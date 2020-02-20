AT&T's Preferred Moves

The management team at AT&T (T) appears to be at it again. The entertainment and telecommunications conglomerate has been hard at work restructuring its business so as to create the most value for investors in the long run. So far, the progress has been impressive, with management reducing debt, setting out ambitious share buyback and dividend objectives, and the firm generating significant cash from asset sales and its own internally generated cash flow. In its latest press release, the company came up with yet another way to try and squeeze out shareholder value. This move, while not fully convincing to me, is interesting and is a sign of the company’s plans to keep pushing on in ways that can create meaningful, value-accretive change.

My qualm

The news development released by AT&T really can be divided into two parts. One of these centers around the company’s Series B preferred shares, while the other centers around its Series C preferred shares. In this first section, I’d like to air my grievances pertaining to the company’s problematic issuance: its Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock.

According to the filing made public by management, AT&T has made the decision to issue $1.75 billion worth of these units. The company is issuing 70 million depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25 per unit. Net proceeds from the transaction are estimated to be $24.35 per unit, or $1.7045 billion. The distribution paid out on these is a simple 4.75% per annum. This is noteworthy because it represents a discount to the 5% paid out on the Series A preferred units the firm issued in late 2019. Any sort of decrease for units that are essentially the same suggests that the market is looking more favorably upon the firm.

It may seem odd then that I am not a fan of this move. As I have written about before, AT&T is set on reducing its leverage this year, and it did an excellent job paying down debts last year. Through 2019, the firm reduced net debt by $20.3 billion, driven by a mix of strong free cash flow and $18 billion in asset monetizations (compared to the $6 billion to $8 billion initially targeted). This year, it plans to reduce debt even more, driven by $28 billion in free cash flow and $5 billion to $10 billion in asset monetizations. More likely than not, it will use these issuances at least in part toward achieving that objective as well.

The problem here lies in the 4.75% rate on the preferred units. According to management, the firm’s net debt of $151.02 billion carries with it a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4%. The disparity between 4.75% and 4.4% on its own is not significant, but there’s another benefit: interest on debt is eligible for a tax shield, while payments on preferred units are not. Assuming a 21% effective tax rate, the actual effect rate on its debt on a weighted-average basis is closer to 3.48%, while the effective payout on the preferred (because of the discount) is 4.88%. For every $1 billion swapped out, this disparity implies an extra cash cost to shareholders of $14 million. Now, it is important to note that not all of AT&T’s debts carry the same rate. If these units are used to pay off higher-rate notes, they not only cut expense, they still technically cut leverage either way. This is something we will need to wait to see about.

At some point in the future, AT&T will have the right to redeem these units. If the company redeems them in whole or in part on or after February 18th of 2025, it can do so at par value, but if done within 90 days of a ratings event, the company will incur a charge of 2% and must redeem all of the class together as opposed to just redeeming it in part.

Management made a fine move

While I am critical of the company’s Series C issuance, I really like the Series B issuance of Liquidation Preferred Fixed-Rate Reset Perpetual Preferred units. These are a more interesting and more complex security to dive into. Management is issuing 2 billion euros worth of this security, which translates into $2.16 billion in US terms. For the sake of simplicity, all references for the rest of this article will refer to the US dollar-equivalent figures.

As part of this issuance, AT&T is making available 20,000 shares of stock, with a 100,000 euro, or $108,000, issue price and liquidation preference. Total net proceeds for the company will be about $2.14 billion. From the time of issuance to but not including May 1st, 2025, the units will pay out a distribution of 2.875% per annum. On May 1st, they will see what’s called their "First Reset". From that date until May 1st, 2030, the payout will be 3.14% per annum, plus the 5-year Swap Rate. There is no telling what the 5-year Swap Rate will be at that time, but as of this writing, it is -0.298%. That would translate to a rate of 2.842% today.

These units do change additional times in the future. Once in 2030 to a base rate of 3.39%, and again in 2045 to a base rate of 4.14%. Management does have the ability to redeem these under certain circumstances, but in one case, it would need to pay a premium of 1% on the preferred units.

This particular arrangement makes a lot of sense for AT&T. Unlike in the case of the Series C units, the Series B have a rate that’s lower, even after accounting for taxes, than the weighted-average interest rate on the firm’s debt. The same rationale about which notes are paid down, if any, with these units still applies, but just as a general rule of thumb, this move is better on the whole because they are being issued with such a low effective cost to management. Over time, the rate does increase, but if management decides that it is no longer worth having these on the market, they can always redeem them using either cash flow, newly issued shares, and/or debt down the road.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am impressed by AT&T’s continued progress when it comes to improving its financial condition. I am not crazy at first glance about the Series C units, unless management redeems higher-rate debt with them, but I generally applaud the Series B unit issuance. In all, this is more tweaking for the giant conglomerate, but while it may seem like a small move to some, it’s more about the statement management is making than anything else. That statement is one of continued improvement with the end goal of creating real shareholder value, and I cannot help but applaud it.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.