A Tale Of Two Gases

Gas One

For my title I paraphrased the novel A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens. He once lived in the city in England where I was born and he died there. Unfortunately I did not inherit his wisdom and foresight but in his many written words are thoughts that are educational for all of us still today. In that book he talked of events that led up to the French Revolution in 1789 and said this as an introduction:

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way-in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only".

Sound familiar? Today it is unlikely that our leaders will face the beheading fate of leaders in those days...

Painting photo: Bill Meulenberg

But failure by them to prevent the pollution of our planet today by filthy fuels and to upgrade antiquated power supply systems to meet the demand needs of the 21st century is leading to a different form of revolution also driven by the people who want today's energy needs supplied in a clean way.

Much has been written on solar and wind but they have problems with intermittency that battery backup is a questionable answer to given batteries contribution to pollution - that also being the case with battery EVs - plus I have yet to see proposals to put wind turbines on the cars, trucks, trains and planes that we use every day. Wind turbines bring problems of their own that include destruction of birds and insects that are essential to nature's ecological balance plus they are noise and visual polluters. And there are no plans for demolishing and recycling at the end of their usable lives something that will not helped by the fact those giant blades are made of non recyclable plastic!

This is a photo of one on the way to its installation site in Australia. There are three of those 66 meter long blades on every turbine in that project!

Photo: ABC News

One can also jest about putting turbines on cars, etc., but those EV batteries used instead are no joke - there are virtually no recycling facilities and a glut of used EV batteries is looming as many of the EVs on the road today are reaching the end of their battery usable life of one decade. If one takes a conservative eight year life estimate then some 274,000 tons of material such as nickel and cobalt will need to be recycled around the world by 2025 rising to 800,000 tons in 2026. Current recycling capacity in the world is estimated at 85,000 tons per year. A new 20,000 ton recycling facility is estimated to cost up to $200 million and take at least five years to design and build (Source: FT Research). We therefore need around 40 such units to be built by 2026 at a total cost of around $8 billion! Who pays? I doubt the slave laborers used in the cobalt mines will contribute much! And I am sure I do not want an extra tax burden to pay for the political push that is forcing EVs onto our roads.

Such facilities will also need power supplies as does the battery manufacture in the first place and recharging needs during their usable lifetime. Where is the power going to come from?

Coal is being phased out fast and the nuclear option faces insurmountable opposition in many countries despite the fact that today's technology is probably safe. Some parts of the world have an answer from nature as we do at home with hydropower. Good use is also being made by converting some household and garden waste into biogas and ground source heat is becoming a norm in many places as well but a vast amount of clean energy will still be needed from other sources. I strongly believe that natural gas - natgas for brevity - and hydrogen will be the main other sources, by far. I wrote about hydrogen in depth recently in Linde/Praxair: A New Energy Major and will add more another day in Gas Two.

For today I will expand on natgas. Given the depths in that natgas prices have plunged down to over a long period of time it is difficult to get excited about such as a commodity but it is those prices that have made it such an attractive replacement for coal and for other uses and one wonders where we are in the excitement/price cycles today as shown in these charts:

Source:Forbes.com

Source: stockcharts.com

The price cycle has been a long term bumpy ride but my betting is we are somewhere between panic and depression right now given the global natgas glut. I did not panic with my favorites but they - including Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) that I bought into thinking the stock price would never go down further - have certainly made me depressed! All such choices of mine did likewise. That is, all except Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG). I bought into Cheniere in 2009 at $3.42 per share. I sold some at $40 and more at $ 60 and $80. I still hold a few that sit today at $55 after a lousy down 17% in the past 12 months but I am sure they will go back to $80 plus when the profits starting sailing in from the LNG sailing out: Cheniere to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell in Celebration of 1,000th LNG Cargo Milestone. That occasion was on February 3 this year.

That experience makes Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) my investment choice on the supply side - my main hope in the excitement cycle - to benefit from growing worldwide natgas demand:

Tellurian

I will let TELL do the main introduction with this recent slide show

My personal introduction to them came when the former founder of Cheniere - Charif Souki - got the boot from there by an activist shareholder and started TELL. Originally Cheniere was being set up to import LNG and regasify it for sale in the US. The plans for that were far advanced when the US shale gas revolution destroyed the prevailing natgas pricing structure and thus his plans and dreams. That would destroy many people but Charif Souki instead revolutionized his plan and built instead the first US LNG export facilities including...

Sabine Pass

Source: Cheniere Energy

And with that decision he made my tiny investment into my best ever.

I believe he and the team at TELL will do better. Unlike Cheniere, TELL has its own natgas production source and will have its own extensive pipeline network to supply from there to its planned liquefaction plant at Lake Charles plus that network will connect with other natgas supply sources available also, as shown below...

Source: Tellurian presentation

Also unlike Cheniere - a company that was financed with a mountain of debt - TELL is doing it with equity including with stakes by large customers such as Total (NYSE:TOT). That has a downside in that existing stockholders are likely to get diluted when new funds are sought but it should mean less risk and higher returns later. At the present time Charif Souki together with other members of the top team own the majority of shares.

