The Asset Allocator: The Cost Of Criminalizing Innovation (Podcast)
Did Michael Milken, who after 30 years of has received a presidential pardon, unleash “corporate raiders” and sell people “junk,” as his detractors claimed?
Or did he expand the means by which to raise capital through private-equity financing and the mainstreaming of high-yield debt?
While Milken took the fall for the alleged “decade of greed,” society has paid a big toll through a secular decline in economic growth and the penalization of financial innovation.
The main public claims against Michael Milken back in 1990 are today mainstream and widely understood as beneficial, whereas the technicalities that sent him to prison and banned him from the financial industry remain as opaque today as then.
This podcast (8:01) argues that criminalizing innovation not only took a financial genius out of commission, but sent a signal to other would-be innovators not to be overly creative. It may even have reduced economic growth and cost you your job.