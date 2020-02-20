Bonanza Creek: Strong Operational Performance And Low Valuation Multiple Makes It Worth A Look

Bonanza's balance sheet remains healthy, with leverage projected to be around 0.5x EBITDAX by the end of 2020 despite a bit of cash burn.

It now expects 11% to 23% production growth in 2020 with only modest cash burn at $53 to $54 WTI oil.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) exceeded production expectations for 2019, with production ending up 7% above the midpoint of its initial guidance and capex coming in 8% lower than the midpoint of its initial guidance. It expects a strong 2020 as well, with 11% to 23% production growth and only modest cash burn at $53 to $54 WTI oil. Bonanza Creek appears noticeably undervalued at only 2.4x 2020 EBITDAX.

Exceeding Expectations

Bonanza Creek continues to exceed expectations. It ended up averaging around 23,500 BOEPD in 2019 (compared to its original guidance for 20,000 to 24,000 BOEPD). This was achieved with $222 million in capital expenditures, compared to its original guidance for $230 million to $255 million in capital expenditures.

Bonanza Creek anticipates that this strong production performance will carry over into 2020 as well. It expects 2020 production to be between 26,000 and 29,000 BOEPD with a $215 million to $235 million capital expenditure budget, which is 11% to 23% production growth.

For comparison, I had been modeling Bonanza Creek's production at 25,000 BOEPD (around 6% production growth) in 2020, with a similar capital expenditure budget. At the midpoint of its 2020 guidance, Bonanza's production is expected to be 10% higher than my earlier assumptions, although its oil production is expected to be around 7% higher due to a slightly lower oil percentage.

2020 Outlook

Based on 27,500 BOEPD (58.5% oil) in average production during 2020, Bonanza Creek would be expected to deliver around $328 million in revenues in 2020, net of hedges. This assumes $53 to $54 WTI oil, with natural gas and NGL prices remaining at fairly low levels.

Source: Bonanza Creek - January 2020 Presentation

Bonanza Creek's hedges provide only a modest amount of value at current strip prices, but it is largely protected against further declines in oil prices, with around 58% of its projected 2020 oil production hedged with floors essentially above or very close to current strip.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 5,871,938 $49.00 $288 NGLs (Barrels) 1,666,225 $8.00 $13 Natural Gas [MCF] 14,996,025 $1.50 $22 Hedge Value $5 Total Revenue $328

With a $225 million capex budget, Bonanza Creek would be projected to have $353 million in cash expenditures. This results in $25 million in projected cash burn, but with production rising 17% from 2019 levels (or 13% from Q4 2019 levels).

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $28 RMI (Midstream) Expenses $17 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $20 Production Taxes $27 Cash G&A $31 Cash Interest $5 CapEx $225 Total Expenses $353

Bonanza Creek had $80 million drawn on its credit facility at last report, and the additional cash burn might bring this up to $105 million. This would still only be 0.5x 2020 EBITDAX.

Valuation

Bonanza Creek is trading at a relatively cheap 2.4x 2020 EBITDAX multiple. This is based on $53 to $54 WTI oil along with low prices for natural gas and NGLs as well.

An improvement to a 3.0x multiple would value it at around $24 per share instead. Using a 2.5x multiple, and $55 WTI oil and $2.50 Henry Hub natural gas would value it at around $21 per share.

At $18 per share, Bonanza Creek appears to be a pretty good value given that both a moderately higher multiple or a slight improvement in commodity prices could push it into the $20s.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek has outperformed expectations for production in 2019, ending up near the top end of its original production guidance range, with capex coming in below its guidance range. Its 2020 guidance also appears strong, calling for around 17% total production growth at guidance midpoint, while cash burn should remain modest. It is also largely protected against further drops in oil prices in 2020 by its hedges.

Despite that strength in operational performance and a healthy balance sheet, Bonanza Creek is only valued at 2.4x 2020 EBITDAX at $53 to $54 WTI oil. This appears to be a good entry point for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BCEI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.