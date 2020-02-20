Antares Pharma: Reasonable Expectations For 2020

After decades of unprofitable operations, Antares Pharma (ATRS) achieved profitability in Q3 2019 with impressive revenue growth of 92.7% YOY. For Q3 ending September 30, the company reported revenue of $34.3 million and net income of $1.0 million. As noted in the table below, revenue has increased dramatically over the last six quarters, with a CAGR of 28.5% over the period.

(Source: Form 10K and Form 10Q for respective periods)

Particularly notable is the fact that, while revenue grew at a CAGR of 28.5%, operating expenses increased only 14.7%, pointing to a fact that management has been diligent in controlling expenses in the launch of Xyosted. In addition, revenue growth accelerated in the last three reported quarters as operating expenses stabilized. Significantly, gross margin increased to 61.9% in Q3 2019, due to higher volume and revenue mix. A breakdown by revenue segment is shown in the graphic below:

(Source: Form 10Q)

As illustrated, while partnered exceeded proprietary product sales, proprietary revenue will likely overtake partnered products in Q4 due to accelerated growth in proprietary Xyosted.

Xyosted

Approved by the FDA in October of 2018, the company quickly began a soft launch of Xyosted in November of that year, followed by a full launch early in 2019. According to data compiled by Symphony Health, over 75000 Xyosted prescriptions were dispensed as of February 7, 2020, an impressive feat for a company the size of Antares. Accordingly, the company has earned recognition for having the ability to undertake a highly successful product launch, which had been a concern for investors. Even so, with more than 600,000 monthly prescriptions (source: investor presentation) for TRT drugs, the company remains in the early stage of the Xyosted launch. As has been documented by multiple sources, Xyosted is by far a superior, once-monthly TRT therapy compared other TRT products on the market.

Recently Antares stock has undergone a downward move from near $5 in December to near $3.50 currently. The downward move was likely due to profit-taking and two announcements regarding Jatenzo, an oral TRT drug that was approved by the FDA in March of 2019. Then in August the FDA granted a 3-year marketing exclusivity to Clarus Therapeutics (a private company), which is preparing to market the drug directly as a standalone product. In December Clarus announced that it had expanded its executive team in preparation for marketing Jatenzo.

While the announcement of an oral testosterone drug may dissuade some Antares investors, there are key reasons it will not derail the Xyosted growth trajectory. Testosterone therapy did not change much in the last 50 years, other than the introduction of gels, and antiquated drug delivery was overdue for improvement. As illustrated in the investor presentation linked above, gels continue to decline as a category while injections continue to grow. Jatenzo could be a likely replacement for the gels as a daily regimen of TRT.

Beyond the foregoing, Xyosted continues as a superior TRT with once-weekly administration and excellent PK (pharmacokinetics), attaining normal levels of testosterone for 98.5% of patients at week 12. More information on the advantages of Xyosted was detailed in a Seeking Alpha article posted in June 2019. In contrast, Jatenzo attained normal levels of testosterone in 87% of patients after 4 months (roughly 16 weeks). Jatenzo is taken 2-times daily and must be taken with food. Illustrated in the above link, bioavailability dramatically lessens when less fat is consumed for breakfast, which is quoted: ”The 15 g fat breakfast had a 25% decrease in testosterone exposure compared to the 30 g fat breakfast.” Xyosted has no requirement for fat intake.

The launch of Xyosted has been a huge success with over 75,000 prescriptions written by over 4400 different physicians (source: Investor Update) in which the company has achieved nearly half of the stated goal to reach 10,000 physicians. Another goal was to reach about 70% of insured covered lives by the end of 2019. As stated in the presentation linked above, the company attained 72% of covered lives by October 1, 2019. With a sales force of 60 dedicated reps plus another 12-15 that also detail Xyosted, the company has made a great deal of progress in just over one year. In addition, the company launched a successful social media marketing campaign that was awarded a Marcom Platinum Award, the highest international award given by Marcom. Recently the company further expanded its market reach by adding Xyosted Direct which is available to practitioners and practices that are permitted to dispense medications.

It appears obvious that oral testosterone will gain traction as Clarus launches Jatenzo. However, it is reasonable to project that Xyosted will achieve and maintain recognition by physicians as a superior therapy due to excellent PK and the fact that patient compliance is likely to be much better with a once-weekly dosage compared to 14 weekly dosages that may not be taken in ideal conditions. It does not appear likely that oral testosterone will take market share from patients who are already being prescribed Xyosted. Ultimately pricing and insurance coverage will affect demand, which should be watched closely by investors. A recent search did not reveal Jatenzo pricing in the launch of the drug.

In any event, the TRT market is huge with over 600,000 monthly prescriptions just in the U.S. and north of $2 billion in annual sales worldwide. TRT was due for change and new forms of administration will continue to be welcomed by patients. As has been documented well, gels have disadvantages in transference issues, messy application, and will likely continue to decline. IM injections are painful (testosterone is highly viscous) and require either a healthcare professional or other person to administer the injection. Xyosted subcutaneous injections continue to be described as “painless” and can be dosed by patients themselves. Due to the foregoing, it is reasonable to expect that TRT administration will continue to evolve for the foreseeable future.

