Kraft Heinz: Playing Ketchup

Investing in talent, marketing and innovation rather than cost-cutting, the new CEO wants better strategy and better execution.

With a long history of acquiring and being acquired, the new CEO believes the company has created operational complexity and strategic confusion that must be addressed if it is to grow.

To begin, I think it's important to recognize that 2020 will be the first full year of what we expect will be a multiyear turnaround. Miguel Patricio, CEO of Kraft Heinz

This candor from the new CEO is essential if the inherent business problems are to be addressed, in no small measure because the effort will require time and money, not to mention a little patience from investors. The position facing Kraft Heinz (KHC) is, in no small part, the result of having made poor strategic choices and having lost its way under the influence of cost-cutting forced upon it by 3G Capital.

However, before getting into that discussion, a little history about the company we know today as Kraft Heinz; but from the Kraft perspective.

Background

In 1924, twenty-one years after James Kraft began selling cheese from a horse-drawn wagon in Chicago, Kraft Cheese Co. goes public on the Chicago Stock Exchange. Wandering its way through the next 50 years plus, Kraft buys a dairy and a cheese company and becomes Kraft, Inc.

Then it gets complicated, as the company decides to become diversified and buys Dart Co., the maker of Tupperware and Duracell batteries. Over that time, they become part of two different tobacco companies that seek to diversify into food and snacks (because things are not what they once were in that business), while Kraft buys Tombstone Pizza in 1987, sells Duracell in 1988, and Tupperware (TUP) becomes its own company in 1996.

In 1995, what was then known as Kraft General Foods is reorganized and a number of business lines are sold, including confections, bakery products, and table spreads. Brands sold include Entenmann’s, Freihofer’s, Parkay and Touch of Butter. In 2000, Phillip Morris added Nabisco holdings, with the purchase eventually valued at around $19.2 B. The tobacco giant then combined Nabisco with Kraft, but a year later Kraft is spun off into Kraft Foods, which is publicly traded.

In 2007, under pressure from investor Nelson Peltz, Kraft agrees to sell its Post brand line of cereal – Grape-Nuts, Honey Bunches of Oats and more — to Ralcorp (initially known as Ralston Purina).

2010 is a notable year for Kraft because that was when Starbucks (SBUX) decided to terminate the distribution contract with Kraft. Kraft Foods Inc. first began marketing Starbucks roast and ground coffee in 1998 and, according to Kraft Foods, built the business from $50 M in sales to $500 M in 2010. This business divorce led to a three-year legal battle over the distribution of Starbucks packaged coffee in grocery stores, which was resolved when an arbitrator determined that Starbucks had breached its agreement with Kraft and ordered the coffeemaker to pay the food giant $2.75 B.

However, SBUX ended up fine, as the company increased revenues post-breakup in two years from the $500 M to more than $1.5 B. Irony being what it is, in August 2018, Nestle and Starbucks entered into a deal granting Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) perpetual rights to market Starbucks Coffee and packaged goods, outside the coffee shops… globally!

Also in 2010, perhaps using the money itgot from the SBUX legal decision as a down payment, Kraft closes a roughly $19 B purchase of U.K. candy company Cadbury after a lengthy fight. Kraft also sells its DiGiorno frozen pizza line to Nestle. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), the largest shareholder of Kraft at the time, called both transactions “dumb.” (We assume he meant strategically.)

But the next move was pretty high up there on the list of questionable strategic decisions.

In 2012, under pressure from Trian Fund Management LP, Kraft decided to split into two, spinning off its mature North American grocery business into a global snack-food business. The larger global business – which includes Oreo, Cadbury, Wheat Thins, and other brands – is named Mondelez International (MDLZ). The smaller company, dubbed Kraft Foods Group Inc., gets the Kraft cheese products, Maxwell House coffee, Jell-O, and Planters nuts, among other brands.

In 2013, Heinz sells itself for $23 B to 3G Capital Partners and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

In 2015, Kraft Foods Group and Heinz agreed to merge with Berkshire and 3G contributing $10 billion to pay a special dividend for Kraft shareholders. Berkshire and 3G end up owning just over half the combined Kraft Heinz, now the fifth-largest food company in the world by sales, while the rest is publicly traded.

Here is where the real fun begins, as 3G wants to get bigger even while it begins a zero-based budgeting and cost-cutting regime within Kraft Heinz.

A View of Getting Bigger

The formation of Kraft Heinz was followed by an aborted $143 B takeover attempt by the company of Unilever (UL). However, Unilever's board and management team opposed it because they viewed the offer as undervaluing the company. Not wanting to enter a hostile takeover, Kraft Heinz abandoned its plans.

