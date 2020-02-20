Seeing Value In Spirit Airlines

We take a deeper look at this transportation stock that just saw its first insider purchase in 2020 in the paragraphs below.

The airline has no impacts from the coronavirus outbreak in China or Boeing's 737 Max debacle. Profits should be bolstered by falling jet fuel prices as well.

Today, we take a look at Spirit Airlines (SAVE). The stock seems cheap and recently had an insider purchase of just over $200,000 of new stock last week. We provide an investment analysis on this transportation stock and how I am targeting this name for a 15% return over the next seven months in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Spirit Airlines is headquartered just north of me in Miami being located in Miramar, Florida. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The stock trades for approximately $44.00 a share and sports a market capitalization. The shares have behaved well since late summer but still closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Two Factoids Of Note:

The company is primarily a domestic concern. Therefore, it has no exposure to China or Asia where the coronavirus outbreak is having a big impact on travel.

Second, the airline's fleet consists of various Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) models (approximately 145 single-aisle planes), so hasn't been impacted by Boeing's (BA) 737 Max debacle.

Valuation:

On February 5th, the company reported earnings of $1.24 a share. Revenues came in a tad under $970 million for the quarter, growth of just over 12% on a year-over-year basis. Both numbers were in line with expectations.

The company made $5.09 a share in FY 2019. The current analyst consensus is for around $5.70 a share in profits in FY 2020. It should be noted estimates vary significantly as one would expect with a cyclical industry. Revenue growth is projected to come in the mid-teens for FY 2020. The stock currently trades at 8.6 times trailing earnings and 7.7x consensus forward earnings. This is slightly a higher valuation than Delta Air Lines' (DAL). However, Delta has exposure to Asia, Boeing and is expected to have flattish earnings growth in FY 2020 on a four percent rise in revenues.

Analyst Commentary & Insider Activity:

Analysts have mixed opinions on Spirit Airlines at the moment. The current median analyst price target is just under $50.00 a share. After fourth-quarter results were posted, both Credit Suisse ($47 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($48 price target) reissued Hold ratings on SAVE. However, Buckingham ($57 price target, up from $53 previously), Citigroup (NYSE:C) ($52 price target, up from $48 previously), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) ($55 price target, up from $49 previously) and Cowen & Co. ($56 price target, up from $50 previously) all reiterated Buy ratings and upward price target revisions on Spirit Airlines. In the first insider activity of 2020, a director bought $216,200 worth of new shares on February 13th.

Verdict:

The company has done a good job controlling costs which gives it an advantage against the major domestic airlines.

Obviously, the 20% drop in oil prices, and the corresponding decline in jet fuel costs, is a tailwind for the entire airline industry. The company has significant growth planned in the years ahead as well.

With a valuation of under eight times forward earnings, good growth prospects, minor insider buying and falling jet fuel prices acting as a tailwind to profits, the risk/reward on SAVE seems favorable at current prices.

Option Strategy:

I don't view SAVE as a 'home run' stock, so my focus is to target the stock as a good solid single. I just established a small buy-write position in SAVE Wednesday, employing the option strategy outlined here. Using the September $45 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $38.30 to $38.50 range (net stock price - option premium). This strike has decent liquidity. This strategy provides some amount of downside risk and provides a potential just over 15% return over a just over seven-month duration even if the stock moves little from current trading levels.

