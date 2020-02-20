The Asset Allocator: The Cost Of Criminalizing Innovation (Podcast)

Summary

Did Michael Milken, who after 30 years of has received a presidential pardon, unleash “corporate raiders” and sell people “junk,” as his detractors claimed?

Or did he expand the means by which to raise capital through private-equity financing and the mainstreaming of high-yield debt?

While Milken took the fall for the alleged “decade of greed,” society has paid a big toll through a secular decline in economic growth and the penalization of financial innovation.