Magnolia Misses, Sticks To Discplined Strategy And Highlights Success At Giddings

This is a Z4 Pre Call Note

MGY Reports Miss on 4Q19 Volumes; Costs Were Good, Maintains Guidance Approach While Guiding Below Street

The 4Q19 Numbers:

Oil differential: 101.5% of WTI (coming more into line with WTI as expected)

NGL realization: 27% of WTI (better than expected; 3Q was 22%),

Field operating costs of $7.13 per BOE were solid, lowest level of 2019.

Spending in 4Q was lower than expected (maybe due to non-operated activity will falling off into year end, not sure) with them spending $72.2 mm, or just 42% of EBITDA. Full year target is 60% of EBITDA and they'd said to look for sub 50% in the second half of 2019 but that's extreme.

Guidance:

2020 Capex: 60% of EBITDAX (same as prior plan). See drilling similar number of wells as 2019 with capex down 5 to 10% vs 2019 due to efficiencies. and the program to be front end loaded.

2020 Volumes: up 5% over 2019 which equates to about 70.0 MBOEpd. vs Street was looking for 9% growth at 73.5 MBOEpd (53% oil) and has been there since the start of the year while Z4 was looking for 7%; makes sense it comes off since those thoughts given oil prices.

MBOEpd. 1Q20 guided to 65 MBOEpd Vs Street of 71.8 MBOEpd.

MBOEpd

Highlights

Favorite Quote Watch: "A significant achievement during the past year was our improved understanding and predictability of results at our Giddings field asset. The two Giddings wells that we referenced last quarter are still performing quite well. These two wells have averaged more than 1,500 barrels per day of oil production during their first 120 days on line. During the fourth quarter we added another two new wells that have a combined rate of more than 1,100 barrels per day of oil production during their first 60 days of production. As a result of our growing confidence in Giddings, we plan to increase our drilling activity in the field later this year.”

We had heard to expect more on Giddings and will look for color on the call with regard to their views of: a) delineated acreage and b) cost savings and timing of moving to development mode.

Reserve replacement of 142% was solid.

Balance Sheet (remains lightly levered) and Other:

Net debt to 4Q19 annualized EBITDA of 0.3x vs 0.3x last quarter.

Revolver: Undrawn,

Cash built to $182.6 mm, up $18 mm vs 3Q,

They repurchased 6 mm shares in the quarter as previously noted for $79.4 mm,

They remain unhedged.

Nutshell: Soft quarter on lighter than expected spending with guidance coming in shallower than Street as they maintain the 60% of EBITDAX focus (lower commodity prices = lower EBITDA = lower spending = lower volumes). They'll need to explain the dip in 4Q vs their thinking at the time of the 3Q call (lower than expected non-operated activity is our somewhat educated guess as many an operator reined in activity even more than usual in 4Q19). They should look to use some of the cash to reward investor patience given where the stock is presently. We'd like to see that long teased special dividend please. Given that the game plan here is to always underspend it seems only fitting that we see the special or a initiation of a small common dividend though we hear the argument that sustainability of that is key that perhaps it's too early. The Giddings news seems to have accelerated of late and may eventually lay to rest the perpetual inventory concerns some have regarding the size of Karnes vs the size of Giddings. Hopefully on the call we get some sense of the stepouts and the acreage which management sees as now having been delineated. This news may be lost initially in the noise of the quarter and the guidance.

