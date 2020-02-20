Gold Standard Ventures: A Look At The Updated Pre-Feasibility Study

Last year was a disappointing one for Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV), as the stock fell 31%, massively underperforming the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), which put up a near-40% return. Thus far, 2020 hasn't been any kinder to the stock, as Gold Standard Ventures is down 12% year to date and is one of the few junior miners with a negative return.

Fortunately, the significant decline in the share price has made the company's valuation much more palatable, and the new Pre-Feasibility Study has shown improved economics from the one released in Q3 2019. Based on the enhanced economics in the updated study and a more reasonable valuation, I see the stock as a potential acquisition target at US$0.85 or lower. However, given the company's relatively paltry cash balance when factoring in its annual burn rate, I remain on the sidelines for now due to potential financing risk.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It's been a nasty fall from grace for Gold Standard Ventures over the past few years, with the company going from being the sector leader vs. its peers to the sector laggard, down over 80% from its 2016 highs. This significant underperformance came after Gold Standard Ventures commanded one of the highest valuations among its peers without additional discoveries to justify this premium. At its peak in 2016, Gold Standard Ventures was valued at $630 million, or just over $210/oz, based on estimations of 3 million ounces or more at its Railroad-Pinion Project. This was a reasonable valuation assuming the company uncovered another North Dark Star style deposit on its property, but unfortunately, this was not the case. Rather than continued thick intercepts of 2.50 grams per tonne gold, we got quite a few intercepts of 1.50 grams per tonne gold or less. These were still impressive drill hits, but they painted a picture of a gold resource at 1 gram per tonne gold or less, not the 2.0-2.20 gram per tonne gold potential that North Dark Star was initially showing.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The good news for investors in Gold Standard Ventures is that the 80% decline in the share price has reduced the market capitalization from $630 million at the peak to a current enterprise value of $204 million currently. This is a more reasonable valuation for a company boasting a 3.4 million-ounce resource on the Carlin Trend in Nevada, as Gold Standard is now trading at an enterprise value of $60/oz, down from $210/oz previously. While the initial Pre-Feasibility Study commissioned in 2019 left a lot to be desired with capital costs of $200 million and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of below $250 million, the company has released an updated Pre-Feasibility Study this week with much better economics. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the table above, Gold Standard's Updated Pre-Feasibility Study has come with one massive improvement: significantly lower initial capital expenditures. The planned initial capital expenditures to put the South Railroad portion of Railroad-Pinion into production has dropped $61 million, from $194 million to $132.9 million. This is a significant improvement and is one of the lowest initial Capex requirements across the sector for a 150,000-ounce per annum producer.

One of the main drivers for this substantial drop is that the company has explored the potential of a lease to own strategy for major mining equipment and power generation units. The other significant change is the heap-leach pad closure plan being revised to incorporate a clay cover, rather than a higher-cost polyethylene cover. It's important to note that the clay cover option is within Nevada permitting requirements.

(Source: Company News Release, Author's Notes)

When it comes to the NPV (5%) for the project, we also saw significant improvements here, mostly due to the higher metals prices. The previous After-Tax NPV (5%) for South Railroad was $241.5 million, and the current updated Pre-Feasibility Study has increased by nearly 10% to $265 million. This is only a modest increase, but it's important to note that the metals prices used to calculate this remain conservative at $1,400/oz gold (GLD) and $17.11/oz silver (SLV). Therefore, if we can see trailing six-month metals prices, the actual After-Tax NPV (5%) on this project is closer to $325 million. To be conservative, I value all companies based on $1,400/oz gold and $17.00/oz silver, and therefore, I believe the most suitable figure to be using here is $265 million, which is the figure used in the study.

The project outlines average annual gold placement of 156,000 ounces, all-in sustaining costs of $707/oz, and an 8-year mine life. These are quite respectable figures, even if the annual gold production assumptions are below that of other development-stage juniors like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF). For comparison, Marathon Gold's Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) envisions 225,000 ounces of average annual gold production, while Skeena Resources' PEA envisions average yearly gold production of 306,000 ounces. In terms of costs, however, Gold Standard's projected all-in sustaining costs per ounce of $707 are world-class and more than 25% below the Q3 2019 industry average of $970/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

It is important to note, however, that Gold Standard's updated Pre-Feasibility Study is based on barely 1.2 million ounces of gold, and just over one-third of the total resources at Railroad-Pinion. Therefore, while an 8-year mine life of 156,000 ounces per year may seem modest, the study is done using only resources at the company's Pinion and Dark Star deposits within $1,250/oz gold price pit shells. As the map shows below, there is substantial upside on the company's 200-kilometer-squared property, with resources at Dixie, Jasperoid Wash, North Bullion, and several other exploration targets.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take a look at Gold Standard's valuation after the updated Pre-Feasibility Study, we can see that it's improved immensely, from a previous P/NAV of 1.05 to a current P/NAV of 0.79. As the table shows below, the company currently has a market capitalization of $209 million and a Post-Tax NPV (5%) of $265 million, giving Gold Standard a P/NAV of 0.79. While this is a much more reasonable figure compared to the prior value of 1.05 in Q3 of last year, it is still well above the average for takeover targets among the names I am watching. Currently, among my top 5 takeover targets, the average P/NAV is less than 0.50x, with Marathon Gold's current After-Tax NPV (5%) at less than 0.40x. Therefore, while Gold Standard Ventures is much less overvalued than it was based on its Q3 Pre-Feasibility Study, the company is still a little expensive when compared to peers in the sector with gold projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Author's Table)

The other issue, unfortunately, is that the company's cash balance has dwindled substantially from its most recent financing, down to just over US$5 million currently. It's important to note that this figure is from last month, and therefore, the cash balance will likely be closer to US$4.5 million as of February month-end. While this may seem like sufficient funds to get through 2020, I would argue it's nowhere near enough cash, especially if the company plans to do any drilling.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the Q3 financial statements show below, Gold Standard Ventures incurred costs of C$7.29 million in the first nine months of 2019 alone, meaning that expenses for the full year were likely closer to C$9.5 million. If we assume that the company will have similar costs for FY-2020, its current cash balance of C$6.4 million (US$5 million) comes up quite short of being able to get through the year. These expenses do not take into account drilling activities, which are the only real source of news flow for the company and are likely to come in at C$5 million or higher. Therefore, while Gold Standard Ventures is trading at a much more attractive valuation at US$0.75, investing here is not without risks. This is because I see a high probability of further share dilution in the following three months.

(Source: SEDAR.com, Gold Standard Ventures Company Filings)

Gold Standard Ventures has released a significantly improved Pre-Feasibility Study with less up-front costs and a higher After-Tax NPV (5%). Based on the company having one of the most attractive land packages in the sector and a decent resource of over 3.4 million ounces, I would argue that it remains a takeover target at current prices. The risk, however, is that we could see further dilution, which may pressure the share price in the coming months. Therefore, while I continue to keep the company on my radar to watch for a potential long setup, I am in no rush to buy the stock here. The key for the bulls going forward will be defending the US$0.60 level on a weekly close. As long as they can achieve this, there is a decent probability that the lows are finally in after what's been a treacherous multi-year bear market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.