Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (CCLAF) on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Martyn Roberts - Group CFO

Alison Watkins - Group MD & Executive Director

Peter West - MD, Australian Beverages

Michael Simotas - Jefferies

David Errington - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Larry Gandler - Crédit Suisse

Shaun Cousins - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Craig Woolford - Citigroup

Andrew McLennan - Macquarie Research

Richard Barwick - CLSA Limited

Phillip Kimber - Evans & Partners

Ben Gilbert - UBS Investment Bank

Martyn Roberts

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the conference call and webcast for our 2019 full year results. This is Martyn Roberts, Group Chief Financial Officer. Unfortunately, our Group Head of Investor Relations, Ana Metelo, has been taken ill this morning so you'll have to put up with me as your emcee today.

On the call this morning, we have Alison Watkins, our Group Managing Director; myself; and Peter West, our Managing Director for Australia.On Slide 2, we have our standard disclaimer for presentations, which I'm sure you're all familiar with.

Turning to the agenda for this morning. Alison will present the group performance and provide a result overview, including how we're progressing against our shareholder value proposition. Peter will discuss Australian Beverages performance and give an update on progress against the accelerated Australian growth plan. And then I'll take you through the business performance and our financials. At the end, Alison will then conclude with comments on our sustainability agenda and outlook. As always, there'll be time at the end for questions.

And now I'd like to turn the call over to Alison.

Alison Watkins

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the call this morning. As Martyn noted, I'll start by taking you through the group performance. The 2019 full year results mark the completion of our 2-year transition period for Coca-Cola Amatil. Group revenue increased strongly for the year rising by 6.7%. This reflects successful outcomes from strategic initiatives in several of our businesses. Statutory EBIT was $603.4 million, up 31.9%, and statutory NPAT of $374.4 million was up 34.2%. Ongoing EBIT was $639.3 million, up 0.8%, and ongoing NPAT was $393.9 million, up 1.4%. There was a strong cash flow result, with ongoing free cash flow before lease accounting changes improving by $70.8 million on the previous period. The final dividend for the year is $0.26 which is unfranked. This represents a full year ongoing payout ratio of 86.4%. Those numbers exclude the $0.04 per share special dividend which was paid at the conclusion of the first half following completion of the sale of the SPC business. Overall, this is a healthy financial performance for the group.

Looking at our businesses, the Australian Beverages results show volume and revenue growth, and an improved EBIT growth trajectory. The return to revenue growth in Australian Beverages is the first since 2012. New Zealand & Fiji delivered another excellent all-around performance, continuing robust momentum from previous years. Fiji showed solid profit growth despite challenging economic conditions and unstable weather.

The Indonesia & PNG segment returned double-digit revenue and volume growth and strong EBIT growth. This reflects continued success with in-market execution and marketing in Indonesia, and a strong performance in PNG following rectification of the operational challenges experienced in FY '18.

Momentum continued in Alcohol & Coffee with the fifth successive year of double-digit EBIT growth. We continued to advance our regional beverages powerhouse ambition with completion of the sale of the SPC business to Shepparton Partners Collective Pty Ltd., and simplification of our organization structure through the integration of Alcohol & Coffee across each geographic segment. We also made further progress in sustainability in keeping with consumer and customer demand for sustainable packaging and business operations.

By the end of 2019, 7 out of 10 of our plastic bottles in Australia were being made from 100% recycled materials. This has more than doubled our use of recycled plastic and bottles, and secured our position as a market leader in recycled packaging. We're also the first bottler in the Coca-Cola system to make 100% recycled plastic bottles for carbonated beverages sized 600 ml and under on an ongoing basis. This approach to sustainability is very much driven by consumer demand. The group progressed the rationalization of our property portfolio with the successful sale of our former bottling facility in South Australia for commercial and residential reuse.

Before moving to the segment results, I'll briefly run through our long-term value creation model. This and the shareholder value proposition are the guideposts for our group strategy and underpin these results and also our outlook for 2020. The long-term value proposition is shown here and would be familiar to those of us who were with us at Investor Day last year.

At the heart of our value proposition are our thriving customers. We aim to deliver quality, reliability, convenience and service to more than 630,000 customers across our 6 geographies. Our ability to help our customers thrive depends on our success in 4 other value drivers shown here. These are: engaged people. We provide a safe, open, diverse and inclusive workplace where our people are energized by our people packed and what we can achieve together. Committed partners. We work closely with all our brand and business partners to grow our operations together on a foundation of collaboration and trust. Delighted consumers. We provide choice and information across an unrivaled portfolio for everyone, everywhere, every day. And we aim to make a positive contribution to our communities. And a better environment. We aim to leave a positive legacy through minimal impact on the environment. This includes striving to meet our commitments on packaging, water, energy and carbon reduction.

Our performance in these areas determines our success in delivering value, both to our shareholders and to our society. Our shareholder value proposition shown here is a subset of our overall value proposition. I know you're all familiar with this chart. It's what we said you should hold us accountable for. We achieved solid progress against most aspects of the shareholder value proposition in 2019. This includes a substantive improvement in earnings per share growth and notable improvements in EBIT growth trajectory in Australia and Indonesia. These outcomes underpin our confidence to deliver mid-single-digit earnings per share growth in 2020, following the completion of the 2-year transition phase.

This slide provides an overview of the EBIT contribution for each of our businesses. As the chart shows, and you may actually have a -- I'm aware you may have an issue in actually seeing the chart on the webcast. So hopefully, you're able to refer to those from our website. So the chart shows double-digit EBIT gains in most business segments and an improved EBIT growth trajectory in Australia relative to FY '18. The outcomes here are testament to our revenue growth initiatives and our focus on becoming a regional beverages powerhouse.

We'll start off with the Australian Beverages business. And I'll ask Peter West, our Managing Director for the business, to provide an update before Martyn takes you through some commentary on the other businesses and the financials. And I'm advised now that the slide problem is rectified. So good timing for you, Peter.

Peter West

So thank you, Alison, and good morning, everyone. The Australian Beverages business performed well in 2019 with more to do in 2020. Revenue grew by 2.4% for the year, the first full year net revenue increased for the Australian beverage business since 2012. Our second half was particularly strong due to the momentum from the accelerated growth plan, and a focus on core products, key selling weeks, growth in state immediate consumption and targeted marketing initiatives such as Share a Coke. These figures do not include the Alcohol & Coffee segment, which also delivered strong results for the year, and is reported separately following the integration into each geography in the second half.

Volume increased by 0.9% for the year to just under 310 million unit cases. It is also worth noting that this is despite the adverse impact from the implementation of the container refund scheme in Queensland. Excluding Queensland, volume increased by 1.5%.

Trading revenue per unit case was up 1.5%, comprising a 1.7% increase from container deposit scheme charges; a net 0.1% decrease from an investment in realized price; and a 0.1% decrease from changes in product and channel mix. Our EBIT result came in at $369 million, reflecting the additional investment in Feet on the Street in state immediate consumption channel; $5 million of additional cost due to commissioning issues at our Richlands facility, which is our distribution center and manufacturing site, and these issues impacted mainly the first half and were resolved by year-end; and a $9.6 million benefit from the introduction of new lease accounting standards.

Turning to our category focus areas. We're pleased to have delivered volume growth in sparkling and still beverages. Total volume was up by 0.9%. The growth in sparkling was driven by the Coca-Cola trademark as we continue to see strong performance in Coca-Cola No Sugar, with double-digit volume growth. The strong performance of Coca-Cola No Sugar was offset by a slight decline in Classic Coca-Cola for the year, though classic improved in its trajectory in the second half. This was supported by the successful Share a Coke campaign and the Feet on the Street initiatives.

We're pleased to see the overall cola market grew in value in 2019 as winning in cola is critical to our success. We held our share of 91% in classic cola, and declined in diets and lights, driven by Diet Coke, which was partially offset by gains in Coca-Cola No Sugar. Underlying volumes in water was solid, despite the cessation of sales in the low-value, low-margin Peats Ridge range in Officeworks. Excluding this impact, water volume sales would have risen by 0.6% for the year. We increased distribution of Mount Franklin in the state immediate consumption channel, and we increased ranging in convenience and petroleum. We also held value share in water in the measured market, which includes grocery and convenience and petroleum.

