The Sonoco Products Paradox

Sonoco had already provided guidance for 2020 in December. Two factors forced a slight adjustment to its base earnings range. Still, it expects growth of 2-5% over 2019.

The company reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results on February 13th. The fourth quarter was subjected to a "pronounced year-end slowdown".

Sonoco Products finds itself in a paradox as it attacks the demands of today's society with the energy of youthfulness married with the wisdom of maturity.

My investment thesis on Sonoco Products (SON) is based on the company's responsiveness to society's dynamics as well as its 37-year track record of dividend growth.

I find Sonoco Products to be a bit of a paradox. This 120+ year-old company is hardly stuck in its ways. Rather, it attacks the demands of today with the energy of youthfulness married with the wisdom of maturity.

Sonoco's mission casts a far broader shadow beyond society's current obsession over decreasing, or even eliminating, the use of plastics.

Sonoco Products is a diversified packaging provider operating globally. Its first product was a paper cone for yarn. The products now include a variety of solutions, such as rigid paper containers, rigid plastics, flexible packaging, paperboard and ends and closures in its Consumer Packaging segment, high-performance tubes and cores, paper, corrugated and uncoated recycled board, reels and spools, adhesives, wood core plugs and plastic plugs and endwalls in its Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment, molded foam, foam packaging, protective solutions and corner posts in its Protective Solutions segment and point of purchase displays, thermoformed blisters and printed backer cards in its Display and Packaging segment.

It speaks highly of Sonoco, a producer of some plastic products, that the company was selected by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2020, was ranked by Barron's as one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States and was selected first in the Packaging/Container industry on Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2020.

The Newsweek commendation is based on “publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey”. The Barron's list is narrowed down from 1,000 companies by Calvert Research and Management after a review of economic, environmental, governance and social attribute indicators. Fortune's ranking is determined from the ratings by executives, directors and analysts of companies in their own industry on “nine attributes considered critical to a company’s global success”.

In December 2019, Sonoco joined yet another alliance, 4evergreen. 4evergreen advocates for fiber-based packaging.

Our mission is to deliver breakthroughs that benefit the entire packaging industry and ultimately have a positive impact on people's lives. Working in collaboration with alliances like 4evergreen will allow us to unlock the enormous potential of fiber-based packaging with greater speed and efficiency.

According to Packaging Insights, 2018 became the “tipping point” in the war on plastic.

Packaging trends in 2018 were dominated by sustainability action, largely fueled by rising anti-plastic sentiment. It was a year that saw widespread bans on single-use plastic items, the announcement of The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and the launch of the world’s first plastic-free supermarket aisles in Amsterdam and London. (emphasis added)

On the pro-plastic side, the material is considered practical, efficient, and cost-effective. With so many people worldwide hungry and malnourished, addressing the food waste crisis is no small feat.

Plastic packaging can deliver important sustainability benefits in terms of saving food waste by extending shelf-life, being resource efficient and enhancing product functionality. Indeed, a recently published US study identified plastics as the most environmentally-friendly packaging material in terms of energy use, water consumption, solid waste, greenhouse gas emissions, ozone depletion, eutrophication and acidification. (emphasis added)

The pro-plastic side also argues the environmental impacts are not actually as lopsided as published.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), which represents manufacturers across the plastics industry supply chain, and bills itself as the “most powerful voice in the UK plastics industry”, rejected the criticism, claiming “it is important that brands, retailers and the general public do not think that ‘plastic free’ necessarily means ‘better for the environment’." A BPF spokesman said: 'Plastic is extremely resource efficient and switching to alternative materials could result in an extra 61 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents being put into the atmosphere every year.' (emphasis added)

I consider Sonoco quite successful at navigating the current throes of society's war on plastic. Its energetic willingness to adopt sustainability is refreshing. All the while, it has not abandoned the wisdom gained in maturity, as is evident by that recent elaboration on its mission - "to deliver breakthroughs that benefit the entire packaging industry and ultimately have a positive impact on peoples' lives". (emphasis added)

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

On February 13th, Sonoco reported 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Year over year, the quarter did not fare so well. Sonoco was challenged with a “pronounced year-end slowdown” it had noticed as early as the third quarter.