The TELL website can tell more for those that need to know and I will expand more on demand growth and thus the opportunity here...

Demand Growth

The International Energy Agency, IEA, has produced this chart

An overall picture is also supplied by TELL in this presentation including this chart that shows supply growth from LNG plants under construction as well:

Source: Tellurian

I will expand here on some specific demand growth areas:

Shipping IMO2020 came into force on January 1 this year requiring ships to use cleaner fuels and many are turning to LNG. CMA CGM is the world's 4th largest container ship company and they expect to have 20 LNG-powered ships by 2022, including smaller vessels run by its Containerships subsidiary in northern Europe. China has agreed to comply with IMO 2020 regulations that ban dirty fuels but will also ban open-loop scrubbers, a move which will likely increase demand for LNG as a compliant ship fuel. Carnival Lines - the world's largest cruise ship company - is changing to LNG powered ships and it will be the logical fuel for the many LNG carriers such as this Mitsui one

Photo: Mitsui

Ship&Bunker estimates that the 600 ships expected to use LNG would mean a demand of over 3 million M tons per year.

And many ports are preparing to welcome them including Florida as it transitions to natgas

Trains President Trump wants LNG transported by rail and that will help increase uses and mean more business for another favorite of mine - Chart (GTLS) - who build the rail cars

Photos: Chart Industries

Spain will soon run its first LNG fueled passenger train. Russia is developing LNG fueled freight trains to serve remote areas and Florida East Coast Railway has become the first North American rail company to use LNG for its entire fleet. I also own Stadler a world-leading Swiss locomotive manufacturer. It is nearly 75 years old, but was publicly listed only in April 2019. Insiders own the majority of shares. It is not yet listed in the US, but investors there who are not too timid to go beyond borders can buy it on the Zurich stock exchange under the symbol SRAIL:SWX. That means investors also buy into the Swiss franc - the world's safest currency - and so can potentially make gains that way too. Stadler opened a manufacturing facility in the US in May 2019. Some of its trains are powered by LNG.

Trucks Trucks, busses and cars are another increasing source of demand as increasing numbers come on the roads using LNG and CNG (compressed natural gas). Spanish car maker SEAT - part of VW - is making hybrids using CNG. Sweden's Volvo is selling LNG powered trucks in Europe and that will spread to other countries.

Italy's IVECO recently unveiled a new LNG fueled truck with a range of 1600 kms (960 miles) that cuts particle emissions by 95% and CO2 emissions by 90%.

Image courtesy of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial said that LNG-fueled Iveco truck completed what is believed to be the longest ever journey by road on a single fill.

Setting off from London, the vehicle was pulling a tri-axle box van trailer and running at a gross vehicle weight of 30 tons. After a short ferry crossing from Dover to Calais it completed the 1,728-km road journey to Madrid in Spain without needing to refuel. The estimated fuel cost saving compared to diesel was 40% and it is cleaner.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is building LNG/CNG refueling stations around the US and is my favorite to win out from such trucks hitting the road there.

Chart had this to stay about its refueling project in Germany;

"ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) completed the installation and commissioning of Europe's largest LNG fueling station for AlternOil GmbH ("AlternOil"). AlternOil will operate the fueling station, which is located on Germany's main A1 highway near the city of Bakum, following final approval by local authorities expected in early December 2019. Chart's proprietary "Saturation on the Fly" ("SoF") technology eliminates methane emissions to atmosphere and recognizes both spark ignited and compression engines which allows the station to fuel all LNG trucks regardless of original equipment manufacturer or brand. SoF also improves the station's overall energy management and provides a total refuelling time consistent with equivalent diesel engine vehicles".

Power Transmission Lines. There is an enormous amount of electrical power loss in traditional lines that use old materials and technology. China has led the world with high speed rail and high speed internet. Maybe it will do the same with hybrid superconducting cables that use LNG. That concept ticks just about all of my Wow factor boxes and I will invest in that if I ever get chance to connect with the makers of those cables!

There are many other specific examples and they all point in one direction - up for natgas and LNG demand...

McKinsey & Company listed natural gas as the fasted growing fossil fuel globally in a September 2019 report. According to the International Energy Agency "IEA" consumption of natural gas increased by 4.6% in 2018 with North American appetite for gas accounting for nearly half of the increase in global energy demand. In addition to growing demand in North America, key growth for natural gas comes from greater industrial demand in Asia. Growing industrial capacity in Asia, especially in China has led demand growth with increasing production from the U.S. addressing these needs. Source: IEA 2018 This growth in global consumption has led to a booming liquefied natural gas "LNG" market in North America and Australia where producers have been busy building export terminals to address demand from Asia. LNG demand is expected to increase by 3.5% annually to 2025; in 2018 alone, demand for LNG grew by 8.6%. The U.S. and China together accounted for 60% of overall demand growth in LNG in 2018.

