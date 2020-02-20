Apple's Woes: Analyzing The Fallout From COVID-19

Apple's surprise pre-announcement of revenue due to the COVID-19 virus will also impact revenues from semiconductor components manufacturers.

Apple (AAPL) reported in a press release a warning of impact in the March quarter due to coronavirus, also known as COVID.

We are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors. The first is that worldwide iPhone® supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province - and while all of these facilities have reopened - they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated. The second is that demand for our products within China has been affected. All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed. Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic. We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can.

The iPhone SE and SE 2 production

In summary, not only is supply restrained, but customer traffic has been slow. Given the uncertainty and poor visibility in a return to normal, two questions are critical:

What iPhones are being impacted?

What is the financial loss to Apple?

As a background, on March 31, 2016, after two generations of larger phones - the 6 and 6S series (and continued with the 7 and 8 series) have screens that are 4.7 or 5.5 inches - Apple introduced the SE, bringing a 4-inch screen back to the line-up of new iPhone models. A 32GB version was priced at $399, with the 128GB version at $499.

According to MacWorld, the SE 2 phone will have a 4.7-inch display, larger than the previous edition - but still way smaller than the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 11 - and come with 64 gigabytes of internal storage, double what previous SE buyers got with their 32 GBs. The phone is likely to have an A13 chip for power, the same chip offered for the iPhone 11.

Cowen estimates Apple will produce six million iPhone SE 2 units between January 1 and March 31. The iPhone SE 2 (likely to be named iPhone 9) will be priced at $475 and that it will account for 12% of all iPhone production in Apple's Q2, 2020.

Based on the shortages estimated in my analysis of the impact of COVID, there will be a shortage of six million phones, and I attribute the shortage of production delays on the SE 2 model. This is important in analyzing the memory market.

Near-Term Impact on Smartphones

Manufacturers in Apple's supply chain so far have been able to resume only 20 per cent to 30 per cent of their production capacity, reaching possibly 50% at the end of February.

But the disruption came at a fortunate time in the production cycle. Smartphone brands usually pump up their inventories in the third and fourth quarters, ahead of new product launches as well as the Christmas holiday season.

This is the second China-related revenue downgrade warning Apple has issued to investors during the first calendar quarter of a year. In January 2019, the company slashed estimates for the 2018 holiday quarter following a dramatic decline in Chinese sales and slower-than-expected iPhone upgrades.

Apple reported a record FYQ1 with revenues of $91.8 billion (QoQ 43%, YoY 9%) for the holiday season. Apple had originally forecast revenue of US$63 billion to US$67 billion for FYQ2 ending in March 31.

For iPhone shipments, Apple reported estimated FYQ1 revenues of $56.0 billion (QoQ 68%, YoY 8%). Unit shipments are estimated at 71.1 million (QoQ 65%, YoY 9%).

Table 1 presents data for FYQ1, original projections for FYQ2, and new projections for FYQ2 based on plant disruptions as a result of COVID-19.

Apple did not outline the specifics for FYQ2, my best estimate is revenue will likely fall between $57 - $60 billion, below the Street at $65.3B and below the low-end of the company's March guidance estimate of $63-$67 billion.

My revised estimate is based on a combination of China accounting for 12% (previous 17%) of revenue. Because of the uncertainty and fluidity of the impact of COVID-19, I estimate FYQ3 total revenue of $60.0 billion (QoQ 1%, YoY 12%), iPhone revenues of $28.8 billion (QoQ -6%, YoY 11%), and iPhone shipments of 43.0 million (QoQ -2%, YoY 19%).

Apple revenue is projected to decrease $4 billion based on a decrease of six million units in 2020, impacting just the FYQ2 quarter, with no effect in subsequent quarters, based on my modeling.

Near-Term Impact on RF Suppliers

Apple's RF component suppliers will also be impacted:

Skyworks (SWKS). In fiscal 2019, Apple accounted for 51% of Skyworks' net revenues. Skyworks offers RF (radio frequency) solutions like power amplifiers, filters, switches, and RFFE (radio frequency front-end) modules that support wireless transmissions. The company mainly caters to smartphone manufacturers.

Qorvo (QRVO). Qorvo, which sells parts that help phones connect to wireless data networks, generated around one third of its revenue from Apple in fiscal 2019.

Broadcom (AVGO). Broadcom makes a range of wireless components for iPhones and said in January it had signed a deal to supply Apple for contracts worth as much as $15 billion. Sales to Apple accounted for 20% of its annual revenue in fiscal 2019.

Qualcomm (QCOM). Qualcomm is vulnerable to disruptions caused by the epidemic as it supplies mobile modem chips to almost all major smartphone makers and generates nearly half of its sales from China.

Cirrus (CRUS). Cirrus generates major part of revenues through selling audio amplifier chips utilized in iPhone devices. Markedly, Apple, its largest client, accounted for 83% of its sales in fiscal third quarter.

After Apple's pre announcement, supplier stocks declined including Broadcom (-1.1%), Qorvo (-1.9%), and Skyworks Solutions (-2.4%), respectively. Chart 1 shows the growth of the companies and Apple for the past year.

Chart 1

Table 2 shows the RF component revenue for iPhones for F2019 and F2020E. Pricing for 4G Modems averaged $15 and 4G RF Content averaged $18 in F2019, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips."

I estimate that the impact of COVID-19 will decrease 6 million iPhone units in F2020. RF components impacting the above companies will decrease just $186 million for F2020 for the shortfall of six million iPhones produced in FY2Q.

Near-Term Impact from Memory Suppliers

The other component of the iPhone that would be impacted by COVID-19 are memory chips - DRAM and NAND. As I mentioned at the top of this article, Cowen estimates Apple will produce six million iPhone SE 2 units between January 1 and March 31.

As detailed in the previous tables, I estimate a shortfall of six million iPhones. Based on the production schedule for the iPhone SE 2 of 6 million, simplistically I am assuming that the shortfall will be from that model. Since this is a cut-down version of the iPhones introduced in 2019, memory is less per phone - only 3GB DRAM and 64GB NAND (up to 128GB) - versus 4GB DRAM and 64GB NAND (up to 256GB). Thus, my analysis is the minimum impact on memory consumption and revenues.

Table 3 shows that based on a production halt of 6 million phones, DRAM ASP of $3.5/GB and NAND ASP of $0.14/GB, revenue losses will be $63 million for DRAMs and $54 million for NAND.

Investor Takeaway

Apple will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 virus based on a production shortfall of 6 million units. Based on the production disruption of the iPhone SE 2 with an ASP of $450 and a gross profit margin of 40%, Apple is projected to exhibit lost revenues of $2.7 billion and gross profits of $1.1 billion. This analysis is based on the assumption that the lost production would be the new iPhone SE 2.

RF Component suppliers are projected to lose $186 million. Memory suppliers are projected to lose $117 million - $63 million in DRAM and $54 million in NAND.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.