Makena Subcutaneous

In Q3 2019 Antares reported that 20% of quarterly revenue was derived from Makena, which should become a smaller portion of revenue as Xyosted and generic EpiPen continues to ramp. While there has been much discussion on Makena following an FDA ADCOM recommendation to pull Makena from the market, it remains an open question whether the FDA will choose to follow the non-binding recommendation. It is reasonable to assume that an action to pull the preterm birth therapy from the market could have a detrimental effect on patents that are predisposed to preterm birthing and for which Makena has gained recognition for improving outcomes in the North American market. Other than Makena, there is currently no other drug available to treat patients predisposed to preterm births. Due to the foregoing, Amag has reported flat sales of Makena, which is likely to continue until a resolution is provided by the FDA.

Generic Epipen

As reported in an investor presentation linked above, generic EpiPen supplied by Teva (TEVA) began a limited commercial launch in January through June 2019, then expanded availability in July 2019. Generic EpiPen, Jr. was launched in August for the back-to-school season, but since many schools begin in August, timing of the launch was not optimal. Generic EpiPen is positioned for a full year of maximum revenue in 2020, especially for the fall return to school. Also stated in the presentation, Symphony prescription data indicates that Teva has captured a 45% share of the EpiPen market which should provide a boost to Antares full-year 2020 revenue.

Generic Forteo and Exenatide

Also stated in the recent investor update presentation, Teva has stated they expect Generic Forteo (teriparitide) to be approved and launched in the second half of 2020. Although not reported, Teva likely received a CRL for the drug in 2019. As is common knowledge, a major percentage of applications receive a CRL in the first pass at approval. For a high-profile drug like Forteo, approval of the generic version appears highly likely as Teva has guided. Generic exenatide is also awaiting approval, which could occur in 2020. Branded Forteo generated $1.4 billion in revenue for Eli Lilly (LLY) in 2019, while Byetta (exenatide) generated $126 million in 2018. Realizing that Antares will supply devices at reasonable margin plus receive single digit to mid-teens royalties on generic Forteo, the impact to Antares is likely to be substantial.

In regard to Forteo, it should also be pointed out that Phenex Therapeutics (PFNX) has received FDA approval of PF708, a biosimilar which targets Forteo as the reference drug in treating osteoporosis. As pointed out in the above link, Phenex is awaiting an FDA decision on the therapeutic equivalence rating for PF708 and will wait for a decision before launching the drug. In any event, the generic Forteo market is large and Teva will likely do well in the market it is capable to addressing.

Looking ahead

In view of the foregoing drivers, the consensus analyst revenue/earnings estimate for 2020 has risen and recently the company increased 2020 guidance January 27. A summary of the consensus estimates is provided in the graphic below, which estimates 2020 revenue to grow 22.6% to $147.6 million and EPS 347% to .09 for full-year 2020.

(Source: TIKR Terminal)

While the above forecasts solid 2020 growth in revenue and earnings, estimated operating expenses and capital expenditures remain flat YOY. In addition, gross margin is expected to increase to 65.4% in 2020, which would likely be a record for the company.

Beyond current estimates, Antares has a history of beating estimates over the last three quarters, as illustrated in the chart below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

From the above chart, it is apparent Antares management has been conservative in providing guidance.

Pipeline

Antares has long progressed beyond a 2-3 product company with a continued runway for growth in marketed products and a growing pipeline, as illustrated in the graphic below:

While the pipeline grew in 2019 with the addition of the Pfizer and Idorsia drugs, the company’s reputation continues to build as a trusted supplier of rescue devices. Specializing in a portfolio of improved drug delivery devices, there are undoubtedly other biotech and pharma companies that can benefit from the company's expertise in developing combination products that enhance drug delivery. Accordingly, 2020 could include some surprises on pipeline development that could provide additional catalysts to the share price in 2020.

In spite of good news in Antares business development and a growing pipeline, the share price has struggled as illustrated in the chart below, even as the trend in the share price continues up. At current levels, the price is trading near 2017 levels, even though the company has made tremendous progress in the last two years, which appear to offer an attractive entry point into long positions.

(Courtesy: StockCharts.com)

Risks

As Antares continues through 2020, risks should lessen as the company progresses into profitable operations and positive cash flow. Further, due to the diversification of the company’s portfolio into multiple approved drugs, both proprietary and partnered, risk has been reduced further. Reaching cash flow positive status by year-end will strengthen Antares’ financial position further. In spite of the foregoing, investors should understand that Antares remains a very small company and the share price has a history of volatility. Any negatives to the above opportunities discussed could adversely impact the stock price. While the author believes that Antares stock will be profitable for many investors, readers should not invest in Antares based solely on the content of this article, but should do so only after a full considerations of risks outlined in Form 10-K, beginning on page 32.

Conclusion

While Xyosted remains just one facet of the Antares growth story, the market has reacted negatively to introduction of an oral TRT drug. However, Xyosted is likely to continue robust growth due to strong differentiation between existing testosterone therapies and the new oral drug. Further, management has proven its ability to successfully launch a major new product line while controlling expenses, which should have an increasingly favorable impact on results as Xyosted revenue builds.

Increasing revenue at higher margins with disciplined expense control usually translates into higher stock prices. As financial metrics for the company continue to improve and become more predictable, it is likely that the stock will gain interest from institutional investors, boosting the share price in tandem. Accordingly, the current share price offers an attractive entry point for a company that continues to surprise to the upside.

Acknowledgment: I would like to thank Fedecristo for compiling prescription data linked in the article and providing data every week. The information is invaluable in keeping up with Antares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.