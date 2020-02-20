Diageo: More Balanced Growth And Cheaper Valuation Than Peers; 9-11% Annual Return

At 3,107.5p, Diageo shares can deliver a 9-11% average annual return in the next 2 years, and more if its multiple recovers. We reiterate Buy.

We continue to believe Diageo can deliver on its mid-term targets, including a 5-7% organic EBIT CAGR for FY20-22.

Its more balanced growth profile means it will be less impacted by the COVID-19 than most peers; guidance implies 4% EBIT growth in FY20.

Its P&L trends have continued to be solid; FY20H1 (Jul-Dec) results showed organic growth of 4.6% in Net Sales and 4.2% in EBIT.

Diageo shares have underperformed since we initiated our Buy rating last July, due to its P/E multiple contracting by 15% and currency headwinds.

Introduction

We initiated our coverage on Diageo (DEO) with a Buy rating in July 2019 ("Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective"). Since then shares have lost 8.4% in GBP (after a 42.47p dividend), underperforming the FTSE All-Share:

As we will explain below, most of the loss is due to a contraction in Diageo's P/E multiple, despite its continuing solid P&L trends. For U.K. investors, some of the loss is also due to currency headwinds, with the pound strengthening against the dollar from 1.25 to 1.30 approximately since July.

Buy Case Recap

Our original Buy case last July predicted a 8-10% annual return for investors, based on the following:

Diageo benefits from the structural growth in the global spirits industry, including premiumisation and rising emerging markets consumption

Diageo also enjoys competitive advantages from its range of historic brands, and economies of scale in marketing, distribution and innovation

Management targets a 4-6% p.a. organic Net Sales growth and a 5-7% organic EBIT growth in FY20-22, implying 6-8% p.a. in EPS growth

Together, these provide a 8-10% p.a. shareholder return, consisting of an approx. 2% Dividend Yield, a 6-8% p.a. EPS growth, and share price growing in line with EPS from stable valuation multiples

Potential further upside from more shareholder distributions, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 2.3x at December 2018 vs. 2.5-3.0x targeted by management

All of these assumptions remain valid, as we will show below, except Net Debt / EBITDA has been raised to 2.8x for now to fund more buybacks.

Diageo was our preferred name within the spirits industry due to its more balanced growth profile. Approx 65% of its EBIT is generated in North America and Europe, providing a solid base, while its operations in APAC (especially India and China) provide a source of strong growth.

Diageo Volume, Net Sales & EBIT by Region (FY19A) NB. "Europe & Turkey" is approx. 90% Europe. Source: Diageo results press release (FY19).

FY20H1 Results Update

Diageo's FY20H1 results, released on January 30, showed solid P&L trends in the 6 months from June to December 2019, in line with our Buy case.

Net Sales grew 4.2% year-on-year organically in FY20H1, mostly from price/mix (volume up 0.2%). EBIT grew 4.6% organically, with margin rising 13 bps; both growth and margin uplift are expected to be stronger in H2 due to the phasing of cost savings (of which £100-150m are targeted for FY20):

Diageo Profit & Loss (FY20H1) Source: Diageo results press release (FY20H1).

Gross margin was 65 bps worse year-on-year due to cost inflation (after improving 50 bps in the prior year), and marketing costs were raised by 25 bps of revenues, but these were offset by lower other operating expenses.

Currency was a headwind in every region apart from North America, so after currency EBIT growth was a smaller 2.0%; Net Income growth was again smaller at 0.5%, due to higher interest expense (from higher debt, issued to fund buybacks) and a higher tax rate (21.6%, vs. 21.2% prior year). However, with the share count having been reduced 3.5% year-on-year by buybacks, EPS grew 4.1% year-on-year.

Management also raised the dividend per share by 5%.

Management felt it was too early to try to predict the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, especially as the earnings call was held on January 30.

Benefits of Geographic Diversification

Diageo's FY20H1 results showed the continuing benefits of its geographic diversification, with the U.S. and Europe contributing relatively more year-on-year after APAC growth slowed:

Diageo EBIT Growth by Region (FY09-20H1) NB. EBIT is before exceptional items. Source: Diageo company filings.

The Net Sales and EBIT performance of the different regions is shown below:

Diageo Net Sales & EBIT by Region (FY20H1) Source: Diageo results press release (FY20H1).

North America showed solid growth, with Net Sales up 6% year-on-year (on volume up 3%) and EBIT up 5% organically. The strong performance included Spirits sales being up 6% organically (on volume up 2%).

Europe & Turkey was weaker, with EBIT margin falling 34 bps due to inflation in Turkey and “upweighted marketing investment”.

Africa saw EBIT growth growing 13% year-on-year organically on Net Sales growing 5%, thanks to price/mix improvements (from premiumisation) and continued benefits from cost savings.

LATAM & Caribbean growth was weaker due to Mexico Net Sales falling 2% year-on-year, and weak economies in several other countries.

