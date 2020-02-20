Mohawk Industries: Searching For A 'Floor' In Valuation

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is the world's largest flooring manufacturer with residential and commercial applications. While the company benefits from its market leadership position and overall solid fundamentals, disappointing growth and more volatile earnings in recent years have resulted in a sharp correction to the stock price which is down by over 50% from highs back in 2017. The company just reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations although soft demand and intense competition continue to be market challenges for the year ahead. This article highlights recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(source: Company IR)

MHK Earnings Recap

Mohawk Industries reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on February 13th with non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 which was $0.05 ahead of estimates. GAAP EPS of $3.68, up from $3.05 in Q4 2018, was driven by a restructuring charge tax benefit even as the operating income in the quarter was lower. Q4 revenue of $2.42 billion declined by -1% year over year but in-line with expectations.

(source: Company IR)

The story here is tepid revenue growth in a trend that goes back to 2016 when sales last presented a rate above double-digits. The 0.98% year over year decline in Q4 followed a 1.01% decline in Q3 with full-year 2019 essentially flat even considering the impact of acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

What we find is that the business is complex across the product segments including ceramic tile, laminates, wood, stone, carpeting, panels, and vinyl. The company is presenting varying trends in each particular global market. Indeed, comments made during the conference call highlighted soft demand and overall challenging conditions.

As we anticipated, our business remained challenged by soft demand, greater competition and reduced production volume. Competition has increased in our global markets impacting our pricing and mix as we leverage higher investments in sales and marketing to drive growth... In the near term, we still anticipate continued pressure in our markets and product categories.

Weaker economic conditions in particular countries are balanced by some stronger results in some high margin businesses. There is a move in the company towards higher-end luxury flooring products which it hopes will support margins going forward. The company noted in the conference call they are seeing positive results from increasing participation in commercial markets while expanding the base of stores that exclusively sell its products.

Nevertheless, operating income was markedly lower in Q4 at $154.8 million, down by 27.4% compared to $213.4 million in Q4 2018. The results for the year were pressured by weaker North America "NA" Flooring while Global Ceramic and Rest of World "ROW" flooring had some more positive trends. In Q4, North American flooring sales decreased by 4% pressured by lower volume, pricing, and mix.

(source: Company IR)

The company is responding by pushing forward with efforts to streamline its operations by reducing costs and focusing on high-value segments. Some of the more positive developments include strong cash flow generation as free cash flow reached $870 million for the year. Mohawk's net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio reached 1.6x to end 2019, which management highlights is a record low for the company. MHK maintains a small share repurchasing program with $125 million remaining from $500 million last authorized.

(source: Company IR)

MHK 2020 Outlook

Management only offered guidance for the current quarter as it traditionally does not release full-year estimates. For Q1, the company is targeting EPS in a range between $1.90 and $2.00 which compares to $2.13 in Q1 2019. The company intends to manage inventory build as a response to softer market demand. Still, comments in the conference call suggest an improvement towards the second half of the year.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market is forecasting full-year 2020 EPS of $10.25, up 2.89% compared to 2019 while revenue of $10.01 billion, up just 0.36% y/y is effectively flat compared to last year. Looking ahead, averages between 14 published estimates expect EPS growth to rebound about 10% in 2021 while revenue growth is expected to improve to a 2.3% growth rate.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

MHK Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Mohawk Industries presents a complex scenario where weak growth is muddling a more positive earnings story and overall solid fundamentals. We like the lower leverage ratio and strong cash flow generation supporting the stock.

We highlight that valuation metrics including a P/E of 12.8x, P/S of 1.0x, and price to free cash flow multiple of 10.8x are at the lowest levels for the stock over the past decade. With MHK down by over 50% from its all-time high above $280 in late 2017, the question becomes; "is the floor is in"? Pun intended.

(source: data by YCharts/ table by author)

To the downside, this remains a highly cyclical company exposed to global trends in growth and housing market fundamentals. The estimates for 2020 expecting flat revenue growth and EPS upside of just 3% leave a lot to be desired. Further weakness in sales momentum or disappointing results would likely pressure the stock lower. That being said, we think the company is well-positioned to benefit from a potential upside in global growth or better than expected outcomes. The expectations are now low enough where strong execution and results could be rewarded by the market.

Verdict

We think Mohawk Industries is a quality company that benefits from its large portfolio or market-leading flooring brands. We rate shares of MHK as a hold, balancing our favorable view of the company against tepid trends in growth and the lingering macro challenges. Valuation has pulled back to the point where the stock becomes a more interesting "value-play" but without a dividend and limited share repurchasing authorization, we think the company will need to reclaim growth momentum for shares to sustain a move higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.