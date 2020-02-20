Kirby: A Tale Of Two Stories

Kirby Corporation's (KEX) shares have seen a sharp correction after announcing its Q4 results and FY2020 guidance. The company’s FY2020 guidance at the midpoint was significantly lower than what sell side was modeling (guidance $2.60 to $3.40 versus pre earnings consensus estimates of $3.54). The company’s marine transportation segment is seeing a positive trend with improving utilization and pricing. However, its distribution and services business is witnessing a sharp slowdown offsetting any improvement in marine transportation.

Marine Business: Improving Fundamentals

The company’s marine business consists of inland barge business (78% of revenues) and costal business (22% of revenues). Fundamentals in inland barge business remain very strong. The company is witnessing low to mid 90s utilization which gives it a strong pricing power. Last quarter, the company saw term contracts renewing with low to mid single digit pricing increase, and spot market rates increasing in mid-single-digit range year-over-year. The benefit of pricing increase is that they directly flow through the bottom line without any significant associated costs. This gives the company significant incremental margins on incremental revenues.

Looking forward, $150 bn + of U.S petrochemical investment (see slide 15 of Kirby’s Feb. 2020 investor presentation) and upcoming chemical facilities along the Gulf Coast means increased demand for barge transportation which bodes well for the company. I believe the pricing growth Kirby is seeing can continue for next several years.

Fundamentals remain strong in the costal business as well with barge utilization in the mid-80% range. The market is experiencing limited availability of large capacity vessels, particularly in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions. This has resulted in tight market conditions and continued pricing increases on renewing contracts. According to the company, average spot market rates improved approximately 10% year-on-year last quarter and term contracts renewed higher in a range of 5% to 15%. The company was also able to secure term contract for the barges which were trading in the spot market. Kirby entered 2020 with ~85% of barges under term contracts. This gives a good visibility for the future earnings growth.

The strong pricing environment is getting reflected in the company’s results and its segment operating margin for marine business improved 370 bps y-o-y in FY2019. In terms of incremental margins, the company’s operating profit improved $68.4 mn on $104 mn incremental revenues or ~65% incremental margins.

Table 1: Marine Segment Performance

2018 2019 2020E Marine transportation revenues 1,483,143 1,587,082 1,766,000 Operating income 147,416 215,842 278,000 Operating margin 9.90% 13.60% 15.74%

Source: Kirby Corporation’s 10-K filings, GS Analytics estimates

For 2020, management has guided for a high single digit to low teen revenue growth in marine business. The company is likely to see $100 mn plus revenues from recently acquired inland tank barge and towboat fleet of Savage Inland Marine. This coupled with a mid single digit growth (I am assuming 5%) in organic revenue primarily driven by pricing can easily help the company achieve its revenue guidance. Starting with $ 1,587 mn in FY19 revenues and adding $79.35 mn from organic growth (5% of $1,587 mn) plus $100 mn from Savage Inland acquisition, we get $1,766 mn in FY20 revenues.

For margins if we assume organic revenue will come at same 65% incremental margins, we get ~$ 51.6 mn in incremental profit [FY19 revenues ($1,587 mn) * 5% (mid single digit growth) * 65%= $51.58 mn]. For $100 mn of revenues from Savage Inland acquisition, I am assuming 13.6% margin (in line with Kirby’s FY19 margin). This gives $13.6 mn additional profit. So, we have total incremental profit $65.2 mn [= $51.6 + $13.6]. This generates a total operating profit of ~$278 mn for FY2020 [FY19 operating profit of $215.8 + $65.2]. This corresponds to 15.74% margin which is in line with management’s guidance of mid teen operating margin for marine segment.

In the last cycle operating margin of marine segment reached ~24% during FY2013 and FY2014 period. I believe the company’s marine business can achieve a normalized margin in high teen range over the next couple of years.

Distribution and Services Business: Unsustainably Low

The company’s distribution and services business is a different story. This segment has a significant exposure to oil and gas end market and last quarter it derived ~47% of its sales from this market. Fracking industry is seeing a sharp slowdown and is cutting back on their orders. On its recent earnings call, referring to the state of oil and gas market, Kirby’s President David Grzebinski said,

“… Let me try and put some context around what's happening in D&S and what's in our guidance. Look, in the fourth quarter, we saw our customers not only curtailed their capital spending, but they cut OpEX. They cut maintenance spending. This is unsustainable …”

As a result of sharp decline in orders and revenues in this segment, Kirby posted an operating loss in Distribution and Services business last quarter. However, the good news is that it has taken steps to realign its cost structure with the current demand levels which should help it return to profitability going forward. Further, OpEX cuts are usually unsustainable and can’t go on for long. When the market recovers or stabilizes, there is likely going to be a significant pent up demand as customers have to come back and do some maintenance work.

Management guidance for 2020 assumes 12% to 17% decline in segment revenues and low to mid single digit operating margin. I have my number at the midpoint of their guidance, but if oil and gas sees another leg down there may be a risk.

Table 2: Distribution and Services segment performance

2018 2019 2020E Distribution and services revenues 1,487,554 1,251,317 1,069,876 Operating income (loss) 129,305 67,201 32,096 Operating margin 8.70% 5.40% 3%

Source: Kirby Corporation’s 10-K filings, GS Analytics estimates

Over the next couple of years, as market conditions return to normal and the company adjusts its cost structure to the new levels of demand, I believe this segment can again post operating margins in high single digit range.

Contrarian Bet

Kirby is #1 player in Inland barge business and has grown nicely over the last couple of decades acquiring assets at distressed valuations during downturns. This business is immune to the foreign competition due to a federal law known as Jones Act. While the company’s P/E currently looks high based on FY2020 consensus EPS estimate of $3, I believe FY2020 is not representative of the company’s normalized or mid cycle earnings power.

The company’s earnings can see a meaningful upside over the next couple of years as its Distribution and Services business starts recovering. The biggest unknown is the timing of the recovery but I believe over the next couple of years either oil and gas market will recover or the company will cut cost to adjust to new levels of demand. This coupled with continued recovery in marine transportation means a good increase in Kirby’s margins and EPS. I believe it makes sense to be contrarian and buy Kirby in low to mid 70s range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.