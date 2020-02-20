Stamps.Com: Exceeds Expectations, Shorts Run For Cover, Don't Miss It

Not the cheapest stock available, but far from death's door as many had expected.

A new share repurchase program announced, to be completed within six months.

Investment Thesis

Stamps.com (STMP) had fallen from grace but is now back on the offense.

Even though its shares are not cheaply valued, and the company is not expected to grow its revenues at a fast clip, its prospects are clearly not as grim as many had expected.

With a brand new share repurchase program, together with a strong balance sheet with net cash of $100 million, I believe this stock is worthwhile considering. Here's why:

Putting Its Troubles Behind

Stamps.com has offered shareholders a roller coaster these past two years. First selling-off aggressively from mid-2018 into early 2019. Before a strong share price appreciation culminating with more than 30% increase in AH trading. Realistically, today's shareholders will feel exuberant.

Indeed, what's noteworthy about Stamps.com is that it is a meaningfully shorted stock, with approximately 21% of its float sold short. Given that its days to cover approach 9, this implies that stock is likely to rally significantly simply from short-sellers closing out their positions.

Moving on, the graph that follows shows Stamps.com's revenue growth rate guidance into 2020:

Source: author's calculations, *** guidance

Objectively, you can see when Q4 2019 results were reported, it translated into full-year 2019 only being down 3% year-over-year. Given how low expectations had become for Stamps.com's prospects, this met shareholders very positively.

Looking ahead, Stamps.com is guiding for approximately 2% growth. The key takeaway here is that Stamps.com has staying power when many thought that after losing its favorable exclusive USPS contract, it implied that its business model would implode. The facts show this to be otherwise.

Reigniting Old Partnerships

Stamps.com has a new partnership with UPS (UPS) that allows Stamps.com to provide a discount to customers of up to 55%.

New and existing Stamps.com customers will be given UPS as a default option and with clear and seamless solutions, without overbearing and confusion waiver options. The general premise behind this new contract with UPS is to drive increased shipping volume to UPS.

Furthermore, the tie-up with UPS allows Stamps.com to provide more options to its customers from smaller residential packages to large packages aimed at businesses. My point?

The overall message here is to remind readers that Stamps.com is here to stay and that it has unquestionably put behind itself the loss of its favorable contract with USPS.

Sign of Confidence: Share Repurchases

In a further sign of confidence over its long-term prospects, Stamps.com not only repurchased $43 million worth of stock since March 2019 to the present time, but it has newly announced a brand new share repurchase program of $40 million expected to be terminated over a six month period.

Put another way, given that Stamps.com has close to none existent capital expenditure requirements and carries close to $100 million in net cash; thus Stamps.com believes that the best use of its capital at present is to repurchase its shares.

Valuation - A Small Amount Of Upside Left

What has put me off Stamps.com in the past has been its incessant need for expensive M&A to grow its operations. In my previous article I highlighted the following table:

Hence, although Stamps.com is guiding for adjusted EBITDA to be to reach close to $145 million, this figure carries very little weight. Why?

Firstly, as noted, this EBITDA figure does not factor in its regular acquisitions. So even though Stamps.com makes strong cash flows, it then regularly buys up companies offering its operations an unsustainable boost.

Secondly, as you see below a huge portion of its EBITDA is stock-based compensation that will dilute its shareholders.

Source: Q4 2019 press statement

Consequently, I believe readers would do well to use Stamps.com's GAAP net income as guidance.

Consider this, if take Stamps.com's guided top end of its net income guidance of $52.6 million, and use Stamps.com's total guided number of shares outstanding of 18.5 million (for year-end 2020, given on the earnings call) this implies that Stamps.com's present market cap is already $2.3 billion.

Now, let me ask the reader, if Stamps.com trades for 43x net income with less than 4% top-line growth, does this offer investors a large margin of safety? I fail to believe so.

On the other hand, as I noted earlier, Stamps.com carries a very strong balance sheet and has minimal need for capital reinvestment, so its net income can simply be used to repurchase its own shares, and herein I believe a bullish thesis can be built.

The Bottom Line

Stamps.com firmly put naysayers back in their corners. Its operations are evidently not unraveling and with new agreements in place with carriers, Stamps.com has staying power.

Even though its present valuation is slightly punchy for this author, I believe that investors are likely to bid these shares higher as expectations for this company had been too low for too long.