As with the Coca-Cola trademark, these are pleasing results and a good foundation for the coming year. There were robust results in our Double Down categories with energy and value-added dairy recording volume growth and value share gains. This result builds on the growth momentum achieved in 2018. Our energy portfolio was enhanced with additional SKUs in Monster and Mother, which offset the underperformance of Coca-Cola Energy over half 2.

Our most recent innovation in value-added dairy, Nutriboost, proved to be popular with consumers and delivered incremental value share gains. Flavours and adult volumes for the year were mixed. Overall performance was impacted by changes in pricing and ranging strategies by major retailers on 24-pack cans. This was partially offset by volume growth and volume share gains in diets and lights flavor segment. And finally, our emerging brands, we commenced distribution of MOJO kombucha and the Made brands of Rokeby Farms and Impressed juice in 2019. We've made progress in expanding the target distribution of these brands to specific outlets. However, it's still early days.

This slide shows volume performance by channel. Overall, we achieved volume growth across the 3 major channels of grocery, convenience and petrol and On-The-Go. We prioritized grocery as one of our must win channels, and we're highly disciplined in our revenue management strategy, focusing on key selling weeks and promotional management. This delivered overall volume growth for the Amatil portfolio and value share gains in stills and Coca-Cola No Sugar. We also secured net rate realization in the key segments of water and cola multipacks. This is a pleasing result given the impact of the cessation of the low-value, low-margin brand Peats Ridge in Officeworks in October 2018.

In convenience and petrol, we delivered strong volume growth, driven by the Double Down strategies in energy, which offers us the greatest potential for growth in this channel. Additionally, we saw value share gains and solid volume growth in water due to increased ranging with key customers. We also delivered volume growth in On-The-Go, which includes national and state immediate consumption, restaurants and cafes, vending and license.

In 2019, we made additional investment in Feet on the Street and increased focus on driving the right range in-store in state immediate consumption channel as part of our accelerated growth plan strategic initiatives to restore growth. This resulted in a volume improvement across Australia, which was reflected in our full year result.

In restaurants and cafes, we maintained volume momentum from FY '18, benefiting from increased channel focus, driven by the shift in organizational structure from a state focus to channel focus. And in national on-premise, we grew volume driven by additional volumes from Pizza Hut and growth in McDonald's and Hungry Jack's accounts.

Next, a slide with a container scheme update. Whilst it's not possible to directly isolate the impact of the volumes of these schemes as they are introduced, we did see a decline of 1% in Queensland versus the national growth excluding Queensland of 1.5%. In 2020, we see the introduction of the container deposit scheme in WA, which represents 11% of our volume, and therefore, is not expected to be material to this year's results. Through our accelerated growth plan, we've demonstrated the ability to manage volume and performance in 2019.

Now turning to the strategy and progress update. I believe you're all familiar with the accelerated Australian growth plan, which was presented for the first time at Investor Day in November 2017. Building on the solid foundations of this plan, we have prioritized the areas that have the greatest impact to the business and top line performance. We are pleased with the progress achieved in 2019.

A snapshot of volume performance achieved by the Australian beverage business since 2014 is set out in this slide. This chart show that we've been improving our volume trajectory over the past 2 to 3 years. With FY '19 increases in volume of 0.3% and 1.9% in sparkling and stills, respectively, we feel confident in the initiatives of our plan. Cola is the critical must win category in our accelerated growth plan and an area where we continue to see a significant growth opportunity. We are pleased with the strong performance of the Coca-Cola trademark, driven by the success of the Share a Coke marketing campaign, targeted executions in state immediate consumption and balanced outcomes through revenue growth management across all packs in grocery.

A few call-outs on this slide. Coca-Cola trademark volume grew by 2.4% in the second half of 2019, while in the first half, the volume performance was relatively flat. And turning your attention to the strong performance of some of our key Coca-Cola trademark packs in grocery, we achieved 1.3% volume growth on cola 24-pack cans and 11.4% growth in our cola 2-liter PET bottles.

In 2019, we implemented to step change our approach to the state immediate consumption channel. We increased visitation frequency to build stronger customer relationships, and to allow more interactions to sell and more time to activate. Additionally, we increased precision ranging and activation through product-quadrant analysis. Although we have more room to grow, I'm pleased with the continued encouraging momentum, driven by positive volume trend and a growth in our core range and higher-value -- especially in higher-value gold and silver customers.

This slide illustrates a few areas where we've seen a significant improvement in the channel. Volume grew in the last 2 quarters of 2019. Volume increases in our Must Win products with Coca-Cola 600 ml increasing by 3.6% and Mount Franklin 600 ml increasing by 4% in the second half. And we also increased volume by 1% in our high-value gold and silver customers.

Our early focus of 2020 has been in managing the impacts of the bushfire crisis, and more recently, the early implications of coronavirus. Whilst the bushfire crisis was a major event, we have not seen a material impact at this point to our earnings performance. We managed the implications of the bushfires covering employee safety; providing product and emergency response, which was very considerable with 280,000 bottles donated; and finally, the impact on volume and category performance. We reviewed 7 years of category performance in incidence of fires, floods, cyclones and such events with the consistency of a volume impact in the month and the rebound thereafter. The key impact in January was in frozen and water category, specifically, which are relatively low-margin. The coronavirus and possible impacts are in the very early days, and we remain on watch.

This slide outlines some of the building blocks within the accelerated growth plan, which we believe will continue to drive volume and revenue momentum in 2020. In terms of our Must Win categories, we'll continue to accelerate momentum in the Coca-Cola trademark through activation and brand campaigns. We're focused on the success of Coca-Cola No Sugar, and revitalizing Diet Coke through a return to the distinctive silver packaging. Our priorities in water are to accelerate recruitment of new consumers into sparkling water, through the launch of the Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling 375 ml 10-pack and to drive awareness of our sustainability agenda through an integrated campaign of on-pack call-outs, and the TV commercial you saw at the beginning of the presentation. We have a strong pipeline of innovation in energy and value-added dairy in 2020.

Flavours provides us with an opportunity to stabilize performance, and we continue driving growth of the diets and light segment. We'll dial up the execution of our marketing campaign in the category this year. We will continue precision ranging for our inter-categories, and we're particularly excited with the launch of MOJO kombucha in back-of-store fridges in Coles this week, and innovation coming in 2020.

Moving to our channel priorities. In 2020, we will continue building on the initiatives implemented in 2019. Some of these initiatives we look to refine in 2020 include Feet on the Street in state immediate consumption channel, in-house merchandises in grocery and the execution of product-quadrant analysis in key selling weeks. The key enabler driving our growth in 2020 includes continued focus on revenue growth management in the RGM 2.0 program. In particular, our new revenue growth opportunities in the market to maximize value through pack and price architecture. We intend to optimize the performance of our cold drink and vending equipment, and continue the progress on our sustainability agenda, specifically on sugar reduction and sustainable packaging.

In conclusion, we are pleased with the strategic progress we made in 2019. We feel encouraged by the revenue and volume growth, and the trajectory achieved in the year. This, together with the strength that we're seeing in our core Coca-Cola brand, demonstrates our ability to execute our strategy and to continue our growth momentum in 2020. Over to you, Martyn.

Martyn Roberts

Thanks, Peter, and I'll start off with an update on the other businesses and then take you through the financials. I'm really pleased to report that our New Zealand & Fiji segment had another very strong year, with increases of 7.3% in revenue and 10.1% in EBIT. This strong performance builds on our previous track record of consistent market execution and strong customer focus. In New Zealand specifically, we continue to see strong momentum with revenue and volume growth and high single-digit earnings growth. Pleasingly, both grocery and On-The-Go channels generated volume growth and achieved price realization underpinned by strong performances across sparkling and still beverages. In Fiji, we delivered strong, solid profit growth against the backdrop of challenging economic conditions and unstable weather. We grew volumes across our sparkling and still beverages portfolio.

