Stitch Fix Is Undervalued If Management Can Maintain Growth And Profitability Trends

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is currently trading at a steep discount to management's long term growth and profitability goals. This is indicative of investor skepticism, likely fueled by concerns over declining active client growth and increasing advertising costs to attract new active clients. In this article we review Stitch Fix's active client metrics and use a paid advertising growth model to show that Stitch Fix still appears to be on track for achieving management growth targets. Nevertheless, investors should continue to monitor the metrics outlined in this article to measure progress against these goals.

Analysis of Active Client Metrics

In this section we review the active client and advertising cost metrics that Stitch Fix provides in its quarterly SEC filings. For reference, Stitch Fix defines an active client as follows:

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men's, Women's, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

As of the last quarterly filing, Stitch Fix has 3.4MM active clients. Active clients have been growing at a decelerating rate from about 30% YoY in 2018 to approximately 17% in the most recent quarter. This decelerating active client growth rate is a key metric for investors and likely a concern for the sustainability of Stitch Fix's future growth.

Active Clients (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

Active Client YoY Growth (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

Stitch Fix also breaks out its advertising spend separately from its quarterly SG&A costs. The chart below shows advertising spend per new client, which we will use as an estimate of Stitch Fix's customer acquisition costs. For reference, we calculate this metric by dividing the advertising spend in a given quarter by the change in number of active clients during the same quarter. Advertising per new client has been increasing steadily over the last two years and for the last 3 quarters has settled in the range of $300 - $400 per new client. This is likely also to be a source of concern to investors: it is getting more expensive for Stitch Fix to grow its customer base. Another caveat to these metrics is that strictly speaking Stitch Fix does not report the number of new clients: Stitch Fix only reports total active clients for each quarter. The number of new clients is likely higher than the change in active clients between each quarter since there is some amount of churn in older clients. Stitch Fix does not report churn numbers.

Advertising per Additional Active Client (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

Quarterly revenue per client over the last 3 years has been steady in the $120 - $130 range. That said, management has pointed out that over the last two years revenue per client has steadily been trending upward (growth rate plotted in chart below). As of the last quarter, each new customer represents approximately $130 in quarterly revenue and $59 in quarterly gross profit (gross margin = 45%). Assuming a $350 customer acquisition cost, advertising spend has a 6 quarter payback period. Note that this payback period estimate assumes that quarterly spend for new active clients is constant over each quarter and equal to the average of all active clients--this is unlikely to be completely realistic.

Quarterly Revenue per Active Client (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

Revenue per Client YoY Growth (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

The cost of servicing existing active clients also appears to increasing on a per client basis over time, as seen in the chart below which shows non-advertising SG&A spend per client. Non-ad SG&A per client was $44 in the last quarter up ~19% from a low of $37 approximately two years prior. As a percentage of revenue, advertising costs are hovering around 10% and non-ad SG&A at 34%. Long term, Stitch Fix states in its investor presentations that it intends to bring non-ad SG&A to 25% and maintain advertising at 10%. This reduction in non-ad SG&A would likely be driven by efficiencies due to technology and scale.

Non-advertising SG&A per Client (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

SG&A as Percentage of Revenue (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings)

Estimation of Future Growth

In this section we extrapolate Stitch Fix's active client metrics and unit economics into the future to forecast revenue growth. The general assumptions for this model are as follows

Stitch Fix acquires new clients through paid advertising. New and existing clients both spend the same quarterly average revenue per user such that average revenue per user multiplied by total users yields total revenue per user. Stitch Fix maintains ad spend at 10% of revenue.

We first assume that customer acquisition costs continue to increase over time into the future as shown in the plot below. The blue curve is historic quarterly advertising spend per change in active user. The orange curve shows our assumptions for the future. The increasing customer acquisition costs indicate that Stitch Fix is beginning to saturate its customer base which today really only includes the top tier of apparel consumers who care deeply about fashion and are willing to pay top dollar. The rising customer acquisition costs is equivalent to saying that less new clients are generated for the same amount of advertising spend.

Customer Acquisition Costs (Source: Advertising per active client from 10Q/10K filings + financial model)

We also assume that Stitch Fix is able to increase quarterly revenue per client from $130 in the most recent quarter to $150 by the end of 2022.

Quarterly revenue per client (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings + financial model)

From these inputs and the model described above, we can estimate Stitch Fix's future revenue growth as shown in the chart below. This model is essentially in line with analyst projections at the time of writing which call for $2.31B revenue at a 20% YoY growth rate in the fiscal year ending July 2021.

Quarterly TTM Revenue (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings + financial model)

Revenue Growth (Source: analysis of 10Q/10K filings + financial model)

Valuation & Outlook

To come up with a valuation for Stitch Fix, we will compare it against growing apparel retailers TJX Companies (TJX) (parent of TJ Maxx), Boot Barn (BOOT), and Zumiez (ZUMZ). Apparel retailers like Macy's (M) or Nordstrom (JWN) are also natural choices, but we exclude them due to their declining growth rates. The table below compares these companies across a number of metrics.

Metric SFIX TJX BOOT ZUMZ Gross Margin 44.6% 28.3% 33.2% 34.9% Net Margin 1.57% 7.70% 5.99% 5.80% YoY Rev Growth 21.5% 6.37% 11.8% 6.12% Price to Sales 1.89 1.92 1.14 0.819 Price to Gross Profit 4.24 6.78 3.43 2.35 Price to Earnings 103 24.9 19.1 14.1

Of the peer group, Stitch Fix has the highest gross margins, highest growth, but lowest net profit margins. This reflects its cost-advantaged position as an e-commerce player and its focus on growth over profitability. However, unlike many money-losing growth properties, Stitch Fix is profitable. On a price to gross profits basis, Stitch Fix (4.24) is currently valued somewhere between TJX (6.78) and Boot Barn (3.43).

On an earnings basis, let's assume that a 20-25 P/E multiple is reasonable for a growing retailer based on TJX and BOOT valuations. This seems conservative since Stitch Fix is expected to have much higher growth than either of those companies for many years into the future. Stitch Fix has stated that the long term goal for net profit margin is 10%, although this is unproven so a range of 5%-10% is more conservative. Assuming $2.3B revenue in the fiscal year ending July 2021, 5%-10% profit margin, and a 20 to 25 earnings multiple gives a market cap range between $2.3B and $5.75. Stitch Fix today trades at a market cap of $2.7B, so this analysis suggests that there could be significant up-side of Stitch Fix is successful in achieving its growth and profitability aspirations. Today it is clear that the market is pricing in a steep discount to this aspiration, suggesting that there is a lot of skepticism over long term growth and profitability.

Looking forward, investors should focus on the following metrics which are critical to the success of Stitch Fix's business model:

Customer acquisition costs As measured by advertising per additional active client, we expect customer acquisition costs to continue to rise. However, if customer acquisition costs rise above $500 per additional active client, that could indicate that Stitch Fix's target market is much smaller than originally anticipated. Quarterly revenue per client We currently anticipate this metric to rise slowly. In the event that this metric begins to decline over time, this would be a major red flag unless there is a substantial commensurate decrease in customer acquisition cost. Non-Ad SG&A As a percentage of revenue, non-ad SG&A needs to decline from today's ~35% of revenue to a future value of 25% of revenue in order to achieve management's profitability targets. This metric should trend down; if it were to show signs of trending higher this would also be a major red flag.

Bottom line: Stitch Fix is undervalued vs. management's stated long term goals. We believe that there could be a significant upward price movement in the event that management is able to demonstrate continued progress on the above three metrics.