Following that failed effort, there was the rumor that KHC was looking to buy PepsiCo (PEP). Having previously driven the Kraft-Mondelez split, Nelson Peltz had been pressuring PepsiCo to split its highly diversified businesses (there I was, thinking diversification was a good thing) into beverages and snacks. However, having failed to influence PepsiCo to split the business, Peltz apparently thought Kraft Heinz should acquire PepsiCo. I would like to point out that, by revenue, PepsiCo is a much larger company than KHC and such an acquisition would be complex, if not complicated. The rumor led to nothing. However, getting bigger was good according to Bernardo Hees, Kraft Heinz CEO and a 3G Capital partner:

We dream big, and that's not going to go away. We like solid brands; we like businesses that could travel internationally and be global and we like businesses with synergies that you can capture and then reinvest.

(Translation: We like the money produced from cutting costs, but do not necessarily reinvest it in that business.)

Hees' perspective notwithstanding, sitting well within the Fortune 50, PepsiCo is not a company to be acquired, it is itself a serial acquirer. And, yes, Peltz made noise about PepsiCo acquiring Mondelez; but that is what he does. PepsiCo declined to be interviewed for this article (that was humor).

Where You Are Going Depends On Where You Have Been

With 3G Capital firmly pushing the synergistic envelope, Kraft Heinz cut costs and kept cutting, either choosing to not care or not fully understand that it was draining the business of talent, as many capable managers left for other jobs, taking with them the institutional knowledge that is hard to quantify. The cost-cutting also decimated R&D and, thus, innovation, and pushed KHC management to seek product line extensions that not only failed to increase organic revenues, but cannibalized sales.

Struggling since the merger to boost sales in the slow-growing food industry and facing questions from investors about the business model that focuses heavily on cutting costs, sometimes at the expense of brand investment, it would seem Bernardo Hees was out of his element. So, in April 2019, Miguel Patricio, a long-time executive with A-B InBev (BUD), was named CEO.

We think this change at the helm is a good sign for investors because it demonstrates that the company is very serious about pivoting its priorities toward growth rather than just cost cutting. Analysts at Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)

In referring to his background, Patricio believes he brings a very different profile [than Hees].

My profile can help the future. It’s not about liking what happened, it’s about understanding the future. We need to lead, not follow.

And, leading is what is needed. On that, Patricio was clear on the most recent quarterly call.

Starting with its financial position, it was noted that, with just over $6 B in adjusted EBITDA and considering cash interest expense, taxes, working capital, and capital expenditures, KHC generated roughly $2.8 B of cash in 2019, money available for dividend and debt reduction. This was closer to $3 B, excluding tax repaid on divestitures. As a result, and together with divestiture proceeds, KHC reduced net debt by $3 B in 2019 and closed the year with nearly $2.3 B cash on the balance sheet.

But, when higher pricing of products is included, organic sales percentages were flat. While its product mix YOY remained the same, net sales for 2019 continued their decline and were lower than since 2016. Without question influencing the decision by Fitch to lower its bond rating to BB+ from BBB-, though setting a stable outlook (the BB level at Fitch is a non-investment grade rating (junk)).

Recognizing the implications of cost-cutting and product line extensions that created cannibalization, KHC announced that, going forward, it will focus on what really matters to the customer and put energy and budget behind innovation it believes will move the needle.

Kraft Heinz will literally sweat the budget and increase media by 30% overall. I would also say that on top of the 30%, we – because we have less innovation, we are concentrating more in the bigger brands that have more momentum, better margin and that we have to grow. Miguel Patricio

Okay, that makes sense. But, in focusing on bigger brands will it give the customer what they need? In fact, is KHC really tied into customer wants and needs?

While the company spoke a great deal of aligning products with customer needs, there are some changes going on in the product markets in which KHC competes and it would not be shocking to note that concerns about obesity are gaining steam, even amidst the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food that is more organic and offers healthier choices.

The reality is, a company can blitz the airwaves with advertising, but if it is selling products the consumer is not interested in, that is simply money wasted. I would hope KHC knows consumers are changing. As has been said, consumer tastes change with the wind and what's the hottest item one day can become just another fad. But it's on companies to predict what consumers will be drawn to next. And the most nimble of companies will react quickly, taking advantage of the newfound popular items or trends. But the evidence suggests KHC has not received the news.

Moreover, with a basketful of products that harken back to the era of Baby Boomers as Rugrats, making necessary changes has been at the heart of the struggles with KHC.

What can we say about those changes to consumer tastes that KHC should know about?

Americans say they want to stay active and, while Americans are aging, they aren't acting old and not giving up easily on the active life (any doubts, please note how many active “over 50” communities are sprouting up). But, despite this feeling of activity, Euromonitor predicts nearly 43% of people over age 15 will be obese in North America within the next five years. But just because they might be obese does not mean they are not aware that fresh food tastes better.

In fact, a report from The NPD Group, called "The Future of Eating: Who's Eating What in 2018?" shows that the consumption of fresh foods – fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and eggs – grew by 20 percent from 2003 to 2013.