APAC growth was strong, driven by China growing Net Sales by 24% (on volume growing 21%), with strength in both white spirits and scotch before the outbreak of COVID-19. India Net Sales growth was notably weaker at 2%, due to an ongoing economic slowdown, a temporary supply chain disruption, and "illiquidity" challenges in key scotch markets. Travel Retail Net Sales fell 8% year-on-year due to issues in both the Middle East and HK. South East Asia Net Sales was flat.

Benefits of Product Diversification

Similarly, FY20H1 results showed how product diversification helped maintain solid overall growth, even as some categories proved more volatile:

Diageo Organic Net Sales Growth by Category (FY18-20H1) NB. IMFL = Indian Manufactured Foreign Liqueur. Source: Diageo company filings.

Scotch, at 25% of Net Sales the largest category for Diageo, was much weaker in FY20H1, with organically flat Net Sales. This was due to growth slowing to 1% in APAC (due to a weak Travel Retail) and a negative 3% in LATAM & Caribbean (due to weak Mexico, Chile and Peru); excluding the 4 weak markets mentioned, scotch sales were up 3% organically, and it still grew by 4% in North America and 9% in Africa.

However, the weakness in scotch was balanced by U.S. Whisky, Canadian Whiskey, Liqueurs and Gin all growing organically by 5% or more. Tequila again posted a growth rate higher than 20%, albeit from a small base.

Revised FY20 Outlook

As a result of the weak markets mentioned above, management revised its FY20 organic Net Sales growth outlook down to “towards the lower end” of the 4-6% mid-term range, from mid-point before. EBIT growth is still expected to be 100 bps higher, implying an organic EBIT growth of 5% in FY20.

Currency impact in FY20 is expected to be £110m for Net Sales and £40m for EBIT, implying an EBIT growth of 4% after currency.

Management still expects to deliver on its FY20-22 guidance of a 4-6% organic Net Sales growth and a 5-7% organic EBIT growth:

We believe Diageo will be able to deliver. It has a long track record of solid EBIT growth (as explained in our initiation article), with the weakness during FY14-16 due to one-off issues in China, India and in the U.S. vodka market – a confluence of headwinds that we believe is unlikely to happen all at once again. Diageo also claims to have improved their inventory management and innovation launch systems based on experiences from those years, making a prolonged slump less likely.

Diageo EBIT Growth by Component (FY09-20E) NB. EBIT is before exceptional items. Source: Diageo company filings.

Valuation

At 3,107.5p, on last-twelve-month (CY19) financials, Diageo shares on a P/E of 23.2x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 3.4%; the Dividend Yield is 2.3% (69.9p per share). We have made an adjustment to normalise the cash tax payment, which was £547m in FY20H1 and much higher than the prior year (£229m) “driven by changes in the timing of instalments and one off items”, including a settlement with the French tax authorities. (However, these one-off payments are expected to still have an impact in full-year cashflows.)

Diageo Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY16-20H1) Source: Diageo company filings.

Diageo's latest valuation metrics compare with a P/E of 26.9x and a FCF Yield of 3.4% FCF Yield (on CY18 financials) when we initiated our Buy rating in July 2019, implying a 15% contraction in the P/E multiple.

Diageo's Net Debt / EBITDA rose to 2.8x, from 2.3x in December, but remains in the middle of management's 2.5-3.0x target range. The debt increase was to fund buybacks, with management repurchasing £2.7bn of shares in the last 12 months (and returning £4.3bn to shareholders including dividends), compared to £2.2bn of FCF.

Compared to its main peers in the spirits industry, Diageo is cheaper on both P/E and FCF Yield terms. While the others do have faster expected growth rates, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) and Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) both depend more on China (and Emerging Markets in general) for growth, while Brown Forman (BF.B) is more U.S.-focused:

Diageo P/E & FCF Yield vs. Peers (Last-12-Months) NB. Diageo and Pernod Ricard last-12-months as of Dec-19; Brown-Forman as of Oct-19 and Rémy Cointreau as of Sep-19. Source: Company filings.

Conclusion

Diageo's FY20H1 results and management comments both support our view that it can deliver on its targeted FY20-22 organic EBIT growth of 5-7% p.a.

This implies an organic EPS CAGR 6.5-8.5%, as buybacks accelerate EPS growth by another 2% a year, with just over 1.0% from what's left of the FCF after dividends, and 0.3-0.4% from increasing debt as EBITDA grows to maintain the same Net Debt / EBITDA ratio. Diageo also has a £4.5bn capital return program announced for FY20-22 which, after the £1.2bn spent in FY20H1, implies further buybacks equivalent to 4.5% of the share count at current prices in the next 2.5 years.

With Diageo shares at 3,107.5p, including the 2.3% annual Dividend Yield, investors can expect an 9-11% annual return over the next 2 years, based on the share price growing in line with EPS at 6.5-8.5% a year on average, assuming a stable P/E multiple.

An additional 10-15% in upside could be expected if Diageo's P/E were to return to its previous level in July 2019 (from 23.2x to 26.9x), which would bring it closer to those of its peers.

We re-iterate our Buy rating on Diageo, and prefer it over Pernod Ricard (Buy rating reiterated last week) and Rémy Cointreau (Buy-rated since December) because of its more balanced growth profile.

