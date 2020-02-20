Jounce Therapeutics: An Attractive Immunotherapy Pick For 2020

Investors should consider risks such as R&D failure and licensing risks.

The company has sufficient funds to sustain its operations until the end of 2020.

Today, we will study why Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) is an attractive pick in 2020.

Company overview

Jounce Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies targeting different immune cell types within the tumor microenvironment. The company is leveraging its Translational Science platform for identifying, developing, and advancing first-in-class immunotherapy programs. The company is also studying predictive biomarkers to identify the population most likely to benefit from the company’s drugs.

The company’s lead asset, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody targeting ICOS (Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator), a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in many solid tumors. The company is studying two development pathways, based on clinical evidence, to advance the study of vopratelimab.

How vopratelimab works in solid tumor indications?

Vopratelimab’s mechanism of action involves CD4 biology, which is distinct from PD-1 inhibitors and CD8 pathways.

In the case of a resting CD4 cell, which has not been activated or has not encountered any antigen, there's a low level of ICOS receptor. However, the cells become primed or activated after they encounter tumor antigens. The cells start expressing more ICOS receptors on the cell surface. Vopratelimab can potentially amplify the functionality of these primed CD4 cells. This amplification, in turn, can benefit patients not currently responding sufficiently to existing immunotherapies.

Jounce Therapeutics has identified a pharmacodynamic biomarker, ICOS hi CD4 cell, capable of tracking clinical benefits associated with Vopratelimab. The company has also identified a tumor RNA signature at baseline in patients, which can, in turn, predict ICOS hi CD4 T cells.

Vopratelimab demonstrated deep and durable responses in terms of tumor reduction in the first-in-humans study.

Patients with a greater number of ICOS hi CD4 cells also saw overall survival and progression-free survival benefits.

Vopratelimab’s innovative mechanism of action can make it a promising treatment option in solid tumor indications.

Jounce Therapeutics is currently studying Vopratelimab in Phase 2 EMERGE and SELECT studies.

EMERGE trial is deploying inducer hypothesis or inducer combinations, where the company is using agents such as Ipilimumab, or CTLA-4 inhibitors with vopratelimab. These agents are known to have a positive impact on ICOS hi CD4 cells. Jounce Therapeutics is using a predictive biomarker capable of predicting the occurrence of ICOS hi cells.

Jounce Therapeutics commenced the EMERGE trial in June 2019. Here, the company is studying the combination of ipilimumab and vopratelimab in PD-1 experienced NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) indication. The company expects clinical and biomarker data in the second half of 2020 from at least 40 NSCLC patients in the trial.

The company is also working to initiate a Phase 2 predictive biomarker-based study, SELECT, by mid-2020. The company is enrolling immune-oncology therapy-naïve patients in this trial. The company anticipates interim clinical data from this trial in mid-2021.

There are other promising early-stage assets in the company’s pipeline.

Besides vopratelimab, Jounce Therapeutics’ investigational PD-1 inhibitor, JTX 4014, has already completed the Phase 1 trial and is ready for entering Phase 2.

The company’s investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, JTX-1811, is designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. T regulatory cells are a subset of T cells that work to suppress ongoing immune action.

Jounce Therapeutics has sufficient cash to sustain its operations at least until the end of 2020

Jounce Therapeutics has been earning and continues to earn upfront payments and royalties from Celgene as part of the 2016 collaboration. In July 2019, Celgene, now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), restructured the agreement with Jounce Therapeutics. Accordingly, instead of the broad $2.6 billion covering many of Jounce’s investigational assets, Celgene will be focusing only on JTX-8064. Celgene paid an upfront payment of $50 million and is obliged to pay up to $480 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments to Jounce Therapeutics for global rights of this preclinical drug.

Based on the Celgene collaboration coupled with the company’s cash balance, we can say that Jounce can sustain its operations at least until the end of 2020. Collaboration with Celgene also validates the company’s research platform.

Investors should consider these risks

Jounce Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company with early and mid-stage immunotherapy assets. The probability of success for investigational oncology assets to move from Phase 1 to approval is only 5.1%. The probability of success for investigational oncology assets to move from Phase 2 to approval is only 8.1%. This exposes the company to a high degree of R&D failure risk.

In July 2019, Celgene revamped its deal with Jounce Therapeutics making it less lucrative for the latter. Bristol-Myers Squibb may choose to further revise the deal in a manner that may prove unfavorable for Jounce Therapeutics. It will jeopardize the company’s top line, considering that almost all of Jounce’s current revenues are attributable to payments from Celgene. The company may also not receive milestone payments from Celgene (Bristol-Myers Squibb) if JTX-1811 fails to achieve clinical and regulatory milestones.

Jounce Therapeutics also runs the risk of a potential equity dilution post-2020.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month target price for Jounce Therapeutics is $12.00. The company’s trailing return on invested capital is a solid 34.4%. Despite this, the company is pretty cheap, trading at TTM price-to-sales of only 1.2x.

According to my relative valuation model based on EV/LTM Revenue multiple, the fair price of the company can be much higher, in the range of $39.09-$46.67.

In this backdrop, I recommend aggressive retail investors with a long investment horizon to consider this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.