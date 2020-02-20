Activision Blizzard Is Gaining Steam

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) appears to be making a turnaround after a solid 2019. After years of sluggish growth, Activision Blizzard is finally finding its stride once again. While the company's Q4 net bookings of $2.71 billion decreased 4.6% Y/Y, this figure still beat expectations by $30 million. The company also managed to impress with a solid GAAP EPS of $.68.

Activision Blizzard is strengthening many old franchises and working on promising future titles like Diablo 4. The company is also adapting well to the rapidly changing gaming industry. Activision Blizzard has notably made enormous gains in the increasingly important mobile market. Moreover, the company is establishing a growing presence in the booming Esports industry.

Activision Blizzard's major segments have all shown positive signs in Q4.

Source: Activision Blizzard

The Growing Importance Of Mobile

With how much revenue mobile is generating, Activision Blizzard is hitting its stride in the segment at just the right time. Activision Blizzard's successful Call of Duty Mobile release has pushed the company to the forefront of the booming mobile gaming industry. In fact, the Call of Duty Mobile release was one of the segment's most successful releases in history.

The success of Call of Duty Mobile legitimizes Activision Blizzard's mobile efforts.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty Mobile has exceeded a stunning 150 million downloads since its release. This staggering Call of Duty Mobile downloads figures may hint at Activision Blizzard's future growth path. The company's Call of Duty franchise player base grew from 40 million to 100 million with the help of Call of Duty Mobile. While other platforms like consoles and PCs will continue to be important for the company, mobile may be the key driver of growth moving forward.

The success of Call of Duty Mobile reaffirms Call of Duty's status as one of Activision Blizzard's most important franchises. While Call of Duty Mobile has rightfully captured the attention of investors, Activision Blizzard owns many other important mobile titles. Candy Crush, for instance, which continues to be one of the most popular franchises in mobile.

Capitalizing On Esports

No one would have imagined that gaming would become a massive spectator sport a decade ago. Now, hundreds of millions of people around the world regularly watch top players or top teams compete against each other in different video games. Activision Blizzard has been at the forefront of Esports and continues to be a huge proponent of the industry.

Esports is even starting to rival traditional sports in terms of viewership. Total viewership is expected to grow rapidly for the foreseeable future.

Source: Statistica

Activision Blizzard is notably making a huge push towards legitimizing Call of Duty as one of the industry's top Esports franchises. The company recently debuted 12 city-based teams for its Call of Duty leagues. These teams are reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars and should draw huge interest towards the company's Esports business.

Call of Duty, along with other popular franchises like Hearthstone and Overwatch, is making Activision Blizzard a focal point in the Esports industry. In fact, Activision Blizzard recently entered an Esports deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) estimated to be worth around $160 million. The deal allows YouTube to exclusively stream Activision Blizzard's Esports and can offer a blueprint to future streaming deals.

Challenges Ahead

While Activision Blizzard has gotten a huge boost from mobile, the company still faces many challenges ahead. The company may need to come out with new hit franchises in order to compete in an increasingly competitive industry. With companies like EA (EA), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) competing for market share, Activision Blizzard cannot rest on its laurels. The company's continual re-releases and remasters may not sustain user interests over the long term. While this strategy may bring back some old users, it will not attract new users in any significant manner.

Blizzard, in particular, has been suffering from what seems to be declining user interests over the past few years. In 2016, the segment's MUA (monthly active users) stood at 41 million. In 2019, this MUA figure declined significantly to 32 million. Given how much the gaming industry has grown over the past few years, this declining figure is bad news. To make matters worse, video games in general have been experiencing declining sales for the past six months. However, it is very likely that this sales decline is cyclical.

The company's recent Warcraft 3: Reforged launch failed to meet expectations in a spectacular fashion. In fact, this remastered release was panned as a result of technical issues, outdated gameplay footage, and much more. Given that the original was beloved, this debacle has been seen as unacceptable by many players. The fact that Activision Blizzard cannot have a smooth launch of a remastered game is not a good sign.

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard is facing greater competition than ever before. Even action RPG king Diablo is now seriously being threatened by Path of Exile for genre supremacy. With competitor titles like Fortnite and League of Legends becoming more popular than ever, Activision Blizzard still has much more work to do. It may still be wise to stay on the sidelines for now at the company's current market capitalization of $49 billion and forward P/E ratio of 26. While Activision Blizzard is certainly picking up steam, the company still faces major headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.