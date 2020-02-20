Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 02/18/2020

The public Quick and Dirty series will use BVs from 9/30/2019 until each mortgage REIT covered in the series has reported earnings for Q4 2019.

Prices are from 02/18/2020 before the market closed. Trailing book values are as of 9/30/2019, our subscriber research uses estimates of current book value.

The ideal method utilizes current estimated book values, but using trailing book values is quick, and it still provides enough information to enhance decisions.

We use this series to compare the latest share price with the trailing book value per share.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price-to-book value ratios. Using a mortgage REIT's book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

If you see several mortgage REITs trading at 15% or greater discounts to book value, you should expect comparable mortgage REITs to also trade at material discounts to book value. If a few are trading at premiums, while others trade at huge discounts, it usually represents an opportunity.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (DX) Dynex Capital (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (EFC) Ellington Financial (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT) Granite Point Mortgage Trust

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We are using the total book value per share under GAAP. It includes intangible assets, but those are relatively rare.

We also correctly handled preferred equity. If you're seeing a value that is dramatically different than what we are presenting, the most common cause is a failure of the other tool to properly handle preferred equity. We are regularly challenged on these numbers, but we are consistently right.

Ratings

We have upcoming public articles on ARR and NLY. Those will be published over the next week or so.

Our current view on ARR is summed up in the index card below:

Our current view on NLY is summed up in the index card below:

You'll see the full articles on the public side soon. If you're not already following us, please click the "Follow" button beside my name to get an alert when those articles are published.

Current Outlook on Macro Factors

Several mortgage REITs have already reported. Most of them are reporting gains to book value. The largest gains were reported by AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY). As Scott Kennedy noted following AGNC’s announcements, it appeared management was a little optimistic in their estimates. It appears he was precisely on point. When AGNC provided an update on its performance for the month of January, the fund's book value had dipped.

We want to focus on an even larger picture item though. We want to look at the spreads agency-focused mortgage REITs are using to make money. The picture will be a little confusing at first, but we will walk readers through it:

The change shown in the green box is very important. If the values are positive numbers (which would be black), AGNC is more likely to report an increase in book value per share.

If the numbers are negative (which is red, like 7 of the 8 numbers in the box), then a decrease in book value per share is more likely.

So how do we reach the value in the green box? Subtract the value in the purple box from the value in the brown box.

For instance, 95 (brown box) minus 113 (purple box) equals negative 18 (green box).

This is an important concept to understand for the macro environment. Here is the simple way to remember it:

Small number in the brown box? More likely to see losses in the future. Big number in the brown box? More likely to see gains in the future.

Is it really that simple? You bet it is. Let’s take an example from 2018 for comparison:

We all know that most mortgage REITs saw book value plunge between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. We also saw share prices plunge. While some decline in prices was easily warranted due to the change in share prices, the market dramatically overcorrected. Consequently, we’ve seen values bounce much higher since late in Q3 2019.

We’ve got one more aspect to draw your eyes to. Looking at the bottom part of the chart, the bottom section is called “Agency 30 Year Option Adjusted Spreads”. We want to highlight that the values in that section were quite low for a solid year. The market can remain irrational for a prolonged period of time. We predicted that these spreads would eventually widen, but it took several quarters for that to happen.

If the market were efficient, it would react to tight spreads by giving mortgage REITs a lower price-to-book ratio. It would also react to large spreads (such as the purple box) by giving mortgage REITs a higher price-to-book ratio. Does that happen? No. Most mortgage REITs set their 52-week low in the last days of August or the early days of September. However, that wasn’t just the lowest price, it was also the lowest price-to-book ratio! In essence, the market did precisely the opposite of what it should.

What is Wrong With The Market?

When the values are gradually tightening quarter after quarter (numbers getting smaller), the mortgage REITs will usually have reported several quarters of solid book value performance. Seeing the last several quarters of strong book value performance combined with the high dividend, many retail investors jump into the sector. They see it as a sign that the “company is doing great” and “knows how to win in this environment”. The collective buying activity pushes the price-to-book ratios higher, and the mortgage REITs will often begin issuing new shares, since they trade at a premium. We can’t predict exactly where that will happen, but we can figure out where it is most likely. Calls to sell near the top are met with derision from investors who don’t understand what has happened or what is likely to happen.

On the other hand, when the numbers are getting bigger each quarter, it means most mortgage REITs will be reporting losses in book value. Investors see the decline and start accusing the mortgage REITs of being “Ponzi schemes” or “just returning book value”. They focus in on the last few quarters and forget the rest. As they run for the exits, the price-to-book ratios become very low. This is where we like to open positions, because we know the odds of future book value losses are lower. If the book value losses stop, we see price-to-book ratios soar higher. However, buying at this point means going directly against the crowd.

Our Strategy

We explained our mortgage REIT investing techniques in the article "CWMF: A Brief Guide to Residential Mortgage REITs":

Share price movements include both a fundamental element and a random (or emotional) element. The best way to think about this is to imagine a human walking a dog.

The human represents the fundamental value.

The dog represents the share price.

Many investors pretend that the leash is short. They imagine this:

However, we’ve found that the leash is quite long.

The human and the dog can become materially separated for a while. The size of the separation can vary quite substantially. Consequently, it can be difficult to predict which direction the dog is going to walk. This causes investors to focus only on the dividend and claim that the path of the dog “is random”. They don’t realize that the sustainable dividend level is also tied to the path of the human.

The best possible scenario for a trader is one where the other investors believe the share price to be random.

The reality of mortgage REIT investing looks like this:

Imagine lower prices to the right and higher prices to the left.

If the human turns right, all the dogs are likely to move right.

If the human turns left, all the dogs are likely to move left.

If the human doesn’t turn, that dog is unlikely to go much further right.

This is the fundamental key at the heart of understanding mortgage REIT price movements. They can appear “random” at times, but they will usually stay within a given range from the fundamental value.

We don’t want to utilize these shares as long-term investments. We can only make very rough predictions about the path the human (fundamental value) will take in the future. We don’t want to risk our money on predicting the path of the human. Instead, we simply want to predict that the gap between the human and the dog will shrink. Whether the gap shrank because of the dog returning or the human taking a step towards the dog, we only care about the size of the gap.

Trading

We see the preferred shares as a superior option for investors hunting for a long-term buy-and-hold investment. The preferred shares carry slightly lower yields but have substantially less risk. Investors who don't care about the risk level are taking excessive risks for very marginal expected returns.

We utilize the common shares as a trading investment because many investors in the sector don't understand how to project current book values or how to evaluate the spreads between mortgage rates and hedging rates. Our outlooks on the common shares should be seen as a view on the potential for trading opportunities.

Conclusion

When we place these trades, we’re using more than the trailing book value. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share. Those estimates give us better information on where the value is today, rather than relying on past values. We’re thrilled to have Scott Kennedy joining The REIT Forum as a key author for the service. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap, since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

We’re not suggesting mortgage REITs for the buy-and-hold investors due to the risk from swings in interest rates. However, we do enjoy buying mortgage REITs when they trade at exceptionally large discounts to book value. The strategy has been exceptionally successful for us because it capitalizes on having superior information on book value estimates and knowledge of historical price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this piece: Bearish on NLY and Neutral on ARR.

Note: ARR is pretty close to the top of our neutral range, so it could dip into the bearish territory by the time we publish.

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH, MITT, CHMI, AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B, TWO-D, ARR-B, NLY-F, ARR-C, AGNCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.