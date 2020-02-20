Housing Starts Are Truly Impressive

Regardless, the outlook for residential construction looks impressive, especially when coupled with the fact that mortgage rates are at or near all-time lows and households' finances have never been so healthy.

For the past several months, the news from the residential construction sector of the economy has been truly impressive, greatly exceeding forecasts. Only one caveat: building activity in the winter months is typically depressed, so seasonal adjustment factors are large, and that can turn a modest increase in actual starts into something bigger than it actually is. Winter weather has been milder than usual, so we need to take the recent data with a grain of salt. Regardless, the outlook for residential construction looks impressive, especially when coupled with the fact that mortgage rates are at or near all-time lows and households' finances have never been so healthy.

Chart #1

Chart #1 may be the most economically bullish chart in my collection. It compares actual housing starts to a measure of homebuilder sentiment. Sentiment has been a good leading indicator of starts, and starts in recent months look to have responded to a dramatic increase in sentiment that began about a year ago. Both now point to a robust environment for residential construction activity, which in turn could help power the economy to new heights.

Chart #2

Chart #2 shows the history of housing starts going back to the late '60s. The residential construction sector is still recovering from the bursting of the housing bubble in the late '00s, and there looks to be plenty of upside potential left.

Chart #3

Chart #3 shows residential building permits, which essentially predict future housing starts by several months. This chart reinforces the message of the first two: we are in the midst of a burst of new activity in the residential construction sector after several years of meager gains.

Chart #4

Chart #4 shows 30-yr fixed mortgage rates for conforming and jumbo loans. Both are at historically low levels. The world's seemingly insatiable desire for 10-yr Treasuries (which I featured in Chart #7 of my previous post) provides an ample source of funds for mortgage lending. There's every reason to believe that financial market conditions will support continued growth in housing activity.

Chart #5

Chart #5 shows that the delinquency rate for home mortgages has never been as low as it is today.

Chart #6

The message of Charts #5, #6, and #7 is powerful: households are in great shape financially. Delinquency rates are at historical lows for all types of loans, and households' financial burdens are also at historical lows.

Chart #7

So much winning! Trump has a strong housing wind at his back as the November elections approach.