The Indonesia & Papua New Guinea segment delivered double-digit revenue and volume growth as well as strong EBIT growth. In Indonesia, we demonstrated that we were able to achieve high single-digit revenue and volume growth against the backdrop of a market where volume was flat. The volume growth we reported in still beverages was driven by water and value-added dairy. You may remember the 1 pillar of our accelerated transform plan in Indonesia is to drive sparkling acceptance, and I'm delighted to report that we have now achieved 7 quarters of consistent growth in sparkling. For the 2019 year, our sparkling brand has delivered double-digit volume and revenue growth, whilst growing transactions faster than volume. This result was driven by the strong performance of our recruitment and frequency PET packs, consumer-centric innovation and successful targeted marketing campaigns for each of our sparkling brands. Furthermore, we had solid volume growth across the modern and traditional trade channels. This positive outcome is a credit to the important changes implemented in the market in the past few years, which enabled us to improve product availability, increase affordability and build brand strength and channel relevance. As expected, our EBIT result reflected additional marketing spend with The Coca-Cola Company.

We continue to see very strong momentum in Papua New Guinea, with double-digit volume, revenue and EBIT growth underpinned by continued strong demand for sparkling. This is a real credit to the PNG team who are benefiting from the rectification of the operational issues we experienced in 2018.

The next slide illustrates the volume and customer wins achieved in Indonesia. The chart on the left shows the volume momentum that has been building in the business since the second quarter of 2018, driven by our good performance in sparkling. Our strong focus on our Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite brands resulted in volume share gains of 3.3 percentage points for the year.

In 2019, we cemented our leadership in the market with new customer wins, including partnerships with the popular fast Food restaurants, KFC and Pizza Hut. These partnerships added over 1,000 outlets to our distribution in Indonesia.

Turning to Alcohol & Coffee. We continue to see strong momentum in the business, with the segment delivering its fifth consecutive year of double-digit EBIT growth. In alcohol, spirits and premix had another strong year with value share gains in a rum, vodka and gin. Our diversified portfolio of alcoholic beverages, which includes the iconic brand, Canadian Club as well as premium Japanese innovation such as Koyomi and Roku Gin continue to generate volume growth.

We felt competitive pressures in some beer segments, including in our business in Samoa. This impact, along with the measles outbreak faced in the last quarter, caused challenging trading conditions in that region.

Our coffee business grew revenue and volume, benefiting from strong growth delivered in the grocery channel through the bean, capsule and ground segments. Our continued focus on in-market execution resulted in strong volume growth in national accounts.

Our Corporate & Services segment reported a $13.6 million earnings loss due to property sales and investments in group capabilities and IT platforms.

Now an update on the financials. Before I start this section, I'd like to go through a couple of accounting housekeeping matters. I'd like to remind you that there have been some adjustments to the financial statements as a result of the introduction of the AASB 16 lease accounting standard. Note that we have followed the modified retrospective approach in adopting the standard, which means that the standard has been applied to the current period only, and there's been no restatements to the financial statements of prior years, including 2018. What we have done in our financial report is provide note disclosures with the financial statements and other note disclosures to assist you in understanding the impact of the changes in our result. We've also included an Appendix to this presentation setting out all the impacts.

Additionally, and consistent with our reporting approach of the 2018 full year and half 1 '19 results, SPC has been treated as a discontinued operation in the FY '19 results and was not included in the segment performance of the presentation and operating and financial review. Finally, I'd like to remind you that the integration of the Alcohol & Coffee business across each geographic segment was not reflected in our FY '19 financial disclosure. As such, the reporting of the segment in 2019 was consistent with previous years. Going forward, our Alcohol & Coffee activities will not be reported as a separate segment.

Looking at the income statement now. Statutory net profit after tax increased by 34.2%, reflecting a $106.7 million after-tax impairment charge to the SPC business in 2018 and a $13.8 million after-tax gain from its sale in 2019. Ongoing NPAT increased by 1.4% compared to an ongoing EBIT increase of 0.8%. This was due to lower net finance costs resulting from reduced interest rates on Australian borrowings and higher interest rates on deposits held in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. The introduction of the AASB 16 lease accounting standard also resulted in an additional $14.8 million in net finance costs.

The taxation expense was in line with the previous year, with an ongoing effective tax rate of 28.6%. The non-trading items in 2019 were primarily associated with property sales, restructuring programs in Australian Beverages and underperforming noncurrent asset impairments. Overall, business return on capital employed was strong at 19.5%. We reported an increase of $107.1 million in working capital due to increased receivables arising from strong sales performance in the Australian Beverages and Indonesia business in December. Furthermore, PNG and New Zealand increased inventories to support their business growth plans.

Property, plant and equipment decreased by $29.3 million mainly due to a lower-than-normal level of CapEx in 2019. Furthermore, this result was also attributed to the increased depreciation arising from significant CapEx on the Richlands warehouse and on the affordable single-serve pack production line in Indonesia in 2018. Intangible assets increased by $10.3 million, with additions to software largely being offset by amortization expenses for the year. Currently, deferred tax liabilities increased by $68.6 million due to deferred tax assets arising from prior period impairments, which were realized as a result of the sale of the SPC business in 2019.

Capital expenditure in 2019 was $20.6 million lower than the outlook provided at our November Investor Day due to the deferral of payments of some projects in Australian Beverages, New Zealand and Indonesia into 2020. In Australian Beverages, the largest capital requirements came from the glass bottling line and additional value-added dairy and juice capacity at the Richlands facility in Queensland and an updated transport management system. New Zealand CapEx included the rollout of additional cold drink equipment and completion of the warehouse automation project in Auckland.

In Indonesia, we allocated capital towards the affordable small sparkling line in Surabaya, a project which we initiated last year. Additionally, we invested in a liquid sugar facility and in upgrading our SAP system. Papua New Guinea spend was on the construction of a new warehouse inlay. Corporate & Services CapEx spend is primarily in relation to cold drink equipment investment in Australia, information technology initiatives and human resources systems.

We reported an increase in free cash flow of $70.8 million on the prior year. Ongoing cash realization before the lease accounting charges -- changes declined slightly from 107% to 99.5%, mainly driven by increased requirements in working capital. Our balance sheet remains strong and continues being a long-term funding platform to support our growth aspirations. Our reported net debt has increased by $530 million due to the introduction of the new lease accounting standard. Excluding this impact, we actually reduced our net debt by $106.1 million to $1.2 billion due to improved ongoing free cash flows.

Ongoing EBIT interest cover increased from 8.8x to 9.7x, reflecting increased interest income from Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, partly offset by the inclusion of leasing interest in FY '19. Excluding the impact of the introduction of the new lease accounting standard, EBIT interest cover increased to 12.4x. Ongoing net debt-to-EBITDA, before the lease accounting changes, decreased from 1.5x in 2018 to 1.3x in 2019.

Finally, an additional finance update on our commodities outlook for 2020. I'd like to remind you again that raw commodities, as in before the cost of refining raw sugar or before the rolling cost for aluminum, represent less than 20% of our cost of goods sold. At our Investor Day in November, we said that we expected the cost of raw commodities in Australia and Indonesia to decrease by 5% and 6%, respectively. Based on the current hedges in place and current market rates, the cost of raw commodities now in Australian dollars is expected to decrease by 2.5% in 2020. However, for Indonesia, the cost of commodities in Indonesian rupiah is expected to decrease by around 10% in 2020.

That brings me to the conclusion of my presentation, and I'll now hand back to Alison to talk you through the sustainability updates and the outlook for 2020.

Alison Watkins

Thank you, Martyn. As many of you know, sadly, we'll be losing Martyn Roberts later this year. I am confident that we'll manage this transition smoothly. We have a very capable and experienced finance team, and we'll keep you posted as we conduct a search for Martyn's replacement, which is considering both internal and external candidates for the role.

As with previous results, I'd like to take a moment to discuss sustainability before I move on to our outlook. As you will have seen with the drivers of our long-term value proposition, we believe that our approach to sustainability and creating value for society, is completely integrated and consistent with the delivery of value to shareholders. This means that as we pursue growth, we do so through the lens of seeking positive impacts for our people, consumer well-being, customers, brand partners, the environment and our communities. We continue to work towards our 2020 sustainability goals, which fit within 4 drivers of long-term value: engaged people, committed partners, delighted consumers and better environment. In line with this integrated approach to value, our 2019 Annual Report will include, for the first time, performance against our 2020 sustainability goals.

