Zoom-ing Into The Stratosphere? Not So Fast

Zoom is a fantastic company, on which I am bullish long term; however, at today's price I cannot recommend buying the stock.

At $100 per share, even the most optimistic DCF models struggle to justify the present valuation.

Introduction

Zoom (ZM) is a videoconferencing platform that enables individuals to video chat via their mobile phones, desktops, or laptops from anywhere in the world. Zoom is considered a SaaS platform, and the service starts at $14.99 a month. Some of its solutions can be seen below.

Interestingly, Zoom has many competitors, yet the company is absolutely dominating the enterprise arena. It has become the go-to video conferencing solution for companies to include in their "stack" of SaaS solutions.

Zoom's clients range from businesses to universities, and these clients are some of the best businesses and schools in the world. Here's a list of Zoom's clients to get an idea of who finds the company's videoconferencing tools useful. From Uber (UBER) to Delta (DAL) to Walmart (WMT) to the University of Florida (Go Gators!), Zoom has captured the pocketbooks of many of the world's largest and most preeminent organizations. And these are recent transitions, demonstrating that companies are fleeing legacy systems in favor of Zoom's solutions.

Zoom Is The Leader In A Rapidly Growing Industry

First, Zoom is disrupting an industry that is expected to grow in the next few years. According to Gartner, by 2022, 65% of meeting solutions users will take advantage of SIP/VoIP-based audio conferencing tools. This is up from 20% in 2017. 40% of meetings will be facilitated by virtual concierges and advanced analytics. Another report found that the industry is expected to have a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025.

And although the industry is growing rapidly, that alone cannot explain Zoom's meteoric growth. From 2018 to 2019, Zoom increased its users from 31,500 to 58,500, which indicates that it's likely ripping customers out of the clutches of legacy providers, and as I will discuss in the next section, this is likely to only continue as Zoom continues to execute its winning strategy.

In fact, Tom Eagle, a senior research director at Gartner recently stated in an interview with CIO Dive, "The only way to account for that level of growth is that they [Zoom] are taking share away from some of these other players. They [Zoom] are actually displacing some of these other giant vendors."

Why Not Hangouts Or One Of The Many Other Options?

We could quibble about whether Skype has lost its mojo (which it has as evidenced by Microsoft (MSFT) retiring the service for enterprise) since being acquired, or whether Hangouts is seen as the budget solution with lower video quality, or whether Cisco's (CSCO) WebEx is outdated, but those arguments would miss the fact that Zoom's value will ultimately derive from the innovative and high quality platform that they build.

In the same way that Shopify (SHOP) and Twilio (TWLO) have created platforms, on which users can customize their experience in whatever way they want, Zoom has created and continues to develop such an offering.

Zoom's "app marketplace" evidences that they are in aggressive pursuit of becoming the customizable business communication platform. That is, Zoom is not serving to customers a one size fits all platform; rather, it is serving a platform where users can customize it to fit their specific needs.

And as we've seen with Shopify and Twilio, once this customizable ecosystem is created, developers flock to it, make it their home, and as a result, the company creates an impassable moat.

And customers are loving what they're getting! Such can be seen in Gartner's "Peer Insights: Customers' Choice for Meeting Solutions" chart, which I provided below.

As the chart above illustrates, Zoom's digital meeting solution blows its competitors out of the water, according to those that actually use the meeting solutions that were reviewed in the chart above.

The market is speaking to us: Zoom is doing it better than anybody else and will likely dominate this space in the coming decade. And not only will it likely dominate the meeting solution space, it will also likely create entirely new spaces that businesses don't yet know they need, thereby driving further revenue and profit growth.

Gartner's Assessment Of Zoom

Gartner is the world's leading research and advisory firm that analyzes thousands of businesses every year. Below you can see Gartner's 2018 assessment of Zoom within the context of the digital meeting solutions marketplace. I am sharing 2018 so as to juxtapose it with Gartner's 2019 magic quadrant, which I will share after the 2018 chart.

