian Littlewood

So, I think, as you see last time, Marcus mixture, and again, as I said previously, this sort of repeats. We were in the last contracting cycle. One is performing well and going in line with expectations, the other one still got some work to do in a furious, but they're working hard at that. There's obviously global considerations for them in terms of the longer-term plans, but not – Duty Free actually performed very well on the periods. And so we're very happy with how they performed.

Marcus Cleary

And can you remind us, obviously, the expansion of certain phases? Yes, when is the next review of the concession for Duty Free?

Phil Neutze

Yes. I have a 2022, 2023.

Marcus Cleary

Thank you. And then just finally, so is it a reasonable step up in capitalized interest in the half. I suppose if you’re annualizing that for the full-year. I suppose it did surprise me a little, given the modest amount of CapEx that’s been done. Could you just give a little bit of perspective around what's happening there and what we should expect?

Phil Neutze

Yes. And this is notoriously difficult to forecast. I imagine you share a pain on capitalized interest and depreciation. I think at the annual results announcement back in August, we guided an uplift in depreciation and interest for the full-year of $10 million. We have had more capitalized interest, so delay in commissioning dates versus the budget that we work that off. So we would expect those two categories together to be more like $5 million up or and FY 2020 versus FY 2019.

Marcus Cleary

And is that just for capitalized interest, that sounds like a, yes, and assure on timing that’s limited to this year, or yes, does that expand in the future years?

Phil Neutze

What – sorry, our forecast in our previous guidance related only to FY 2020, but we expect to have growing works under construction going forward over the next couple of years. So, the level of capitalized interest should continue to increase.

Marcus Cleary

Yes, I understand. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Adam Fleck from Morningstar. Please go ahead.

Adam Fleck

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. As a follow-up on the Duty Free performance and the coronavirus impacts, obviously, retail saw TSRs in the period, but slowing in international – revenue per international passenger. So, how much of that estimated $10 million in impact do you expect to come from retail? Is that a concern here in the near-term?

Phil Neutze

So, the next big picture is roughly two-thirds, aeronautical one-third [indiscernible], and then that [indiscernible] is split across categories like our Strata Lounge, that's a VIP lounge that's owned by Auckland Airport, off-airport retail, transport likes of car parking in taxis, Uber, et cetera. And for retail to the extent that we're trading above [Meg] that takes a little bit of a hit that big picture of two-thirds aeronautical, one-third retail.

Adam Fleck

Okay, great. That’s helpful context. Thank you. And then just wanted to follow-up on drilling down into Queenstown a little bit, obviously, the strength we've seen there is impressive, particularly in the international traffic numbers. How do you balance in your discussions with them? The share gain, it seems like they're heading on the trans-Tasman routes with the performance of travelers into Auckland specifically?

Adrian Littlewood

Look, it is something we consider, but I guess, our focus is on growing our markets. I think, our share of total international market has held pretty firmly, maybe just dropped down a touch. So, they are targeting, particularly the Aussie market. A lot of the long haul premium international travel markets connect through here. And that's why I think they reasonably complement each other well as assets. So, I think it can work quite well together, but they have their own independent Board and they have their own objectives that they're going after.

Adam Fleck

Sure, sure. Okay. Alright. Great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Your next question is from Suraj Nebhani from Citigroup. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Suraj Nebhani

Good morning, guys. Just a quick one. So, the $10 million impact that was called out for the coronavirus, so that’s, call it, 4% impact to FY 2020, but the guidance was down rated by only 2% at the midpoint. So, I'm just wondering what's driving the underlying upgrade?

Phil Neutze

Yes. I think we've just touched on that. So, we – we've had a lower interest expense than what we originally guided on that explains most of that [implicit upgrade].

Suraj Nebhani

Okay. Thanks for that. So, just thinking about that $10 million, I guess, we analyze that, that's roughly 8% annualized impact. So, should we think of that as the base case estimate for like a go-forward basis, if things don't improve in the near-term?

Adrian Littlewood

Well, I think it'd be too early to call that. I think, we really got to wait to see how things unfold. We're still some way from the end of this financial year before we start to look at how that flows through to the next year. And look, what we have seen and I'm not suggesting this will happen, but in the following years, after an event like this, you can see a reasonable bounce. So, well, let's just wait to see how it unfolds to the balance this year and how quickly markets return.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay, thanks for that. And just finally, can you talk about traffic and what are you seeing year-to-date? Obviously, you haven't released January data, but just interested in some trends like how has the traffic been in January, for example?

Phil Neutze

Yes. Look, obviously, flattish in this year. And just like some international, flattish this year following several years of rapid growth. We've been around all our carriers in this half speaking with them, focusing on the current routes, focusing on future. And look, I think, as I said on a earlier meeting with analysts that, I was expecting a bit more neutral, maybe the negative in terms of the sentiment in the outlook, but actually, at that stage the outlook is actually neutral to positive on a lot of our route.

So, we're actually able to engage with the carriers and sort of future focused growth opportunities, optimization, frequency, gauge, discussions, which I think is really pleasing. And look, towards the end of the year, we obviously saw the announcements around Dallas with American direct, New Zealand direct in New York.

So, I’ll then also get back to the loads that we're seeing across domestic and international. They are remaining very strong, and very high, and the airlines are doing a great job of filling the planes, but that also indicates that new capacity would be supported by underlying demand.

So, I think those are good prospects for the future. And I also remain optimistic about New Zealand's tourism proposition, I think, our offer of a welcoming culture and open culture and a fantastic location is where the future tourism consumer is going. And good news is New Zealand has always been there. So, I remain positive at the long-term outlook for tourism.

Suraj Nebhani

Okay. Thanks for that, Adrian. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question is from Shane Solly from Harbour Asset Management. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Shane Solly

Good morning, guys. Thanks for the rundown. So, apologies, but I just want to go back to the team now, can you break down how you arrived at the $10 million for Covid, please?

Phil Neutze

No. So, we're not going to go into detail on that, as I mentioned earlier, any of our estimates individually will be wrong. Big Picture though, we thought it was important to give the market our central view on the head to underlying profit. I guess, analysts can test your own assumptions and calibrate them against that $10 million, probably what I'd advise, but as I mentioned, two-thirds aeronautical, one-third [indiscernible].

Shane Solly

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

There are no other questions as of the moment. Presenters, please continue.

Adrian Littlewood

Well, thanks, everyone, for joining us for the call and look forward to catching up with those of you we're going to have do reconversations with. Have a great day. Thank you.