One focus area I'd like to draw your attention to is our response to climate change. In 2019, Coca-Cola Amatil completed the third-party climate change risk and opportunity assessment out to 2050. This year, in our operating and financial review, you'll see an enhanced climate risk disclosure statement, which reflects the focus we have on improving our understanding of climate risk and the actions we can take towards adaptation and mitigation of climate risk. For example, considering additional investment in renewable energy and additional ways to improve water efficiency.

In addition to Amatil's climate risk assessment and action planning, The Coca-Cola Company has confirmed its science-based target initiative commitment to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2015 base year. The scope of this target is the same as the current drink in your hand emissions intensity scope in that it covers emissions from upstream activities relating to ingredients, packaging, manufacturing and logistics and downstream activities, including refrigeration. As a Coca-Cola bottling partner, Amatil's emissions are captured in this target under Scope 3 emissions. Amatil overall is a small percentage of total emissions included in this scope, we believe, under 5%. Nevertheless, this global commitment is providing a stretch for bottlers like us to consider additional ways to reduce emissions at the same time as we pursue growth opportunities. Our annual report will include more detail on our progress towards achieving the 2020 sustainability goals.

Turning now to outlook. We expect to deliver mid-single-digit earnings per share growth in 2020 and over the medium term. Our plans envisage higher earnings growth in the second half of 2020 than the first half. We remain on watch for flow-on effects on the economy of the bushfires in Australia and coronavirus. Group capital expenditure for 2020 is expected to be approximately $300 million. We expect a dividend payout ratio of over 80% over the medium term. Amatil dividends are expected to return to being franked in 2021 at above 50%. Finally, we expect our balance sheet to remain conservative with the flexibility to fund future growth opportunities. We're expecting to maintain a strong return on capital employed.

Thank you, and we're happy to take questions now.

Michael Simotas

First question for me is on the rapid acceleration in the volume trends in the Australia business. And it looks like you grew volumes by just under 3% in the second half. Can you talk a little bit about how that progressed over the course of the second half, and what sort of exit run rates you're looking at. And if you could put that in the context as well of your comment that growth at an EPS level is likely to be second half weighted in 2020 given that momentum that you've got, please.

Peter West

Yes, Michael, Peter West here. So I'll answer that question. So I have -- obviously, this is a subject, I have a lot of debate with my own team on. And I have a sort of a view on volume performance. When things are declining, people often say to you, that's the trend, and when it's growing, they'll say you have to lap that performance. And I have a view that you put certain activities in the market. And then as a result of that, you see the performance. And that's also with your competitors. So we did have a strong volume performance in the second half, and it was a very balanced performance. So we grew volume by 2.9%. That was also impacted by Queensland.

So if you exclude Queensland, we had 3.5%. So it's a very, very strong performance. If you go to the 2.9%, it was very balanced at a channel level. So our grocery business grew at roughly 3%. That's half of our business, so the other half was again very solid. We also executed the Share a Coke campaign. Coke was very strong, driven by No Sugar. We grew 2.4%. And the remainder of our portfolio grew a bit stronger off the back of strong energy performance. So we would say it was just a strong activation, and we look at all of our activation measures under red. We take a lot of the learnings from New Zealand, and then we saw the resulting benefit. So it was a strong performance.

I would say, we don't sort of feel that as an ongoing run rate because the category itself tends to grow around the 2% in volume. It's a highly competitive category. And the area that we really try to balance is the balance between both sparkling and stills, and we're also trying to balance the growth in the On-The-Go channel and to take the learnings from New Zealand so that it builds to the future. So we're trying to make sure we get the balance in the way that that growth -- but in tradition, we don't see that high level of growth at an ongoing category run rate. But it was a very strong second half performance.

Martyn Roberts

And Mike, it's Martyn here. Just to take the second part of your question about the second half, first half. Our plans haven't really changed since November when we called that out. So it's really about the timing of some marketing expenditure between the two halves and the two different years and some other sort of lumpy items within the P&L, but our plan hasn't changed. And yes, we've got some good results to trade over in Aus Bev, but we've also got other businesses as well with some of those timing issues.

Michael Simotas

Okay. And then second question from me, and apologies, it's not directly related to the result. Overnight, it looks like in Indonesia, the Ministry of Finance has approved an extension of excise to cover sugar-sweetened beverages. Is there any sort of color you can add on that, and what your plans to mitigate it will be?

Alison Watkins

Yes, Michael, I'll comment on that. So yes, you're right. It was raised as a possibility by the Minister of Finance yesterday. But look, I think you've got to put this in the context of excise taxes such as sugar or carbonated beverages are discussed quite regularly from -- in Indonesia. And I know since my time, there's always been a number of these sorts of topics on the agenda. We've found very much that the government in Indonesia is one that listens and considers the full implications. And certainly considers the impact on economies and investment and its other objectives.

So we understand from the conversation yesterday that it really was more in the spirit of floating some high-level options rather than a specific proposal at this stage. And we look forward to engaging in the kind of consultation process that we've seen the government want to work to before. So I think that's really all we can say at this stage. The Coca Cola system, obviously, has a lot of experience in responding to countries that make decisions or that consider introducing sugar taxes. And there's a lot of evidence on the Board, I guess, that certainly, if the objective is around addressing obesity or diabetes as an intervention, a sugar tax is not an effective one. And I think there are important considerations around the impact on employment and the economy more broadly as well, which I'm sure the Indonesian government will want to fully understand. So I anticipate that that will take some time to play through. And I know that we'll be very effectively engaged in that process.

Your next question comes from David Errington with Merrill Lynch.

David Errington

Martyn, can I ask just a couple of clarification questions on finance. And then I'd like to -- a broad question on Indo. The first 2 finance questions, can you -- Page 29 on your slide, the non-trading items after tax, it really does stand out there that there was a big increase. I think it was $11.5 million in the first half, and it's gone up to $25.7 million. I thought that most of the restructuring happened -- the Richlands thing happened in the first half. I was just a bit surprised why there was another $14 million of non-trading items in the second half. So can you call out what is in those trading items? And can you clarify your comment on at the end there, you said raw materials, I think, I can't remember what you said, I missed it, but you said it was 5% to 6% when you called it out at the Strategy. Then it was 2.5% in 2020. Can you clarify what your comments were on raw materials, please?

Martyn Roberts

Yes, let me just tackle that one first, David. So what I said was, at the Investor Day, we'd said a 5% reduction in Australia in raw materials, that's now going to be 2.5%. But conversely, in Indonesia, where we'd called out a reduction of 6% back in November, now that's going to be close to 10%. So the 2 probably net each other off.

David Errington

Why the big change in Australia, Martyn? What happened there in 2 months? What's -- I haven't followed the raw materials that closely, I must say. But what caused the big change there?

Martyn Roberts

Well, there's been some -- our hedges that we've taken out -- we took out quite a lot in the last couple of months, in the first couple of months of this year to make sure we're fully hedged for the rest of the year. Some of the rates have gone up. Certainly in Australia, you'll have seen the dollar came down a little bit. And then we've had some increases in aluminum and in PET as well.

David Errington

Okay. And the trading? I'm sorry, I apologize if I cut you off, sorry.

Martyn Roberts

No, no, no, that's fine. Non-trading items. So we did continue with some of our restructuring in Australia. As you'll have seen, we merged the Alcohol & Coffee business into the Australian business. There was a bit of restructuring that came out as a result of that. So there was a continuation of some of those restructuring costs through the second half. And then as we've called out, as we went through our year-end process, we did have a few small impairment items that we took to account, some small brands that we no longer use, et cetera, and did some housekeeping around some impairment as well in the second half. So there wasn't any kind of 1 major item in that, it was a whole bunch of more smaller one-off items.

David Errington

This won't be a bucket going forward, will it? I mean should you really be allocating these to the divisions, do you think? Or -- because it's -- I must say I don't like these non-trading buckets that sit there, I'd rather it be charged to the divisions. Is that a fair cop? Or do you think that's an unfair statement?

Martyn Roberts

Well, I mean, in terms of being charged to the divisions, we just take it centrally. It doesn't mean that they're not in divisions' budgets, et cetera. So don't take it that way. It's just the way we report it. But certainly, from 2020, we're not planning to have any net non-trading item costs. Our restructuring programs in Australia are pretty much settled in now. So that kind of program that we've been doing over the last few years, we don't envisage anything in 2020 or any of the other businesses. So you shouldn't expect to see any net non-trading item costs in 2020 at this stage.