As can be seen above, in 2018, Gartner considered Microsoft's digital meeting solution to be more visionary, though it lacked Zoom's ability to execute. Now, let's look at the 2019 assessment.

As can be seen above, Zoom is pulling away from Microsoft, and eventually it will overtake Cisco, as Zoom continues to execute its customizable platform model, which entails profit-seeking, freelancer developers creating tools for Zoom's ecosystem. This is the same strategy Shopify and Twilio have used to achieve their dominant market positions.

Valuation

Alright, we get it. Zoom, like Shopify and Twilio, has created a revolutionary, customizable, and easy-to-use communications platform, around which a hoard of developers will construct a moat for the company. Also, users love the solution as evidenced by companies such as Walmart and Delta transitioning to Zoom's platform. Awesome! But should we buy today?

Let's find out if you should buy it today at a price of ~$100.

For the sake of the valuation, we must make a couple simple assumptions, by which we can normalize actual cash flow generation.

Assumptions:

1. Based on Zoom's ~82% gross margins, I will conservatively estimate that its normalized free cash flow margin rests at 25%. That is, Zoom is able to generate that currently from its core business, but chooses to invest in R&D (which could be seen as CAPEX for strictly software companies, but that's a discussion for another day).

2. Based on Zoom's revenue projections, I am choosing to project free cash flow growth of 25% annualized for the model's 10 year period, which with the normalization effectively means revenue growth of 25% annualized for 10 years. Currently, revenues are projected to grow at 42% yoy from 2020 to 2021 and 33% from 2021 to 2022. I'm relatively confident that the company can grow at 25% annualized because its ecosystem will continue to evolve and with 82% margins, there are innumerable levers by which to sustain rapid growth, i.e., faster growing acquisitions or aggressive investment in R&D. And with video communications set to experience explosive growth in the coming decade, the runway for growth remains large.

Zoom's Consensus Analyst Revenue Estimates

Source: YCharts

3. For theoretical valuation purposes, I will assume that with zoom's 85% gross margins, they will generate 30% free cash flow margins, which is in line with peers (who have identical gross margins), such as Facebook (FB) and Adobe (ADBE).

Now to the math. I will use my proprietary valuation system, the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, which assesses valuations from a few perspectives and ultimately provides expected annualized returns.

Step 1

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 25% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share (2019) $.55 Fair Value $38.28

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Assumptions Continued: In order to arrive at the initial $.55 per share of free cash flow to equity, I multiplied .3 by Zoom's trailing twelve months of revenue ($540.21M), then divided by 292.77M shares outstanding.

So on purely a DCF basis, Zoom is overvalued quite substantially. But with the company's pursuit of a customizable communications platform, the likes of which does not exist, one can see why the company would be valued at its current price.

But this doesn't necessarily mean we should buy. Let's investigate further through the next two steps.

Step 2

For the sake of this analysis, I will not include the normal analysis of the growth of shares; though, as a disclaimer, the growth of shares could materially impact the performance of Zoom over the coming decade.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $38.28 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 7.48x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End 90.95x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10yr End (10yr Median) 35x Fair Value At 10yr End $179.27

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

At a share price of ~$100, one should expect, granted revenue grows at 25% annually for 10 years, to achieve a CAGR of 6.01%.

Therefore, I cannot recommend buying the stock here; however, in today's market I wouldn't be surprised if it ripped to $30B. (This was written when Zoom's market cap hovered at $25B).

Concluding Remarks

For the record, I lightly dipped my toes into Zoom at $70 in my L.A. Stevens Investment Fund, but at the time, I did not realize the extent to which this company will come to dominate the business communications arena via its winning strategy.

I won't be adding to it anytime soon, unless it falls into the $60s, where I would feel comfortable adding aggressively to my position. With that being said, even in the $60s, Zoom will need to continue to perfectly execute its business communications as a platform strategy, so as to grow net dollar expansion, in order to make the investment truly worthwhile.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

