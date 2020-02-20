Hallador Energy Company: Substantially Mispriced Following Recent Sell-Off In Coal

Hallador recently temporarily closed one of its high-cost facilities and received an interest-rate cut on its new credit facility, boosting its financial health.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is a coal production and exploration company with the capacity to produce 10 million tons of coal with operations concentrated in the Midwest. The company is a relatively low-cost producer and has been able to generate a profit for most of the past decade despite the ongoing depression in coal prices.

After the recent sell-off in coal prices, the company may see negative EBITDA which is problematic given its recent rise in debt. That said, the stock also trades at a "P/B" of merely 15% and, if coal prices recover even slightly, the stock is likely to see significant gains.

Can Hallador Survive in This Environment?

Due to the depression in energy commodity prices and perhaps politically related malinvestment, many coal companies are going bankrupt today. To be frank, Hallador is not immune to this risk and, if sales prices do not recover from here, it is likely that Hallador will go the same direction.

According to its last annual report, Hallador generally produces coal at an expense per ton of $26-$31 with around $3.3 in maintenance CapEx/ton. Thus, the company needs to sell at at least $35 to sustainably stay in business. Unfortunately, coal prices in Hallador's area of operation are about $33/ton today which makes negative profits likely. The relationship between Illinois coal spot prices and HNRG is illustrated below:

(Data Source - Quandl/Yahoo Finance)

This can also be seen as a scatter plot:

(Data Source - Quandl/Yahoo Finance)

Based on this simple model, the average price of HNRG given the price of coal is $6.48 which is higher than its current price of $1.8. Clearly, the market is either drastically mispriced or HNRG is in substantial trouble. The truth seems to lie in the middle.

As you can see below, its EBITDA recent crossed below its TTM interest expense:

Data by YCharts

This is a major red-flag signal that the company may enter into default since it lacks the income necessary to make interest payments and that, if the situation continues, the fair value of HNRG's equity is functionally zero. However, it is my belief that coal prices improve. The company has been deleveraging and has positive working capital which is a sign they may be able to stay liquid for the rest of the year:

Data by YCharts

In order to maintain solvency, the company recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sunrise Coal LLC will be temporarily idling its production on its Caslisile Mine in Indiana. This is likely to be a good decision as they would be taking losses on all coal production.

Further, the company has contracted three-quarters of its sales over the next three years which should keep steady cash-flow coming. Even more, the company recently has a new credit facility put in place that will last until 2023 and has reduced the company's interest rate by 50 basis points.

Given these developments, I see it as highly unlikely that Hallador defaults or is restructured. The market is clearly the pricing company as if that is a high probability, but the fundamentals say otherwise.

Hallador's Enormous Upside Potential

Now that we've covered the risks, let's delve into Hallador's potential rewards. In my opinion, it is highly likely that energy coal prices recover as many producers are halting or ending production, limiting forward supply. While natural gas and petroleum prices recently crashed due to the Coronavirus, evidence suggests the long-term trend of those substitute commodities is higher (due to falling production growth fundamentals). As long as Hallador can keep its profits from becoming too negative this year, it seems the good times will return.

Since the company's earnings and EBITDA are substantially depressed, they are subpar valuation metrics. For numerous reasons, "P/B" and "P/S" valuation is also subpar, but we have to work with what we've got. As you can see below, Hallador is trading substantially below book value (85% below) and has never traded at such a low price-to-sales:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, Hallador's assets are likely marked higher than its current market value (due to the many liquidation sales today) and its sales are not turning profits That said, these valuations metrics are incredibly low on a historical basis.

On that note, the majority of its current gross PP&E was acquired over the last decade (with most in the more recent years) which have had limited physical deterioration since. Hallador also has roughly $15M in working capital so the combined value of its 150 MM Tons in reserves, subsidiaries, land, and developments must have a liquidation value of $204M for the company to be trading at a price-to-liquidation-value discount. This would only require the liquidation value of those assets to be somewhere less than half of their current book value which is unlikely.

To put its earnings valuation in perspective, if the company can produce an annual 8 million tons and sell at $40 with a post-maintenance CapEx margin of $7.35/ton (the 2018 average for prices and margins), it would earn $58 million in free-cash-flow. Subtract its $20M expected interest expense and adjust for taxes, and it is likely that the company would generate around $30M in distributable earnings. In other words, if coal prices return to their level a year and a half ago (which was still a historically low price), the company would have a forward "P/E" of merely 1.23X.

Quick Note on Coal Fundamentals

Since Hallador's coal competes with the likes of natural gas and crude oil, the price of coal will depend on a rebound in those two highly depressed commodities. In fact, it is the ongoing glut in oil and natural gas consumption that has been the primary negative driver of coal prices over the past few years.

If you've read my other recent articles, you'd know that I'm very bullish on natural gas at these levels and am generally bullish on crude oil. Both recently sold off due to the Coronavirus (crude oil) and the abnormally warm winter (natural gas). That said, the tremendous supply growth that has fueled the glut in those two commodities is beginning to fade, particularly in the all-important Permian basin. This will boost prices for all energy commodities over the long-term. In the short-term, OPEC is also weighing cuts on crude oil production to offset Coronavirus shocks. This should indirectly benefit coal prices.

The Bottom Line

Hallador is perhaps one of the cheapest equities on the market today. It trades at multiples below its book value and, given a relatively small increase in coal prices would be trading at essentially years' worth of earnings.

Yes, the company is undoubtedly risky and in a precarious position that is largely out of management's control. If they are not able to fill contracts at the appropriate price, the company could go under. However, the company has made many defensive changes over the past few months and it seems likely it will be able to weather the storm.

The company has also paid a $.04 dividend per share for years which currently equates to a high yield of 12%. I see it as highly likely that the dividend is temporarily cut and it would be smart for managers to temporarily halt it. Considering the stock has lost half of its value since the beginning of the year, it appears this possibility is priced into the stock.

Speaking of which, after the recent sell-off the company's market capitalization crossed below the $50M threshold which is required for it to stay listed on the NASDAQ. This has likely exacerbated the sell-off as investors rush for the exist over understandable liquidity fears. That said, the company appears to be considerably undervalued and I see it as likely that it bounces back from here.

Given Hallador's upside based on its expected earnings given a slightly higher coal price, I would give it a price target of $3. This is based on a 3X "P/E" fair-value using the $30M earnings figure. Of course, if coal prices manage to return to 2018 levels, HNRG's fair value would be substantially higher as I am heavily discounting for bankruptcy risk.

Overall, I believe that HNRG is a great speculative deep-value "buy" and that the company will be able to handle the current storm. If the company has an abysmal earnings report on March 9th with deeply negative EBITDA and working capital I may abandon my view. However, I firmly believe that it is trading below liquidation value which means I may hold it even if default seems likely. Of course, only with a very small position size <1% of my account since I could be wrong and the stock could fall to zero. Ideally, I'd increase position size as coal prices improve but maintain a small "lottery ticket" type of position until then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HNRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.