David Errington

Okay. And the last one is Indonesia. I mean, Kadir, unfortunately, couldn't -- wasn't there in November. So we didn't really get to hear from him. And I was really pleased to see the Indonesian performance. I mean the last 2 or 3 years, it's been tough in Indonesia and probably PNG. You had some problems there. It looks to be you've really turned the corner this year in terms of your performance in terms of -- that slide on 26 is really positive in getting that volume. Can you basically just give a snapshot -- maybe, Alison, you can give a snapshot. It's to elaborate on what's happened in the last 6 months. And you called out in-market execution, overcoming challenges in PNG have been done. You also said that the marketing campaigns in coordination with the Coca-Cola Company are really resonating. This is really pleasing to hear. But with a lot of us with history of Coke, Indo is a very volatile market. You get one good year of honey and the next couple of years, it gets taken away from you. So can you give us a bit of an update as to, sugar tax aside, why this could be a sustainable period of good recovery of growth in Indo? Because I remember you saying you're fit for growth there. You've put a lot of CapEx there, you just need to get the things right. And this result shows that you may be getting it right. So could you give us a bit of elaboration as to -- can this be sustained going forward?

Alison Watkins

Yes. Thanks, David. Kadir and the team have done a sensational job, I think, along with our partners, The Coca-Cola Company. And I think that now with 7 quarters of consistent growth and growth that's been well in excess of the market because, of course, the market has been -- continued to be pretty subdued there overall. It really does give us a lot of confidence that we can grow independent of what's going on in the broader market. And really, you've got to go back to the starting point is there's so much white space up there for us because we do have so -- visual share really in the scheme of things.

Excluding water, I think we're probably at 17% or 18% share. If you include water, we're only about 8% share. The sparkling category is less than 5% share of volume. So there is tremendous upside through really sort of making sure that we are doing very well, what Kadir calls the full bundle, which is really about making sure we start with great consumer understanding and making sure that our brands are connecting with consumers and then really executing in a very sort of focused way. And I think the results that you've seen are very much a vindication of the way that we have taken the consumer work that we did with the Coke company back in 2018 and developed that full bundle approach.

First and foremost, really making sure that our sparkling brands, Coke, Fanta and Sprite, are connecting with consumers through some great marketing and really improving the availability. And so it's been -- for us, to see the sparkling category, and we are pretty much the sparkling category now with -- we now have KFC and Pizza Hut, we've taken on that customer, and that's really pretty much seen Pepsi exit the market. So we are pretty much that category. We need to drive that category. And we're seeing some really, really, really good encouragement there.

I think the other thing to call out is just the great work that's happening with our customers on the ground. We're focusing on the larger, what we call the gold and silver customers. We're using the wholesalers more effectively to reach some of those smaller customers who are important from an availability point of view but can be very high cost to serve, and we're just achieving much greater penetration of the customers where the volume opportunities are the greatest. And that's really delivering results. And then, I guess, the other thing is some of the innovation that we've -- the Sprite Sprite Waterlymon, which is sort of a lighter version of the Sprite; the Nutriboost, our dairy product up there. Those have been really successful. So yes, it's really, really encouraging. And I think, absolutely, we expect to be able to continue to drive growth in Indonesia.

Your next question comes from Larry Gandler with Crédit Suisse.

Larry Gandler

Two questions from me, Peter. First, on the Australian beverage category. You made a very strong comment saying that the trends are a function of what the businesses are doing. And one of the things I'm observing today in the category is it seems like despite customer concerns about sustainability and value, we are starting to see, with higher prices in the marketplace because of container deposit, we are seeing volume and price growth. I'm just wondering if that's sort of your observation that maybe the consumer seems to be embracing the category more of what's changing. Or is, really, this observation just my imagination?

Peter West

So thanks, Larry. So within the price for us for the year, certainly, the container deposit in Queensland was a significant change, and that obviously drives a price increase but it does show people's willingness to buy in that price increase that went through. And we saw a very different performance in Queensland between half 1 and half 2 for the overall performance. And we actually returned to having volume growth in Queensland in half 2. Within that price change, I'd say the market is still highly competitive, and we work really hard to drive the sort of price improvements that we have. So to get some rate realization on large cans was a lot of work. The reason that it's important for us is that we want to make sure that we minimize the sort of channel bleed so that we grow our small customers. And that we know that when we supply cans to our small customers, we also supply them the whole range and pack, and that drives up the revenue for both the customer and ourselves. So we really try to manage that carefully.

So I would say, it still remains very competitive in the marketplace. And I would say, what we looked at last year when the volume impact was very much on our activation measures, so we look at the cases in grocery, cases on floor, share of display, number of displays in store. In small stores, we look at our PQA execution, the number of stores, the growth that we have. And the reason that we took some confidence of the result was all of our activations measurements improved, and we believe our activation measurements is what leads to the improvement. And the fastest-growing segment of the market is that the diet cola part of the market. So nearly 40% of the total market in the measured market came from that. So that's the category. And I think our change on Coke No Sugar just shows that we've got a product that closely matches the core classic, and that continues to be our #1 focus for growth. And so when we look at diet cola, while we were disappointed in diet cola's performance, it's sort of less than 9% of our volume now. So it just lessens in drag. The work that we're doing to return to the silver packaging, we think, will actually help reduce the impact. But I'm probably not as focused on that as I am really driving No Sugar. And we know we've got a winner, and we know that we can activate it much better. So we still see quite a big opportunity on No Sugar.

Larry Gandler

Okay. Excellent. My next question is on Indo. Historically, we've seen some amazing operating leverage in that business. But I think it's occurred often when that business has been able to take price. It does not look like you're taking price in the market, high single-digit revenue and volume. I'm just wondering if you could talk maybe about some of the things that might kick some operating leverage. And if you can maybe discuss the inflation rate you're seeing other than raw materials for that business.

Alison Watkins

Maybe I'll make an overall comment and, Martyn, please jump in if you want to. But look, I would say the business has been substantially reengineered under the Indonesian strategy plan that we have that we've been following since 2014, such that, yes, it used to be a business that was very much around more premium products and a smaller scale business. We've really now seriously improved the productivity and reduced our costs, particularly the fixed cost base now is much lower than it used to be such that now the business is much more leveraged to volume, which has been a very deliberate choice by Kadir and the team because clearly, affordability in Indonesia is critical.

And where we've seen all the growth happen in Indonesia has been in the lower-priced products. There's always a lot of pressure. Tea and juice are two areas where we're currently making some price adjustments and seeing some really good volume responses as a result of that. So it's not a market where you would want to be relying on the price lever. It's a volume-driven market. And it's also a market where you want to have flexibility and a low-cost structure, which the productivity gains that we have achieved over the last 5 years give us now.

So I think we are in a much better place, as we say. It would be great to see the economy pick up somewhat. I know the Indonesian government are obviously investing heavily in infrastructure. The Indonesian president was here in Australia just last week, and it was really encouraging to hear his focus on continuing to attract more investment to an open economy. And we would be optimistic that the growth rates will pick up. Inflation continues to -- it certainly runs at higher levels than in our market. But we strive, and we've been successful in achieving offsetting productivity gains that mean that we are able to keep our costs well managed.

Martyn Roberts

Yes. The only thing I'd add is that the challenge in overall price for us has been a decline in the orange juice -- or juice category and our share within it, which has been traditionally a very high-priced product for us. So we have actually been able to get some price rises to stick in sparkling. However, the overall blended rate when you see the reduction in juice just meant that the average is netted out to somewhat of a flat result that you've noticed.

Your next question comes from Shaun Cousins of JPMorgan.

Shaun Cousins

Maybe just another question for you, Peter, on the spend. I recognize just on revenue per case, recognize it's competitive, but you're starting channel and product mix and then realized price, you're seeing them both down 0.1%. Why isn't that growing, given you've got a growth in route trade, you've got the price realization in cans. In terms of multi-can pack, I think you're down as much as 30% off at times rather than the traditional 50% off. When do you expect revenue per case to grow because these measures rather than container deposit scheme. And where have the price investments sort of been going that have been offsetting these positives that have played into the channel, product and realized price growth, please?

