Wirecard: I Would Place The Bet Again

The question is therefore whether investors should secure their book profits or not. In this article, I will describe what I consider to be the right way.

In the course of the accounting allegations against Wirecard, I invested in the company. In my view, the risk/reward ratio was excellent.

Introduction

In my eyes, the risk/reward ratio is still good and offers investors a good opportunity to invest in Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY). Like I said in my former analyses, I used all the hassle and price movements to open a small position in Wirecard. My approach was to hold this position for the long run, come what may. While this was one of my riskier investments, I felt quite comfortable with my decision. And, so far, the investment has also developed very well.

(Source: My first Wirecard analysis)

Nonetheless, after just two months, we have a big book profit of 25 percent. That is far more than the average market has brought. Given the uncertainty surrounding the allegations of accounting fraud, it may have been a good time to sell the shares, or at least trim them a little to reduce the risk. Therefore, the question is if I should take the money and run or continue to leave the iron in the fire.

(Source: Take the money and run?)

This article is therefore aimed at investors who, like me, have found a cheap entry and are now wondering what to do. It should also be noted that the actual downside, as well as the upside catalyst, is still to come at the end of the quarter. This refers to the report on Wirecard's balance sheets by KPMG. This is intended to provide clarity about how much truth there is to the allegations.

Analyses

To feel comfortable with an investment, the right mindset is decisive. My approach here was quite clear: with my investment in Wirecard, I made a bet that was supported by extremely strong fundamentals. This resulted in an excellent risk/benefit ratio. What has changed now is that I have made a book profit. This increases the risk for my total assets in the event of a poor result of the KPMG audit. I could hedge against this risk by selling shares (either all or only some).

Conversely, investors must also take into account that with the preliminary figures for 2019, the foundation on which I have based my bet has also improved. In the past, Wirecard has grown extremely in terms of sales, profit, and cash flow. And according to the preliminary numbers, it does not look as if this will change shortly. According to Wirecard's preliminary figures, which I have taken from here, revenues grew by 38 percent up to EUR 2.8 billion in 2019 (2018: EUR 2.0 billion). EBITDA grew by around 40 percent to EUR 785 million (2018: EUR 561 million). Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 794 million, an increase of even 42 percent.

If you only look at the last quarter in isolation, then this quarter was also extremely successful. In Q4 2019, revenues increased by 46 percent to EUR 835 million on a year-year-basis (Q4 2018: EUR 571 million). Sales in the fourth quarter thus grew more strongly than the average for the year as a whole. This shows that the company was even able to pick up speed in the last quarter. The same applies to the EBITDA. Adjusted for extraordinary expenses, EBITDA for the fourth quarter was EUR 241 million, an increase of around 46 percent.

Updated, this results in the following picture. Revenue has increased sevenfold since 2012:

(Source: Annual results/table by author)

Even more impressive is the profit. Wirecard expects a profit of EUR 1 to EUR 1.12 billion next year. Even if one takes the lowest end of this range, the earnings would have increased almost tenfold since 2012:

(Source: Annual results/table by author)

Accordingly, everything is in order in operational terms and the company is still in an impressive growth phase. In principle, I would not think of selling my shares in such a trend. But with the KPMG report, a potentially extreme downside catalyst is on the horizon. If KPGM confirms accusations here on a large scale, Wirecard's share price could fall further away. Nevertheless, the market already seems to be pricing in the fact that some of the accusations may be true, as the market is currently trading the company at a discount of a good third of its 52-week high. That is enormous:

Data by YCharts

This can also be seen by looking at the P/E ratio. Although this is still quite high, Wirecard is also growing extremely fast. In 2020, EBIDTA growth is expected to be around 30 percent. At the current share price and with growth remaining constant, we would have a P/E ratio of below 20 in 2023.

Data by YCharts

In view of the latest preliminary figures, I also consider it almost impossible (but not unthinkable) that accounting errors have occurred here again. After all, the focus is too much on management at the moment. Accordingly, I assume that the fundamental story at Wirecard is still intact. For this reason, I am also somewhat more relaxed about the KPMG report.

Conclusion

In my view, the setting does not change for long-term investors. Of course, it's great when you're in double digits in such a short time, while the S&P 500, for example, has risen in the low-single digits. But I don't think you should sell now just to save the (book) profit. The risk/reward ratio is still extraordinarily good, as the market has already priced in some of the accusations as true and, conversely, it is unlikely that Wirecard has made any major accounting fraud here.

Wirecard is part of my diversified retirement portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRCDF, WCAGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.