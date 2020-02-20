Brookfield Renewable Partners In Pole Position To Capitalize On Wave Of ESG Inflows

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) has rewarded its shareholders with a laudable 85% return over the past year, but the coming influx of new investment into the renewables space spurred by heightened interest in ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) investing strategies, coupled with the company's continued leadership in the space, should ensure impressive returns for years to come.

Perhaps no theme has been more prominent in the investing community as a whole so far in 2020 than the continued remarkable rise of ESG investing. Whether it was the main topic of discussion at Davos or BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink asserting that we are "at the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance" and that "I do believe that the demand for ESG is going to transform all investing," ESG investing and sustainability seems to be at the tip of every investor's tongue. While ESG investing is certainly a hot topic, we may only be at the tip of the iceberg in terms of inflows of capital to ESG-related investment vehicles.

The numbers bear this out - In a recent study, Morningstar found that "Estimated net flows into (ESG-focused) open-end and exchange-traded funds that are available to U.S. investors totaled $20.6 billion for the year. That's nearly four times the previous annual record for net inflows set in 2018." Not only are inflows to ESG and sustainability-focused funds rising on a year-on-year basis, even within the record-setting year of 2019, the momentum of these flows surged as the calendar year progressed - the 4th quarter saw $7.1 billion in net flows, far eclipsing the previous record high set for a quarter ($4.8 billion) which had just been set in the second quarter of 2019. With the way allocation is trending, it would be surprising if these records were not broken again in 2020.

(Source: Morningstar)

Longer-term, in a recent note to clients, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch recently forecast that "inflows into ESG strategies over the next few decades could rival the size of the S&P 500 today". Bank of America forecasts that demographics and consumer demand will keep propelling these inflows over time, finding that 94% of Generation Z members, 87% of millennials, and 86% of the population as a whole believe that companies should address ESG issues.

Additionally, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that the three demographic groups with the highest interest in ESG issues are high net worth individuals, millennials, and women. These three groups as a whole have capital available to deploy over time and are being actively courted by asset managers and financial advisers.

With momentum in assets committed to ESG strategies increasing in both the short term and long term, companies and funds focused on renewable forms of energy and other sustainable businesses will benefit from this wave of new investment, and a best-in-class performer like Brookfield Renewable Partners should accrue increased investor interest and be a primary winner in the space. While it is said that a rising tide lifts all boats, in this case Brookfield Renewable Partners is amongst the most seaworthy of available vessels.

Brookfield Renewable Partners should rise to the top of this wave as it gives ESG-focused investors the best of both worlds. Its entire business focused on renewable energy, giving asset managers newly-needed exposure to the space, and it is also a top performer that has a great management team, massive scale and geographic diversity that set it apart from the competition, a well-diversified portfolio of businesses, a century-plus track record (at the parent company level), a strong history of performance as an investment, and a 4%+ dividend yield.

In his Q4 letter to unitholders, Brookfield Renewable Partners CEO Sachin Shah explains how the company's strong commitment to outstanding shareholder returns dovetails with the trends of sustainability and decarbonization, stating that "We remain committed to earning a strong compound return for you over the longer term on a per unit basis, but also remain steadfast in our commitment to be a leader in decarbonization. This will enable you to earn a good return but also contribute to a better world." With their new focus on sustainable investing, it is not hard to picture some of the largest institutional investors initiating or increasing positions in BEP and further driving up demand.

Who is Brookfield Renewable? It is a member of the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) family, which was founded in 1899. While the company is perhaps best known to the investment community for its real estate investments, Brookfield Asset Management actually began its life investing in renewable power over a century ago, investing in hydro power operations in Brazil in 1912 and Ontario in 1916.

The company also has several other successful subsidiaries with great track records of returns, such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY). Across the funds, Brookfield has over $300 billion in capital invested in its projects from over 500 investment firms so it clearly is a go-to name in the space. When fund managers are looking for unique projects and assets to invest in and fulfill their ESG mandates, Brookfield Renewable Partners is likely to be one of their first calls.

With over $50 billion in assets under management, and 5,316 power generating facilities worldwide, Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the world's largest investors in renewable power, investing across a wide array of renewable energy sources including hydro power, solar power, wind power, distributed generation, and storage. Right now, about 74% of BEP's portfolio is in hydro power, but the asset mix should become more diverse over time as the solar and wind spaces continue to grow globally. Brookfield is aligned with shareholder interests and committed to rewarding its investors, stating that their investment objective is "to deliver long-term annualized returns of 12-15%, including annual distribution increases of 5-9% from organic cash flow and project development."