Peter West

Yes. So, Shaun, so from a price perspective, we obviously start with our own pricing plan of what we're trying to achieve and interacting with customers. But we also respond to where competitors are at. And it was highly competitive in the marketplace. And we do see a lot of everyday value offerings also appearing in the marketplace. So we try to balance our price premiumization relative to the competitive set. And we don't want to get that far ahead of the market from a value perspective that it harms the long term. And I think that's one of the lessons that we've got from the past.

And we do also see just the swings of some customers in and out and trading terms in and out that make marginal changes over the long term as well. So at a pricing level, if you sort of compare it to previous years, the year before was over 2% was in price. The year before was sort of 1.3%. So it's a significant improvement on the sort of the price investment that we have made in recent times. So I sort of see these price adjustments is something you have to do really carefully that you don't try and sort of harm yourself or the business to the long term. So we're very focused on it, and we do see pack and price hierarchy as a key way to do it. And we do try and manage the ROI of everything we do. So we do put a lot of effort but we try and manage it with sensitivity. It's why also that cost productivity just remains front and center to the business so that we can continue to drive the value proposition in the marketplace as well as our earnings performance.

The channel mix does become important, which is why we have taken the New Zealand learnings into account. And for us, we really celebrated the fact that we did grow in state immediate consumption. We had 9 years of decline on average of 5% per annum, and so to get back to growth. And as we do that, we do have to make sure that we're competitive on cans and water as we -- because you've got to lay the foundation and you've got to lay the trust with these customers. And then you can range 600 ml when you can range more brands where, ultimately, you're up-trading both the customer and the shopper. And so we were very deliberate in our price strategy in On the Go on cans so that we can grow the whole portfolio. So the second half of the year demonstrated that, that was the right thing to do. So we are trying to manage that channel leakage so that we get our portfolio and the total long-term benefit. And that's where we take the learnings that Chris has been able to achieve in New Zealand.

Shaun Cousins

Okay. That is helpful color. Maybe just on the Coke brand. Obviously, it was a strong sort of performance in the second half. Given the work, I'm sure you've looked at how you have cycled the share of Coke campaign. The previous time it was run, I think, it's quite a few years ago now. How did you go cycling that? And also just on sort of No Sugar -- or sorry, the diet and No Sugar categories, why don't you think you're growing share? Is it just diet? And do you think you can actually take the lead in that category from Pepsi MAX?

Peter West

So overall, in the diet segment, Shaun, we're market leader. We're nearly sort of 62% of the market. And it's the trade-off between the performance of No Sugar, which was double-digit increase versus the decline in diet. A lot of our diet users would be of my vintage, who have been with the brand for many years. And so it's got a very loyal customer base. In actual fact, in the diet segment, it would have the loyalist shoppers in the marketplace. So these are people who, if it's not there, they don't buy. So we've got to make sure that we balance the performance of diet, but it's really No Sugar that's demonstrated the ability to drive success. And that's where our efforts are, and we think that we can do a lot more in the performance of that.

In terms of Share a Coke, we have, for this year, Share a Coke 2.0 that we've got planned and locked in with the Coke company. We're very clear on our execution plans for 2020 on Share a Coke. I'd sort of remain balanced about the total performance of the category because we actually grew our total portfolio at a faster rate than Share A Coke. So if it was just to do with Share a Coke, we would have seen a disproportionate growth in cola, and not as much elsewhere where we still grew flavors in the second half by 1%. We had a very strong double-digit growth in energy. So I would say I'm very balanced that Coke -- Share a Coke was a very strong program. But if you go to our Christmas activation of Santa and the point-of-sale in-store and we do mystery shopper feedback in stores about how we execute Santa, and we really got positive feedback on those. So Share a Coke was part of it. But I would say it was the totality of the program that we had because we were very even in our performance across channel.

Shaun Cousins

Okay. That's helpful. And just a follow-on just on water. The second half water volumes were up 3.5%, but there's some commentary in the materials around underlying water growth of 0.6%. I recognize that's full year. Can we look at the second half water performance, say, that's what an underlying business can do when you -- once you're no longer cycling those unsound volumes to Officeworks and Peats Ridge? Or maybe just how do we think about maybe medium-term water volumes, given it doesn't have the challenges that sparkling has as a category to the same degree. So maybe just if you sort of infer those two numbers and how we should think about medium-term growth, please?

Peter West

Yes, I probably don't see the second half is necessarily going to be the run rate of water. Again, we grew water at a very similar rate to our overall performance in the second half, or a bit better than our overall performance in the second half. But I do think it's a category that we expect will be quite a change between still water to sparkling water. And it is one that we've seen this water category flatten out. And we do think this whole move to healthy hydration will continue, and it's probably going to move away from still as a category to more of sparkling. And that's why if you're in store, you'll see the big focus we're making on Mount Franklin Sparkling at the moment and what our sort of future plans are. So that level of performance in water in the second half we were pleased with. It was on the back of increased distribution in convenience and petrol, increased distribution in state IC. We held our share in retail. But we think this water category is going to be more of the growth in sparkling than still. And that's certainly what we've experienced in other markets of the world that we're trying to drive and replicate.

Your next question comes from Craig Woolford with Citigroup.

Craig Woolford

Just a quick one. What was your COGS inflation in FY '19? And if you can break that down between Australia and Indonesia.

Martyn Roberts

So in terms of commodities, Craig, so I think in Australia, it was around 2.3%, something like that. And Indonesia, I think it was around, I can't remember it, about 3%, something like that, so that we ended up. So it is quite a turnaround from 2019 into 2020, the numbers that I gave you earlier.

Craig Woolford

And are you fully hedged for FY '20? Or is there still some exposure?

Martyn Roberts

No, there's always still some exposure. We're probably between 75% and sort of low 80s percent hedging depending on which commodity you want to look at currently.

Craig Woolford

Okay. There's a suggestion that December was stronger. You called out the receivables balance was elevated. So the month of December must have been quite strong. What do you put that down to? Do you think -- were the patents were actually quite favorable for the business in Australia? And maybe a segue into this. I'm still a little puzzled why you've got a second half skew. Is it deliberate marketing investment in the first half that you didn't do in the first half of '19 because there was higher levels of investment in the first half of '19 anyway in both Australia and Indonesia?

Peter West

So, Craig, I'll talk about the December performance. So I would say, in general, in supermarkets, there was a very strong performance across all our major customers, and they enjoyed a really successful December from where we sit and the category was very buoyant on the back of it. So the category performance in December was one of the strongest that we've seen for quite a while. So that -- we then -- we're also happy with the performance that we saw outside of grocery, which we think is a lot of the initiatives that we've been working on, on the accelerated growth plan. But it was a very strong December. I'd say it's been a little bit tempered with just seeing the fire impact in January. And so, for us, very quickly, we have a look at past events, and we're able to sort of draw some pretty quick conclusions as to what we think would happen. And it played out to what we thought, which is you tend to see a reduction in water, and you tend to see an impact in frozen.

So January, in the marketplace in retail was probably a bit the reverse. It was a bit soft. And what you also saw was lots of these TAMs that just trade incredibly were impacted. So when you have a place like Batemans Bay where people don't get there, then you see reductions of 70%, 75%. And for retailers, it just sort of depends whether they have stores there as to whether they are actually impacted in the results. So I would say December was amazing from just the general marketplace, and then we've seen a general softness in January. For us, we don't sort of see it as material to our full year, but the category was weaker in January.

Martyn Roberts

And, Craig, I can't give you too much more color on the half 2, half 1 split. As I say, we have our monthly budgets, and we do have some specific marketing activations that will happen in the first half, plus there's also some noise in the P&L, as always. As you go through, there's some movements in container deposit scheme provisions, et cetera, from half 1, half 2. But that's how our detailed plans are working out. And that's what we're looking to -- but we're still sticking to our full year guidance of mid-single-digit earnings per share growth, that's for sure.

Craig Woolford

Okay. And lastly, just a quick one on cost savings. What cost savings should we see from Richlands in 2020?

