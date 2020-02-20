Repo And The Man: April Showers

Much can happen in the interval, but right now the play is short equities, long US Treasuries in the 2-5 year range, short Treasury bills, all for late April and May.

They also hinted that they will have to start adding term as Not QE bills expire, turning it into QE 4.

This will likely leave repo at zero and finish Not QE around $580 billion.

The FOMC minutes are out, and the Fed is telling us they want to wrap up repo and Not QE “after April”.

The Fed January Minutes

As always, the Fed’s when the Fed’s FOMC meeting minutes are released, there’s always a few items of interest besides the minute parsing of phrasing. For example, in the just-released January minutes, this nugget:

Some market participants suggested that the Federal Reserve's actions in the fourth quarter to maintain ample reserve levels might have contributed to some degree to the rise in equity and other risk asset prices.

Was the Fed going for ironic understatement?

But the more important part came in the next section:

At the current pace of $60 billion per month [bills only], the staff's estimates suggested that after April of this year, the Desk's reserve management purchases will restore the permanent base of reserves to levels above those prevailing in early September 2019. Al­though reserves are projected to be above $1.5 trillion before April, a surge in the Treasury General Account balance during the April tax season is expected to briefly reduce reserve levels and, in the absence of repo operations, bring reserves down temporarily to around $1.5 trillion.



The manager discussed a potential plan for gradually transitioning to an operational approach designed to maintain ample reserve levels without the active use of repo operations to supply reserves. Under this plan, repo operations would be maintained at least through April to ensure ample reserve conditions. However, the Desk would continue the gradual reduction and consolidation of its repo offerings ahead of April, with the plan of phasing out term repo operations after April. As part of this transition, the minimum bid rate on repo operations could be gradually lifted, and the Committee could consider whether there is a role for repo operations in the implementation framework.



In the second quarter, the manager expected reserve conditions to support slowing the pace of Treasury bill purchases, with the goal of eventually aligning growth of the Federal Reserve's Treasury holdings with trend growth in its liabilities. As that time approaches, the Committee might wish to consider the appropriate maturity composition of reserve management purchases of Treasury securities. The manager noted that, al­though the pace of Treasury purchases would likely continue into the second quarter, the rate of expansion in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet would moderate during the first half of 2020 as repo outstanding was gradually reduced. [annotation and emphasis added]

I’m going to break this down piece by piece and translate FedSpeak into plain English. But first, a little background.

In this article, I laid out the argument that the Fed would be slowing down on repo and keeping Not QE going at an average of $20 billion a week until April or May. At that point, when Not QE was in the range of $500-600 billion, repo would hit zero, and the Fed would stop net purchases of Treasuries and only replace expiring bills with term.

I came to this conclusion because of the year-end overnight, aka New Year’s Day. On that day, the Fed had $502 billion of Not QE plus repo holding the overnight markets together. In addition, the Treasury’s checking account was over $400 billion, which had pulled $273 billion out of reserves since August.

So this was a huge stress test, and it took $502 billion from the Fed to get through it. The Fed had “at least” another $250 billion available via term repo, but it was not needed. This tells me that $502 was sufficient, so probably something closer to $600 billion would put reserves on good footing for the medium term.

I also warned: beware the taper. It is coming.

This seems to be exactly what the Fed is saying in its minutes. Let’s break it down.

Getting Over the Hump

The Hump is Tax Day, and is the next stress test like the year-spanning overnight. The first quoted paragraph deals with that:

At the current pace of $60 billion per month [bills only], the staff's estimates suggested that after April of this year, the Desk's reserve management purchases will restore the permanent base of reserves to levels above those prevailing in early September 2019. Al­though reserves are projected to be above $1.5 trillion before April, a surge in the Treasury General Account balance during the April tax season is expected to briefly reduce reserve levels and, in the absence of repo operations, bring reserves down temporarily to around $1.5 trillion. [annotation added]

The Fed quotes $60 billion per month, but it is $63 billion of bills every 4 weeks, plus another $17 billion in notes, which it keeps leaving out of the discussion for some reason. This is the rate of $20 billion a week I mentioned. At that rate “after April,” Not QE will be at $580 billion. At that point, reserves will be high enough that the Fed can stop adding to the balance sheet, and just replace expiring bills and older notes.

The Fed also says that it may need some extra repo to get past April 15th. But this stops at around $580 billion in Not QE sometime in early May. This would make it roughly twice as large as QE 1, but about two-thirds the size each of QE 2 and QE 3.

This Is What I Suggested in September

As I explained in the article linked above, one of the moral hazard effects of all this has been that the Fed has become the lender of first resort in the overnight markets. This was entirely predictable, and predicted by many, including me. What many suggested was a permanent Fed repo backstop that charged a few extra basis points of interest over the market low. This would provide liquidity when the market got tight, but borrowers would only access it after private market rates began to spike.

This looks like it’s at least on the table now:

The manager discussed a potential plan for gradually transitioning to an operational approach designed to maintain ample reserve levels without the active use of repo operations to supply reserves. Under this plan, repo operations would be maintained at least through April to ensure ample reserve conditions. However, the Desk would continue the gradual reduction and consolidation of its repo offerings ahead of April, with the plan of phasing out term repo operations after April. As part of this transition, the minimum bid rate on repo operations could be gradually lifted, and the Committee could consider whether there is a role for repo operations in the implementation framework.

We are already seeing this gradual reduction in repo, from a peak of $256 billion at the end of the year to $164 billion last Wednesday. Now we know that it will be hitting zero after April, with maybe a new backstop with the higher rate.

Not QE Is Going to Become QE 4

In the final paragraph the Fed sums it all up: repo goes to zero as the balance sheet hits the appropriate level, and the Committee might wish to “consider the maturity composition” of Treasury holdings. This means the Fed is going to start replacing expiring bills not with more bills like it has already been doing, but exchanging them for term, likely 5-year notes from what we’ve been seeing.

In the second quarter, the manager expected reserve conditions to support slowing the pace of Treasury bill purchases, with the goal of eventually aligning growth of the Federal Reserve's Treasury holdings with trend growth in its liabilities. As that time approaches, the Committee might wish to consider the appropriate maturity composition of reserve management purchases of Treasury securities. The manager noted that, al­though the pace of Treasury purchases would likely continue into the second quarter, the rate of expansion in the Federal Reserve's balance sheet would moderate during the first half of 2020 as repo outstanding was gradually reduced. [emphasis added]

So, to sum up:

The Fed will keep tapering repo through the end of April, with maybe a little bump for Tax Day.

After that, it may install a permanent facility that would backstop the market, but charge a higher rate to discourage becoming the lender of first resort again.

Not QE will continue on pace until the end of April, at which point it will have reached $580 billion and that stops too.

The Fed will likely be replacing expiring bills with longer-term notes, turning Not QE into QE 4.

What It Means For Markets

This is what happened when the minutes were released:

Interactive Brokers screenshot

The market was not pleased. The euphoria may be done, so I will be watching the market open closely.

On Thursday after close, we get the Fed’s balance sheet, where I expect it to maintain this $20 billion a week pace of Not QE, but also keep slowing down on repo. We’ve had some very weak Fridays since coronavirus hit, with people afraid of headline risk over the weekend.

This news easily could tip a correction, but in any event, in May, we are going to get a live-fire test of whether QE can make the market go up or down.

The play here is short equities, long US Treasuries in the 2-5 year range, and short bills, all for late April and May. A lot can happen between now and then, but that’s how this is setting up.

The shift is happening. Eyes open, ears up.