The size of the opportunity in renewable energy is enormous. According to Brookfield's most recent investor day presentation, approximately 45% of North America and Europe's power capacity is generated from coal and gas; if this percentage were to fall by half over the next 10 years, $500 billion of investment would be disrupted. Furthermore, Brookfield states that over the past five years, about $1.5 trillion has been invested into renewable power globally, and sees the range of investment over the next decade growing to between $5 trillion and $10 trillion. Even at the lower end of Brookfield's outlook, that would still be over 3X as much invested when compared to current levels.

Source: (Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation)

An additional catalyst for shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners is its creation of BEPC, a newly-announced corporation that will be identical to BEP in terms of dividends and distributions and be fully exchangeable for shares of BEP. This move should increase liquidity and open up Brookfield Renewable to a new base of investors, as retail investors who may have been unsure of the tax ramifications of holding a partnership (or restricted from holding a partnership in their tax-advantaged/retirement accounts) will be able to invest in the company more easily. It also will improve liquidity and lead to share-price appreciation as Brookfield would be eligible for inclusion in indexes like the Russell and MSCI and thus the ETFs that track these indices. At this point it has not yet been announced what date the transaction will take place, but as my Seeking Alpha colleague Brad Thomas stated, "For each 4 BEP units investors own, they will receive 1 share of BEPC, which will have identical dividends and effectively represent a corporate version of BEP's assets. The reason for this is to give Brookfield investors an alternative to its LPs for anyone who doesn't like K-1 tax forms." BEPC will be listed on both the TSX and the NYSE.

Another attractive aspect of Brookfield Renewable Partners is that while some investment vehicles give you exposure to renewable energy but also dilute this with exposure to other sectors, BEP is a pure play on renewable energy.

Because of Brookfield's shrewd management team and longstanding expertise in the sector, coupled with its strong capital structure, steady cash flows and easy access to capital, it has been able to take advantage of other companies' mismanaged assets and unlock value in them. Brookfield was able to buy one of its key solar assets, Terraform Global, from SunEdison when SunEdison was going through bankruptcy. Not only did Brookfield get a good value buying Terraform since it was a distressed asset, they then doubled its cash flows and improved its capital structure. The acquisition also helped Brookfield Renewable Partners to grow its footprint in large and growing markets like Brazil, India and China.

Similarly, Brookfield is currently attempting to acquire Terraform Power (another former SunEdison asset). Thanks to Brookfield's strong stock price, they are able to make an all-stock offer to acquire Terraform Power, using their own shares, which have appreciated tremendously in value, to acquire shares of Terraform Power which they believe to be undervalued, so it is a smart arbitrage play. Brookfield already owns 62% of Terraform Power, and if and when the acquisition is approved, the new combined company would be "one of the largest, integrated, pure-play renewable power companies in the world with $50 billion in total power assets."

Lastly, it's hard to find a stock yielding 4% that also offers the growth profile and consistent share price appreciation that BEP has exhibited. Many other high-yielders can be value traps or are simply slower-growing companies whose main appeal to investors is income as opposed to share-price appreciation. This time last year, shares of BEP were yielding over 7%, but the yield is now 4% because the stock price has soared so much. Most investors would consider this lower but still substantial 4% yield thanks to the 85% climb in share price to be a good problem to have. Research consistently shows that companies that consistently increase their dividend payouts outperform the broader market over time, and Brookfield Renewable fits that bill.

In conclusion, Brookfield Renewable Partners offers investors the perfect combination of strong execution and industry leadership on the micro level, coupled with a powerful tailwind on the macro level with investment in ESG-related strategies expected to grow exponentially over time. CEO Sachin Shah tied these points together nicely in his Q4 letter to unitholders, writing "Our growth over the past 20 years has enabled us to establish ourselves as one of the largest renewable power investors and operators globally. This is backed by a multi-decade track record of generating strong returns across hydro, wind, solar and storage assets. Accordingly, we are very well positioned to participate in the decarbonization of the global electricity grids that will occur over the next 25 to 50 years." Even with the recent appreciation in its stock price, Brookfield Renewable Partners is currently a $9 billion company in a space that its CEO and analysts see growing to a $10 trillion opportunity in the near future so there is plenty of runway ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.