Peter West

So the net impact this year in terms of them being over was $5 million to our plan. As we head into this year, we start to have increased depreciation come through of about $1 million. And then there is some inflation on the side. So we're targeting around about the sort of $3.5 million savings in Richlands. We're really happy with its performance. So as we got to December, the automation that exists in the warehouse where we take product from the manufacturing and fully automate it through a high-crane area. Then we also pick for route to an automated system, and it's working well and the team have got on top of that. We also have a glass line there that, again, as we've bedded that down. So that's the sort of focus. We think we're on track for delivering that at Richlands. And we're sort of -- the investment that we made, I think, is now coming through in terms of the long-term vision of that site.

Your next question comes from Andrew McLennan with Goldman Sachs.

Andrew McLennan

I've got two questions. One on alcohol and then on New Zealand. The Alcohol & Coffee division has seen a nice acceleration into the second half. And given that it's not going to be disclosed separately anymore, I'm just wondering how you're seeing the next 12 months' growth outlook for that division so we can sort of expect -- anticipate what to expect as it gets allocated across the other divisions. Do you expect the sort of 15% earnings growth rate to be sustained over 2020? And are there any big innovations in alcohol that we should be keeping an eye out on?

Alison Watkins

Well, maybe I'll just make an overall comment, Andrew, and then I'll ask Peter, who's really taken on responsibility for the majority of the Alcohol & Coffee business, to comment more specifically. But in integrating the Alcohol & Coffee categories into our geographies, we certainly -- our ambition for earnings growth, so that sort of double-digit growth overall from those categories across the group, is unchanged. And that's absolutely an imperative for us to achieve our shareholder value proposition and underpins the mid-single-digit promise. So in allocating it and handing those targets to Peter and Chris and, to a lesser extent, to Kadir, they're very consistent with continuing to achieve that kind of double-digit earnings growth target. Peter, would you like to comment on how you are seeing in Australia...

Peter West

Andrew, yes, well, certainly, the brief that Alison and Martyn has given me was from an Aus Bev perspective, was low single-digit EBIT growth. And now he's alcohol, which is double digit. So the merger of the 2 is the target in the brief. I would say, if you look at last year's results and what gives us confidence has been Canadian Club and its continued success in the marketplace. I think the campaign that was put together over there really resonated with people. And so, for us, it's an area of continuing to drive availability. There's some nice learnings that I think as you then look from the sort of soft drinks experience as you then look at these categories of where you think the opportunity is. So we're growing at a faster rate on Zero for things like Canadian Club and Jim Beam, but there's still enormous headroom relative to other categories. So we see the performance of sort of No Sugar and No Sugar acceleration playing out as a real opportunity in our RTD business.

In the spirits side, again, Beam have done a really nice job with the House of Suntory and how we manage that and execute in the marketplace. So I think the partnership is really strong. There's a really capable team. And I think there's an ability, which is to take the learnings that we've got collectively to implement. And then, I would say, like we've seen this year in the sort of soft drink side of the business is what we plan at an account level gets executed at the field. And I think by being in one business, it just becomes a sort of a more seamless execution. So the real focus to drive the businesses, the absolute executional focus that we have, and the consistency of what our plans are to when you walk into a store. That's exactly what you're seeing is what we're trying to do.

Andrew McLennan

Okay. And it's another from your commentary around RTDs. You are developing a plant to contest the -- Americans refer to the hard seltzer. Product category -- obviously, taxation is different in Australia. But is that sort of where you're looking to evolve some products?

Peter West

Right at the moment, it's not really playing out as any major play in the market. There's been a lot of innovation that's sort of been presented on hard seltzer. I personally think that the category will continue to grow over time, but there is an introduction that is required. Everyone is looking at plans in hard seltzer. We think that we've got offerings already with Canadian Club that blur some of that line. And so the types of things that we bring on Canadian Club and the types of innovation, we think, were actually well positioned. So the key discussions that we have with our brand partners is the things that we can expand under our current offerings rather than just the new stuff that you have to then introduce the whole concept of what a hard seltzer is. But that need and that blurring of category lines are certainly happening.

Andrew McLennan

Yes. It's like a really obvious opportunity, not to say it's going to be easy. My second question is just in relation to New Zealand & Fiji and sort of the opposite story. I guess in a way to alcohol and coffee, where we've seen momentum to slow somewhat in the second half. And I'll just look back to the strategy day where there has been a very strong execution and 5-year growth plan, which has come to an end in New Zealand & Fiji. How should we think about this? You've been effectively planning this to be single-digit EBIT growth for some time. It made it there, unfortunately, in the second half. I'm just wondering the sort of the high single-digit, low double-digit EBIT growth phase over? Or is there more innovation to come here to drive that growth back up?

Alison Watkins

Well, Andrew, you're a tough taskmaster, that's for sure. We're incredibly proud about our New Zealand business. And of course, they have -- in the context of the overall Coca-Cola system, they are absolutely held up as an outstanding example of a developed market. So they've consistently delivered great growth and very much driven by their focus on small stores and on brand Coke, and that's something that I think you're starting to see Peter and his team replicate here in Australia, and it's very exciting. So I can assure you that Chris and the team in New Zealand, they have recalibrated and set another 5-year stretching ambition, having accomplished what they set out for their -- what they call their journey through to 2020. And everything that we see from them suggests that they will continue the same kind of momentum that we've seen. So that will continue to defy the odds, I think, for a developed market.

Fiji has been a little bit more challenging this year -- or in 2019. And we've seen a little bit more of a difficult economic environment there. There's been quite a bit of pressure on cash flow for our customers. And so there have been some constraint. We were pleased with the way they -- that the team there finished the year. The other thing is that we now -- Chris is working through with our Fiji and Paradise Beverages team and the Fiji and nonalcoholic team how we will bring those 2 businesses closer together. We do serve many of the same customers, and we see some opportunities there to operate more as an integrated unit. So I think there's also some exciting opportunities there to transfer some of the learnings and really continue to serve our Fijian customers very, very well.

Your next question comes from Richard Barwick from CLSA.

Richard Barwick

I've got another question for Peter. You sort of mentioned before, I think, that 2% volume growth was, I guess, a long-term or a wider-spread category expectation. Is that your thinking for the category into -- across FY '20 and into '21? Are you seeing anything that will offset that? And, I guess, is that sort of the yardstick we should be measuring you guys on to beat that as a minimum? Or that's sort of the target?

Peter West

Well, I'd say, to hit low single-digit EBIT growth, we need volume growth. And that's the sort of, therefore, the volume growth to leverage a system like this. When you -- in working with the Coke company and the accelerated growth plan, what we do is we try to look at our forecast growth by category, and what the sort of expectations are. So that's why from a Must Win perspective, we've very much said the performance of cola and, in particular, No Sugar. It's why in water -- but in particular, in water, we expect it to be in sparkling. And then the importance of the Double Down categories for us to achieve that growth.

And if you go to the performance of the second half, the thing that sort of tipped it up to the 2.9% growth was actually the double-digit growth on energy and dairy. And so having those categories that we build for the long term are really important. And so getting that portfolio mix -- so the accelerated growth plan on the category forecast and what underpins it, we're very along with our brand partners. And then that drives the innovation that we try to bring to market as well as the investments that we're making. So that's the sort of ambitions that we have. We then unlock activities and marketing investment behind that.

Richard Barwick

So when you talk of innovation, where -- if anywhere, does acquisitions fit into this?

Peter West

So I think the starting point is we've prioritized brand Coke. And in particular, just the reigniting the growth momentum on that brand is our absolute priority. And then we continue to look at any of the acquisition opportunities that would fill portfolio gaps. In saying that, I'd say, our current portfolio, we think we're really well balanced. And we, therefore, sort of that's where we're probably, but we remain open to opportunities in the marketplace. But you'd say, our portfolio today is well balanced.

Richard Barwick

Okay. And then last one, just thinking about the volume growth that you have been seeing. I mean, it's been criticized in the past of not attracting enough new -- or young adults or new drinkers to the category, particularly within sparkling and brand Coke. What can you tell us there in terms of what success, or otherwise, have you had?

