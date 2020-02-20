7 Ways To Beat The Market: Quality

The seventh of these strategies I will cover in this series of articles is "Quality," which has outperformed traditional capitalization-weighting over long time intervals.

Even with the S&P 500 again near all-time highs, a large number of Americans have failed to participate in the equity market outside of employer-sponsored retirement plans.

While there is a broad subset of academic literature that supports Quality as a source of structural alpha, it was excluded from my original "5 Ways to Beat the Market". Quality seems like a much more subjective selection methodology as compared to analytically derived Low Volatility or the rules-based Dividend Aristocrats.

Since this is a series on factor tilts or alternative weighting schema, I do like that there is an available S&P 500 Quality Index, that selects S&P 500 constituents based on a screen for Quality. Comparing constituents derived from the broad index versus the Quality index allows for a clean comparison without other factors complicating the examination. The Quality selection criteria includes scoring for Return on Equity, Accruals Ratio, and Financial Leverage to screen for companies that generate higher revenue and cash flow than the index average through prudent use of balance sheet leverage.

The long-run performance of the Quality tilt versus the broader S&P 500 is depicted below:

Source: Bloomberg

That is striking outperformance, but I must note that the S&P 500 Quality Index has only been around since July 2014, so the remainder of this performance is backcasted. While some would scoff that this result is simply data mining, I would counter that we see similar outperformance in longer and broader datasets that forms portfolios based on operating profitability.

Another source of potential concern for investors that seek to replicate this performance would be the difficulty in one of the leading exchange-traded fund's efforts to accomplish that singular goal. While the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) replicates the S&P 500 High Quality Index, it has meaningfully lagged the performance of that Index. At the fund's inception through June 2010, it tracked the Value Line Timeliness Select Index. From mid-June 2010 to mid-March 2016, the fund tracked the S&P 500 High Quality Rankings Index. Since mid-March 2016, the fund has tracked the S&P 500 Quality Index depicted in the long-run graph above. While tracking error to this newest index has been low, admittedly, it has an extremely short track record that has not included a major market correction. The strategy unexpectedly underperformed in 2018 in a down market environment before outperforming in 2019. The drift in the "Quality" Index might signal some of the difficulty in describing what Quality actually means for investors.

Despite these foibles, over the course of 2019, Quality did very well, outperforming all of the factor tilts discussed in this series.

Annual Returns

The graph below shows annualized total returns for the S&P 500 Quality Index versus the S&P 500.

Notably, the strategy outperformed for the first fourteen of fifteen full years where this is total return data. For the other factor tilts, there is often a discernible part of the cycle where the outperformance is gleaned. Size, Value, and Equal-Weighting outperform in the early recovery period. Low Volatility and Dividend Growth outperform during the correction phase given lower drawdowns. Momentum tends to ride the wave in the mid-cycle period. Quality appears to outperform in the downturn as you would expect (2000-2002, 2008), but also appears to produce solid returns in the early recovery. While the strategy posited a positive performance differential in the mid-cycle period of 2003-2005, outperformance was very small. In what has been viewed as a mid-cycle period over the past several years, the strategy has modestly lagged. Trying to glean performance history over parts of three business cycles is incomplete, but what I would expect anecdotally is outperformance in the down part of a cycle given the selection characteristics of the strategy (strong profitability and low leverage).

Summary

Of the seven strategies I have discussed in this series, Quality - the best performing strategy on the year - is the only one where I do not have a current exposure. I exited my investments in SPHQ and QUAL into strength to fund a private market investment opportunity in the middle of 2019. SPHQ appears to be a decent vehicle, but I would prefer to see it outperform while keeping its benchmark constant through a cycle.

The strategy did very well in 2019, but this outperformance was driven by a Tech overweight that feels atypical for a Quality strategy. The Tech sector currently screens well for the defining characteristics of "Quality" in this index. High returns on equity, quality earnings, and low net leverage are all currently features of the tech leaders.

While Quality shares some characteristics with Low Volatility and Dividend Growth, the index constituents and weights are meaningfully different and Quality is viewed by academics as a unique standalone factor. I will continue to monitor the Quality trade in future articles as a separate factor.

This completes this semi-annual view of "7 Ways to Beat the Market". Moving forward, expect future articles on ways to combine these 7 factor tilts into a portfolio.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.