Our customers are tightening inventories and closely watching new orders with expectations for slower demand.

Revenue slipped 3.4% to $1.31 billion from $1.36 billion. Base earnings - Sonoco's non-GAAP comparative measure defined as earnings excluding restructuring-related items, asset impairment charges, acquisition expenses, non-operating pension costs, and certain other items - were $0.84 per share in the 2018 fourth quarter but only $0.75 per share in the 2019 fourth quarter.

On an annual basis, revenue was basically flat year over year, at $5.37 billion in 2019 and $5.39 billion in 2018. Gross margin improved 40 basis points to 19.7% in 2019. A decline in SG&A expenses drove an operating margin improvement of 70 basis points to 9.8%. On the bottom line, base earnings improved 4.7% to $3.53 per share in 2019 from $3.37 per share in 2018.

Starting A New Decade

On December 6, 2019, Sonoco provided guidance for 2020. Net sales were estimated to be approximately $5.55 billion. The midpoint for operating cash flow was estimated at $635 million. The midpoint for free cash flow was estimated at $260 million. Base earnings were projected in a range of $3.65-3.75 per share.

But when it reported 2019 full-year results, the company had determined an update was in order and lowered the range for base earnings to $3.60-3.70 per share, which still represents growth of 2-5%.

The key drivers to this reduction are our current estimate for the coronavirus impact to our operations as well as recent movement in RISI's medium price index.

Its recent acquisitions of Corenso and TEQ Plastique were expected to be accretive to base earnings in 2020. Sonoco acquired Corenso in August 2019. Corenso manufactures uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and tubes and cores derived from 100% recycled raw materials. This acquisition will expand Sonoco’s production of sustainable paperboard and its core converting footprint.

Sonoco closed the acquisition of TEQ (Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings) on January 2, 2020. TEQ manufactures thermoformed packaging for the healthcare, medical device and consumer industries. The acquisition will expand Sonoco's medical and healthcare packaging and is expected to deliver 4-5% of organic growth in 2020. As well, margins are expected to be higher in the medical packaging space.

Sonoco also starts the decade with a new CEO, though he is hardly new to the company.

Mr. Robert Howard Coker has been with Sonoco since 1985 and has served in multiple executive positions. He's contributed to the definition of the company's strategy for the past decade. So, he's not expecting to champion major change.

I don't see many changes in our core strategy, which is focused on building our businesses to meet the market changes consumers are driving, which, in turn, drive the business of our customers. By defining our strategy based on market dynamics and continuing to focus on driving improvement in our key industrial and consumer businesses, we believe we are differentiating ourselves from our competitors and, I believe, defining our next decade.

Shareholder Return

A primary goal of Sonoco's core strategy has been to return cash to shareholders.

Sonoco's current annual dividend rate is $1.72 per share. The company has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and typically announces its hike in April. Its 2020 guidance includes an estimate of $180 million for dividend payments, approximately $10 million more than the $170 million distributed in 2019. With approximately 101.3 million shares outstanding, a total $180 million in dividend payments would equate to a dividend of $1.78 per share.

Since 2015, Sonoco has bumped its dividend by $0.02 quarterly or $0.08 annually. Should the company maintain this trend, the upcoming dividend rate would be $1.80 per share. On an outstanding share count of 101.3 million growing to 101.5 million shares, the dividend payment obligation in 2020 would equate to approximately $180.5 million.

Valuation Considerations

Last July, Sonoco shares set a 52-week high at $66.57. Shares then fell to a 52-week low of $55.12 in August. As the year closed, the share price rebounded above $62. But in the first week of 2020, shares slid 7%. Sonoco is now trading only 3% above its 52-week low.

Using Sonoco's five-year average dividend yield of 2.94% on an annual dividend rate of $1.80 equates to a share price of $61. Its five-year average multiple on forward non-GAAP earnings is 17.28. Using the company's estimate for 2020 base earnings in a range of $3.60-3.70 equates to a share price in a range of $62-64.

By both measures, the stock appears undervalued by 7-12%.

