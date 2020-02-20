Esperion's Multiple Positives, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Esperion Therapeutics Anticipates Positive News For Two Of Its Drug Candidates

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) is on the verge of a major catalyst as the company awaits the FDA decision for bempedoic acid as a treatment for increased LDL cholesterol. The agency is scheduled to deliver its verdict on February 21, 2020. The drug is also awaiting the FDA's decision for its use in conjunction with ezetimibe. The latter combination will receive the FDA verdict on February 26, 2020. Both the treatments are aimed at controlling LDL-C while in the combination therapy, the acid controls cholesterol synthesis while ezetimibe modulates cholesterol absorption.

Epserion and the markets seem positive about the upcoming events as the company has already received the green signal from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency for the combination therapy. The treatment has been recommended for approval for treating hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia. The opinion was received with no Oral Explanation as no significant issues worth discussing were recognized at the time of the vote.

The positive recommendation from CHMP will be reviewed by the European Commission and the final decision is expected to be out in April 2020. The decision will be an applicable to all 27 European Union member states and will extend to the United Kingdom, Liechtenstein, Norway and Iceland. The company had used the data from the Phase 3 Fixed Dose Combination Tablet LDL-Cholesterol Lowering program for supporting its application. The bempedoic acid/ezetimibe fixed dose combination tablet was found to have significantly reduced LDL-C 38 percent from baseline to week 12 compared with placebo.

Esperion is currently in prime position as it looks to capture both the US and European market. The company is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo Europe and has granted it exclusive commercialization rights for the European Economic Area and Switzerland. The licensing deal pertains to both the bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe fixed dose combination tablets. The collaboration will provide the company with strong network and infrastructure to market its product in the European Union. Daiichi Sankyo’s European cardiovascular commercial network comprises more than 1,000 professionals and it will be used for making the tablets available to physicians and their patients.

Bempedoic acid is a lead drug candidate for the pharmaceutical firm. It is an oral, once a day, non-statin treatment for LDL-C. It is also a first-in-class ATP Citrate Lyase inhibitor which helps lower LDL-C by controlling cholesterol biosynthesis and up-regulating the LDL receptor. It is also helpful in reducing the high sensitivity C-reactive protein, a key marker of inflammation associated with cardiovascular disease. Its fixed dose combination tablet with ezetimibe is developed to provide a viable non-statin, once a day treatment for people suffering from elevated LDL-C who are not at goal.

The company had recently reported $1 million in revenue for its third quarter while its research and development expenses for the same time period stood at $48.3 million. Esperion incurred a net loss of $68.4 million for the quarter, up from a net loss of $49.9 million it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Tim M. Mayleben, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion added, “We’re especially proud to have completed enrollment in the landmark CLEAR cardiovascular outcomes trial with over 14,000 statin intolerant patients.”

Esperion stock has performed strongly in the market. It has gained over 55 percent in the past 12 months. On the strength of its upcoming catalysts, the stock is expected to retain its upward trajectory. Further, the marketing performance of the drugs in different global markets is also expected to provide positive fillip to the stock.

Merck Hits Ebola Jackpot With Approval From Four Countries

Merck (MRK) announced that its Ebola vaccine Ervebo has been approved by four African countries. These countries are The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ghana, Zambia, and Burundi. The company is looking forward to receive such approval from more countries in the region. The drug has already been approved by the FDA while it has been granted the conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission. The drug is allowed to be used only in patients who are at least 18 years old.

Erevebo has shown to have a 97.5 percent efficacy rate as per its preliminary data. It has also demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of death in patients already infected with Ebola. The treatment has been backed by the World Health Organization, which certified it in November 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added, “The approval of the Ebola vaccine by these countries is another milestone in the fight against this unforgiving disease. Africa has rallied to cement hard-fought progress to keep its people safe from Ebola.”

The licensing of the vaccine implies that the company may now stockpile and distribute the vaccine in the concerned African countries. After the availability of licensed doses, there will be no need to carry out clinical trials or any other research protocols for using the drug. Erevebo is developed for managing disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, however it does not provide any protection against other species of Ebola virus or Marburg virus.

Merck is now looking to start manufacturing licensed doses. It is expected that these doses will be available in the market by the third quarter of 2020. The company is also collaborating with WHO and other partners to make its investigational Ebola Zaire vaccine available in the DRC and surrounding countries.

AstraZeneca Slips As Company Misses Estimates

AstraZeneca (AZN) posted mixed results for its fourth quarter. The company reported a 4 percent increase in its revenue to $6.25 billion while its core earnings per ADS for the quarter stood at $0.45. Its oncology segment registered 29 percent growth while its Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism segment was up 7%. The company’s other medicines segment decelerated 16 percent. Its full year revenue stood at $24.4 billion, up 10 percent while its annual profit dipped to $2.9 billion, down 14 percent.

AstraZeneca said that it expects Coronavirus to have significant negative impact on its 2020 results. However, it is optimistic about its operations in 2021. The company CEO Pascal Soriot said, “What we’ve said is that by 2021 we would cover the dividend in full and we would target an operating margin north of 30%. This is very much in line with what we are targeting.” The company is onto its third year of sales growth, following its CEO’s new strategy.

While discussing its guidance for 2020, the company said that all its guidance assumes an unfavourable impact from China as a result of the recent novel Coronavirus outbreak. AstraZeneca expects its total revenue to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage while its Core EPS is expected to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

AstraZeneca stock reacted negatively to the news. However, the stock’s midterm performance was strong as it recorded close to an 18 percent growth in the past 12 months.