Selling The Latest Sprint Pop, Again

I have now bought and sold Sprint Corporation (S) stock a couple of times since the beginning of 2019 after its merger deal with T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) was first announced. I have taken some nice profits while keeping my risk low by playing with small portions of my portfolio which have paid off nicely both times. As the merger with T-Mobile enters its end game scenarios, I again remain on the sidelines as downside risk for Sprint now becomes exaggerated after the stock's latest pop. I am prepared to take a position in Sprint again, should an opportunity present itself, as these merger deals usually take far longer than most investors would reasonably expect.

It has been a long and winding road since the Sprint/T-Mobile $26.5B merger deal was first announced in June of 2018. I decided to take a small position in Sprint in May of 2019 at $6.74 a share, after the initial deal had cooled off, and Sprint's stock price was at an entry point with some nice potential upside coming in my opinion.

My thoughts came to fruition and I sold my Sprint stock almost exactly two months later in July of 2019 at $7.50 a share for a nice ~11.2% gain in two months (~67.6 annualized). Taking profits after that pop in the stock turned out to be a great decision as the stock stagnated for a couple of months before taking a prolonged downturn slump as the bearish attitudes towards the deal prevailed over the end of 2019 and into 2020.

After sitting on the sidelines for the bear run, I started to get interested in Sprint stock again sub $6 as I believed then, and still believe, that the merger deal will ultimately go through. I pulled the trigger and bought a small position in Sprint stock again in November of 2019 for $5.89 a share, although I did not write an article on the purchase at that time. I held the stock for about three months this time before selling in early February 2020 after the stock's latest pop for $8.42 a share for a nice ~43% gain (~171% annualized).

The reason for the latest pop in Sprint stock was due to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero approving the merger deal, which was unexpected by many, resulting in an ~70% instant increase in Sprint's stock valuation. Bears like Cowen bet on a block of the merger citing they liked the suing state attorney generals' (AGs) arguments more, the judge was leery of T-Mobile's position on competition and mobile virtual network operators that could work with DISH Network Corporation (DISH) on building a new fourth wireless leader, and finally that the judge was a Democrat in a partisan-fueled battle.

Judge Marrero though approved the deal saying that the merger was unlikely to stifle competition and rejected the state AG’s argument that DISH "would not enter the wireless services market as a viable competitor nor live up to its commitments to build a national wireless network." He also rejected thoughts that the combined company would pursue anti-competitive behavior after the deal closed, resulting in higher prices or lower quality, while rejecting the notion that Sprint could continue on as a viable wireless network without the merger. Investors just have to look at a chart of Sprint stock over the past decade, compared to the other major wireless carriers, to see what the market thinks of Sprint's ability to function on its own as it has always seemed like a bottom of the barrel choice for consumers over the years.

Finally, Judge Marrero rejected thoughts that DISH would not have the ability to become a fourth dominant wireless provider even after all of T-Mobile's deal concessions in coming years along with Sprint selling it $5B in spectrum and other assets at crazy low prices to get the deal done. DISH's strategy going forward is summed up by its co-founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen that approval "accelerates our ability to deploy the nation’s first virtualized, standalone 5G network and bring 5G to America."

The reason I sold my Sprint stock at this time is three-fold. First, because the merger could still take longer than investors believe as state AGs could theoretically choose to appeal the most recent decision to a higher court, potentially extending out a possible closing of the deal past the two-year mark. Just look at the AT&T Inc. (T) and Time Warner Inc. (TWX) deal that went on for years to see how far detractors of the deal were willing to go. The longer the deadline extends out, the more likely current investors will bail on their investments and move on to more promising investments, especially if the market continues its upward momentum.

Second, the original merger deal called for an exchange ratio of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for every Sprint share which would mean that Sprint shares currently have a deal value of $10.24 a share based on T-Mobile's current value of $99.88 a share. This 11.7% premium over Sprint's current price of $9.17 a share is not enough reward for me at this time to hold shares as the deal could still be months away from a potential close if deal detractors continue with the appeals processes. Also, there are still other legitimate concerns as the merger still needs official approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to close highlighting possible partisan concerns again going forward.

Finally, I have a real concern about a possible deal renegotiation between T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), and Sprint's controlling shareholder SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCPK:SFTBY). Since the original deal and terms have not been officially extended, T-Mobile could easily push for more favorable deal terms as Sprint's stock has languished in the deal's aftermath. Even Judge Marrero isn't convinced of Sprint's ability to continue on as a standalone company if the merger deal failed to give T-Mobile further leverage in a potential deal renegotiation. Sprint stock's discount to the deal's intrinsic value could evaporate pretty quickly if Sprint had to swallow its pride and accept a reduced exchange ratio as T-Mobile could theoretically walk away from the deal and would still be a viable competitor in the market.

Due to these uncertainties, and the potential upside and downside risk associated with them, I would not be interested in Sprint stock again until it attained a sub $7 handle. Notice that in 2019 that it didn't take long at all for the pop in the stock to cool down significantly. This resulted in prices below where the stock was trading less than a month ago right before its big late summer 2019 pop.

This drop from the ~$8 level down to below $6.75 represents an over 15% drop in stock price in short order which I believe might be easily replicated. The downside risk is now even greater in my mind as the stock almost seems to have gone parabolic after its 2020 pop, presenting the potential for a far greater than 15% drop in the stock if some bad news or delays come out again.

I have made nice profits trading Sprint shares in 2019 and 2020 as an eventual Sprint/T-Mobile seems likely in my mind. The ups and downs of an extended merger process have and could easily produce additional nice trading events that investors could benefit from. Right now, Sprint's downside risk outweighs its upside potential which is why I am on the sidelines until the uncertainty clears, or until Sprint's price comes down to a more potentially rewarding level. Best of luck.