In Spain BNEF said that power sector emissions plummeted to less than 50 million tons of CO2 in 2019, 23% less than in 2018, as coal-to-gas switching led to a collapse in coal consumption and BNEF also expects that at least half of Spain's remaining coal capacity to be phased out by mid-2020 to comply with EU's Industrial Emissions Directive.

In Germany S&P Global Platts noted that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline system has transported historic volumes of gas lately into Germany at 166.9 million meters3/d (~6 bcf/d) and choosing natural gas over coal will help German Chancellor Merkel's concerns regarding lowering Germany's greenhouse emissions 40% vs.1990 levels.

In the US this SA article by Bluegold Research tells of the coal to gas switch for power generation. More phase out of coal for power generation is inevitable there and around the world.

Korea has closed 10 coal-fired power plants to cut pollution this winter, permanently shut 2 coal plants and will operate the remaining 41 coal plants at 80% capacity.

India is one of the largest users of coal in the world for power generation. Many of its cities peoples are choking with pollution and natgas will be increasingly used to ease that problem with TELL being part of the solution after signing a memorandum of understanding with India's Petronet LNG for the purchase of as much as 5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from its planned Driftwood LNG export terminal, confirming an earlier report. Petronet will spend $2.5B for an 18% equity stake in the $28B terminal, the largest outside holding so far in the project and one of the largest foreign investments in the U.S. to ship shale gas abroad. India's 2020 budget includes ambitious plans for natural gas and accelerated by 7 years its plan to increase the share of gas in the energy mix to 15% by 2023. The plan would require gas demand to double from 6 bcf/d in 3 years, the bulk of which must be met with imported LNG due to lackluster domestic production.

Japan plans to invest $10 billion to encourage broader use of liquefied natural gas around the world to reduce dependence on Middle East oil.

Tale End - Gas One

Natgas is often talked about as in interim fuel to take us in a cleaner way to a totally renewable world. It is not pure and methane emissions can cause big problems. There are ways to address some of that but not perhaps all at the present time. Current technology batteries for EVs and storage - with all their associated problems - are probably worse but are not admitted by their proponents nor are those for wind that I mentioned earlier. The use of both and political support for more of the same will ensure the makers stay among the winners but their time will come.

Consequently there are some downsides for natgas and thus for TELL as well. There are blind spots in the political mindset in many countries and among those jumping on the ESG bandwagon. They do not want to know about or bother with the negative consequences associated with wind and batteries - short term sound bites get favorable headlines and natgas is bundled in with all fossil fuels and is thus tainted as unclean. The other downsides for TELL include the present day glut and the other new liquefaction plants being built by competitors.

The latter points will self correct if those forecasts by the IEA and others, including TELL, prove correct and those new demands come steadily on stream in the next two to three years and start to overtake the existing and planned LNG capacity increases around the world. And sheer reality of power demand needs should surely keep inept politics at bay. Practicalities also tend to prevail over purist protest as was demonstrated recently when the bursar of Oxford's St. John's College gave his students the cold shoulder when they demanded the college sell its investments in Shell and BP immediately. He told the students "I am not able to arrange any divestment at short notice, but I can arrange for the gas central heating in college to be switched off with immediate effect. Please let me know if you support this proposal". Apparently the students did not like the idea of sacrificing their comfort to eliminate fossil fuels; one complained "it's January and it would be borderline dangerous to shut off central heating!"

A short term downside for TELL is a possible continuation of low natgas prices but since TELL has activities in the key first parts of the supply chain - production, pipelines and liquefaction facilities - that could be turned to a positive because it could leave its own natgas resources in the ground for another day and pipe cheap supplies from others into its liquefaction faculties.

Longer term the main threat to natgas AND those wind turbines and batteries (if the negatives with batteries do not get fixed) will probably come from my other favorite gas - hydrogen. I will write more on that another day in Gas Two of my Tale Of Two Gases.

For today and the medium term TELL is a relatively safe bet given the proven experience of management and the push pull from growing worldwide demand.

Traders might like the short term as TELL has been trading in a range between $6.50 and $8.50 for the past 9 months. I do not usually hop in and out of my investments but I have done so several times with TELL while keeping a core holding just in case things head skywards and leave me behind. I do not see a catalyst for that changing much for a few more months but - when things finally break out of that range - I am expecting a repeat of my experience with Cheniere and that could take us up to $80 over the next years!! That is not a forecast but history does sometimes repeat itself! For now, some analysts forecast a low of $6 in coming months which suggests they expect it to stay in that trading range. The medium forecast is for $10 - a 49% increase - and the high is $20 being a 198% increase on the current price of $6.72.

I got in again with my trader package last week and I recommend TELL as a buy for both traders and investors.

I shall end with some of those words from Charles Dickens; "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times". I believe we are in the worst of times for natgas prices and if buy low is good advice then the best of times to buy is now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.