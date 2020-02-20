3 Reasons To Buy Nuance Communications

For years, Nuance Communications (NUAN) lived in its own shadow. The firm caught my attention back when it supplied voice recognition to Apple (AAPL). Unbeknownst to investors at the time, Nuance would not make much profit from the deal. Plus, management was slow in pivoting the business to health care, to the cloud, and subscription offerings. All of that changed in the last few quarters.

Nuance stock is now pivoted towards sustainable growth. Even after the big run-up that sent the stock up 18% in the last month alone, the stock could trade at $30 shortly. But DIY subscribers who read my coverage on Nuance stock in May 2018 are up 81% compared to the S&P 500's (SPY) 24.66% return. And in that time, Nuance generated strong cash flow and bought back shares. In the last quarter, it had $510 million in cash and bought back $92 million. Looking ahead, there are three reasons that Nuance will continue moving higher from here.

1. Multiple Growth Catalysts

Demand for Dragon Medical Cloud improved in the last quarter year-over-year. In Q1/2020, revenue grew 51% Y/Y. Investors should expect continued strength after the company reported strong bookings in the third and fourth quarters last year. Expansion of the product through its launch in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands will support the pace of growth. Healthcare drove Nuance's annual recurring revenue in Dragon Medical Cloud.

A record introduction of new products also lifted quarterly performance. Its latest revision of PowerScribe One platform on its AI marketplace is an example of products that customers want. And the 500 demonstrations in the period will only lead to the strong performance ahead.

2. Strong Guidance

Nuance raised its earnings per share forecast by $0.02 to $0.82-0.90. For the second quarter, it expects non-GAAP revenue in the range of $353 million to $367 million. Non-GAAP EPS will be in the range of $0.15 to $0.19. At a recent share price of $23.55, the stock trades at 26 times forward earnings. Plus, compared to the industry, Nuance stock has favorable valuation metrics. Its Price/Free Cash Flow, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA are all lower than that of the industry:

Still, the discount is warranted because sales growth will lag the industry:

Investors have alternatives to holding Nuance. Check Point (CHKP), for example, has a quality score of 94 compared to 77 with Nuance:

Impatient investors may want to hold other software stocks that are poised to grow faster. Alternatively, waiting for the stock to pull back after the strong run-up will prevent overpaying.

3. Customer Enthusiasm

Nuance said that customer excitement within healthcare complements the increased product initiatives and launches in its enterprise business. Specifically, Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) development and its strategic partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) may only raise awareness for Nuance's brand. This is still early, so investors will not see the rewards from the two firms right away. Nuance said:

we're just in the very early stages of that. And we're working very well together. We have access to the top levels of Microsoft literally to the C-suite I work directly with their head of sales. We have full engagement on their team and just a lot of excitement on both sides of the ball. So it's still very early obviously but it's a very positive aspect of what we're looking at as we go into the year.

The transformation in Nuance continues to progress at a decent pace. Investors may assign a discount rate of 10.5% and a terminal EBITDA multiple of ~24 times. In the 5-year discounted cash flow EBITDA exit model, the stock is worth ~$24.