Peter West

So I'll talk, firstly, to market share, and then I'll talk a little bit to how we see the drinker profile. So from a market share, when you go to our growth, we had more growth in what we'd say is the unmeasured market. So when we spoke about in the presentation the sort of share performance, that's a measured market. The Coke company look at market share across their 40 largest markets in the world, and they make an assessment between the measured market and the unmeasured market. And from that piece of work, it would say that whilst we were down in the measured market, we grew share in the unmeasured market. And that overall, we were up by sort of 0.1%. With my own team, I don't get them to spend a lot of time doing that work because I'd rather them figure out how to sell more volume and what are the activities that are required. But that would certainly reinforce the small stores focus that we're putting is the right to get the volume share.

The critical thing in terms of recruiting new drinkers is actually how you activate in On the Go and how you activate with food. What we see is we see dramatic differences in drink incident and volume if people bundled with food. So if I took a gold customer and I don't bundle in one that I could see anywhere between a 25% to 30% difference in their volume performance. And when we take over large customers, a combination of the power of our brands and what we understand about drink incident management, we drive anywhere from a 25% to 40% increase in revenue when we've won major accounts, which is a pretty significant change for our customers when we do it. When you add those things together, the -- certainly, the information that the Coke company would be is that we've done a good job at recruiting people to the brand, and we did a particularly good job in December where you have light buyers coming to the category. We're very clear on light buyers. For example, if we looked at our major customers, we're very clear about which stores recruit light buyers. And it's about 50% of the stores recruit the majority of the light buyers. And so we're very clear on how we activate it to recruit light buyers. And part of the reason that we had that success is we recruited more light buyers than our competitors.

Your next question comes from Phillip Kimber with Evans & Partners.

Phillip Kimber

Maybe a first question for Martyn. I was just trying to get a better handle on the net interest line, which doesn't look like it's moved much -- too much versus pcp. But you've obviously got AASB 16 versus the pcp, which didn't. So if I strip out the impact, it looks like it's dropped over $20 million this year versus last year. Can you sort of talk to -- I mean, is that all just -- and your debt hasn't changed that much. So is it really just rights? Or are you getting a significantly higher interest revenue out of Indonesia and PNG than you would have previously? Maybe if you could just give a bit more color around the move in net interest.

Martyn Roberts

Yes. Thanks, Phil. Yes, you're right. So you need to strip out $14.8 million of the AASB 16 from that. So yes, underlying, it was an excellent result. And I'd say our treasury function did a really outstanding job last year on 2 fronts. I'd say, probably, sort of purposely moving more of our Australian debt into a variable nature whenever we have the opportunity because we sort of foresaw reduced interest rates. So you had a reduction in average interest rates on our Australian book with where we benefited from.

You're absolutely right as well. Our deposits in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, we did manage to get some higher rates on our deposits up there. So you put those 2 things together, that was the main reason for the decrease in interest cost or net interest cost. Our average net debt was a little bit lower over the year when you look at the balance month by month. So we did benefit a little bit from that. But the majority was from reduced interest rates in Australia and increased rates for our deposits in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Phillip Kimber

And so then how should we think about it like on a post AASB basis going forward? Is '19 a good guide? Or I mean, you've got a pretty high dividend payout rate, so you're probably not going to have a massive change in that debt number. There's more rate reductions to come through. I guess how should we think about that line?

Martyn Roberts

Yes. I wouldn't want to be predicting interest rates, Phil. And that's why we have hedging in place and those kind of things, albeit counters what I said before. But, look, our net debt, we will have a little bit of a benefit in 2020 from somewhat of a continued tax holiday in Australia as a result of the realization of the disposal of SPC. So that will have a small benefit. But withstanding that, our net debt should remain at reasonable levels. So whether we can extract higher interest rates in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, that's to be seen. Certainly, base rates in Indonesia are coming -- have been coming down. And Papua New Guinea, I wouldn't like to predict anything in Papua New Guinea, to be honest. So we'll see how it plays out. But yes, underlying net debt will probably be a little bit lower, and we'll see what happens with interest rates.

Phillip Kimber

Sure. And then my follow-up question just be on the COGS impact. I mean, 4 months ago, Australia was going to be a 4% to 5% reduction in hedge rates, and now it's 2.5%. Obviously, you've been hedging over those last 4 months. That suggests, and you can see it in the spot prices, that some -- maybe your commodity products like sugar and PET have really started to increase. So as we roll through the year, I mean, are we expecting, as you hedge more and more, that benefit's going to get smaller? And at what point does it actually become a drag and you start actually facing higher commodity costs? Is that a CY '21 issue?

Martyn Roberts

Well, I mean, the number that we provided to you is a mixture of the hedge rates we've got in place, which, as I said earlier, is take an average of about 75%, something like that of our needs for 2020 and the spot prices as of today. We'll continue to, obviously, increase our hedging as we move through the year. So I don't know what they're going to look like going forward. But in 2021, we're probably -- we've probably got 30%-odd hedged already, but that's still widely open to see what happens. And as we know, these commodities can move all over the place so there will be increasing our hedging for '21 as we move through '20. So we get to a stage by the end of this year that will be, again, sort of 70% hedged for '21. So -- but I wouldn't want to be giving you a prediction around commodity prices for 2021, that's for sure.

Phillip Kimber

But it's sugar and PET that have been the ones that have been running -- [indiscernible] that have been the biggest impact for your benefit to come down over the last 4 months?

Martyn Roberts

Well, aluminum as well has sort of moved a little bit. So, I mean, our hedging at the moment, you would say on aluminum is lightly above market price. For PET, our hedging is slightly above market price. But for sugar, we're slightly below. So you've got a blended average there. So...

Your next question comes from Ben Gilbert with UBS Investment Bank.

Ben Gilbert

Just first one for me -- quick on the first one. Just on Corporate & Services, how are you thinking about that number for 2020?

Martyn Roberts

Yes. Thanks, Ben. So it bottomed out, I would say, would be the way I would describe it. So as you would have seen, we've had quite a number of movements in that over the last couple of years with changes in our property portfolio and some of the investments we've made in our group office and IT platforms, et cetera. But the way we're thinking about that is that, that's certainly bottomed out now. And there certainly shouldn't be any worse in 2020 than what it was in 2019.

Ben Gilbert

And just a second one for me. I'm a little bit confused here and apologies, I know this has been asked a couple of times. But to call out this slightly, will the second half higher growth versus the first half is going to be a reasonable change. So you're not thinking like 4 and 6, say? And if we just look at everything you're saying around, you should get a bit more of a benefit of the first half around financing, a bit more of a benefit first half around COGS. You're cycling an 11-odd percent decline in Aussie ex the AASB impact in the first half. You've done obviously a great job around the momentum there through the second half. Indo, you're cycling a softer number in the first half as well. [indiscernible] and Fiji is going to be a bit tougher. I'm just quite confused around why you're expecting such a skew. And then you saw an effect. You obviously had a crack at December as well. Is there anything I should give us -- and I know you talked to some phasing on marketing and some provisioning around the container deposit scheme. Just doesn't quite reconcile with everything else you're saying. It seems like you're leaving ourselves a lot of hard work for the second half, when in theory, it looks like the first half's been set up to be a pretty strong result, January one-off impacts notwithstanding.

Martyn Roberts

Yes. Look, I can't give you any more sort of color than I've given. What I would say is that, clearly, we gave that guidance before, the impact of the bushfires in January that Peter was talking about. So absent that, what I can say is from a trading perspective, it's not wildly different first half, second half. It's more the underlying cost base that's moving. So from a hard-to-do perspective, I wouldn't describe it as any different between half 2 and half 1. It's more our underlying costs, marketing expenditure, and as I said, some movements in provisions, et cetera, like that. If that helps.

Ben Gilbert

Is provision to be -- is the provision be -- what's the biggest bucket around cost? Is it just marketing, phasing of marketing in Australia and Indo or...

Martyn Roberts

Yes, I'm not going to give you any more color than I've given you, Ben, sorry.

We are out of time for today, and unfortunately, cannot take any further questions. I'll now hand back for closing remarks.

Martyn Roberts

Thanks very much, and thanks again, everyone, for joining the results briefing this morning. It was great to have your questions. As I said earlier, Ana's really not feeling very well today, so please feel free to call me directly if you have any questions during the course of the day, and I look forward to speaking to you all probably over the next couple of days and seeing some of you as well over the coming weeks. So with that, I'll conclude the call, and thank you, and have a good day.