The younger generations – Generation Z (ages 0-23) and millennials (24-37) are driving this trend and the research projects that all three main meal occasions will continue to get “fresher.”

Fresh foods, like fruits, continue to be a key factor in the growth of ready-to-eat better-for-you snacking. Younger diners are looking for values like “fresh” or “nutritious” when it’s time to "grab and go.” In fact, “convenience” increasingly involves more better-for-you snacks as part of a meal or as something consumed between meals.

In addition to eating more fresh foods, Generation Z and Millennial consumers are also interested in eating more organic foods. The interest in organics that was poised to take off in 2008 was stymied by the recession, but several newer trends indicate that interest in organic labels remains strong among the youngest generations. Then there are the Baby-Boomers who (of course) embrace the idea that "it's not too late for me" and are contributing to the changing view on healthier eating and “activities.”

Experts have long suspected that increased consumption of processed foods over the past 50 years has been a primary driver of the obesity epidemic. But because studying dietary habits is complicated, it's been difficult to make a direct connection.

It is worth noting that research by the National Institutes of Health cited the May 16, 2019, edition of the journal Cell Metabolism, where researchers reported results from the first randomized, controlled trial that directly compared differences in calorie consumption and weight gain between an ultra-processed and an unprocessed diet. The team found that even when the two diets were matched for the amounts of carbohydrates, fat, sugar, salt, and calories, people consumed more food and gained weight on an ultra-processed diet.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the challenge for KHC is neither small nor easily achieved when its products largely comprise processed foods that are less than fresh or healthy choices. So, should it be unsurprising to learn that the company stunned Wall Street a year ago when it announced a $15 B write-down of its Kraft and Oscar Mayer brands and followed that up in August with a nearly $500 M write-down on the value of several other poorly performing legacy brands, including Velveeta, Maxwell House, and Miracle Whip?

Strategy

Short of innovating its way out of processed foods, a strategy not mentioned by the new CEO, spending on marketing will only work if the company also focuses on product innovation and, perhaps, augmentation with a bolt-on growth acquisition or two of something “healthy” but smaller than the previously discussed targets (that Mondelez continues to be mentioned as an M&A target is beyond irony).

And, then there is the recognition of its operating strategy – let me be clear, it is cost leadership, not differentiation.

When firms sell differentiated products, they gain some ability to adjust their prices. Even with less output, a differentiated product can produce greater gains through superior pricing. This trade-off between volume and price are the benefit of differentiation.

However, beyond brand recognition, KHC enjoys little differentiation in its products. Recognizing this, turning the company around should begin by focusing on those efforts aligned with cost leadership strategies; which is not the same as cost-cutting. Specifically, focusing on cost leadership occurs through execution in six areas:

Manufacturing – which requires lean cost and good quality production. However, KHC admits to being inefficient and with higher costs.

Marketing – with an emphasis on value, reliability, and price. As the CEO admitted, it seems KHC lost focus here.

R&D – must focus on product and process improvements. Yet, the past decisions reduced innovation and led to unprofitable, cannibalistic line extensions.

Finance – should be about low operating costs (which is not the same as being cheap) and a stable financial structure. However, as admitted, it has had higher costs due to inefficiencies in its supply chain.

Sales – this area must focus on customer perception of value (price with performance/satisfaction), reliability and low price. KHC has admittedly lost sight of the customer's value perspective; not to mention the changing consumer tastes toward organic and fresh foods.

Compensation – must be done in ways that align all employee efforts with reducing costs and/or maintaining quality while meeting customer needs that spur revenues. But employee turnover combined with lost revenues suggests that's not happening.

Summary

Ideally, a cost leadership strategy helps reduce the threat of new entrants by creating cost barriers to entry that assume the incumbent firm has lower costs than potential entrants. However, that is not the case for KHC. Despite the maniacal effort to cut costs, the company obviously did so without the strategic and tactical considerations for achieving its sales goals. With product markets that have increased competitive rivalries and changing consumer tastes, while possessing largely undifferentiated products, KHC needs to more effectively execute its cost leadership strategy. This is not simply reducing costs, something that has led to products no one wants to buy. Rather, the company must look at all sources of costs and determine the focus necessary to gain cost advantages within its entire value chain.

The company should also remember to ask itself when considering costs, how valuable is market share? Why should it ask that? Because there should be a strong correlation between market share and firm performance. In fact, a larger market share should be an outcome of a company’s efforts, not an objective. Thus, firms able to effectively execute their strategies will attract more customers; which correlates with higher market share. But this is not done cheaply. Rather, it is done efficiently.

Will Kraft Heinz get there?

According to Miguel Patricio,

To fund our growth, we want our people to embrace efficiency through a continuous improvement mindset and being proud, low-cost producers.

Sounds good, but we will see.

