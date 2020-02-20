Bregman: ETFs Creating The Biggest Global Financial Bubble Ever

He said average investors do not understand the dynamics of ETFs and indexes and are becoming victims of a system that is essentially rigged against them.

Globally, we're in the biggest financial bubble ever. That includes stock, bonds – basically the entire set of financial assets worldwide, Steven Bregman, president and director of research at Horizon Kinetics, told Real Vision’s The Interview.

Bregman said individual investors are largely unaware of the real risks of passive investing and the bubble it is creating, leaving them a very vulnerable position.

“Indexes don't just come about because they're good investments – they come about because it's an opportunity for a management company to gather assets through a new ETF for which, at least initially, they can charge 45 or 55 or 65 basis points and they can keep that fee,” he said.

Bregman said because so many ETFs own all the same stocks, they come with a concentration risk that individual investors aren’t aware of.

“They think they're getting diversified, but diversification is semantically only just a name,” he said.

An investor’s best bet in this climate may be to step away from passive investing into more active management, and Bregman thinks there are major opportunities out there.

Because indexes are price agnostic – there is no place for valuation on the short list that makes up the rule set for inclusion or exclusion – it’s possible to find deeply undervalued companies that can generate yield and preserve purchasing power by looking below the ETF divide.

“You can get a yield that's twice the 10-year Treasury rate. You can have a purchasing power protection. You can get everything you're supposed to have,” he said. “Now, is it going to track what's happening in the marketplace? No, but that's not my goal.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

